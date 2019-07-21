Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Earth Just Had Its Hottest June On Record (therecord.com) 200

Posted by EditorDavid from the cruel-summer dept.
Layzej shared this article from the Washington Post: Boosted by a historic heat wave in Europe and unusually warm conditions across the Arctic and Eurasia, the average temperature of the planet soared to its highest level ever recorded in June. According to data released Monday by NASA, the global average temperature was 1.7 degrees Fahrenheit (0.93 Celsius) above the June norm (based on a 1951-to-1980 baseline), easily breaking the previous June record of 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit (0.82 Celsius), set in 2016, above the average.

The month was punctuated by a severe heat wave that struck Western Europe in particular during the last week, with numerous all-time-hottest-temperature records falling in countries with centuries-old data sets. Notably, 13 locations in France surpassed their highest temperature ever recorded. The heat wave's highest temperature of 114.6 degrees Fahrenheit (45.9 Celsius), posted in Gallargues-le-Montueux, was 3.2 degrees above the old record, set during an infamous heat wave in July and August 2003.

Comments Filter:
  • I realize that the Northern Hemisphere has more land area to heat up, but you think it would be harder to have the record for hottest month at the same time that the Earth is at aphelion, its farthest point from the Sun.
  • Looks like the body-constrained need a long term plan here.

  • Trust? (Score:1, Troll)

    by Kohath ( 38547 )

    Too bad about all the exaggerated claims, the refusal to engage with non-believers, the transparently political power plays, the fund-raising and other monetization schemes to enrich movement leaders, and the general us vs. them attitude of leaders (who should be leading for the benefit of all instead of their team) and citizens (who should want all to benefit, not their team to benefit at the expense of the other team).

    Without that, these stories might be taken more seriously by more people. Is it a real

    • What will make large majorities trust this stuff? Maybe nothing. No one seems to even be trying.

      They'll start to trust it when they can experience the effects in their own backyard.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kohath ( 38547 )

        They'll start to trust it when they can experience the effects in their own backyard.

        Warm weather in the summer? They already have experienced it. I don't think experiencing weather is convincing anyone who wasn't already convinced by the stories about weather.

        • Warm weather in the summer?

          Not just that, but exceptionally warm weather in the summer. It needs to be hot enough that they are sure they've never experienced something similar in their life.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Kohath ( 38547 )

            Not just that, but exceptionally warm weather in the summer. It needs to be hot enough that they are sure they've never experienced something similar in their life.

            Even in that event, maybe people will decide they can mitigate hot weather easier than having people who treat them as enemies in positions of authority.

      • The most populous State in the US is coming off a near-record wet-and-cold winter ans spring, and is experiencing a relatively cool/mild summer. It's not in our backyard...
    • It is too bad, but what you just described is the human condition. We're still apes, and we live with the consequences in a lot of ways every day. If we had mounted some sort of collective rational response once the problem was identified, it would have been a first for mankind.

    • What will make large majorities trust this stuff? Maybe nothing. No one seems to even be trying.

      I expect a majority will believe this when the Democrats start acting like it's a problem.

      The US Navy wanted some new nuclear powered surface warships to replace some aging ships that are guzzling fuel oil. The Democrats voted that down, but they funded more fuel guzzling ships instead.

      The US Coast Guard has wanted new icebreakers for decades. Democrats refused to fund them until very recently. I guess they believe the polar ice will just melt away. Oh, they burn fuel oil too. Quite the missed opportun

  • My spam inbox offered me the "Hottest April" . . . but not the "Hottest June".

  • ... better start welcoming Predators [wikipedia.org] to Europe.

  • Why are they limiting the comparison of June 2019 to the cool period between 1951-80? Why not extend it to 1930 of 1919? They used to compare 100 years back. But, that doesn't seem to help the narrative.

    • Re:Why baseline on 1951-1980? (Score:5, Informative)

      by religionofpeas ( 4511805 ) on Sunday July 21, 2019 @01:00PM (#58960656)

      Why are they limiting the comparison of June 2019 to the cool period between 1951-80?

      It's arbitrary. Any other baseline would only change the offset of the entire graph, but the relative changes from time A to time B would still be the same, and that's what we are really interested in.

      • They edit the past [realclimatescience.com] to build the narrative desired. Cool the hotter past, and heat the cooler present. Makes a great story!

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Anonymous Coward

          What, all of them? Hundreds of major temperature records, thousands of working climatologists, dozens of countries - they're all in on this global conspiracy to... what, exactly? Nobody's ever presented a coherent motive here.

          Tell me, what exactly do all these scientists get in return for destroying their reputation? It's not just keeping their jobs, coz the climate will always need studying (and anyone caught actually falsifying data would never work again). They don't get rich from "building the narrative

    • Why are they limiting the comparison of June 2019 to the cool period between 1951-80? Why not extend it to 1930 of 1919? They used to compare 100 years back. But, that doesn't seem to help the narrative.

      Quite simply because we don't have reliable global records before the 50s so it's taken as the gold standard. We do have reliable North American records to the 1900s which is why American science is often compared to back then. But then when you take the global data from 1900s-1950s and compensate for the inaccurate temperatures people complain that data has been "tampered" with because unfortunately some people made it through school without actually learning science.

      Either way it doesn't change the narrat

      • some people made it through school without actually learning science.

        Learnin' science. Gee, kleetus, you use those big words.

        What exactly is ';learning science'? The scientific method is fairly complex, itself really a not fully settled matter.

        Is it about Tenure and Credentials? How long has it been that? In the middle ages was an appeal to authority valid, too?

  • Then we'd better get hot (pun intended) on finding technological solutions.

    Hectoring, using the issue for political fodder, and calling names don't seem to be working too well.

  • Unusually chilly summer for me (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Hopefully it will start warming up soon but it's practically August!

  • Nukes (Score:2)

    by PPH ( 736903 )

    when?

    While we're waiting for you to make up your minds, East coast liberals need to unplug their AC units now. Until the green power comes on line.

  • It's about time we got some heat. I was sick and tired of all the cold. Minus 25F? Fuck that!
  • We had a very mild June. In fact it stunted my pepper plants. Last year it was a historically mild summer in general too. Right now, the temperatures are consistent with what they've historically been for the end of July. I smell cherry-picked data and FUD.

  • Yet another story about global warming, about how we are all going to burst into flames before we drown. Can we get some science on solutions instead of more and more science on the problem?

    Let's take all the energy sources we have today and rank them on how the data shows on metrics important to us. What might those metrics be? Here's a few metrics I have in mind... (Oh, and in no particular order.)

    What gets us the lowest CO2 per energy out? I said I'm not putting this in any order but this is kind of

    • Yet another story about global warming, about how we are all going to burst into flames before we drown.

      That appears nowhere in the article. I don't really know why you think simply making shit up will actually help anything.

      Can we get some science on solutions instead of more and more science on the problem?

      Science is about knowing. Solutions are the domain of engineering and politics.

      • Science is about knowing. Solutions are the domain of engineering and politics.

        But are the engineers and politicians listening to what the scientists know? The engineers are because it's the science that makes their work possible. The politicians are showing no evidence of actually listening to the science as a whole, they just pick out the "science" that is convenient for them. When people pick and choose the facts that are convenient then it is not science any more.

        • But are the engineers and politicians listening to what the scientists know?

          Some are, some aren't.

          The politicians are showing no evidence of actually listening to the science as a whole, they just pick out the "science" that is convenient for them.

          They're not all that bad, but yes, and the more successful ones tend to be worst unfortunately.

  • The thing about "lies, damned lies and statistics" is that statistics mislead depending on the baseline.

    Any student of climate history knows the Medieval Warm Period (950-1250) was far hotter than this. And that Southern California has just been through an exceptionally wet period according to the geologic records; when it dries out, that's not a drought, but a return to normal. Reference the California mega-droughts of 850-1090 and 1140-1320.

    South America had a massive warming around 12,300 years ago,

    • Any student of climate history knows the Medieval Warm Period (950-1250) was far hotter than this.

      Your confidence is a big lie. Any student of climate history would easily find the big compilations since 2006. Real climate scientists are pretty confident, due to actual data and studies, not some radio-jockey, that global temps are hotter in the last 20 years than even your MWP. There is data strongly supporting regional warming 950-1250, not global. And the mechanisms that caused those regional increases have been ruled out for our current trend.

      https://www.nap.edu/read/11676... [nap.edu]

  • It's been hotter globally and it's been colder globally. MAN has absolutely NOTHING to do with it. 5-10-50 years of "data", hell, even 100 years of data is nothing, compared to the age of the planet.

