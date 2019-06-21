Desjardins Data Breach Affecting 2.9 Million Members Caused By Employee Who's Since Been Fired (straight.com) 24
Freshly Exhumed shares a report from The Georgia Straight: The Quebec-based Desjardins Group has admitted to being victimized by one of the largest data breaches in Canadian history. Laval police informed the financial-services giant that personal information of more than 2.9 million members has been shared with people outside of the organization. This includes 2.7 million people and 173,000 businesses. "This situation is the outcome of unauthorized and illegal use of our internal data by an employee who has since been fired," Desjardins said in a statement. "In light of these events, and given the circumstances, additional security measures were put in place on all accounts." Desjardins, which is the largest federation of credit unions in North America, will be informing people by letters if they've been affected. The leaked data included first and last names, birthdates, social insurance numbers, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and details about banking habits. However, passwords, security questions, and PINs were not disclosed.
First off, it was a man [www.cbc.ca]:
Second (from the same article), it sounds quite deliberate:
I suspect they learned this from the IT industry, where instead of building quality products, you make bad ones and sell the fixes.
Not that it is intentional in this case, but monitoring is not much of a cost to them. Even better, after 5 years, it becomes lucrative.
This situation is the outcome of unauthorized and illegal use of our internal data by an employee who has since been fired,
Fired and not sued? Wow, they are very nice with that person.
Soorry aboot that, eh?
In Canada, you generally aren't suing someone once it's gone to being a criminal matter -- at least not until that is resolved so you don't interfere.
I know Americans will sue for damned near anything, but that isn't how most legal systems work.