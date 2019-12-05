Advocates Call For FTC Probe of 'Kidtech' (axios.com) 2
A collection of 31 advocacy groups is pressing the Federal Trade Commission on Thursday to dig into how digital media companies advertise to children and collect their data. From a report: The request for the FTC to use its subpoena authority to probe so-called kidtech companies comes as the agency considers updates to how it implements a children's online privacy law. The coalition, which includes the Center for Digital Democracy and the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, argues the FTC must examine data collection and digital marketing practices before it changes how it enforces the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. Possible targets for the FTC study include Google, Disney, Viacom, Adobe, TikTok, Twitch and AT&T's Warner Media. "As kids are spending more time than ever on digital devices, we need the full power of the law to protect them from predatory data collection -- but we can't protect children from Big Tech business models if we don't know how those models truly work," Josh Golin, executive director of the Campaign for Commercial-Free Childhood, said in a statement.
Do your job, parents. (Score:2)
Instead of dumping your kids in front of the internet, do your job as parents. Stop demanding the world cater to your laziness and ineptitude.
"As kids are spending more time than ever on digital devices" That is not the fault or responsibility of some corporation. That is solely the parents' responsibility. The internet is not your babysitter.
We're already getting a glimpse of what their campaign is doing to creators on Youtube. These failed parents are ruining content for adults because of their unwillingn