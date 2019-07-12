Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Revealed: This Is Palantir's Top-Secret User Manual For Cops (vice.com) 72

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
New submitter popcornfan679 shares a report: Through a public record request, Motherboard has obtained a user manual that gives unprecedented insight into Palantir Gotham (Palantir's other services, Palantir Foundry, is an enterprise data platform), which is used by law enforcement agencies like the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center. (Palantir is one of the most significant and secretive companies in big data analysis.) The NCRIC serves around 300 communities in northern California and is what is known as a "fusion center," a Department of Homeland Security intelligence center that aggregates and investigates information from state, local, and federal agencies, as well as some private entities, into large databases that can be searched using software like Palantir. Fusion centers have become a target of civil liberties groups in part because they collect and aggregate data from so many different public and private entities.

The guide doesn't just show how Gotham works. It also shows how police are instructed to use the software. This guide seems to be specifically made by Palantir for the California law enforcement because it includes examples specific to California. We don't know exactly what information is excluded, or what changes have been made since the document was first created. The first eight pages that we received in response to our request is undated, but the remaining twenty-one pages were copyrighted in 2016. (Palantir did not respond to multiple requests for comment.) The Palantir user guide shows that police can start with almost no information about a person of interest and instantly know extremely intimate details about their lives.

  • So secrets about a system that raids and invades people's lives are revealed.

    Who has access to this information?

    It could be the person next to you at the cafe or in line at the grocery store.

    How is this different than rape? What system is in place to assure that this system is only targeted at clear criminal behavior and not just a wide net of what paranoid fascist creeps deem suspicious?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      How is this different than rape?

      When cops do it, it is called "Lawful access to and use of your genitals". At least in a police-state, they cannot actually rape you. Also, in a police-state every regular citizen is a criminal already.

  • FTP Forever. (Score:3)

    by Seven Spirals ( 4924941 ) on Friday July 12, 2019 @06:04PM (#58916544)
    I mean fuck the police, not file transfer protocol. I swear I'd be safer in my city without them.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      SFTP. Seriously, FTP.

  • "Person of Interest" (Score:3)

    by sjames ( 1099 ) on Friday July 12, 2019 @06:31PM (#58916686) Homepage Journal

    I wonder how often a "person of interest" is someone they have real articulable reasons to believe has committed a particular crime vs. they figure they must have done something wrong vs. they look about 22, wear a short skirt and they'd sure like to know where to be to "randomly" run in to her.

    • Panatir system ready. Enter query...

      Palantir> I want a girl with a short skirt and a long jacket

    • Re:"Person of Interest" (Score:4, Interesting)

      by stephanruby ( 542433 ) on Friday July 12, 2019 @07:19PM (#58916932)

      I wonder how often a "person of interest" is someone they have real articulable reasons to believe has committed a particular crime vs. they figure they must have done something wrong vs. they look about 22, wear a short skirt and they'd sure like to know where to be to "randomly" run in to her.

      In San Francisco, police officers can find out what medication a person is taking.

      This came out during a wrongful termination lawsuit. A police officer in San Francisco was dismissed for accessing that database for personal reasons, but his defense was that absolutely everyone in his precinct used that database to look up prospective dating partners and that he had been unfairly singled out for doing so. Apparently, law enforcement databases are excluded from HIPAA regulations.

      •     There's a Wiki page for that! LOVEINT [wikipedia.org]

        • Potential lovers are not the only target. Celebrities are also a huge target. What would you call that? CELEBINT?

          Before HIPAA passed for instance, more than 100 employees of a clinic were found to have accessed the medical records on the same day for Tonya Harding (the Olympic skater) when she visited the clinic for a sprained wrist. Source google scholar pdf [google.com]

          This is why we also need HIPAA-like regulations (with serious criminal penalties) for law enforcement databases as well. If a bunch of doctors, nurses,

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

            This is why we also need HIPAA-like regulations (with serious criminal penalties) for law enforcement databases as well. If a bunch of doctors, nurses, and admins couldn't resist the temptation before HIPAA. It's likely that law enforcement officers/bureaucrats/contractors aren't able to currently resist the same kind of temptation either.

            The regulations already exist. That's why people get busted all the time for accessing all sorts of private records for personal use. This isn't just police, but also tax

    • I remember when they were called "suspects". It changed about the same time illegals became "undocumented".

  • Character Assassination (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    With no oversight, this is a great way for people to be quietly blacklisted. Are HR departments currently using Palantir for their background checks?

  • IBM (Score:2)

    by k2r ( 255754 )

    It’s fine, it’s just like modern Hollerith-Maschinen, to help concentrating the unwanted people in camps.

  • I didn't know the police had top secret clearance. That's pretty big.
    Julian Assange will pay for leaking this!

  • Are everywhere. You don't think that data is being mined by everyone?

  • Not top-secret (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is "Confidential and Proprietary" - maybe trade secret..
    But certainly not marked as For Official Use Only (FOUO) // Law Enforcement Sensitive (LES) which would be a *real* government security marking.

    And it's not classified (as in CONFIDENTIAL, SECRET, or TOP SECRET), either. Nor was it ever - if had been redacted and released, you'd see the classification markings blacked out and a new marking substituted.

  • CopLink (Score:3)

    by mveloso ( 325617 ) on Friday July 12, 2019 @10:24PM (#58917518)

    The other product that does this is CopLink, which is used by a couple of other fusion centers and police departments. Functionality like this is usually offered as part of a smart cities play.

    It's actually a really interesting application of data for a number of different reasons. Example: you can find addresses/areas that are associated with criminal activity, by the number of degrees. So for example, person A was picked up for crime B. Person A was picked up with person B for crime B. Person C was arrested with person B for crime C. Person D was arrested for crime D. But unless you're paying attention you might not notice that they all live in the same apartment building, or that all the cars driven by them are registered to person E at location F.

  • Soooo in other words, doing the job we pay them to.

