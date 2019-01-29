Amazon To Fund CS Classes in Over 130 NYC High Schools (techcrunch.com) 64
Amazon announced today a plan to fund computer science classes in more than 130 New York City area high schools. Specifically, Amazon will fund both introductory and Advanced Placement (AP) classes across all five NYC boroughs, including more than 30 schools in Queens, near its new headquarters. From a report: The courses will be supported by the Amazon Future Engineer program, whose stated goal is to bring more than 10 million kids to computer science per year, and fund computer science courses for over 100,000 underprivileged kids in 2,000 low-income high schools in the U.S. It also awards 100 students per year with four-year $10,000 scholarships and offers internships at Amazon.
The funding for the New York area schools will cover preparatory lessons, tutorials and professional development for teachers, says Amazon, as well as offer sequenced and paced digital curriculum for students, and live online support for both teachers and students. All participating students will also receive a free membership to AWS Educate, which offers free computing power in the AWS Cloud for coding projects.
The funding for the New York area schools will cover preparatory lessons, tutorials and professional development for teachers, says Amazon, as well as offer sequenced and paced digital curriculum for students, and live online support for both teachers and students. All participating students will also receive a free membership to AWS Educate, which offers free computing power in the AWS Cloud for coding projects.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That and this is prolly changing the Java that is taught with JS.
The AP courses are standardized on Java. That decision was made by collegeboard.org, not Amazon.
Re: (Score:2)
Hopefully they are not still using that dumb fish thing.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If your planning on majoring in CS/EE/CompE in college, you better learn to program in high school. Or you'll be so far behind, you will never catch up.
Related: English majors should learn to spell before college. Music majors should already play instruments. Business majors should know how to fap. Pre Law should already be accomplished liars. Etc etc etc.
Just pay taxes (Score:5, Insightful)
Amazon, we don't want you to run a non profit, we don't want you to involve yourself in our schools. we want you to pay taxes so that we the people can decide what to do with the tax revenue.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't forget free video streaming!
Re: (Score:2)
They can have all the other crap that isn't worth the $40 a year they charge for it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Speak for yourself. Tax money is mostly graft. If Amazon accidentally helps someone with this obvious scheme to lower dev wages around their new HQ, more power to them. At least most of the money doesn't go to campaign contributors.
Re: (Score:2)
"Republican traitor confuses tax money with bribery, supports Trump without a scintilla of awareness of the irony, news at 11"
What government program has received the most federal government money this century? Trick question: it's the Bush/Obama Bank Bailout. Single biggest destination for tax dollars was the Swiss bank accounts of bankers.
You know that gap in rewards for productivity? The lack of wage growth for the 99% this century despite productivity growth? The total sum of that gap for 18 years is roughly the amount of money given to bankers by the government. That's where the money went, if you were wondering.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You might think so, but the math says they were given it directly by the government (on top of whatever they may be hoarding).
Re: (Score:2)
When IGW makes shit up and presents no numbers to back it up
CNBC estimates the total size of the bank bailout at $29 trillion [cnbc.com]. That may be a bit high, but it's the right order of magnitude once you include all the money the Fed used to buy mad mortgage-backed securities. By comparison, total federal spending is just over $4 trillion, up 145% from 2000.
That's a damn good return on investment for the campaign contributions from the bankers.
you can safely disregard the apologist faggot for the hoarding of the 0.001%
On of us here is saying "no, the government isn't shoveling money to the 1%", and I'm pretty sure I'm not the one saying that.
Re: (Score:2)
Or, a better number: total tax revenue is just over $3 trillion, so the bank bailout by CNBC's numbers was "all taxes paid for 9 years" Even if that's 3x too high, that's still the where more tax dollars go than anywhere else.
Re: (Score:2)
CNBC estimates the total size of the bank bailout at $29 trillion [cnbc.com]..
That absurd number says way more about CNBC's credibility than it does about the actual cost of the bailout.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. That's "the Establishment" in a nutshell. And sadly the Establishment seems to have a stranglehold on government (far deeper and more complex than the portion related to corporations giving to politicians - that's just the tip of the iceberg). It's not obvious what to do about it, as it's not a Democrat vs Republican thing, it's an Establishment v Outsider thing, and the primaries are fairly locked down. Not entirely though: there may be some hope there still.
Re: (Score:3)
Speak for yourself. Tax money is mostly graft.
No it is not graft. Taxation is explicitly legal. Taxation is also necessary to maintain society.
Re: (Score:3)
Campaign contributors give $x in response for about $10x back in tax dollars.
Re: (Score:2)
Amazon are a shite employer, this is basically the computer drone burn out program. Get as many recruits as early as possible, use them up and toss them out. The only worse employer would have to be US defence forces, talk about treated like a slave, do something wrong and get stripped naked and abused. Google is going real nasty, all lip service and back stabbing.
They are preparing to continually hire, burn out and dump, employees, only the biggest arseholes survive in that environment, where they make su
Re: (Score:2)
English, art, history, math, chemistry, sport are also parts of education that might need some support all over the USA.
Lift all sectors of education and many people can get into university. Study what they want and get accepted on merit.
The USA ends up with more lawyers, scientists, engineers, artists, musicians, doctors, inventors, coal miners and carpenters.
Some might even become great investigative journalists and get
Re: (Score:2)
Shops (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The world needs report column adjusters too.
Re: (Score:2)
The world needs report column adjusters too.
Not if a programmer tasked with coding auto adjust does his or her god damn job and fixes the auto adjust bug.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't go down that rabbit hole. She (production manager) wants the full product description even if you need to tape two sheets of printout together, He (alpha salescritter) insists the first 20 chars are more than enough.
Re: (Score:3)
Yes because I'm sure the kid that was going to be a "journalist" otherwise will make a FABULOUS developer.
FTFY.
Re: (Score:2)
Insert whatever job you want in his quote, I think his point was that there is too many companies pushing kids into coding and not enough into other kinds of jobs.
What's going to happen in a few years when there's 100 times as many programmers as there are jobs? Apple, Microsoft, Google and Amazon are simply pushing kids into coding so that they may lower the pay checks of those future programmers. Don't like our ten dollars per hour rate? Fine, there's 99 other idiots next in line for that job.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What's going to happen in a few years when there's 100 times as many programmers as there are jobs?
That will never happen. Unlike RAM or HD space, if you believe companies, there will never be enough programmers to fill positions.
Remember back in the early 2010's (is that a word?) when companies were saying they couldn't find enough people to fill positions even though unemployment was twice what it is now? Guess what. We are at, essentially, full employment and the same companies are still bitching they
Re: (Score:2)
'Full employment' means people are working. Not that all positions are filled.
Tower of auuuuuugh (Score:2)
Journalists might want to acctually attend some of these clas&÷×[*$,squwaaasrk!!$&$&/;