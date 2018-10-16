YouTube is Down 192
YouTube is facing outage worldwide, users and web tracker DownDetector reported Tuesday evening. Users attempting to visit the site have reported seeing a blank website frame instead of the usual homepage. The YouTube app also showed the same problems. In a tweet, YouTube said it was working on resolving the issues on YouTube, YouTube TV, and YouTube Music.
Update: The issue has been resolved.
Slashdotted (Score:5, Funny)
And the response is to have every
/. user go to YouTube to see if it is really down.
(It is.)
Re: Slashdotted (Score:1)
It's up for me! So if there was an outage it wasn't very long.
Re: (Score:2)
Ah, yes, the good ole slashdotting (look at my slashdot id#, younglings)
Re: (Score:3)
Eh? It loads just fine for me, sonny.
Re: Slashdotted (Score:3)
Awe. Your ID is cute.
;)
Re: (Score:1)
Get off my lawn, ya whippersnapper!
Re: (Score:2)
...your what, now?
Slashdot is down (Score:2)
I'm going to post a story saying slashdot is down, then everyone on slashdot will go visit slashdot and slashdot will be slashdotted. Then after slashdot gets slashdotted someone will submit a story saying slashdot was slashdotted, and then two days later, when this story is posted it will result in yet another slashdotting of slashdot. And so one every two days until the singularity.
Re: (Score:1)
No web site has been "slashdotted" in a very long time. It takes a large user base to accomplish that. Something that Slashdot hasn't boasted for a while now.
Part of the reason, ironically, is articles like this. This is hardly news worthy. The only reason for it is to go "neener neener", and that's not the kind of thing that attracts new blood.
Keep it up.
p.s. Youtube works just fine for me.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean that YouTube in reality now just WAS Slashdotted!
Re: (Score:2)
I had watched Youtube, then a TV show, then went to the computer to see this news. Then I immediately went to Youtube and it was up. Not sure why this was a story, unless some Youtube fan was panicking about having to live a short period of time without it.
Re: Slashdotted (Score:5, Funny)
And somehow we're still stuck with you.
Duh... (Score:1)
Only because YouTube is down.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Once he is removed from office and the rightful one gets her long overdue seat in the Oval Office, these things are going to stop.
Uh, Hillary? No thanks. She's the reason that orange fuckwit scraped through.
The most surprising part of all of this (Score:5, Funny)
I kid, but it's probably because the editors couldn't watch their cat videos and had to do something productive for a change.
Re: The most surprising part of all of this (Score:2, Informative)
This is the first time since 2007 that
/. suprised me with pertinent and relevant information. I was attempting to watch an old music video on my phone and assumed youtube was all black for some new type of google ban.
He homepage works, but no content loads. Im not going to troubleshoot further for them.
Can't wait to hear the excuse as to why everything is broken.
Re: The most surprising part of all of this (Score:5, Funny)
It's a preview of YouTube China.
Re: (Score:2)
NOT funny. But yet, funny.
Re: (Score:2)
typical result when npcs run a website that needs dynamism and intelligence.
-
parent is moderated "funny".
but this isn't funny, especially for old user, it is sad.
Re: (Score:2)
no no, in two days we run the dupe story.
YouTube: 2005-2018 R.I.P. (Score:3)
I guess that was a good run.
I should start my own YouTube. Anybody got a few spare racks in a colo I could borrow?
:)
One upload too many (Score:4, Funny)
Video 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 [wikipedia.org] did it.
Re:One upload too many (Score:5, Informative)
Amusing thought but unlikely. That's equivalent to each human on Earth having posted about 1.5 billion videos to YouTube. If the average age of video poster on Youtube is 27 then that's nearly two videos for every second that person has been alive.
Re: (Score:2)
Most of those videos are posted by parents in the first year of life. Your numbers actually seem low.
Re: (Score:2)
It takes 37 years of Earth's current population submitting a video for every second of those 37 years to reach the number in question. My numbers may be an underestimate which is fine since the underestimate is already absurd on its face. Even if they're an overestimate, it's because I missed a few hundred million people here or set an arbitrary age there, and it's still fine and still absurd.
Re: (Score:2)
Is that before or after they edit them into different versions, and add effects?
Re: (Score:2)
9,223,372,036,854,775,807 shouldn't cause problems (asuming that YouTube starts counting at 0), being 2^631.
9,223,372,036,854,775,808 on the other hand...
You can (Score:2)
It's called PeerTube [wikipedia.org].
Re: (Score:2)
The missing out on a sail boat getting 30 mins of fiberglass repair work with thanks to the brand who sponsored the show.
Oh the humanity!!!! (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
I heard Shodan has links to livestreams of that.
Re: (Score:2)
Imgur.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A cat video quip... How original..
Sarcasm... Equally original.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Non-youtube source for all your cat video needs: https://vimeo.com/121712712 [vimeo.com]
Re: (Score:2)
There are other video sites like Vimeo, DailyMotion, etc.
:P
Re: (Score:2)
Spoiled brat. Back in my day we had nothing about ASCII cat animations over 1200 baud modems. Took 2 minutes for a whisker to move.
Re: (Score:1)
Correction: "nothing but..."
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You're saying people used to watch real cats for entertainment? Blasphemy!
Re: (Score:2)
You don't download them and save them on your hard drive??
Seriously I have a script that backs up every video on my favourites list, because now and then they go private or get removed.
Already playing videos may work (Score:2)
The content delivery network does not seem to be affected. I have a couple videos paused and playing, and those do continue to load ahead.
Re: (Score:2)
The content delivery network does not seem to be affected. I have a couple videos paused and playing, and those do continue to load ahead.
I had been playing a 30 minute video and it finished without interruption before I found that the rest of the world seemed to be without access to Youtube while I was viewing it. I could not start anything further however.
Re: (Score:2)
Dangers of a Fragile Single-Outlet Monopoly (Score:5, Interesting)
I do worry as to the cause.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
What is a "youtube nagging screen?"
Re: (Score:3)
what your favorite bloggers video couldn't be seen? your favorite rock video? old TV show rerun.
"depend" on youtube? LOLZ
Re: (Score:3)
These days I watch at least as much YouTube as TV.
Remember the good old days when TV shows were happy to go into detail or cater to niche interests? When documentaries weren't just Brian Cox starring off into the distance and trying to make everything into a drama? That's what YouTube channels are like.
The other great thing is that you have a choice of video length. If you want something short you can find it, if you want a longer essay type video it's there. And you can speed videos up too (it fixes the so
Re: (Score:2)
what your favorite bloggers video couldn't be seen? your favorite rock video? old TV show rerun.
"depend" on youtube? LOLZ
A surprising number of companies and organizations do though.
Training videos, documentation, demos, educational resources, it's all there, from so many sources. Based on your comment, you'd be surprised.
Re: (Score:2)
It would seem more sensible to me to simply not draw the unwanted energy from the panels in the first place.
Re: Dangers of a Fragile Single-Outlet Monopoly (Score:4, Insightful)
It really annoys me that sometimes when I want to find a quick reference to how to do something relatively simple, that could be documented on a one page bulleted list, all I can find is videos of some illiterate idiot rambling on about the topic with loud techno blasting over the narration.
Re: (Score:2)
It really annoys me that sometimes when I want to find a quick reference to how to do something relatively simple, that could be documented on a one page bulleted list, all I can find is videos of some illiterate idiot rambling on about the topic with loud techno blasting over the narration.
And how they always spend the first 3 minutes talking about who they are, and asking you to subscribe to their channel, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm still enjoying Bing Video while all you suckers....ack...can't...keep...straight...face...lolololol
Re: Dangers of a Fragile Single-Outlet Monopoly (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There are plenty of ways to pay people that google doesn't have any control of.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you implying that Google pressured the "financial partners" that the payment processor Stripe referred to that demanded refusing service to Bitchute? Because it looks as if it could have been Visa/Mastercard themselves.
Let's just recall that Bitchute offers an alternative to censorship by the ADL and the SPLC.
Re: (Score:3)
I do worry as to the cause.
Google Engineer here. Sorry, I tripped over a power cord in my boss's office. I had no idea that he was running the load balancing host off of his desk. It won't happen again, I promise!
Re: (Score:1)
And go take a big steaming crap for yourself.
Re: Dangers of a Fragile Single-Outlet Monopoly (Score:2)
Yes, but the used Lamborghini dealerships suffer when they can't palm off their too-expensive-to-service hulks on 20 year old YT millionaires.
Russians (Score:1)
I wonder
https://bgpmon.net/popular-des... [bgpmon.net]
Youtube outage (Score:1)
Single Point of Failure Worldwide (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Embedded videos (Score:2)
Funnily enough embedded YouTube videos in other webpages show a monkey with a cap and hammer.
Re: (Score:1)
This is racist and YouTube should be ashamed.
Hate it when that happens (Score:2)
It is working fine (Score:1)
It works fine using Chrome's Incognito mode, so it looks like their tracking code is what is breaking it.
Makes sense to me (Score:1)
They merged Google+ with Youtube. Then they tried to shut down Google+.
Re: (Score:2)
The "poetic justice" angle, I love it!
But some neckbeards are gonna need a safe space after they were tricked into thinking about Justice.
Google+ shutting down (Score:3, Interesting)
Now we know why the fuck you needed a google+ account to comment on a youtube video.
It was all rube goldberged up together. Shut google+ down, you shut youtube down.
Re: (Score:2)
Update code failure? (Score:2)
I saw a comment on Twitter that a code update to YouTube may have caused a massive erasure of videos. YouTube is being taken down possibly voluntarily until they fix that code update and the videos are restored.
Re: (Score:2)
Like this one [thewindowsclub.com]?
They should not have tried to censor everybody. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There are tons of video sites. The reason people prefer youtube is that it's popular. Creating the millionth alternative, no matter how technically superior, will not accomplish anything because people want to use the popular platform. Not quite as extreme as the facebook effect (can't create a facebook alternative because nobody's friends are there), but still a very significant hurdle.
Oddly, (Score:2)
Youtube Studio seems to be up. Or is it just me?
Re: (Score:2)
yup, it's back, not even an hour down but some people were wailing like it was the Apocalypse (glances at silly relatives)
Was it slashdotted??? :) (Score:2)
Then, about 20 minutes after the outage, I try to load the home page, and it would not load. Nor would some videos I had bookmarked.
Then, I remember the video I was watching; I bring back the window forward, and start playing it again; not only it plays normally, but the buffer-indicator bar keeps loading like if nothing happenned But youtube would not otherwise load.
This is interesting, it means that the d
Yeah! (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
I am so tired of the commercials. YouTube was great without the commercials, now it just sucks. I don't watch it anymore especially when they added the commercials every 15 minutes.
Youtube has commercials?!
Really though this is what ad blockers are for. I personally use ublock origin with a few extra lists enabled. If you don't like that one or can't find it for your browser there are several other good ones that will fix your problem. Seriously I never see commercials on youtube. I don't even see any sort of pause or placeholder where a commercial tried to load. I can watch a video, even one an hour or two long and it plays uninterrupted without issue.
How can you stand the moder
Re: Yeah! (Score:2)
What ads?
New updates (Score:2)
I guess the new demonetization installation is having a snag
Quick! (Score:2)
Find a YouTube video on how to repair YouTube.
It takes the occasional fail. (Score:5, Insightful)
It takes occasional failure for people to remember that anything can break, because YouTube is exceptionally reliable on the whole. We were starting to forget that this type of failure could even happen.
Re: It takes the occasional fail. (Score:3)
Perhaps you did. I sure did not. I still understand that email is not instant and can take up to 4 days. When people now do not get an email in 30 seconds, they will call you.
We see whole countries break. We see things breaking all the time that where there almost forever.
So not sure why you thought that it could not break.
Re: (Score:2)
I think the broader point is that "we" (as a society) are acting less and less like large, catastrophic failures can happen by continuing to push to put more and more eggs into technological baskets. See, for example, self-driving cars, particularly those with any sort of reliance on an always-on data feed or any level of centralized control.
Re: (Score:2)
It can legitimately take minutes for an email to be sent, but let's face it: we're not using UUCP any more, if it takes days for an email to arrive (hell, if it takes hours) then something is broken.
The world changes and technologies change, and expectations along with them. It used to take five to ten minutes to load a game from tape on a Commodore 64, does that mean you shouldn't think something's wrong if Firefox isn't showing a window within a minute of starting it?
Didn't notice... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What fraction of uploaders of original videos to YouTube even offer ownership as an option?
Celebrate the event... (Score:2)
Daddy Daddy fix this (Score:1)
lol (Score:3)
YouTube goes down, and a few hours later it's reported "US is World's Most Competitive Economy for First Time in a Decade". [slashdot.org] Coincidence?
See also https://www.theonion.com/48-ho... [theonion.com]