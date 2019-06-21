Emergency Presidential Alert Texts Could Be Faked, Researchers Say (cnet.com) 30
Fake presidential alerts could be sent to tens of thousands of phones, according to a report out of the University of Colorado Boulder. From a report: Researchers say they found a backdoor that let them mimic alerts and blast fake messages to people confined to a small area, such as a city block or a sports stadium. The researchers developed software mimicking the presidential alert format and then used commercially available wireless transmitters to send the messages to phones within their radius. The team had a success rate of hitting 90% of all phones in the area it tested.
I only believe the official Twitter account (Score:2)
Believing who the source of the message is, and believing the content of the message, are two very different things.
Well, finally a bright spot! Thank goodness el Presidente has wrung all the legitimate concern out of the weight of a single social media message.
He's probably about to go around the bend and start giving play-by-plays on his bowel movements while he's twitter ranting. They're just trying to get ahead of it by putting what they think is "plausible deniablity" in front of it. Otherwise we're getting a *presidential Alert "I need some fucking toilet tissue!"
Authentication? (Score:2)
How are these normally authenticated? Is it just an unsigned SS7 message?
That could cause a ruckus on Primary Night.
After 2 years of reading Donald Trump's messages (Score:2)
This really sux! (Score:1)
Correct me if I'm wrong, but you can't turn presidential alerts off on any phone in the US. At least none of my Samsung phones will let it be turned off - even on the custom firmwares.
No shit, Sherlock? (Score:2)
Any more valuable, credible or important system would be getting more attention from the hackers, for LOLz, bragging rights, and free penis-extensions. On the one hand - the system has to be secure against hacking. On the o
Birds are not dinosaur descendants;birds are dinosaurs, for all useful meanings of "birds", "are" and "dinosaurs"
Cite your source, hm'kay? [xkcd.com]
Feduccia fought a strong
10 year old protocol on 30 year old tech is flawed (Score:2)
News at 11.
The protocol was flawed upon inception. Any decent tech could develop a secure authenticated system with a group of 5 people in less than a year, our phones have the power to authenticate messages with large keys. This 'thing' was developed over many years with hundreds of people. What do you expect.