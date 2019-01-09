Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
United Kingdom Facebook Privacy The Courts

Cambridge Analytica's Parent Pleads Guilty To Breaking UK Data Law (techcrunch.com) 33

Posted by msmash from the some-justice dept.
Cambridge Analytica's parent company, SCL Elections, has been fined 15,000 Pound (roughly $19,000) in a UK court after pleading guilty to failing to comply with an enforcement notice issued by the national data protection watchdog, the Guardian reports. From a report: While the fine itself is a small and rather symbolic one, given the political data analytics firm went into administration last year, the implications of the prosecution are more sizeable. Last year the Information Commissioner's Office ordered SCL to hand over all the data it holds on U.S. academic, professor David Carroll, within 30 days. After the company failed to do so it was taken to court by the ICO. Prior to Cambridge Analytica gaining infamy for massively misusing Facebook user data, the company, which was used by the Trump campaign, claimed to have up to 7,000 data points on the entire U.S. electorate -- circa 240M people. So Carroll's attempt to understand exactly what data the company had on him, and how the information was processed to create a voter profile of it, has much wider relevance.

Cambridge Analytica's Parent Pleads Guilty To Breaking UK Data Law More | Reply

Cambridge Analytica's Parent Pleads Guilty To Breaking UK Data Law

Comments Filter:

  • $19,000! (Score:4)

    by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Wednesday January 09, 2019 @11:46AM (#57931316)
    $19,000!

    I'm sure that will show them.

    • That will fall under petty cash vouchers. How much money did they make from this?

      • Re:$19,000! (Score:5, Interesting)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <<ten.3dlrow> <ta> <ojom>> on Wednesday January 09, 2019 @12:22PM (#57931556) Homepage Journal

        Unfortunately it was before GDPR and massive fines came in.

        The bigger loss is that since the company has folded we will probably never get to see exactly what data they had on people. It's likely gone and there isn't much anyone can do about it.

        • This is why we need a law making this kind of data collection illegal. It's an end-run around the right of privacy that would be illegal for a government to do -- so they can hand it off to a private company to abuse you for $ - so much more civilized. The data can't be returned and it an be used to manipulate people.

          There's no ability to deter this once the data is collected because as we noted -- the company can sell it's assets and fold up shop, maybe go offshore and disappear in to the night. The liabil

        • t's likely gone and there isn't much anyone can do about it.

          If that data's still useful, it's not gone. There's at least one backup copy stashed in a safe deposit box somewhere, probably in a small European or South American country, if not both.
    • 19,000 dollar!

    • You forgot to raise your pinky to the mouth.

    • Re:$19,000! (Score:5, Interesting)

      by JaredOfEuropa ( 526365 ) on Wednesday January 09, 2019 @12:13PM (#57931490) Journal
      Read the article (I know, that's crazy talk, but...) This is not about a massive data breach, nor about the large scale misuse of FB data, but about an individual case brought on by a US professor, as a test case of sorts:

      Last year the Information Commissioner’s Office ordered SCL to hand over all the data it holds on U.S. academic, professor David Carroll, within 30 days. After the company failed to do so it was taken to court by the ICO.

      One guy requested all data that CA has on him to be handed over, under UK law. They did not fully comply and he brought the case to the relevant authority, who issued an enforcement notice. The fine is for not complying within the required time frame. In such a case, $19k seems appropriate unless they'd have a history of ignoring similar requests (they don't)

  • That's pocket change. It is clear that from the beginning of the industrial revolution, laws have been drafted by the wealthy, for the benefit of the wealthy.

    Fines like these are only meant to give us plebs the illusion of justice. Remember people: Corporations are inherently sociopathic; they're actually incentivised to be that way, by the very nature of the capitalist system.

  • Why do these laws even exist? It's exceedingly clear that even the most egregious misuses of our data get a slap on the wrist at most. At this point it would be cheaper for companies to just go Wild West with our data and pay the tiny fine (if any) after they're caught.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fazig ( 2909523 )

      At this point it would be cheaper for companies to just go Wild West with our data and pay the tiny fine (if any) after they're caught.

      That is what they have been doing, as far as I can see.

  • Massively Misusing Facebook Data? (Score:3)

    by GregMmm ( 5115215 ) on Wednesday January 09, 2019 @12:18PM (#57931530)

    I've followed this story for a long time. As far as I have read, wasn't all the data they mined from Facebook ok per Facebooks data sharing? There wasn't anything illegal. Is Cambridge Analytica just the canary in the mine? Isn't there other who did the same thing, maybe even now?

    Personally, it seems this topic is very politically charged and it's hard to see what the technological issue was, or maybe still is?

    • Re:Massively Misusing Facebook Data? (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Mr307 ( 49185 ) on Wednesday January 09, 2019 @12:33PM (#57931646)

      https://www.technologyreview.c... [technologyreview.com]

      Very political yep, the wrong side used the data so it must be somehow illegal.

  • They didn't go anywhere, still up to the same shenanigans.

  • As a member of the Five Eyes? Who are they trying to fool?

    "I am shocked, shocked to find that gambling is going on in here."

  • That's nothing more than a slap on the wrist. Compared with their revenue they've earned as a result of breaking the law, 19,000 is inconsequential. This does nothing to deter bad behavior on the part of corporations. I can just picture the solicitors having a huge laugh.

Slashdot Top Deals

If you can't get your work done in the first 24 hours, work nights.

Close