Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Businesses United States Technology

Rogue Coder Turned a Parking Spot into a Coworking Space (vice.com) 404

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: It looked like yet another weird symptom of San Francisco tech culture: a cluster of people sitting on the side of a road, working at desks placed within the boundaries of a parking space. But WePark -- a project led by San Francisco-based web developer Victor Pontis -- was actually a manifestation of an idea that has become more popular in the last few years: Cities use space inefficiently and prioritize cars over people. The people at the desks were attempting to reclaim a sliver of space for human use. "Car parking squanders space that can be used for the public good -- bike lanes, larger sidewalks, retail, cafes, more housing," Pontis said. "Let's use city streets for people, not cars."

(There are also WePark franchises in France as well as Santa Monica.) Pontis said he got the idea from a Twitter exchange in which Github's Devon Zuegel pointed out that eight bicycles could fit in one park spot instead of a car. Urbanist Annie Fryman, responded, suggesting that the metered parking spot be used as a coworking space instead. Pontis turned that hypothetical into a reality, choosing popular real estate like Santa Monica's Ocean Avenue. The set-up was simple: he paid for a day's worth of parking meter, then charged users people per hour. He said 30 people showed up on the first day in the three cities, paying the $2.25 per hour fee that WePark charged for a spot at a parking lot desk. (Paying for a desk at a regular coworking space, like WeWork is approximately $50 per day plus a monthly membership fee.)

Rogue Coder Turned a Parking Spot into a Coworking Space More | Reply

Rogue Coder Turned a Parking Spot into a Coworking Space

Comments Filter:

  • Ah the exhaust (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mishehu ( 712452 ) on Friday May 03, 2019 @01:38AM (#58531736)
    Nothing like the smell of the exhaust and the noise of the road to help one concentrate on the day's work!

    • Re:Ah the exhaust (Score:5, Funny)

      by Krishnoid ( 984597 ) on Friday May 03, 2019 @01:44AM (#58531756) Journal

      Don't worry, on at least a few days the rain will clear up the air.

      • Re:Ah the exhaust (Score:5, Insightful)

        by dwillden ( 521345 ) on Friday May 03, 2019 @04:25AM (#58532164) Homepage
        And come next fall/winter Snow will help to dampen the sounds of traffic.

        Sorry this idea is idiotic. What is a very common problem in most cities? Parking. Sorry Mass transit doesn't work for everybody. Many still have to drive unless they want to spend hours making the same commute that takes them 30 min or less to drive. So we need parking spaces at or near our work sites.

        Maybe once full autonomous vehicles begin to dominate the roads then we can just send the car home or to play taxi until we are ready. Or we just summon a car when needed with no ownership. Then we can most likely reduce the amount of space dedicated to parking.

        Further I don't know about others, but I prefer protection from the elements and traffic that you are not going to get in a parking space. Power, network, restrooms, etc are also nice features of a work space versus a parking space.

        • Re:Ah the exhaust (Score:5, Informative)

          by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Friday May 03, 2019 @05:02AM (#58532264)

          And come next fall/winter Snow will help to dampen the sounds of traffic.

          Snow? In San Francisco?

          SF is one of the few places where working outside is generally pleasant for most of the year.

          Sorry this idea is idiotic.

          Yes, of course it is idiotic, but the point is symbolic protest, rather than practical problem solving.

          It helps when you are protesting something completely intractable and ambiguous, like "cars vs people", so you never have worry about your protest movement being obviated by success.

          • SF is one of the few places where working outside is generally pleasant for most of the year.

            Winter days are clear and bracing. Great to walk through on your way somewhere, but not to sit outside all day and get work done. Midsummer is unexpectedly cold and rainy there. Workers are going to feat August more than December.

          • Valid point but I read the article (what's wrong with me) as being about something they want to spread to other areas. So no snow. Just random homeless bums shitting on your desk as you are trying to work.

        • Re:Ah the exhaust (Score:4, Insightful)

          by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Friday May 03, 2019 @05:24AM (#58532340)

          That's more a problem of mass transit in the US than one of mass transit in general. Because the state of mass transit in the US is generally deplorable. Some European cities have public transport concepts that actually make sense and work, in most of them you only need a car anymore if you actually plan to leave the city for some godforsaken country side village.

          • Re:Ah the exhaust (Score:5, Insightful)

            by thereddaikon ( 5795246 ) on Friday May 03, 2019 @09:22AM (#58532900)
            When talking about infrastructure projects like mass transit you can't treat the entire US as one homogeneous blob. Every biome on earth is represented in the USA. In many places the population density is too low to make it economically viable. In others like SF actually you can't make subways because half the city is built on artificial land fill from debris leftover from the 1909 earthquake. Where I live you can't do it because all the bedrock is limestone and sinkholes and unmapped underground caves are common. Buses IMO don't count as they only marginally shift the issue around from cars. So mass transit means light rail. The places where it is feasible and economically viable already do it. New York, Chicago etc all have extensive mass transit networks.

            • When talking about infrastructure projects like mass transit you can't treat the entire US as one homogeneous blob.

              Mass transit is for cities, and cities all have similarities.

              Every biome on earth is represented in the USA.

              Tundra is found only in Alaska, which does not have a transportation problem, so we can ignore that fact.

              In others like SF actually you can't make subways because half the city is built on artificial land fill from debris leftover from the 1909 earthquake.

              Yes, clearly subways in San Francisco are impossible [wikipedia.org].

              Where I live you can't do it because all the bedrock is limestone and sinkholes and unmapped underground caves are common.

              You know they can map underground caves with radio waves, right? And that they would do this along any proposed route?

              Buses IMO don't count as they only marginally shift the issue around from cars.

              Buses are complicated. If you give them dedicated lanes, they can function. In some cities, that's feasible.

              So mass transit means light rail.

              I guess you haven't heard of PRT [wikipedia.org].

              Everything you said was wrong. Ca

        • I think this is a really poor choice of what to do with the space, but "public transit doesn't work for everyone" is something you'd only say if you live in a small town, a city where it's fucked by political design, or if you just *really* dislike homeless people.

          • I think this is a really poor choice of what to do with the space, but "public transit doesn't work for everyone" is something you'd only say if you live in a small town, a city where it's fucked by political design, or if you just *really* dislike homeless people.

            Saying public transport doesn't work for everyone is something you say if you don't live on or your destination isn't near or on a main public transport route. The place I live for example it's shit. The buses run on , I dunno, a spoke design is the best description I can come up with. There are buses through most main areas but they only go to the city centre. Which is fine if that's where you want to go or home from there but if you need to go anywhere else the system doesn't really work and its easier to

          • Re: Ah the exhaust (Score:5, Insightful)

            by dwillden ( 521345 ) on Friday May 03, 2019 @09:50AM (#58533046) Homepage
            Or you live in the western US where travel is counted in hours. I live about 30 miles from work. I could take mass transit with only a half mile walk which is nothing after a 20 year career in the military. But to make that trip, I'd have to catch a bus (which stops just a block a way so nice and close) for a few minutes, then wait at another stop to change to another bus to the train station, hop on the commuter rail line, then transfer to the light rail system which would let me off the half mile from my place of work. Were I not working a graveyard I could make the trip in about an hour an a half. As I work a graveyard the last commuter rail for the night runs three hours before I normally leave for work, so I'd have to leave four hours early (hoping to not miss any connections) and get to work two hours head of my shift. And then after the 8.5 hours of my shift I'd get to enjoy the hour and a half trip home after work. There's 14 hours of my 16 waking hours each day. No thanks. I'll drive the 30 minute drive each way and enjoy the rest of the time with my family.

        • What is a very common problem in most cities? Parking.

          Maybe y'all could drive smaller cars.... just sayin'.

        • Re:Ah the exhaust (Score:5, Funny)

          by Applehu Akbar ( 2968043 ) on Friday May 03, 2019 @07:29AM (#58532574)

          And come next fall/winter Snow will help to dampen the sounds of traffic.

          Sorry this idea is idiotic.

          That's why the idea is so San Francisco.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by SirSlud ( 67381 )

          What is a very common problem in most cities? Parking.

          It is the worst sort of person who thinks 'most cities' should have more parking. (Never mind being the sort of person who is oblivious to induced demand.)

        • This is a solution that could only come from silicon valley. The weather there is always nice, it rarely rains and the out of touch tech elite there dont drive to work anyways.

    • Nothing like the smell of the exhaust and the noise of the road to help one concentrate on the day's work!

      In other words, no different than today's modern open floor plans.

      Except the exhaust and the noise come from the people.

    • Nothing like the smell of the exhaust and the noise of the road to help one concentrate on the day's work!

      They probably spend half the time blogging about congestion and how its too hard to get around too.

    • Not to mention that he is unintentionally rising the parking prices for the people who need to drive.
      By cutting the supply of available parking spots, this will lead to a rise in prices due to good how supply and demand affect price.

      American City living is expensive, loud, dangerous. It isn't that it is unbearable life style, but it isn't for everyone. For the cost of renting a small apartment in a City, I can have a good car, and a decent home and commute, which may add an extra hour every day to my travel

    • Yeah, where's his Proposition 65 warning that his workplace contains chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer and reproductive harm?

  • So many laws in Cali (Score:3)

    by reanjr ( 588767 ) on Friday May 03, 2019 @01:39AM (#58531738) Homepage

    There's no way this is not breaking laws. California regulates everything.

    • Re:So many laws in Cali (Score:5, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 03, 2019 @02:12AM (#58531824)

      San Francisco City Attorney on a related case:
      "San Francisco Police Code Section 63(b) specifically prohibits the buying and selling of public street parking spaces"
      https://www.sfcityattorney.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/S.F.-City-Attorney-letter-to-ParkModo.pdf

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        You can just hear the entitled hipster screaming "But we've rented this space; we can do anything we want with it".
        Completely failing to understand that even at high parking prices, a parking space is still typically rented at a loss to the community.

        Also; spot the hypocrisy in this:
        [quote]"Car parking squanders space that can be used for the public good -- bike lanes, larger sidewalks, retail, cafes, more housing," Pontis said. "Let's use city streets for people, not cars."[/quote]
        Just substitute "people"

        • One of the stupidest ideas I've heard in a while. Who drives cars? Why do we drive them? What's going to happen when we can't find a spot to park? What happens when we clog city streets with douchebags on computers?

          The road to hell is literally going to be paved with good intenders

      • OP has a hunch, anon confirms with references in 45 minutes. Good job Slashdot, it still works after all these years.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      There's no way this is not breaking laws. California regulates everything.

      It depends. Some cities allow people to rent parking spaces for things like this - basically the rent is what the space would otherwise bring (so the city doesn't lose out of parking revenue). Other times the city offers up spaces for projects like this.

      They're often called "parklets"

      • Some cities allow people to rent parking spaces for things like this

        I'm sure most cities would make it illegal to sub-let said rented parking spaces.

      • What I don't understand is how they have all-day parking meters. That's remarkably rare, they're usually two hour max or even shorter to encourage availability and turnover.

  • The entrepreneurial homeless (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Man, San Francisco is freaking weird.

  • Why would you pay to do this? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Friday May 03, 2019 @01:40AM (#58531746)

    Are the coffeeshops and bookstores full?

  • This makes me angry. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by freeze128 ( 544774 ) on Friday May 03, 2019 @02:17AM (#58531830)
    "Let's use city streets for people, not cars."

    No. Lets use city streets to move as many people as possible as quickly as possible. People can walk around cars that are in gridlock, but other cars cannot. People can walk up and down stairs on a plaza, cars cannot. All of this in the City of San Francisco, which is widely known for having cable cars. People will stop traffic to board and disembark these cable cars. What is happening to all the cars that have to wait for the pedestrians to board the cable car? They are stopped and idling. What happens to all the cars that can't find a parking space because some jerks decide to have a picnic in the parking spaces? They circle the block looking for a place to park - wasting fuel.

    You can say "save the environment" or you can say "use city streets for people, not cars", but you can't say both!

    • Re:This makes me angry. (Score:5, Informative)

      by Ichijo ( 607641 ) on Friday May 03, 2019 @03:35AM (#58532038) Journal

      What happens to all the cars that can't find a parking space because some jerks decide to have a picnic in the parking spaces?

      If you can't find a parking space, it's because the parking fee is below market equilibrium [wikipedia.org]. San Francisco figured this out and implemented demand-based pricing [sfpark.org] to keep a space or two empty on every block at all times without overcharging anyone. It worked remarkably well [streetsblog.org], helping drivers find parking more quickly while increasing sales to local businesses.

      • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

        by DNS-and-BIND ( 461968 )
        OK, I'm baffled. Why is San Francisco, of all places, using a market-based strategy to deal with its problems? I thought that sort of thing was not only evil, but didn't work and was oppressive? Why aren't they putting the most highly educated and therefore smartest people in charge and letting them decide for the rest of us? This is highly out of character for them and I'm surprised this kind of cruel-hearted free market Libertarian solution is being tolerated.

        • OK, I'm baffled. Why is San Francisco, of all places, using a market-based strategy to deal with its problems?

          Charging more because you can get away with it and to dissuade others isn't dealing with the problem.

          • Re:This makes me angry. (Score:4, Interesting)

            by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Friday May 03, 2019 @09:53AM (#58533056)
            If you bothered to read the article at all, you'd have seen that it actually resulted in lower prices:

            In the areas where SFpark was tested — Civic Center, the Embarcadero, Downtown, the Mission, the Fillmore, the Marina, and Fisherman’s Wharf — the SFMTA found that SFpark resulted in cheaper parking prices overall, more readily available parking, many fewer parking citations, and much less time wasted by drivers circling around, looking for open parking spots

            Price coordinated markets are highly effective at balancing supply and demand and ensuring that resources aren't being misallocated.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ruddk ( 5153113 )

        Nice, they should implement that around here. The only times I need to drive into a city, it is for work, and the office picks up the ticket. So I don't care what it costs, as long as there's a space available.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        That's not really solving the problem. It's just making it so expensive that people can't afford it.

        Like the toll lanes going in outside of Washington DC. Sure, traffic is light. Because it costs $46 one-way. So the riff-raff are just snaking through residential streets or just not going to work anymore.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by thegarbz ( 1787294 )

      No. Lets use city streets to move as many people as possible as quickly as possible.

      I agree. We should ban all cars from inside the city centre. You can move far more people by foot and bicycle than you can by car. Then institute mass transit systems to bring people to city edges where they can use cars. Ultimately it results in a more efficient systems.

      You're absolutely right. At least your first sentence was. The rest of your post is a throwback to 1950s era thinking that got cities into their gridlocked mess in the first place.

      • Then institute mass transit systems to bring people to city edges where they can use cars

        Banning cars from cities completely is a rubbish idea but this one seems to work. The city where I live built a bunch of "park & ride" facilities; basically it's a huge parking lot next to a subway station near the city's ring road. Judging from how full those parking lots are, they are crazy popular with commuters. (When you drive into town, there's signs that show how many free parking spots the nearby facilities have, and at what frequency the subway is running. Often the sign will say "full")

    • Hmmm. it's almost as if we should stop using cars, by your own suggestion. Yet I suspect you'd think that's crazy. I mean, the common problem being cars, why should we solve that? No no no, that'll never work.

    • "Let's use city streets for people, not cars."

      Maybe we can park in office blocks instead?

    • Cars don't yet truly drive themselves, and never go anywhere without at least one person inside. So what are streets used for? People. Duh.
  • "Car parking squanders space that can be used for the public good -- bike lanes, larger sidewalks, retail, cafes, more housing," Pontis said. "Let's use city streets for people, not cars."

    Parking places on city streets don't squander space; they're there to be used so that the city needs fewer parking lots and/or parking structures. Of course, Mr. Portis might prefer that his city copies the way Tokyo does things: the city has so many cars that you can't get permission from the city to buy a car unless

  • This isn't something being run in San Francisco, global capital of ridesharing and expensive real estate. They're trying to get this working in Los Angeles, specifically Santa Monica.

    This is a place with million dollar condos, no public transit, a strong car culture, lots of co-working space, and cheap parking at great beaches. I think this is the worst place to set up a business like this.

  • Did that 20 years ago (Score:5, Interesting)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Friday May 03, 2019 @03:22AM (#58532008)

    At Borland in Scott's Valley, in the parking garage, there was a triangular place where no car would fit, which was designed as a smoking area.
    Since everybody still smoked at that time, the firm had outlets and Ethernet (no WIFI yet) installed at the spot (smart move) and so there were always people coding there.

  • disingenious jerks (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 03, 2019 @04:11AM (#58532120)

    "Car parking squanders space that can be used for the public good -- bike lanes, larger sidewalks, retail, cafes, more housing,"

    They are engaging in politics by claiming to know what is the common good, which coincidentally happens to be something that makes them money, and they feel that entitles them to break the law.

    Typical.

  • that's actually illegal for many reasons. First, you're not allowed to 'sublet' the parkingspace, second, it's a parking space, not a working space, and therefore doesn't conform to many work related laws, and third, again, it's a parking space, which is only meant for use with a vehicle. If you want to use it for something else, zoninglaws have to be changed.

  • Expanding vertically will inevitably stress systems of transportation and every other system, because we do not (at least not today) have the ability to move things around in three dimensions. Cities are inherently problematic. And living/working in a place that is so inorganic - all concrete, steel, and noise - seems very anxiety-producing to me. But to each their own.

    "Pave Paradise, put up a parking lot...took all the trees, put 'em in a tree museum."

  • Here in Paris once had the opposite idea: a 6M outdoors public parking slot is 35€/24h while the highest rent for 1M is 37€/month.
    So let's say You got an 30M apartment on the ground floor, You cold rent it for 1110€/month at best.
    However, if You convert it in a parking with a 60% efficiency You'd get 3 parking slots that You could rent for half the price and still get 40% more revenue. And trust me, the'd never be empty.

    Of course, no one would let You do that, but still fun to consider.

  • eight bikes (Score:3)

    by cascadingstylesheet ( 140919 ) on Friday May 03, 2019 @08:10AM (#58532660)

    Pontis said he got the idea from a Twitter exchange in which Github's Devon Zuegel pointed out that eight bicycles could fit in one park spot instead of a car.

    Too bad that eight bikes can't transport my son's wheelchair. Or our groceries. Or ...

  • Life imitating absurdity

  • CoWorking spaces usually range $200-500 / month for a desk. What type of insanity could possibly justify $50 per DAY PLUS a monthly fee?

  • Death Race 2019, but made far easier, just put the targets right on the street!

    Why not just do this in public parks where there's something other than concrete and traffic all around? Might not be legal since it's commercial, but certainly not as illegal as using parking spots.

  • I mean, seriously If I could work in a green space. That would be so much better than working in an auto infested concrete sauna.

  • Broad City #IRL (Score:3)

    by ahziem ( 661857 ) on Friday May 03, 2019 @07:14PM (#58535930) Homepage
    In an episode of the series Broad City, Ilana does the same thing. She charges people to cowork on the sidewalk in NYC. She calls it SheWork

Slashdot Top Deals

"It is easier to fight for principles than to live up to them." -- Alfred Adler

Close