Schools Are Locking Students' Phones Away to Help With Concentration (fortune.com) 119
Students at a California high school are getting less screen time since the school implemented a ban on cellphone use during the school day. From a report: After one teacher at San Lorenzo High School brought pouches, created by the tech start-up Yondr, into her classroom to lock away students' phones, the entire school began using them from the beginning of the school day at 8 a.m. until the end of the day at 3:10 p.m. According to a 2018 study from the Pew Research Center, more than half of teens said they felt loneliness, anxiety, or upset in the absence of a cellphone. The study also found that girls were more likely to feel these sentiments than boys.
"If something feels weird about modern life to young kids who are dealing with a lot of angst and anxiety in general, maybe it has something to do with relating to the world primarily through a screen eight hours a day," Yondr's founder Graham Dugoni told CNBC. Students said they initially felt awkward and annoyed having their phones taken away during the school day, but added that they started to see more teens interacting with each other. One student added that not having a phone in class helped with concentration.
Schools do not have the right to deprive people of the ability to communicate.
The fuck they don't. Students are there to learn, not to text others. Don't like it, homeschool and graduate early.
Students survived for decades without phones in class...
Yes, they survived, but all those students always "felt loneliness, anxiety, or upset", because the cellphone hadn't been invented yet.
Your kids don't need child psychiatrists . . . all they need is a cellphone.
So I guess that teen drug use must be way down, now that they have cellphones to get high on.
For family emergencies, back in the days before cell phones the family would just call the school's office. The office would then send someone to the classroom to collect the student (cue movie scene of student being told his parents were just killed in a car crash) and bring them to the front office to wait for another family member to come pick them up.
There's
Working at a University in California we were told that we couldn't create any system that would show the location or allow someone to know the location of a student because that student could be under age and it was illegal to track them or allow them to be tracked. For example, we couldn't show a list of students in a class because someone would know Sally was in Econ 101-1 which is held in Building A between the hours of 1:00 and 2:00 every Monday/Wednesday/Fri
Most (all?) of the schools in my state don't have general tv-style lockers. All our campuses are open, where classes are in many different buildings and you have to walk outside to get from class to class. An open building with lockers outside would just invite break-ins at night.
Generally the only lockers were inside of the gym, but they weren't assigned to you, you used them for the day and I don't think you even locked them.
Lockers in schools are not secure at all - usually they have the same combinations year after year, and that knowledge is passed around.
I would imagine the amount of missed texts and calls would be near zero if the entire school was locking everyone's phones up. Everyone the student knew would likely already be at school...
At thier first real job they will not have thier phones taken away. They will be fired and escorted out. When they get another job they will have a bad reference.
At school, especially high school, kids have to be taught to use thier devices to succeed. They have to run searches, calculato
Let me guess, you're not a teacher?
Bad headline: "Schools Are Locking Students' Phones Away to Help With Concentration"
(1) Only one student reported that it helped with concentration. There was no indication that it actually does help with concentration.
(2) There was no indication that "helping with concentration" was the motive for the school doing it
(3) The article only mentioned one school; I don't know where the headline got the plural "schools".
(That said, I personally believe that phones are bad for concentration, and indeed my children's school also bans phones. I just want to see actual defensible data. Not a dumb article designed as click-bait to reinforce some people's prejudices and raise the ire of those who disagree with it.)
Phones can be disruptive in class. Also, it is disrespectful to the teacher to be paying attention to a device rather than the teacher. Students should be required to leave their phone turned off and in their locker during the school day. I also think that most kids would benefit from spending at least two weeks a year at a summer camp where no phones or other electronic devices are allowed. I also think that kids under 13 should NOT have a phone. If helicopter parents think that their kids must have a
Phones can be disruptive in class. Also, it is disrespectful to the teacher to be paying attention to a device rather than the teacher. Students should be required to leave their phone turned off and in their locker during the school day. I also think that most kids would benefit from spending at least two weeks a year at a summer camp where no phones or other electronic devices are allowed. I also think that kids under 13 should NOT have a phone. If helicopter parents think that their kids must have a phone before that age, it should be a flip phone without Internet or texting capabilities.
Far too many people of all ages spend far far too much time with their attention glued to a "smart" phone instead of paying attention to the people and events around them!
Did this response set out to prove that cellphones aren't the only cause of poor reading comprehension?
You don't need to spend a few million on a study to provide data proving that texting, playing games, watching silly videos, and posting to social media all at the same time makes it hard to concentrate in a class room. If your attention is divided then your concentration is not optimal, you are distracted. Would getting rid of the cell phone keep them from being distracted not necessarily but it's a start.
You don't need to spend a few million on a study to provide data proving that texting, playing games, watching silly videos, and posting to social media all at the same time makes it hard to concentrate in a class room.
You also don't need to spend a few million to prove that a phone that's not used at all during class has no detrimental effect on concentration.
Now that we have the straw men out the way, the questions are (1) what outcomes do we wish to improve? (2) is a blanket ban, a blanket acceptance or some other more nuanced rule on cellphones the most effective way to achieve it?
There is little need for more defensible data. It is well established that humans cannot multitask very effectively, and generally all tasks suffer in performance while multitasking. Using a smart phone while learning in class is a rather clear subset of the general phenomenon.
That said, it could be useful to know how strongly academic performance is affected. All tasks are not affected equally, so there are still some unknown elements.
But such details are not necessary to support a general claim along the
But here come the arguments/complaints about one's "right" to have their digital toy with them at all times in 3... 2...
But here come the arguments/complaints about one's "right" to have their digital toy with them at all times in 3... 2...
They have the "toy" with them, but by calling it a toy you trivialize the problem.
For example, you're in a classroom and the person sitting next to you goes into anaphylactic shock because of some food allergy. You pull your phone out to call 911 -- oops, no. Or diabetic shock. Sorry. You have to hope the teacher has his phone handy.
Or you are a diabetic who has one of these newfangled glucose monitors that talk to an app on your phone and alert you to spikes (positive or negative) that you need to deal
1. food allergy, etc. The teacher is the one responsible for classroom safety and calling for help. Five or six calls to emergency services isn't going to improve the outcome. Teacher should also be aware of who in his or her class has these issues. It's a big section on enrolment forms - allergies and other medical conditions that might require intervention or assistance. Teachers have to undergo first aid training to deal with those situations, e.g. epipens, etc
2. glucose monitor. That would be a legitima
1. food allergy, etc. The teacher is the one responsible for classroom safety and calling for help.
It's always "someone else" who is responsible for your and your classmate's safety, isn't it? ANYONE who sees the problem has the responsibility to do something about it. Teacher stepped out of the room, I guess you just have to wait for teacher to come back before you can call for medical help, huh? You're a sheep.
2. glucose monitor. That would be a legitimate medical exception, and arrangements are already in place for those circumstances.
Really? Most schools don't do the phone baggies yet, but they've already got "arrangements in place" to deal with this issue. Knee-jerk idiots who think this is a good idea because other schools
Remember, when you resort to personal attacks and name-calling, you weaken your own argument, not the other person's.
See, I thought your original post had some flaws, but I didn't resort to calling you names, I addressed your arguments. Perhaps you're not so secure in your own position, when you have to lash out at those who disagree.
SACRILEGE!
HP48 4lyfe!
A magnet school is a high school that has a specialized rather than a generic curriculum. There are public and private magnet schools, designed to attract students with more narrowly defined, specific interests - hence the name "magnet" school.
Of course, there is always the law that says everything on the Internet is suspect.
A school for Juggalos?
I'm really glad to read this and hope that more schools adopt such policies.
I'd mod you up if I had points.
You can always bring a book to read if you finish early. It could even cover next years curriculum. But skipping ahead isn't going to happen. Because Chad's parents will be upset that he will be shown up by some smart kids and not get into an ivy league school on a lacrosse scholarship.
I can see allowing cellphones as fine
But what about that book? And studying ahead? You are just asking to drag yourself down to Chad's level.
Chip resents your use of Chad as an example.
Chip, Chad. Its just so hard to keep track of which knuckle-dragger my daughter is pepper-spraying this week. They grow up so fast
....
Lets say some kid goes bannanas and pulls another Columbine.
You hide until the police arrive and clear the room. And if you DO have a cell phone with you, you just pray that your mom doesn't see the news and call you. So the crazy guy with the AR-15 doesn't hear the ring tone coming from the coat closet.
An big earthquake collapses the school building, and kids are stuck in 'air pockets'
We have cadaver dogs for this.
We have cadaver dogs for this.
Oh, yeah, the correct solution to inappropriate cellphone use in a classroom is to ban them so people who could be rescued in an emergency will die, and a cadaver dog can come locate them. Right.
It is much more likely that the student in the closet with a phone will be calling 911 to feed information to the cops about the location of the shooter than his mom is going to call him at just the wrong moment. And even if she does, she'll either go straight to voicemail because the phone is in use, or the phone
yes i think we already solved this issue with arming students and faculty, or maybe that was hopes and prayers.
If someone feels this in abcence of Alcohol they are called an Alcoholic.
If someone feels this in abcence of a drug they are called a Drug Addict.
It is the SAMETHING!
If a kid feels loneliness and anxiety when you cut off a major means of communication (including with their emergency contact), the problem might not be the kid.
This is an example of what's wrong with the paternalistic attitude that's prevalent toward students. Acting as if high school students have absolutely no self-control by seizing their phones because they're deemed to be too distracting is certainly not a good way to form them into responsible adults who can take care of themselves.
It's worth emphasizing that the only reason this is allowed to stand is because high school students don't have another option. If an employer imposed the surrender of phones by e
This is an example of what's wrong with the paternalistic attitude that's prevalent toward students.
School is literally there to be paternalistic - that's the idea. Otherwise kids would be in work with their actual parents.
Acting as if high school students have absolutely no self-control by seizing their phones because they're deemed to be too distracting is certainly not a good way to form them into responsible adults who can take care of themselves.
Well, firstly the problem is that high school students don't have much in the way of self-control. Maybe you never were one but I was and I remember how we were outside of class.
Secondly, teaching children that certain behaviours are unacceptable in particular contexts is forming them into responsible adults.
As far as I can see, your idea is that children in a class should be allowed to
One of the benefits of cellphones is that in the event of a school shooting potentially anyone can phone out, capture images of, or otherwise help identify the shooter(s) for situation awareness during police response as well as initial call-ins of the event.
By taking away cellphones you are not only treating youth like children (the 6 year old kind), but also teaching them that responsibility will be handled for them, so they never become responsible for themselves.
As PP stated, this is yet more Big Brothe
Sticking band-aids over a problem only helps them heal in time with regular inspection, washing, and application of further treatment. Plastering band-aids atop band-aids is only concealing the wound until it festers beyond all treatment.
Agreed. So why are you advocating a band-aid and no treatment of the real problem?
One of the benefits of cellphones is that in the event of a school shooting potentially anyone can phone out, capture images of, or otherwise help identify the shooter(s) for situation awareness during police response as well as initial call-ins of the event.
By taking away cellphones you are not only treating youth like children (the 6 year old kind), but also teaching them that responsibility will be handled for them, so they never become responsible for themselves.
As PP stated, this is yet more Big Brother nanny state bullshit that neither curbs the problem nor acts as a long term solution to the larger societal malady. Sticking band-aids over a problem only helps them heal in time with regular inspection, washing, and application of further treatment. Plastering band-aids atop band-aids is only concealing the wound until it festers beyond all treatment. America's school system, as well as larger society as a whole, is part of the latter, not the former example.
A very American solution to the gun sickness - make it easier to scream for help but do nothing about how easy it is for mentally unstable people to own guns.
But, yeah, the regularity of school shootings is definitely a reflection on the school system.
This is an Authoritarian Indoctrination scheme. Teach the kids they don't have freedom, that is how you get them dependent on authority to tell them what they need to do. Creates great little democrats and republicans. You are not allowed to decide how you learn, you must do it our way or else.
What you describe is every school everywhere. They tell you when to go to school, what rooms to go to when you get there. You have to leave at a set time and can't take more than allotted number of minutes to get to the next class room day in and day out.
Once in a room you are required to shut your mouth, sit down and do nothing other than what the grownups want you to do for the duration of the class even if you spend 90% of your day bored to tears.
To pour salt on the wound they make you work on even mor