Self-Harm Clips Hidden in Kids' Cartoons (bbc.com) 123
Children's charity the NSPCC has accused YouTube of failing to tackle dangerous content on its youth channel. From a report: YouTube Kids, dubbed as a safer, child-friendly version of the video-sharing site, has been criticised by parents for failing to remove cartoons that contain clips depicting suicide methods on its platform. The clips show a YouTuber demonstrating a suicide method. Google told the BBC it works hard to remove such content. "We have strict policies that prohibit videos which promote self-harm. We rely on both user-flagging and smart-detection technology to flag this content for our reviewers," the firm said in a statement. "We are always working to improve our systems and to remove violat[ing] content more quickly." It is unclear how or why the clips depicting suicide methods were embedded in children's cartoons. The BBC has received no response from the YouTuber. It also asked Google, which owns YouTube, if it had spoken to him directly but did not get a reply.
No more YT kids for my kids (Score:3)
Or you could just get over it (Score:2, Insightful)
My kid very, very briefly tried to "rebel" with music. I showed her the kinds of music me and my brother grew up with (Slayer, Gore Guts, Testament, etc) and that made it all kind of pointless right there. These days the only "rebelling" she does is trying not t
Re: (Score:2)
A. Whatever seems to be most shocking to the adults.
Re: (Score:2)
Q. What kind of music will the next generation of teens listen to? A. Whatever seems to be most shocking to the adults.
If they really want to fry our taters, they'll listen to old school Bluegrass.
Re:Or you could just get over it (Score:5, Interesting)
There's lots of bad things out there in the world. Shielding your kids from it is largely pointless. You're better off just explaining it to them to the limits of their understanding. That way they don't develop morbid fascinations with anything.
Except that YouTube Kids was supposed to be a safe place with procured content, and it clearly isn't. Maybe you don't mind exposing small children to this type of crap, but I sure as hell am going to keep it to a minimum if I can help it.
Re: (Score:1)
I don't have YouTube Kids on any of my devices because I believe in spending time with and coaching my young children while we're on the internet. BUT -
Shielding your kids from it is largely pointless.
We're talking about a platform geared towards toddlers and kindergartners, you fucking retard. Talking is great and all, but try explaining the concept of wanting to end your own life to someone who can't yet functionally grasp the concept of death. Jesus Christ you're stupid.
Re:Or you could just get over it (Score:5, Insightful)
Shielding your kids from it is largely pointless. You're better off just explaining it to them to the limits of their understanding.
That depends on the age of the kid. There is not much a 13 year-old needs to be sheltered from. But there is plenty a 5 year-old should not see.
YouTube kids to targeted at 3 to 8 year olds. The "shielding" is its raison d'etre.
I don't think it matters (Score:2)
It's like those bad "adult" jokes in kids movies where they go over their head.
You're right it does kind of defeat the purpose of YouTube Kids though.
Re: (Score:2)
The risk I feel you're overlooking here is that kids at these young ages will mimic stuff they see, because they don't yet have the depth of understanding required to determine which actions are dangerous.
It's not the possibly-immoral-or-disagreeable things that people are concerned about. It would be the video that shows someone stabbing or harming themselves, or eating poisonous things (hello tide-pods!) that cause the outrage. On their own, the kid might not think to try this, but once they see someone e
A different thought (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:No more YT kids for my kids (Score:5, Interesting)
It's all gone now. Trust is violated. Not sure how Google gets us back (if ever)
The problem is the lack of consequences for their actions.
A troll creates a channel, grabs a bunch of (infringing) videos, inserts the self-harm clips as described, and laughs as their view count increases. If they are ever discovered, their maximum consequence is having the account terminated, and they can trivially create another one.
If instead they discover there is a near-100% chance that the face child endangerment charges, child abuse charges, reckless endangerment charges, and more, it would drop. There are still some sick people who would still occasionally do it, but if they faced consequences for their actions the vast majority would stop.
Unlike the free-for-all version, the child-centric YouTube Kids failed at their promise. They claimed they were going to have carefully curated content that was age appropriate. What they should have done, in addition to actually having humans curate the content, would be to verify the others creating and updating content through background checks and validated identities. Thus anyone who wanted to post would could not do so under the shroud of anonymity, and once their harmful content was discovered it would be followed not only by an online takedown, but by officers at the door with an arrest warrant for felony crimes for each and every violator.
Have you ever watched Looney Tunes? (Score:1)
It's basically just one long self harm series. Same thing with The Three Stooges
Re: (Score:2)
It's all about profit for Google. They want the ad dollars of being a TV channel and none of the content creation or curation costs. There's almost nothing that comes from Google for free that's worth what you actually pay for it.
It's either meant to spy on you, will be abruptly ended as a platform, or is of low quality because it relies on "AI" that is neither intelligent nor advanced.
Re: (Score:2)
Easy answer (Score:5, Insightful)
It is unclear...why the clips depicting suicide methods were embedded in children's cartoons.
People are dicks.
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
Answer is Millenials are soft and impressionable and triggered by everything.
The ol' classic cartoons had characters preparing to off themselves. Tom and Jerry, Road Runner & Wile E. Coyote, Bugs Bunny etc.
No one in my elementary, middle or high school committed suicide, imagine that.
Re:Retard iggymanz is easily confused. (Score:4, Interesting)
"Millennials" are no longer "children", you're thinking of "Generation Z" - Since you wanted to be a troll, troll correctly dipshit.
Millennials are people born 1985-2005. Generations are 20 years.
1945-1965 Baby Boomer
1965-1985 GenX
1985-2005 Millenial
2005-2025 Digital Native
People make up finer-grained marketing demographics, of course.
Re: (Score:1)
Millennials are people born 1985-2005. Generations are 20 years.
Actually, it's not quite so cut-and-dried as this. There really isn't a whole lot of agreement on the exact start and end years of a generation.
Re: (Score:2)
Anything but 20 year boundaries is Gerrymandering, And clearly the baby boom starts in 1945, so that's the "epoch". Of course, going backwards you have the Silent Generation and the Greatest Generation and the Centennials,
Re: Retard iggymanz is easily confused. (Score:1)
Well according to your numbers I am both Gen X and Millennial.
You fucked your numbers and made them all have 1 year overlapping.
If you don't define things accurately it doesn't matter how much I want to trust you, I just can't.
Re: (Score:2)
Well according to your numbers I am both Gen X and Millennial.
Squishy distinctions tend to overlap. If you take one of those "are you a Millennial" pop culture tests, I'd bet it comes up half-Gen X, half-Millennial.
And people still commonly believe the new millennium started in 2000. Fencepost errors, not worth fighting over.
Re: Retard iggymanz is easily confused. (Score:1)
Esp when we ar deaing eith a xalender based on events hapoening irc several hundred years before the where writtin down ( bith snd death of a random betson in judea, oh well) (all calendars hae this problem sndastroomusnd physics are not the helpull either, how old is the universe? 13. Somrhing bilion years give or take several bilion oh well that is pinpoint accuracy, not vad mothing cientist here just saying that no cslender or dating sustem yet invented gives an absolute timing on things so bondry errors
Re: (Score:3)
Wikipedia gives these years [wikipedia.org] for millennials:
United States PIRG - 1983-2000
United States Census Bureau - 1982-2000
Demographers William Straus and Neil Howe - 1982-2004
Ernst and Young - 1981-1996
Pew Research Center - 1981-1996
SYZYGY - 1981-1998
Asia Business Unit of Corporate Directions - 1981-2000
Goldman Sachs - 1980-2000
Resolution Foundation - 1980-2000
Australia's McCrindle Research - 1980-1994
PricewaterhouseCoopers - 1980-1995
MSW Research - 1980-1996
United States Chamber of Commerce - 1980-199
Re: (Score:1)
> 2005-2025 Digital Native
2005-2025 Mad Max residents
FTFA
Re: (Score:1)
>No one in my elementary, middle or high school committed suicide, imagine that.
HUGE citation needed. Cause you're so full of shit it's coming out of your earls
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No big Chicago suburb.
We had deaths by accident, crime and disease.
No suicides, not even in high school.
This was 60s and 70s.
Re: (Score:2)
No, you are young.
I was in school 1960s 1970s.
Not like todays' wusses.
Re:Easy answer (Score:4, Interesting)
Answer is Millenials are soft and impressionable and triggered by everything.
The ol' classic cartoons had characters preparing to off themselves. Tom and Jerry, Road Runner & Wile E. Coyote, Bugs Bunny etc.
No one in my elementary, middle or high school committed suicide, imagine that.
You don't know that for sure.
There were about 15-20 deaths in the 12 years of the public schools I attended.
One thing I know for sure is that we kids were not fully informed on the nature of those deaths.
FYI, high speed single car accidents in the AMs that are running off a bridge, wrong-way on the interstate, etc is probably a suicide not an accident. But the police are never going to put that into a report unless there's a suicide note.
And the modern way for young people to off themselves is not car crashes nor self-inflicted gunshot, it's an overdose of a drug the gets written up as "accidental overdose".
cite needed?
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2018/03/15/591577807/how-many-opioid-overdoses-are-suicides
https://www.webmd.com/mental-health/addiction/news/20180425/many-opioid-overdoses-may-be-suicides#1
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/avypkp/how-many-drug-overdoses-are-actually-suicides
Re:Easy answer (Score:5, Interesting)
Someone mod AC up - the post is informative.
FYI, high speed single car accidents in the AMs that are running off a bridge, wrong-way on the interstate, etc is probably a suicide not an accident. But the police are never going to put that into a report unless there's a suicide note.
And the modern way for young people to off themselves is not car crashes nor self-inflicted gunshot, it's an overdose of a drug the gets written up as "accidental overdose".
FYI, the police are also never going to put "self-inflicted gunshot" into a report unless there's a note. It's "accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun". From the statistics, you'd think cleaning a gun is an intensely dangerous activity.
Re: (Score:3)
It is if you don't unload and clear the chamber first. A lot of people forget about that one in the chamber. One little slip while taking the slide off and bang.
You just don't point the gun at your face until it's disassembled. I've never heard of anyone who didn't understand that, even when very drunk. It's the most basic rule of gun safety: all guns are loaded, until you're looking through the empty chamber through the locked-back slide. It's perhaps believable for someone to shoot themselves in the leg, through the table, though even that is an unlikely chain of events.
Re: (Score:2)
Something like that happened with a 15 year-old boy in my year at school in the late 1970's. He had been shooting rabbits with some other kids and they were back at a farmhouse watching television. One of the other kids was cleaning a rifle and was being careful to point it away from himself and towards the TV. The boy in question went to change the channel on the TV using the channel knob when the rifle fired off a round left in the firing chamber. From what I understand, the bullet went into one of his ma
Re: (Score:1)
You only prove my point..
Sure nowadays some kid reads Emo or gets a few bullying social media posts and offs himself. Psychological marshmallows.
Re: (Score:2)
Answer is Millenials are soft and impressionable
The youngest Millennials were born in 1996 to 2005, depending on who's definition you want to use.
You are arguing that late-teen to early-20s at the youngest are using a program designed for 5 to 8 year olds.
Welcome to being old. The people you derided as children are adults now.
Re: (Score:1)
Too many of them are kids in adult bodies
Can't Promise Curated Content and Not Curate It (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
For this kind of program, once your credibility is shot, you're not going to recover anytime in the near future.
I know you're referring to youtube's credibility, but a valid point to be raised is the credibility of these "child safety" groups, which is shot just as bad after so many times crying wolf.
It's getting to ridiculous levels bordering on insanity.
I don't just mean "back in my day we watched all sorts of things", although that rings true too.
Warner Brothers legal department a couple years back sent a DMCA take down to youtube reporting Warner Bros own channel for having Looney Toons on it, complaining about a
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Self-Harm Clips Hidden in Kids' Cartoons
carefully curated content for children.
... once your credibility is shot,
** I SEE WHAT YOU DID THERE **
Rippy the Razor says (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
But if it's a cry for help across the street is the right choice.
Am I a bad person if I lol'd at that?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think of my children. It's called parenting.
Google loves Pedophilia no doubt (Score:1)
Lots of that crap in Hollyweird. It should not be tolerated.
Classic Warner Brothers cartoons - (Score:2)
Ever notice just how much suicide was in the classic Warner Brothers stuff? I got a lot of it on DVD over the past few years because, hey who doesn't like that stuff, and I started to realize just how many of those clips were trimmed on TV network broadcasts in the modern day. It was just about a cartoon characters first resort in the 40's and 50's. I don't recall seeing much of that in Disney stuff from the same era, or the others, but those were more kid focused while Warner was buffer material for adu
Re: (Score:2)
Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies > Silly Symphonies
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, I love Looney Tunes along with Tom and Jerry - the well known one, the other Tom and Jerry sucked a little.
I've got my kids watching them, but that suicide stuff in Warner Brothers actually upsets my wife a little. I sort of ruined her world when I pointed out just how much of what was in those cartoons was WWII propaganda too.
What I find interesting, and I blame the day care - I had Looney Tunes on at home because I liked them. My son is a Mickey Fan, to stupid degrees. When he was just old enough t
YouTube is banned in my house (Score:2)
YouTube has a lot of really great content. About 4% is really great, which is still A LOT of great content. Unfortunately 95% is garbage. And 1% is harmful.
YouTube can't be trusted and is banned from my house for my kids. Sorry, but kids shouldn't be allowed to watch YouTube. Especially not the Kids YouTube, which is where the real freaks congregate.
Re: (Score:3)
You're just setting them up to get addicted to it once they're free from your control. I've always been allowed to play video games, and when I went to college, it was business as usual. Other people weren't allowed to play at all at home. Guess what they did once they were out of their parents control?
Light on content and a product placement (Score:1)
There is little indication of how prevalent such content is. Who made the original video? What were their motives?
The originating blogpost is a thinly veiled product placement for an "internet safety" product.
This is a test. It is only a test (Score:2)
Do not be afraid. Do not get mad. Breathe deep... Relax... Mellow... Ommm... Ommm [youtube.com]
Re:Sigh... (Score:4, Informative)
This isn't about Wile E. Coyote blowing himself up. Read the article.
This is about a cartoon that has a LIVE-ACTION CLIP OF A MAN DEMONSTRATING A SUICIDE METHOD spliced into it.
I know everyone's down on moral outrage these days, but it's pretty damn well justified here.
What if the suicide aspect is unintentional? (Score:1)
Like in 90% of the Youtube videos.
Give (Score:3)
A "kids" site should be completely curated.
Sounds like YouTube is trying to have their cake and eat it too.
Dumb question (Score:2)
I saw the offending clip. I agree completely that it has no place being where it was, would kiddies who watch that program be old enough or aware enough to understand what the guy was talking about?
What was the original context of that clip?