Facebook Agrees To Pay Cambridge Analytica Fine To UK (bbc.com) 29
Facebook has agreed to pay a $640,000 fine imposed by the UK's data protection watchdog for its role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. From a report: It had originally appealed the penalty, causing the Information Commissioner's Office to pursue its own counter-appeal. As part of the agreement, Facebook has made no admission of liability. The US firm said it "wished it had done more to investigate Cambridge Analytica" earlier. James Dipple-Johnstone, deputy commissioner of the ICO said: "The ICO's main concern was that UK citizen data was exposed to a serious risk of harm. Protection of personal information and personal privacy is of fundamental importance, not only for the rights of individuals, but also as we now know, for the preservation of a strong democracy."
they now have fines based on turnover...
Is it a joke? 640 000$ ??? I'm sure Facebook now understand that they did something wrong and never do it again.
Yes, it's a slap on the wrist, but also a dodged bullet as well, and as such hopefully a wake-up call that they did indeed do something wrong and will thus try harder never to get caught doing it again.
Don't worry. Once BREXIT happens, that pesky GDPR will not affect the UK.
Is it a joke? 640 000$ ???
Don't despair, I could probably raise that money myself if I sold my house and car. If Facebook need any help paying they could always give me a call.
That's about half of what a mid-level manager likely makes in the company, maybe not even that much. I bet they're really sweating it...
Is this an out of season April Fool's joke?
All a "tap on the wrist" does is just re-enforce the (immoral) behavior that companies can just go ahead and break the law with pretty much impunity -- since there are no "serious" consequences to not do it the first place.
If we don't take data leaks seriously what motivation to companies have? That's right almost none. This is akin to pissing in the wind hoping the wind will change direction.
This should be $640K per person whose data was leaked.
The take away for Facebook: we made huge profits and got away with it. Change nothing. Let it happen again, and again, and again.
The "ask no questions" policy that allowed Cambridge Analytica to scrape Facebook data make them billions of dollars. They paid out a 600k fine. Net revenue: lots. The take away for Facebook: we made huge profits and got away with it. Change nothing. Let it happen again, and again, and again.
Due to GDPR, future fines could approach 4% of global turnover.
The scary part is considering even that fine may be viewed as worth it.
You think GDPR will survive BREXIT? LOL!
Let it happen again, and again, and again.
Or not. They just discovered that they got hit with the maximum legal amount of damages. If this happened only 1 year later they'd be facing 4% of global revenue as the fine from a single country. Laws change.
Anyone who thinks they should do this again should be fired immediately because they will sink the company in short order.
"...a $640,000 fine..."
So in other words, like 1/10th of a second's worth of their profit?
reminder: user data leak is part of the biz plan (Score:1)
The data is cheap. The correlation to identify a single person is what the advertisers are willing to pay for.
The UK wrote a strongly worded letter to Facebook.
FTFY
Where's my article?
