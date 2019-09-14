Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


France Took One Look At Facebook's Cryptocurrency and Said, 'Hell, Non' (vice.com) 87

Posted by BeauHD from the not-a-fan dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Facebook's plan to revolutionize the global economy with its version of bitcoin hit another snag this week when the French finance minister said the country would block the Libra cryptocurrency if it launches as planned in 2020. Libra, which is scheduled to launch in the second half of next year, is designed to be a fast and easy way for people to transfer money around the world, using the company's Messenger and WhatsApp services. Bruno Le Maire, speaking at a cryptocurrency conference organized by the Organization for Economic Development (OECD) on Thursday, didn't mince words when it came to the threat posed by Libra to the stability of the French economy by undermining the influence of the euro.

"The monetary sovereignty of countries is at stake [from] possible privatization of money by a sole actor with more than 2 billion users on the planet," he said. Le Maire said that during times of economic crisis, citizens may abandon national currencies in favor of Libra, making it very difficult for governments to manage the economy. "All these concerns around Libra are serious. So I want to say this with a lot of clarity: In these conditions, we cannot authorize the development of Libra on European soil," Le Maire added.

  • If people are this stupid, they deserve it (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Saturday September 14, 2019 @09:04AM (#59193576)

    Seriously. If people put their faith into a currency managed by a for-profit organization that doesn't even have to pretend it gives a fuck about them (unlike governments, that at least have to try to keep up the show that they're working for the people voting them in), they deserve what they get.

    How stupid can people be?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jcr ( 53032 )

      If people put their faith into a currency managed by a for-profit organization that doesn't even have to pretend it gives a fuck about them

      Or a cartel owned by for-profit organizations, like the Federal Reserve...

      -jcr

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by HiThere ( 15173 )

        That, of course, is a part of the problem.

        Another part of the problem is that organizations are, over time, only as reliable as they feel they need to be. It doesn't matter whether you're talking about governments, corporations, or religions.

    • "How stupid can people be", how ask.

      The French Finance Minister said:
      "The monetary sovereignty of countries is at stake" if people had alternatives the the Euro. The sovereignty of countries. He's claiming that he wants to proetct his country's (France) ability to control their own money, the *Euro*.

      He using national sovereignty to argue *for* the Euro. That's pretty damn stupid. And he's the finance minister. Who apparently doesn't know what the Euro is. People can be pretty stupid.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Facebook does have to pretend it gives a fuck about its users. It paid for adverts, physical real-world adverts on billboards and screens in shopping centres, to put that message out after the Cambridge Analytica scandal and when evidence of the brexit/US election abuse came out.

      I think Facebook is in a more precarious position than you imagine. Slightly, anyway. Which is good news for people like us who dislike Facebook.

      • Facebook does have to pretend it gives a fuck about its users. It paid for adverts, physical real-world adverts on billboards and screens in shopping centres, to put that message out after the Cambridge Analytica scandal and when evidence of the brexit/US election abuse came out.

        I think Facebook is in a more precarious position than you imagine. Slightly, anyway. Which is good news for people like us who dislike Facebook.

        I deleted my Facebook account after I realized it was no longer a "game," platform where people kept in touch and stuff and shared cat videos.

        The real problem I have with Facebook is that people take it seriously.

        The globe needs a Facebook revolution.

        #deletefacebook

        • The main thing that puzzles me about Facebook is that people write there honestly. But hey, as long as people think that people do that, everyone will continue to think that I'm Bruce Schneier's best buddy and that turned down holding the keynote at the last BlackHat because I was too busy.

          Facebook is a marketing tool. Use it accordingly.

      • Sure it has to, or else it will lose it's product. It's like a farmer, taking care of his cattle.

    • Seriously. If people put their faith into a currency managed by a for-profit organization that doesn't even have to pretend it gives a fuck about them (unlike governments, that at least have to try to keep up the show that they're working for the people voting them in), they deserve what they get.

      How stupid can people be?

      People can be pretty stupid. One of the most idiotic financial mentally challenged ideas was the activity that led to the 2008 meltdown. Anyone with a bog standard understanding of math could have seen that coming.

      So yeah - I can see a lot of people signing up for Oligarch Zuckerberg's Craptocurrency.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by afxgrin ( 208686 )

        Loans for everyone? How could that go wrong?

        • Not Just loans - crazy loans. Iike the guy in his mid 80s that bought a house with a 50 year mortgage. Like the Economist I listened to on the radio one evening that told a reporter that the new economy was people in debt forever, and when they needed extra money, just refinance their house, becaus it was always going to increase in value. No limits - infinity.

          As a person of science - when you have infinity as the base of your equation, you know there is something wrong with the model.

          And yeah - givin

    • How stupid can people be?

      Heh, look around.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Tom ( 822 )

      It isn't that simple, unfortunately.

      For years and years, I avoided Facebook like the plague. Then came a time when I needed it to get the word out about a Kickstarter campaign. And as soon as my friends discovered that I'm on FB, I got invited to events I never knew about before. Well, not the closest friends, but the wider social circle. Many people these days don't even bother to send you a text anymore. If they can't invite you on FB, you don't exist.

      The same could happen with a currency. You, me and a c

      • Many people these days don't even bother to send you a text anymore. If they can't invite you on FB, you don't exist.

        For that kind of people, I quite gladly don't exist.

      • I'm curious: Can anyone confirm or dispute here whether WeChat has become so ingrained in daily life in China that it is hard to operate life without it?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sjames ( 1099 )

      Honestly, as soon as I heard that Facebook wanted to launch a currency, I immediately pictured a Mad Magazine like counterfeit bill reading "in Zuck' we trust", then nearly split my sides laughing.

  • I'm not sure that they are the best ones to take advise from on economics given their unemployment rate.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    As they say in investments, "diversify". Having more options is almost always a good thing, so long as those "options" are voluntary and are fairly reviewed/assessed. Getting wholly locked into pretty much anything (currency, cell phone provider, ISP, fuel, etc) is a setup for a hard fall.

    • given their unemployment rate.

      Do you think that French people really care that much? They protest about being *bored* when they're not employed because they don't have to worry about starving or being homeless, or not being able to see a doctor, unlike the dummies in the US.

  • Lots of businesses create what is effectively their own private currency, which has the disadvantage of being limited in use and not recognized by government, but might be accepted on a voluntary basis in other contexts. Canadian Tire has had its own 'money' for 60 years.

    The difference is the words 'Facebook' and 'cryptocurrency'. That's it. Just some buzzwords. And complex software with opportunities for errors and security breaches.

    • In America corporations are people so Facebook should run for president. Problem solved.

    • No, the difference is scale and reach. Canadian Tire probably doesn't even have stores outside of Canada. They don't have a global reach or 2 billion people interacting with them on a daily basis. They aren't fronting their coupons as a replacement for traditional currency--people just happen to sometimes accept them as money, but there is, AFAIK, no CTM exchange or fund. CTM is one of the most "money like" store coupons out there, and it doesn't come anywhere near what Facebucks are attempting to be.

  • you seen what facebook did with your personal info (Score:5, Insightful)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Saturday September 14, 2019 @09:59AM (#59193706)
    do you want facebook to do the same with your banking/financial too?

    you would be in the poor house while zuckerberg and the other facebook cronie/fascist/thieves would be living the highlife

    facebook is not your friend

    • you would be in the poor house while zuckerberg and the other facebook cronie/fascist/thieves would be living the highlife

      That pleasure yacht has already set sail my friend.

  • First, france hasn't got anything to say about the EU, so the ban would be limited to France. Second, why say hell no to yet another bitcoin, but not to any other preceding..

    • First, france hasn't got anything to say about the EU

      Funny, I thought France complained about the EU all the time.

    • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

      by Pinky's Brain ( 1158667 )

      Because Facebook is seen as helping Trump get elected. That's pretty much it.

      That opened a witch-hunt ... their business was the same before and after, treatment of them not so much.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      Bitcoin wasn't designed to hand control over to a single entity. Perhaps it does, but that entity would need to be highly invested in the success of Bitcoin. So, no, it's not the same as Facebook's "Libra" currency.

  • A new competitor is in town, you can't expect a country, where every politician wants full control on your money, and your wealth. To be pleased with a new company more powerful than they are.
  • Send some tanks around the FB HQ in France lob a few shells to explain to Mark what backs up a currency and why his currency will not be used in France.
  • No French Facebucks for yoo

  • Says France - a member of the Euro zone. That ship sailed for you 20 years ago Mr Le Maire.

    Though he is right about a private company controlling money supply, thats just asking for economic chaos.

  • Hell non? (Score:3)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Saturday September 14, 2019 @11:00AM (#59193840)

    They might have said 'Enfer, non', but usually they say ' Merde alors!'

  • "Le Maire said that during times of economic crisis, citizens may abandon national currencies in favor of Libra, making it very difficult for governments to manage the economy.". That's exactly what's going to happen, whether France wants it or not. Today people are already going for gold if a state fails to provide a stable currency. Cryptocurrencies are - on paper - just more convenient than any other types of currencies - and are one of the puzzle pieces that will eventually end "national souvereignity"
    • Cryptocurrencies are - on paper - just more convenient than any other types of currencies - and are one of the puzzle pieces that will eventually end "national souvereignity" - and nation states in general.

      Thanks for the best laugh of the day so far!

  • That's no how macro economics works (Score:3)

    by VeryFluffyBunny ( 5037285 ) on Saturday September 14, 2019 @04:29PM (#59194726)

    The thing about proponents of Bitcoin & similar electronic commodities is that they either don't know or ignore how macroeconomics works. All money is debt. Bank notes are promissory notes. They declare that a government will honour the debt to the debt holder. Governments create debt & allocate it in order to provide investment (in resources & labour) in order to generate economic activity, thus providing jobs, prosperity, & generate tax revenue to pay off the initial debt.

    Bitcoin & the like don't do any of this. They're an electronic commodity, not a currency. They have no natural resources, labour force, or tax-paying population to make good on the debt that they represent. Bitcoin has no responsibility to its users & so the price of Bitcoin can plummet or go sky high, as it often does, without any oversight or accountability to anyone. If it was widely used it would be devastating to the most vulnerable people.

    That's a harsh, cruel economic world, far worse than what some people experience from neoliberal capitalism (e.g. in developing countries), that I don't think anyone would sanely opt to live in.

  • Insensitive Claudes.

