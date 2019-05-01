Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Julian Assange Gets Almost a Year in UK Prison For Skipping Bail (cnn.com) 457

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
Julian Assange has been sentenced to just under a year in a UK prison on Wednesday after he was found guilty of violating his bail conditions when he entered Ecuador's London embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden in 2012. From a report: "You had a choice and the course of action you chose was to commit an offense," Judge Deborah Taylor said. "You've not surrendered willingly ... you would not have come voluntarily before the court," she added, before handing down an "imprisonment of 50 weeks." Assange was wanted in Sweden for questioning over sexual assault and rape allegations. He faces a separate hearing on possible extradition to the United States over a computer hacking conspiracy charge on Thursday. Charges relating to his bail were formally laid at Westminster Magistrates' Court on April 11, hours after the 47-year-old's nearly seven-year sanctuary within Ecuador's central London embassy came to an abrupt and dramatic end.

  • No surprise (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 01, 2019 @08:04AM (#58521006)

    Skipping bail doesn't come without consequence no matter how long you isolate yourself.

    • It's not tremendously surprising, but if he weren't such a public figure I imagine that the judge would likely have recognized his self-imprisonment as sufficient punishment. Not that they would have let him go, given that he's awaiting trial for extradition and he's already demonstrated himself to be a flight risk.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by DaveV1.0 ( 203135 )
        It was not sufficient punishment. He lived well and comfortably in fairly high style and was free to leave at any time. And, if he didn't demonstrate his true character by abusing his hosts' hospitality, he would still be there.

        • Fake news? (Score:4, Interesting)

          by Latent Heat ( 558884 ) on Wednesday May 01, 2019 @08:50AM (#58521188)

          It is claimed that Julian being a Bad Roommate is Fake News.

          Yes, the guy has an attitude, but it is said that the poop protest episode was just plain made up.

          It is believed that his expulsion was political. "And lo, a new strongman arose in the Land of Ecuador, who knew not Julian but got along with Donald Trump real good."

          • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

            by Martin Blank ( 154261 )

            While it's hard to know for sure, there were reports even when Correa was president that the embassy staff found him difficult, obnoxious, and even abusive.

            I'm not ruling out that his expulsion was political, but he apparently made it much easier to justify through his actions. The funny thing is that the DOJ under Obama felt that the charge used to indict him was improper. I support the idea of Wikileaks and don't believe that he should be punished for posting once secret material, but I find it hard to ar

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by nomadic ( 141991 )

              I like how he only was considered hard to deal with when America wanted him out of the embassy.....

              Hahaha no, I'm kidding. Assange was famous for being a narcissistic jackass for years before he hid in the embassy. How many former associates just couldn't deal with him anymore because of his personality? Are a bunch of you here trying to make the hilarious argument that Assange isn't, on a personal level, a jerk?

          • Re:Fake news? (Score:4, Insightful)

            by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Wednesday May 01, 2019 @10:31AM (#58521804) Journal

            It is claimed that Julian being a Bad Roommate is Fake News.

            By whom?

            Yes, the guy has an attitude, but it is said that the poop protest episode was just plain made up.

            "it is said..."? Said by whom?

            According to many, phrases that start with such weasel words are mostly just stuff being made up. Everybody knows that.

        • Re:No surprise (Score:4, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 01, 2019 @08:52AM (#58521206)

          And, if he didn't demonstrate his true character by abusing his hosts' hospitality, he would still be there.

          Don't be a mental reject. Being driven off the deep end due to unjust and unfair circumstances isn't a revelation of "true character."
           
          Read the synopsis of the best episode of DS9, "Hard Time," where O'Brien is imprisoned in his own mind for a decade and has one cellmate whom he kills over a morsel of food, only to find that the cellmate was squirreling it away for the both of them.

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by Can'tNot ( 5553824 )

          if he didn't demonstrate his true character by abusing his hosts' hospitality, he would still be there

          They certainly didn't kick him out for being an ungracious guest, that's ridiculous. It's not as though the people who interacted with him, the embassy staff, had any part in that decision making. Ecuador had a change of government in 2017, and the new president wanted to distinguish himself from his predecessor. Did they ever meet? I doubt it.

          The fact that he was still contributing to Wikileaks was encouraged by the first guy and discouraged by the new guy, who was trying to patch things up with the Uni

          • He lived well and comfortably in fairly high style and was free to leave at any time.

            Oh, and I didn't respond to this. Here is my response: what are you smoking?

          • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

            by Anonymous Coward

            Actually, he was kicked out due to the US pressuring the new president of Ecuador, who turned out to be a lot more pliable to pressure than his predecessor. That is, throwing him out did not have a lot to do with Assange's behavior.

            • Re:No surprise (Score:5, Insightful)

              by CaptainDork ( 3678879 ) on Wednesday May 01, 2019 @10:19AM (#58521734)

              No. Unlike you, I have been following this story ever since Wikileaks was a thing.

              The president of Ecuador at the time Assange was in London was a jerk and worked to piss off a lot of countries like Sweden, England, and the US. THAT's why he 1.) gave Assange a hidey hole, gave Assange citizenship back in Ecuador.

              Comes a regime change, the current president of Ecuador wanted to turn things around. He grew tired of Assange, the money he was costing Ecuador, the bad press he was causing Ecuador, and the frustration Assange caused as the new president tried to better relations with the US.

              So he kicked Assange out for reasons having everything to do with Assange's behaviour.

      • The self-imprisonment punishment is 12 years. He got about one year. Happy?

      • It's not tremendously surprising, but if he weren't such a public figure I imagine that the judge would likely have recognized his self-imprisonment as sufficient punishment.

        "Self-imprisonment" is not imprisonment.

        Turns out you can't say "well, yes, I did flee after promising that I wouldn't, but I was miserable the whole time I was hiding, so that should count."

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      It's probably not so bad for Assange though. For a start he will serve half that, less the week or two since his arrest. So out by the end of the year.

      And being there means he can't be grabbed. He would likely be restricted while awaiting extradition hearings anyway. He will be stuck in the UK for a long, long time fighting that.

    • Assange just claimed to be a Syrian refugee. So naturally the Swedish dropped rape charges.

  • Out in 25 weeks... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by mrspoonsi ( 2955715 ) on Wednesday May 01, 2019 @08:06AM (#58521010)
    Just in time for extradition to the USA (will take that long for it to be sorted)

    • Re:Out in 25 weeks... (Score:4, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 01, 2019 @08:12AM (#58521040)

      He won't necessarily be extradited straight to the US. He might be extradited to Sweden first, then to the US after Sweden is finished with him.

      Also, while the extradition requests are pending, he'll probably be held in prison. He's shown that he can't be trusted on bail. If he spends a year or two fighting the extradition request - which is possible - then he will be in prison for all that time.

    • Re: Out in 25 weeks... (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yep. Contrary to the years of lies about how "we're not after Assange", we now see how much the US really values "free speech".

      Hypocrites and war criminals.

      • You've got it all wrong -- so much so that I'm not going to take the time to read years of reports to you.

        You have an emotional connection that you've crafted in isolation to fit your agenda.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by DaveV1.0 ( 203135 )
      If he didn't want to be extradited to the U.S., Assange shouldn't have committed crimes against the U.S. such as helping someone in the U.S. crack passwords to get access to classified information which was then give Assange.

      What do you call it when one helps another illegally gain access to classified government information for the purpose of said information being illegally provided to one?

      • Re:Out in 25 weeks... (Score:5, Insightful)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojo.world3@net> on Wednesday May 01, 2019 @09:20AM (#58521350) Homepage Journal

        Problem with that logic is that anyone anywhere can be accused of breaking a US law, with one invented just for them if required, and extradited to fight it.

        The UK-US extradition treaty is very one-sided. It also doesn't meet UK standards for human rights and justice. I'm no fan of Assange, the situation is as bad for all UK citizens.

        • The UK-US extradition treaty is very one-sided. .

          Indeed it is. The UK has refused several requests by the USA including Gary McKinnon who openly admitted hacking into NASA and US military networks. The US on the other hand has handed over everyone the UK requested.

          • Go back further in history and you will find the USA refusing to hand over people accused of being IRA terrorists.

  • memberberries (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Iamthecheese ( 1264298 ) on Wednesday May 01, 2019 @08:32AM (#58521118)
    Member when there were posters all over Slashdot insisting that the idea he would be extradited was a baseless conspiracy theory?
    • If I seem to remember, the baseless conspiracy was that Sweden was going to extradite him. I even pointed out at the time that in staying in Britain you had a far greater chance of being extradited. Guess what? That's exactly what happened.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ledow ( 319597 )

      Extradition was ALWAYS on the cards.

      He claimed extraordinary rendition (i.e. taking him without the UK's legal consent) and/or execution / unfair trial /etc.

      Extradition is no surprise at all. But he *wasn't*, despite his claims, somehow stolen from the UK in all that time - despite literally just being in a room in a building, presenting speechs on balconies, etc.

      There's absolutely nothing wrong with extradition - and the US has requested it but it goes before a court before we decide whether to even do an

    • Member when there were posters all over Slashdot insisting that the idea he would be extradited was a baseless conspiracy theory?

      You know what's really funny? The US wasn't going to extradite him until Trump's AG decided it should happen. So, for four years, he was in the embassy when he didn't need to be.

    • Re:memberberries (Score:4, Insightful)

      by squiggleslash ( 241428 ) on Wednesday May 01, 2019 @12:56PM (#58522676) Homepage Journal

      Nope. I remember a time when various nutters were arguing that the extradition to Sweden was a conspiracy by the US because they planned to extradite him from Sweden. Many of us said that was a moronic conspiracy theory, because it was, and is. We pointed out that if the US wanted him, it'd be far easier to get the UK to cooperate than Sweden.

      We also pointed out it was unlikely the Obama administration was interested in him. Well, turns out they weren't - the first time the US government started filing warrants against Assange was well into the Trump presidency.

      So, we were right that the US wasn't going to use Sweden, we were right about Obama, and we're, kinda sorta, amused (in that depressed kinda amused at the irony way) that Trump is the one who's making sure his unofficial campaign manager is going to rot in a US prison.

      Fuck Assange for ushering this regime in, but I wish none of this was going on. Especially as I suspect Snowden's next.

      • I remember a time when various nutters were arguing that the extradition to Sweden was a conspiracy by the US because they planned to extradite him from Sweden. Many of us said that was a moronic conspiracy theory, because it was, and is.

        It's not a conspiracy theory, it's recent history - moron. Sweden handing suspects over to the CIA to be tortured - yeah, that actually happened. [hrw.org]

        We also pointed out it was unlikely the Obama administration was interested in him. Well, turns out they weren't - the first t

  • I bet he's perfectly OK with another 50 weeks of free room and board at someone else's expense.

