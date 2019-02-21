Amazon To Fund Computer Science Classes at 1,000 US High Schools

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Amazon said its Future Engineer program will fund computer science classes at more than 1,000 high schools in all 50 states by this fall. From a report: This is a rapid expansion for the program that launched in November. Down the road, Amazon aims to reach more than 10 million kids with the coding activities and lessons each year and provide more than 100,000 students in more than 2,000 high schools access to introductory or advanced computer science courses. As part of the program, Amazon also plans to award 100 students with four-year, $10,000 scholarships and paid internships at the company to gain work experience. Future Engineer is part of a larger $50 million investment from Amazon in computer science and STEM education.

  • Did they happen to indicate the quota distribution for the various groups of people that need to be catered to?

    For example - of the 1000 high schools, how many of them are targeted to be primarily or majority black kids? What about hispanic kids? How many of them will be affluent schools?

    Did they release how many gay children will receive scholarships or internships?
    How many of the students will be female, or female-like in gender?

    Lastly - what we really want to know, are they going to exclude Asian and wh

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Shaitan ( 22585 )

      Hopefully they gave zero consideration to any of those things so the courses won't discriminate.

    • According to Amazon they are specificly going after places with "underprivileged kids and underserved communities"

  • The article says they use Edhesive [edhesive.com] (Side note, maybe spell checkers should be hooked into DNS registries to avoid autocorrecting domain names).

    The breakdown in study looks decent, but I can't seem to tell how the classes will actually be run.

  • You know how they could reach all the kids? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Thursday February 21, 2019 @01:22PM (#58158956)

    IF THEY PAID TAXES.

    It's seriously fucked up when a company can operate and pay zero dollars in taxes.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      IF THEY PAID TAXES.

      It's seriously fucked up when a company can operate and pay zero dollars in taxes.

      Your anger is understandable. Try directing it at the people who write tax law such that Amazon can legally make their tax bill zero.

    • Amazon by offering free training to high school kids, is paying a form of tax - they are just choosing what the money gets spent on.

      Wish normal citizens could do the same.

      • You mean paying to improve things that you could personally benefit from rather than what society at large needs for everyone to benefit, including Amazon? That's what I see going on here. Refusal for such huge megacorps to pay taxes like Amazon does is refusal to pay for the upkeep and improvement of the social structures that make success for everyone possible. That's the true theft, not taxation.

        And now Amazon has their claws in those schools who now have to do what Amazon wants them to do or else the

        • You mean paying to improve things that you could personally benefit from rather than what society at large needs for everyone to benefit,

          Pretty sure society benefits from more programmers, especially if people can lift families out of poverty my taking that career (worked for me).

  • If you are an Amazon Prime member.
  • Capitalism is fascinating in its ability to patch holes in infrastructure which the US public sector attempts to provide. Public education not providing enough technical education? Private sector will come in and do that for you... for a price. In this case, that price is surely that Amazon will have influence over the curriculum, presumably access to their grades, and therefore a proprietary funnel of high quality talent already trained in job skills relevant to Amazon. $10,000 scholarships * 100 = $1

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by djinn6 ( 1868030 )

      If anything, the government should butt out even more so that there can be a real competitive marketplace where you don't need to be as large as Amazon to participate in the education sector.

      There's very little preventing you from starting your own private school, except for capital and a lack of customers that is.

  • I'm curious to read all the basher-posts.

  • Mamas don't let your babies grow up (Score:4, Informative)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday February 21, 2019 @01:37PM (#58159054)
    to be programmers.

    Seriously, don't. Go into medicine unless you're a math wiz (in which case you're not really a programmer, you're a mathematician who happens to program).

    The current administration just raised the H1-B cap by 20,000/yr. They passed it off as a good thing because those folks will have to have PHDs, but given the way diploma mills work that's not a high bar.

    Like journalism in the 90s programming is a dying field. Steer clear. There's a reason why "Learn to Code" became an insult/slur.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ljw1004 ( 764174 )

      Mamas don't let your babies grow up to be programmers. [because of raised H1-B cap]. Like journalism in the 90s programming is a dying field. Steer clear. There's a reason why "Learn to Code" became an insult/slur.

      I'm a professional programmer, and previously I taught coding to 8th through 11th graders, and supervised it to university undergrads and masters students.

      I don't see "learn to code" as an insult/slur amongst any of my work colleagues or social colleagues. I will certainly encourage my kids (currently in preschool) to learn to code. Not because I expect them to get a job as a grunt developer in a large shop. Not because I expect them to get a job as a high-flying programmer at Google or the like.

      I'll encour

      • when blue collar guys were getting their jobs shipped overseas / to Mexico in the late 90s early 2000s they were told to "Learn to Code". Guys in their 40s were sent to tech schools for new jobs.

        Thing is it's hard to learn a new trade when you're young. It's harder when you're old. And a lot of these folks weren't suited to the jobs in the first place. I worked with a bunch of these guys in my career and none of them lasted.

        These guys are pretty fucking bitter at this point. During the 2016 campaign

    • Like journalism in the 90s programming is a dying field. Steer clear. There's a reason why "Learn to Code" became an insult/slur.

      Don't forget how to properly differentiate:
      - Worrisome Threat To Our Technological Edge: the Chinese/Indians reached in and took the secret sauce
      - Shortage Of Qualified Engineers: we brought in people from China/India on short-term visas, taught them the secret sauce recipe, and forced them to return home.
      - US Companies Must Remain Competitive: we outsourced the secret sauce to China/India to boost our quarterly results.

    • Mamas don't let your babies grow up to be programmers.

      I respectfully disagree. Looking around I see a future where more things have computers in them and we will constantly ask our computers and things to do more. That doesn't just happen. Software developers and systems people make it happen. If your local economy doesn't reflect that then pack up and move. If your skills aren't in demand then get new ones. A person that can communicate well and has the agility to stay on the curve has nothing to fe

      • it's just the local talent isn't a part of it.

        Globalism means I don't need to hire local talent at local rates. I can offshore most of the work, sell the products they make and what I can't offshore I can bring in cheap workers on visas.

        Just as many jobs in programming either way, but way, way less pay and you'll never get hired to do it if you're "local".
        • I think most companies have realized that when you offshore using cheap foreign labor to replace domestic programmers that you get what you pay for. The people who are actually capable developers living in India, China, etc. are rapidly seeing their wages increase and eventually it will reach equilibrium. Computer science and other Engineering disciplines continue to remain in high demand despite increases in the number of H1-B positions. You could even argue that the cap was increased specifically because

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by djinn6 ( 1868030 )

            The best developers in China are already at $40k annually and growing 10-20% YoY. At this rate they'll catch up to Americans within a decade.

    • learn to code became a joke because the same people who told coal miners to do it a few years ago get pissy when told to do the same today.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mike449 ( 238450 )

      Programming (not just Excel/Word "computer literacy") is an important part of many professions. Any scientist these days has to know how to process data using Python. I am an ASIC designer (digital), and significant part of my day is programming fairly elaborate stuff in Tcl, Perl, Python and other scripting languages.
      My opinion is that this is a growing trend, and programming literacy is becoming more and more important.

    • When Obama told coal miners to learn to code, no one cared. Because there are plenty of examples of coal miners learning to code. They aren't stupid people.
      When Journalists were told to "learn to code" by a random person on the internet, suddenly it was a slur. Because we all know journalists are idiots.

      The big companies are looking to commoditize programming because there is a lot of grunt work to be done that doesn't require a great deal of skill. And they'd rather pay cheap labor to do it and

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by djinn6 ( 1868030 )

        The big companies are looking to commoditize programming because there is a lot of grunt work to be done that doesn't require a great deal of skill.

        There's no such thing as grunt work in software. If there is, somebody would've already written a script or library to handle it.

  • Why now? (Score:3)

    by theCat ( 36907 ) on Thursday February 21, 2019 @01:48PM (#58159124) Journal

    Nobody in the US halls of influence cared about this issue, not for a generation or longer. If they needed workers, they went to India. Places I have worked (30 years running) are increasingly Indian and Chinese, verging on 95%. I don't see that changing ever.

    So why this interest in pushing CS into public education?

    I'll take a guess. As India and China become technological powerhouses in their own right (having expatriated their engineers to US companies for 40 years of paid top-shelf training) they are seen now as less a pool of low-wage workers to exploit, and more as economic competitors. Wow imagine that. 40 years spent relentlessly hollowing out the US middle-class labor pool, outsourcing for the quarterly bottom line, and now they are worried.

    Cry me a river. I hope the Indians and Chinese take them to the cleaners, and I'm confident that is exactly what will happen.

  • Beware of huge tech companies bearing gifts.

  • Programing methodologies today are like teaching mathematics with Roman Numerals. Very Limited.

