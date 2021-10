Open-Source Security Nonprofit Tries Raising Money With 'Hacker-Themed' T-Shirts

The nonprofit Open Source Technology Improvement Fund connects open-source security projects with funding and logistical support. (Launched in 2015 , the Illinois-based group includes on its advisory council representatives from DuckDuckGo and the OpenVPN Project.)To raise more money, they're now planning to offer "hacker-themed swag" and apparel created with a state-of-the art direct-to-garment printer -- and they're using Kickstarter to help pay for that printer Pledges of $15 or more will be rewarded with an RFID-blocking wallet that blocks "drive-by" readers from scanning cards in your pocket, engraved with the message of your choice. And donors pledging $18 or more get to choose from their "excellent gallery" of t-shirts. Dozens of artists have contributed more than 40 specially-commissioned "hacker-themed" designs, including "Resist Surveillance" and " Linux is Communism " (riffing on a 2000 remark by Microsoft's CEO Steve Ballmer).There's also shirts commemorating Edward Snowden (including one with an actual NSA document leaked by Edward Snowden) as well as a mock concert t-shirt for the "world tour" of the EternalBlue exploit listing locations struck after it was weaponized by the NSA. One t-shirt even riffs on the new millennial catchphrase "OK boomer" -- replacing it with the phrase " OK Facebook " using fake Cyrillic text.And one t-shirt design shows an actual critical flaw found by the OSTIF while reviewing OpenVPN 2.4.0.So far they have 11 backers, earning $790 of their $45,000 goal.