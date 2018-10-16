Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


YouTube is Down 192

Posted by msmash from the outage-reports dept.
YouTube is facing outage worldwide, users and web tracker DownDetector reported Tuesday evening. Users attempting to visit the site have reported seeing a blank website frame instead of the usual homepage. The YouTube app also showed the same problems. In a tweet, YouTube said it was working on resolving the issues on YouTube, YouTube TV, and YouTube Music.

Update: The issue has been resolved.

