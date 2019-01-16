Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Federal Prosecutors Pursuing Criminal Case Against Huawei for Alleged Theft of Trade Secrets: Report (wsj.com) 83

Posted by msmash from the water-gets-hotter dept.
Federal prosecutors are pursuing a criminal investigation of China's Huawei for allegedly stealing trade secrets from U.S. business partners, including the technology behind a robotic device that T-Mobile used to test smartphones, WSJ reported Wednesday. From a report: The investigation grew in part out of civil lawsuits against Huawei, including one in which a Seattle jury found Huawei liable for misappropriating robotic technology from T-Mobile's Bellevue, Wash., lab, the people familiar with the matter said. The probe is at an advanced stage and could lead to an indictment soon, they said. The link to the source article may be paywalled; here's an alternative source.

  • China is a big problem (Score:5, Informative)

    by Spy Handler ( 822350 ) on Wednesday January 16, 2019 @04:09PM (#57974098) Homepage Journal

    Here's a pretty good CNBC article [cnbc.com] about Silicon Valley execs secretly agreeing with Trump's hardline stance on China. Keep in mind, SV tech execs tend to be pretty liberal and CNBC is a part of NBC News so they're well left of center as well.

    "If we're ever going to do anything about China, this is the perfect time. If we're ever going to stop them from forcing our companies into dubious joint ventures that represent ridiculous technology transfers and often outright theft, this is the moment."

    • Keep in mind, SV tech execs tend to be pretty liberal and CNBC is a part of NBC News so they're well left of center as well.

      The Left tends to take a hardline on trade and favor protectionist policies, while the Right tends to favor free trade ... so this is a case of leftists being leftists.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Desler ( 1608317 )

        while the Right tends to favor free trade ... so this is a case of leftists being leftists.

        I didn't realize that Larry Kudlow and Trump were leftists. Guess you learn something new every day.

        • I didn't realize that Larry Kudlow and Trump were leftists. Guess you learn something new every day.

          Trumpism is an amalgam of the stupidest ideas from both left and right. His protectionist views on trade were a big reason for the "Never Trump" movement by traditional conservatives.

          Bernie's support for protectionism was very popular with the left.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Desler ( 1608317 )

            Trumpism is an amalgam of the stupidest ideas from both left and right. His protectionist views on trade were a big reason for the "Never Trump" movement by traditional conservatives.

            So Dubya was a Trumpist when he levied steel tariffs in 2002?

            Bernie's support for protectionism was very popular with the left.

            Yes, so popular that none of his ideas have ever been implemented.

            • So Dubya was a Trumpist when he levied steel tariffs in 2002?

              GWB was widely criticized for the steel tariffs by Republicans and many Democrats praised him. Dick Gephardt, the Democratic leader in the house, criticized him for not going far enough. You can read more here: Political response to 2002 steel tariffs [wikipedia.org].

              He didn't implement the tariffs out of ideology, but was trying to swing Pennsylvania to red in 2004. He still lost the state by 2%.

              • Re: (Score:1)

                by Desler ( 1608317 )

                GWB was widely criticized for the steel tariffs by Republicans and many Democrats praised him.

                And outside of whinging what did they actually do?

                He didn't implement the tariffs out of ideology, but was trying to swing Pennsylvania to red in 2004. He still lost the state by 2%.

                Duh. That was my whole point. You tried to tie tariffs to Trumpist ideology or to leftists yet a "mainstream" Republican president was just as happy to levy them when it was politically convenient.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Desler ( 1608317 )

          Oh and let's not forget the 2002 Chinese steel tariffs and from renowned "leftist" George W. Bush.

      • well the actual point of the article is that SV tech exec are usually Trump hating liberals whose normal reaction to anything Trump does is to oppose it.

        I inserted that "CNBC is left of center" thing just to reinforce my point that CNBC also has no love for Trump and if they're actually agreeing with Trump on something, it's gotta be a lot more credible than if, say, Fox News or some other Trump-loving entity was publishing it.

      • Um, the mainstream of both parties favor free trade. It is the extremes of both parties that are isolationist (and delusional).

        • Um, the mainstream of both parties favor free trade.

          This is not supported by evidence:

          NAFTA Vote:
          Republican: 132 yes, 43 no
          Democratic: 102 yes, 156 no

          CAFTA Vote:
          Republican 202 yes, 27 no
          Democratic 15 yes, 187 no

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by lgw ( 121541 )

          Do you imagine Trump is against free trade? He's getting the Chinese to lower their barriers to free trade. Negotiation is not isolationism. Purely one-sided tariffs are not free trade.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Desler ( 1608317 )

            So their lowering barriers by enacting higher tariffs against US goods and buying soybeans, amongst other food crops, from other countries? Are you an idiot or really that delusional?

            • Re: (Score:1)

              by lgw ( 121541 )

              This is what negotiation looks like. You want them to lower their tariffs, you must provide sufficient carrots or sticks to incentivize that change. By raising tariffs on stuff they'd really like to sell here, we create that incentive. We tried asking nicely, now it's on to the next strategy.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      100% agree. China has only risen on the back of America (and other western countries') stolen IP. A PLA APT group had Nortel hacked for almost a decade and was exfiltrating trade secrets. Huawei founder ex-PLA. Hmm..

    • If you don't want to share your intellectual property, don't do business in China it's that simple. Chinese government is smart to require you two agree to let them assimilate your IP if you want to do business in their country. It nips in the bud all that I invented it first, no I did lawsuit bullshit... Watching us use the concept of IP to fuck each other over and reward the worst event alities,. they found a way to do business without opening themselves up to the same exploitation.. Don't hate on Chi

  • Seems reasonable (Score:3)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Wednesday January 16, 2019 @04:31PM (#57974188)
    They didn't criminally prosecute the financial industry for blatant fraud that lead to the loss of trillions of dollars of wealth and almost destroyed the economy but they're going after a company for allegedly stealing the technology that drop-tests $200 smartphones.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      They didn't criminally prosecute the financial industry for blatant fraud that lead to the loss of trillions of dollars of wealth and almost destroyed the economy but they're going after a company for allegedly stealing the technology that drop-tests $200 smartphones.

      The American public is either extremely ignorant or just very tolerant of corruption at senior levels in their government, and of massive problems in legal ethics in the US legal system (these two problems are closely related, of course - but either one can cause inconsistencies in prosecution).

      The financial industry bought its way out of this. The Chinese will as well.

      Invest in America, buy a politician. Remember, it's not a bribe, it's a campaign contribution, no matter what logic or reason may have to

    • Neither they filed criminal suit against Steve Job (who misappropriated secret from Xerox)

      As for this Huawei-T-Mobile case, how could one steal secret if he has signed the NDA and obtained the rights to that secret, as long as the secret is never reviewed to 3rd party. In fact, that verdict was not about trade secret theft at all and only about contractual obligation [geekwire.com]:

      According to the jury’s verdict, T-Mobile was not awarded any damages relating to the trade secrets claim and there was no award of punitive damages. Although the jury awarded damages under the breach of contract allegation, the amount was a small fraction of what T-Mobile requested.

      Of course, in the current trade war, the US will abuse the law and find every possible way to launch PR actions against major Chinese companie

  • As long as they do, the WTO needs to treat them that way and remove "most favored nation" status, so that all deals with Chinese entities are much harder.
    Basically, the Chinese Govt needs to treat foreign companies exactly the same as local, Chinese companies and not demand technology transfer, partner Chinese companies, 51% Chinese ownership and selective enforcement must stop.

