Canada's Ambassador To China Hopes US Won't Extradite Huawei Exec (go.com) 61
A Canadian diplomat on Thursday contradicted what he'd said on Wednesday, according to a story shared by hackingbear: John McCallum, Canada's ambassador in China, appeared to provide legal advice to Meng Wanzhou, who is fighting extradition to the U.S. over fraud allegations. Saying she had a "strong case", McCallum outlined numerous weaknesses of the legal proceedings: political interference from Donald Trump, the extraterritorial nature of the charges and the fact that Canada is not party to American sanctions against Iran.
"I regret that my comments with respect to the legal proceedings of Ms Meng have created confusion. I misspoke," McCallum said in a statement released late on Thursday afternoon. "These comments do not accurately represent my position on the issue. As the government has consistently made clear, there has been no political involvement in this process."
But ABC News reports that the same diplomat then said Friday that it would be "great" for Canada if the U.S. dropped its extradition request, "in what seem like off script remarks again...."
"The Canadian government didn't return multiple messages in response to questions about whether McCallum is speaking for the Canadian government."
Just because you have more advanced brainwashing methods, doesn't mean you're relevantly different.
China is just better at capitalism than the Trump administration, and the USA is better at dictatorship than China. The grass is always more dystopic on the other side, I guess
I feel sorry for him in a way. He is probably a great ambassador, but these diplomats when the spotlight suddenly shines on them sometimes have no idea what to do. He is basically right on all counts -- she does have a strong case, and it would be better for Canada if the US just dropped the issue. He just doesn't know enough to keep his mouth shut while this is going on, because in Canada (unlike in China) this is a legal case, not a political one. That is why the PM is keeping his mouth shut (and why he should to). In the US the president has (as we have seen) his/her own set of powers. In Canada the PMs power ends with the ruling party's will to go along with him/her. They don't have any power unto themselves unless emergency measures are declared.
Since I'm on my soapbox anyway... Before open source was the bomb we had something called "source code licenses". You sign a legal document and you got the full source of the product which you could compile yourself or even make changes to if you needed to. If I were worried about a foreign power spying on my citizens I would require (by law) that providers of communication technology from foreign powers have the source code in their possession, require deployments to be compiled from source, and enact stiff fines for unauthorized surveillance (that could be globally enforced). Yes it could still happen, but just imagine a foreign power like China thinking about the geeks of a foreign nation pouring over one of your pet company's source code. Either they have nothing to hide or they will suddenly not be that interested in selling to you after all and the political BS will stop.
He is probably a great ambassador
Great ambassadors know when to STFU.
but these diplomats when the spotlight suddenly shines on them sometimes have no idea what to do.
It is very simple: Don't comment on ongoing judicial proceedings.
Canada has repeatedly explained that they have an independent judiciary, outside of political influence and control. The ambassador's verbal diarrhea undermines Chinese perception of that independence.
"These comments do not accurately represent my position on the issue. As the government has consistently made clear, there has been no political involvement in this process."
(...bold mine...)
He should have given us comments that do represent his position on the issue. Otherwise, with all due respect, I request that he sees some professional folks to be checked out.
Oh come on. You can't be that naivd. The judiciary system may be independent, but if their ruling could seriously damage the country politically or economically, they'd be reined in quite rapidly.
None of things he listed would make a strong case.
Extradition doesn't get a trail. It gets hearings that check if the paperwork is in order.
None of his comments are about the paperwork.
Not according to the minister of justice who is responsible for this case:
âoeAt each stage of the extradition process in Canada, there is careful balancing of the interests of the person sought for extradition against Canadaâ(TM)s international obligations. The person sought is able to challenge their extradition at multiple levels, both before the superior and appellate courts in Canada, and by making submissions to me on the issue of surrender. â
https://www.canada.ca/en/depar... [canada.ca]
If you knew what those words mean, you'd understand that they support what I said.
Do you understand that "international obligations" is referring to compliance with their extradition treaty?
Do you understand that "balancing the interests" means making sure that they have a lawyer, and that they receive the correct process?
Do you understand that they have a right to challenge their extradition, but that is only designed to succeed where the paperwork is out of order, or where there was some legal problem wit
I think you sound like a condecending prick. I just pointed you at the ultimate source of the process, I didnâ(TM)t fuck your girlfriend (yet). Weâ(TM)re all eternally grateful that your here helping us understand the complex world with your simple explanations.
China decided to make it into a political one, when they started pushing the "Canada is full of white supremacists" as the reasoning for the arrest of the executive. Likely the only reason Trudeau has kept his mouth shut is because everytime in the last 3 years he's opened it on any case, he's managed to piss everyone off. And we're 9mo or less out from a federal election - with the Liberal Party(Trudeau) polling at 3rd place, and him having a popularity of under 30%
This is not hackingbear's story
That one [slashdot.org] is.
“One, political involvement by comments from [US President] Donald Trump in her case. Two, there’s an extraterritorial aspect to her case, and three, there’s the issue of Iran sanctions which are involved in her case, and Canada does not sign on to these Iran sanctions. So I think she has some strong arguments that she can make before a judge,” McCallum said.
Sounds like
/. is also afraid of publishing stories inconvenient to the American public.
And this ambassador had to retract his words after facing political pressure from Canada’s main opposition party leader for McCallum’s removal [scmp.com]. Great for freedom of speech!
He isn't in Vancouver, and it is a major accusation against the local Canadian authorities.
But no, it will turn out that what happened in that the US authorities filed the correct paperwork, and that is what the local Canadians went off of. It will not turn out that there a phone call from Orange Man, or that his "fixer" made a trip to Canada.
Especially if China executes the people they have detained. Time to show China that it is a peon compared to the mightiest power in the history of Earth.
Screw the extradition treaties, you can't just bend over and pull the pants down everytime the U.S. waves its cock and wants to throw someone in prison for life to bully other governments into doing what they want.
Canada's Prime Minister asked the ambassador to step down [www.cbc.ca], because of his previous remarks on the case of the Huaweoi executive who is detained and waiting extradition hearings to the USA.
Before the case reaches the court, the Canadian DOJ can decide whether to proceed with the case first. The Canada government should therefore stand against US political persecution.