typodupeerror
Open Source Transportation Security Software Linux Technology

Tesla Hacker Launches Open-Source Project 'FreedomEV' To Run On Rooted Teslas, Bring New Wi-Fi Hotspot and Anti-Tracking Features (freedomev.com)

Posted by BeauHD
Slashdot reader internet-redstar writes: The Tesla Hacker, Jasper Nuyens -- who uncovered Tesla's "unconfirmed lane change" last year -- now launched at FOSDEM an open-source project called "FreedomEV" to run on top of rooted Teslas. It adds new features to the vehicles, such as a "Hotspot Mode" for in-car Wi-Fi and a "Cloak Mode" to prevent all location tracking and more. It hopes to become available for other cars too. Full presentation video can be found here. The Github project and the website. He is looking for contributors and support from Tesla.

Tesla Hacker Launches Open-Source Project 'FreedomEV' To Run On Rooted Teslas, Bring New Wi-Fi Hotspot and Anti-Tracking Feature

  • If i was an insurance (Score:5, Insightful)

    by xonen ( 774419 ) on Saturday February 09, 2019 @05:08AM (#58093522) Journal

    Now if i was an insurance company, i would call the insurance void for any car with rooted software.

    Not because this particular software is so dangerous, but other software maybe is. That, and the manufacturer can no longer be held liable and/or the vehicle is not on the road as when in tested conditions that approved it. Rooting your car's software might have all kind of unexpected side effects. Even if it's only the entertainment system, in a Tesla that's still highly integrated with the rest of the car.

    Now of course i'm not an insurance company, and i would prefer cars to have a full stack of open-source software, that the user could upgrade or change at will. But i do think there are legal issues that have to be dealt with, in case of an error, being it user or software or company's fault.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Viol8 ( 599362 )

      Agreed. Rooting a mobile phone is one thing, rooting something that weights 2 tons and can do 150mph is something else entirely and could have fatal consequences to occupants and bystanders.

      • Re:If i was an insurance (Score:4, Insightful)

        by geggam ( 777689 ) on Saturday February 09, 2019 @07:31AM (#58093778)

        Yet you can do complete overhauls of mechanical cars legally.

        Personal responsibility is what is missing here. If you don't have the skill to do it. Don't

        • Yet you can do complete overhauls of mechanical cars legally.
          Personal responsibility is what is missing here. If you don't have the skill to do it. Don't

          The problem is that this software will be available to Joe Schmoe, who can just plug it in without understanding the repercussions. You can't completely overhaul a mechanical car without at least a little knowledge.

          • No, but you can pay someone else to do it for you, not much different.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by sjames ( 1099 )

            You don't have to present any sort of certificate of mastery to the guy at the parts counter.

            • You don't have to present any sort of certificate of mastery to the guy at the parts counter.

              No, but you generally have to know something to actually make substantial mechanical changes. Most people who are capable of making the vehicle make substantially more power, for example, are also capable of understanding the value of increasing braking force. People who just buy a tune off the internet get into trouble all the time.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by sjames ( 1099 )

                Where I grew up, seeing a Mustang or Nova with steam pouring out of it was a common sight. The owners either forgot or never knew that if you increase engine output, you need more cooling. They tended to have stock brakes.

              • Malarkey

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by rtb61 ( 674572 )

            You kind of miss the point. Yes, you can screw with your car mechanically or it's programming but if it causes the car to crash, you will lose your insurance coverage, be sued by your victims and of course if the change was proven reckless, be charged with reckless operation of a vehicle and the penalties on top like manslaughter should you kill someone.

            Do not hack you cars software, you make yourself fully legally liable for all consequences and in the event of an incident, you will have to prove your inn

        • If you don't have the skill to do it. Don't

          Be at ease, citizen -- Dunning-Kruger Man is here you rescue you from your folly!

      • Re:If i was an insurance (Score:4, Insightful)

        by nnull ( 1148259 ) on Saturday February 09, 2019 @08:31AM (#58093898)
        Huh? People modify their cars all the time. Even the computer in cars. Why is Tesla all of the sudden the exception here?

        • Re:If i was an insurance (Score:4)

          by phayes ( 202222 ) on Saturday February 09, 2019 @08:45AM (#58093918) Homepage

          Changing the injection profile of a ICE car has a very circumcised impact and does not have the same security risks as mucking around the same computers that control the steering acceleration and braking on a Tesla. Do you also play with matches and wonder how people die in building fires?

          • Changing the injection profile of an ICE car nullifies the smog-check certificate and may make the car emit more pollution that it's government-approved specifications. Also, the ECU of a modern car controls the ABS and the airbags.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by phayes ( 202222 )

              Not all ICE cars driven today have a smog-check certificate or ECU's that control ABS or airbags. However, all Tesla's have computers that go much further, controlling the steering, acceleration and _all_ braking, not just ABS & airbags. I'll agree with you that mucking around the computers of ICE cars with computer controlled security features can be a bad idea but with the computers being the heart of Teslas critical driving functions, people doing so approach Darwin Award levels of poor judgement bec

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by sjames ( 1099 )

            Any teen is free to DIY their brakes. It's even fairly common because guess who is more likely to have some free time than they are to have enough money to pay a mechanic?

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by phayes ( 202222 )

              Teens with Teslas are already pretty uncommon.

              Teens with Teslas and sufficient knowledge to start mucking around with the car's internal systems without the Tesla shutting down due to unsigned & unrecognized code or know how to get around these checks are going to be exceptionally rare. Not all teens are Bunny Huang (who isn't a teenager anymore either).

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by sjames ( 1099 )

                Meaning anyone who manages to successfully hack their Tesla will be well more qualified than we require to be permitted to work on a safety critical automotive system. My point exactly.

        • And they are doing so illegally (by nulifying their inspection/smog check certificate but still driving their vehicle on public roads), much like the people who install large exhausts with no catalytic converter in their vehicles. So, yes it can be done, but you will probably be breaking some regulations doing so. This is a question open-source and free software advocates have to answer: In tightly regulated computers, like a car computer, should the 4 freedoms the FSF touts still apply?

        • Tesla cars are Powerful. A non-Elon should never be afforded that kind of power!

      • People have been modifying cars since the dawn of the car. Rooting is just another form of mod. It's actually common to just replace the stock computer and use one of the many after-market computers [google.com] that allows you to be root out of the box rather than simply modifying the limited factory one. Nothing to see here.

        • There is a level of debatable difference between previous iterations of car modding (more power, better/worse handling, appearance, sound) and modifying software that has the ability to fully drive a car. Sure, adding a supercharger and 200 HP to a car could make it more dangerous in the hands of an average driver, or potentially push the physics of the car to the point where it's no longer 100% safe on the road, but that's still in a different realm than messing with the brain of a car that you didn't desi

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Standard insurance question - is your car "modified"? Modify the car and fail to declare it and yes it'll void the insurance. Tell them and they'll insure you but you'll be subject to much higher premiums as they can't assess the risk accurately any longer.

      • I've always wondered about that. What exactly does "modified" mean? If I have to change my calipers and use non-OEM ones, is the car now modified? What about if a shop installs non-OEM shocks? Is that a modification?

        The previous guy talked about even software changes to the entertainment system could potentially be dangerous ... how is that different than having a custom deck put in? Does the insurance company consider a custom deck to be a "modification" which can void your policy?

        It all seems rather

        • See Ghaffari v. Co-operators General Insurance Co., 1996 CanLII 8031 (ON SC), http://canlii.ca/t/1vtth [canlii.ca], as retrieved on 2019-02-09

        • What exactly does "modified" mean? If I have to change my calipers and use non-OEM ones, is the car now modified? What about if a shop installs non-OEM shocks? Is that a modification?

          Yes, if insurance (or even the state) wants to play it that way, they would be within their rights. We already have those rules for aircraft.

          The previous guy talked about even software changes to the entertainment system could potentially be dangerous ... how is that different than having a custom deck put in?

          C'mon, man, you d

          • The deck isn't integrated with the cruise control, it just taps power.

            Welcome to the 21st century, where the 'deck' generally taps into the vehicle CAN bus for things like integration with the wheel controls.

        • The previous guy talked about even software changes to the entertainment system could potentially be dangerous ... how is that different than having a custom deck put in?

          It's software. Software has bugs. Changes to the entertainment system shouldn't cause problems elsewhere, but how sure are you that they don't? And the problem with insurance is not that they may not pay out if the software caused a crash, they may declare your insurance void if they find out the software is modified. Of course they will only do that after an expensive accident, and return say $2,000 insurance payments instead of paying out say $20,000 for damages.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by sjames ( 1099 )

            And so, your honor, we're absolutely certain the brake failure was caused by the pine tree air freshener hanging on the rear view mirror.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          Usually anything that a) increases risk or b) increases value/repair cost. So pretty much any change from factory, including things like adding a protecting coating or wrap.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Cito ( 1725214 )

        I actually went to pay my car insurance today at state farm. I asked about modifying vehicles and they have no rules against modifying. Also my state doesn't do emission inspection. State farm even insures golf carts here cause many many people in my town put blinkers and brake lights on a golf cart and use for for in town travel.

      • Nope, never been asked that.

        I have my car way over-insured too. Even full coverage with everything, they don't ask me that question.

        As long as I start from a car in their database, I can modify it as much as I like and they don't care. If it was a pure custom car, then it would be more complicated.

        I don't doubt that they asked you that, but I've never been asked that, so how "standard" is it?

    • Now if i was an insurance company, i would call the insurance void for any car with rooted software

      When you are making modifications to the drive train, or modify your car so it's value increases, you should report it to insurance. These things are different in most countries, but car modification, modding or tuning exists already for a long time. Advise for your specific region is certainly available.

      It is typically focused on things which DO MATTER with respect to safety: changing the suspension, making the car more powerful and things like that. An insurance can't claim that the cause of an acciden

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by olddoc ( 152678 )
      All these posts about auto insurance are quite valid. If you fell asleep and hit a van full of children and your insurance refused to pay you would be screwed. Tesla would also be within their rights to not pay warranty claims either. If your car's 100kWh battery failed and you were running modified software that affected the charging system you might have to buy a new battery pack with $30,000 cash. I really think that rooting a $40,000 to $140,000 car with an 8 year battery warranty is financially very

    • >"Now if i was an insurance company, i would call the insurance void for any car with rooted software."

      I agree that it is way dangerous to just "root" a car and start changing stuff. But what if it were a professional tuning/mod company who does it for a living and spends a lot of time, money, and effort making specific, tested changes that are even independently reviewed/certified? I could envision "Private Car Inc" or something where they offer a mod that gives the user an on/off switch for privacy-

    • Sure, because as we know no one has ever in the history of automobiles modified or in any way hot rodded a car before this.

  • Not well thought out. (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Saturday February 09, 2019 @05:48AM (#58093594)

    I'm not saying it's a bad idea but do you really want to be messing with your car using JavaScript, Unix shell and PHP? I know you're thinking, "but those are the most reliable languages!" and I'm going to have to disagree because that title clearly belongs to Adobe Flash and Microsoft ActiveX. ;)

  • Will it Pass DMV Inspection? (Score:3)

    by schwit1 ( 797399 ) on Saturday February 09, 2019 @08:26AM (#58093884)

    I suspect vehicle manufacturers will soon lobby state DMVs to fail the inspection of any vehicles that is running has non-manufacturer approved software.

    It's for the safety of the children.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Cito ( 1725214 )

      I live in Georgia, we've never had emission inspections lol

      That's West coast Cali bullshit

  • Hacking anything that falls under health/life safety is really not a good idea.

    Imagine how much faster I could get things done if I hacked the light curtain on the guillotine paper cutter at work!

    Yeah, lets not go there.

  • Filthy statists. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I read this thread and omg... do you guys even car? One can change any mechanical or software component on current vehicles. And that's not even the half of it; the ones screeching the loudest about this probably wear their brake pads to a nub and refuse to fix anything until it becomes catastrophic. Guess what, their insurance isn't dropping them, they don't get tickets, they keep driving. Then they argue with the mechanic on why things need to be replaced so they don't actually kill them cuz they're getti

    • I tell my mechanic I want to replace stuff, and he says, "Why don't we just test it first?" Come on man, I feel better when I have some new parts.

      In any case, there is no conflict in these people's opinions; they're mostly Republican neckbeards. As is well documented, most of the people who support deregulation have a false belief about what the current rules are. When I talk to people who want to deregulate about what sort of safety rules they would support, they always describe safety rules that are broad

  • Seriously, I am amazed at some of the comments here.
    Look, I buy a thing. It is mine. We own a Tesla. It is ours. We extended our warranty and even when it expires, we will continue with Tesla service. Why? Because they are excellent.
    Obviously, if you root your car, then Tesla no longer has any responsibility to your. At that point, Tesla can, and should, shut down all communications to the car. That means that the telephony connection should be stopped. No more tracking. But, also no more internet/ip ra
    • Not really. Tesla is a "tech" company. Tech companies have been moving away from the "you own it" model of business to the "you rent it". I would expect Tesla to oppose this.
  • Consider this: if you use this 'aftermarket' software to run your vehicle and you get in an accident as a result? It's all on you.
    No one should use this for any reason.

