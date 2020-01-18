Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


United States The Military

A Broken Computer System Is Costing F-35 Maintainers 45,000 Hours a Year (taskandpurpose.com) 77

Posted by EditorDavid from the when-it-doubt-replace dept.
schwit1 shared this report from the defense news site Task & Purpose:
The computer-based logistics system of the F-35 stealth fighter jet made by Lockheed Martin, which has been plagued by delays, will be replaced by another network made by the same company, a Pentagon official said on Tuesday.

The Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) was designed to underpin the F-35 fleet's daily operations, ranging from mission planning and flight scheduling to repairs and scheduled maintenance, as well as the tracking and ordering of parts... ALIS was blamed for delaying aircraft maintenance, one of the very things it was meant to facilitate.

"One Air Force unit estimated that it spent the equivalent of more than 45,000 hours per year performing additional tasks and manual workarounds because ALIS was not functioning as needed," the GAO said in a November report.

Comments Filter:

  • Isn't this (Score:5, Informative)

    by ArchieBunker ( 132337 ) on Saturday January 18, 2020 @12:38PM (#59633000) Homepage

    The airplane that the navy doesn't even want but congress is forcing them to purchase?

    • Re: Isn't this (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Ronin Developer ( 67677 ) on Saturday January 18, 2020 @12:57PM (#59633038)

      The Navyâ(TM)s greatest concern is that itâ(TM)s a single engine vs duel engine plane. They prefer their aircraft with redundancy and resiliency.

      It will also be interesting to see how the stealth coating holds up in a salt-rich environment.

      And itâ(TM)s ability to provide the capabilities needed by naval aircraft (ordnance carrying and dogfighting) beyond stealth remains questionable.

      But, I am not privy to the reports on this aircraft beyond what is reported in aviation journals. The naysayers might not have the full picture. But, having to replace the maintenance system at, what will likely be, taxpayer expense is another strike.

      • It will also be interesting to see how the stealth coating holds up in a salt-rich environment.

        Probably pretty similar to the coatings on the ships themselves.

        • Re: Isn't this (Score:4, Insightful)

          by Type44Q ( 1233630 ) on Saturday January 18, 2020 @02:04PM (#59633194)
          You think the paint on a [steel] warship has the same properties as the radar-absorbent coating on a stealth fighter??

        • Probably pretty similar to the coatings on the ships themselves.

          Not if it's anything like the stealth bomber - which needed a new paint job if it went out in the rain:

          https://www.google.com/search?... [google.com]

          • Re: Isn't this (Score:5, Informative)

            by RitchCraft ( 6454710 ) on Saturday January 18, 2020 @05:32PM (#59633478)
            I'm a former Marine that was an aviation electronics technician (6313) on A6E Intruders. We spent many weeks at a time aboard aircraft carriers out at sea and I can tell you the environment plays havoc on aircraft paint jobs. The Corrosion Control shop would routinely strip the 400 pounds of gray paint from these beasts especially after lengthy deployments at sea. I can't imagine any new plane today would be any different.
            • That's a lot of paint. Do you know what method they used to remove it, out of curiosity?
              • I'm not sure the real name for it, but they called the paint remover "baby shit" because of the look and consistency of it. The 400 pounds of paint is what I was told. I'm not sure if that is accurate but it's a heck of a lot of paint.

                • I did some of this ~30 years ago. We used to just call it "Aircraft Stripper," and it was brutal. Aircraft used to be painted with Imron and all sorts of the other best stuff Dow and PPG could throw at it without restrictions. It is still advertised as Aircraft Stripper, I have no idea if it is the same or different. Just like today McKay parts dip is like kerosene but 45 years ago a tiny spec would raise a chemical burn blister on the inside of your arm in about 30 seconds. The new stuff could be hot,

              • An MSDS claims it's dichloromethane, methanol/ethanol, and ammonium hydroxide. Not quite as impressive as Miracle Kumclean (that's it's real name), which some source once described as "a cocktail of carcinogens", some of the highlights include xylene, MEK, and PEG.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by PPH ( 736903 )

          Barnacles?

      • I don't see why the military should have to pay for replacement of a defective product.

    • Re:Isn't this (Score:5, Informative)

      by quonset ( 4839537 ) on Saturday January 18, 2020 @12:59PM (#59633042)

      Somewhat. This is the jet which has hypoxia issues for its pilots, shaking issues during catapult launches off carriers, cockpit displays so bright pilots have difficulty flying at night, and software which continually needs patched [breakingdefense.com].

      This is also the plane which can't beat the plane it's supposed to replace [jalopnik.com] in a dogfight.

      • Re:Isn't this (Score:4, Interesting)

        by DesScorp ( 410532 ) on Saturday January 18, 2020 @01:36PM (#59633150) Homepage Journal

        Somewhat. This is the jet which has hypoxia issues for its pilots, shaking issues during catapult launches off carriers, cockpit displays so bright pilots have difficulty flying at night,

        This isn't just an F-35 thing. It's happening with every jet in production in the last 20 years. The Super Hornet and the Navy's jet trainer, the Goshawk, also have these problems. The issue is OBOGS (Onboard Oxygen Generating Systems), which replaced the traditional system of having oxygen tanks on the aircraft. OBOGS makes O2 for pilots as they fly, getting it from the atmosphere outside the aircraft during sorties, which is nice in theory, because it saves weight from eliminating the onboard O2 tanks. But in practice, its been unreliable and problem ridden [thedrive.com].

        • OBOGS? Living up to it's acronym I see.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by grantdh ( 72401 )

          Wondering if it will be something like the F-22 hypoxia issue which wasn't just the OBOGS but also the g-suit gear which was contributing to pilots experiencing hypoxic symptoms:

          https://www.airforce-technology.com/news/newsroot-cause-f22-raptor-hypoxia-identified-usaf/

          The whole OBOGS situation is something we're watching closely down here in Oz given we're also operating the Super Hornet, Growler and F-35...

    • The Navy doesn't want it... (Score:4, Interesting)

      by DesScorp ( 410532 ) on Saturday January 18, 2020 @01:30PM (#59633130) Homepage Journal

      ... but the Marine Corps does. They've hung the destiny of their entire air ops on this abomination. They've committed to it totally. The Marines are nominally an independent service, but are organizationally under the Department of the Navy, and so get their budget from the Navy. There have been voices in the USMC suggesting that the Marines should get even bigger and become fully independent, with their own department. The Navy worries that if the Dept. of the Navy cancels F-35 purchases, that the Marines will push for that independence, creating a rift in the sea services, and yet another bloated Pentagon department that eats even more money, which means a smaller split for the other branches.

      On the maritime side, the Marines have become the tail wagging the F-35 dog. The Navy knows it's junk. Which is why they keep buying Super Hornets, even with their limitations. The Navy feels its in an impossible spot.

      • I thought the Marine Corps wanted A10s.

        • No the Army wants A10's. But close air support is handled by the Air Force, who don't want to spend money on "Army" stuff and have been trying to kill it for decades. The A10 can't fly from aircraft carriers, so the Navy and Marines can't use it.
    • Kind of like this obscure website the editrs have just forced upon us. One glance at the wasteland of the comment section shows us why they have utilized it.. fits the editors narrative. Much like the banning of ACs really. Everytime I come back to this website I leave more disgusted than I ever was prior. Let /. fucking die for Christ's sake.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Same with tank production... got to keep the skills up and the production lines running.. or the "expert" mil production skills are further lost.
      Thats votes, jobs and every next city/state/federal election.

  • Why is this so hard? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Saturday January 18, 2020 @12:47PM (#59633016)
    I understand that I don't know the ins and outs of military logistics, and that I should know better, but. Why is this so hard to do? I've worked on several large projects, this one seems pretty simple.

    Then again, I've worked on government contracts and have seen first hand how "simple" jobs turn complex. Not because they're fundamentally difficult, but the bureaucracy makes it damn near impossible to substitute a 2" paper clip that's too small for the job with a 3" that's the perfect fit. If you spec'd out 2" 3 years ago then your stuck with 2".

    • I've thought about this... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by BAReFO0t ( 6240524 ) on Saturday January 18, 2020 @01:23PM (#59633104)

      And the problem is the lack of automation.

      In government projects, much time is wasted because this is taxpayer money after all, and it has to be used carefully, with good choiced, and checked and signed off. Which takes forever beause it is very much still paperwork and people running around and talking and manually checking for adherence to policies. Which apart from key decisions that only humans can make, should be completely automated by now. Input policies as decided by lawmakers once, process requested changes in milliseconds, done.

      Which is especially silly, since that process has obviously been perverted to do exactly what it shouldn't. Like helping old boys clubs and pork barrel spending and such.
      While the mechanisms have still been kept. To keep up appearances.

      That doesn't mean that process is the problem! It is only pointless, *given* that perversion. Kill the perversion, and the best choice is that automation, instead of doing away with it.

      It is a common pattern in US politics. The corporate enemies of the American people perverted their country's institutions and then get Amerians to argue completely doing away with it, the corporations blame the results of that perversion on "the government". Convenitently leaving away that said institution, that originally protected Americans from them, is now merely their hand puppet.
      E.g. The "small government" argument.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Alwin Henseler ( 640539 )

      Like you said: in most cases, it's not the difficulty of the job that matters. It's the difficulty of the procedures surrounding the job.

      Never, ever, underestimate the power of bureaucracy to turn things into shit.

    • You are unfamiliar with the word, "corruption"??? How very odd . . .

    • One pill makes you larger
      And one pill makes you small
      And the ones that mother gives you
      Don't do anything at all

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Contractors, over time, complexity...
      Everyone is winning when a project needs more time and money.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by grantdh ( 72401 )

      Part of the problem is the number of variables involved (so many components of the system), plus it's an intermittent issue, so it's hard to lock down.

      Pulling the OBOGS and replacing it with O2 tanks would involve significant engineering along with increased system weight and maintenance requirements (O2 bottles & lines are heavy plus require specialist maintenance to refill, equipment on the ship/base, etc).

    • Computer programming is not an "Engineering" field. If building contractors tried to turn out buildings with the same quality and usability as software vendors do with software they would get arrested.

  • Isn't that the point? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by BAReFO0t ( 6240524 ) on Saturday January 18, 2020 @01:05PM (#59633056)

    Lockeed is a profit-oriented company.

    It costing everyoe but them as much as they will bear is their enitre point of existence. Like a leech. Or a bad pathogen.

    • Profit ain't the problem. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by DesScorp ( 410532 ) on Saturday January 18, 2020 @01:22PM (#59633098) Homepage Journal

      Lockeed is a profit-oriented company.

      It costing everyoe but them as much as they will bear is their enitre point of existence. Like a leech. Or a bad pathogen.

      The greatest combat aircraft in history were all made by "profit oriented companies".

      The P-51 Mustang. The Supermarine Spitfire. The F-86 Sabre. The B-17 Flying Fortress. The F-16 Fighting Falcon.

      Every single one of them produced by for-profit companies, privately designed, and making millions for their manufacturers. Sometimes billions.

      Compare them to their non-profit equivalents. Soviet MiGs. Chinese copies of Soviet MiG's. Even the very best of them... the MiG-21... fell short of for-profit contemporaries like the F-4 Phantom and Mirage III.

      What makes the F-35 different from all of the above is that while an F4U Corsair or an F-14 Tomcat was designed to be the best at what it did, the F-35 was designed from the outset to be a jobs program that would provide a 40 year revenue stream for Lockheed Martin. Being good at being a fighter was way down the list of reasons it was created. That's why Lockheed put manufacturers in 48 of 50 states. The F-35 isn't about winning air battles. The F-35 is a political investment creating a perpetual rent-seeking enterprise that the government can't realistically cancel. Real fighter aficionados have been saying from the beginning that the F-35 should be canceled, and everyone involved, from industry to government, should be sacked from the jobs for promoting this flying pyramid scheme.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        You give some great examples of combat aircraft - the thing that is common to all of them is that they were built before 1975.

        In the last 20 years, we have accomplished almost nothing in the field of aeronautics. We just have charlatans like Boeing cranking out cheaper versions of 50 year old planes with lethal design flaws.

      • Wonder how many of the smaller shops who supply parts to Lockheed are owned by politicians.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by whh3 ( 450031 )

        Compare them to their non-profit equivalents. Soviet MiGs. Chinese copies of Soviet MiG's. Even the very best of them... the MiG-21... fell short of for-profit contemporaries like the F-4 Phantom and Mirage III.

        While I don't disagree with your sentiment, those were not non-profits. That was the state itself (or state-owned enterprises) doing the building that had plenty of disincentives to working efficiently.

    • Former senior counsel at Lockheed: James Comey . . . .

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      So try a gov production line?
      Nation that try that fail too :)

  • Just curious, that's all. I would not even know if there is a correlation between this and the F-35's problems.

  • To put it in context (Score:5, Informative)

    by OzPeter ( 195038 ) on Saturday January 18, 2020 @01:29PM (#59633128)

    While I can't fathom the stupidity of this system, 45,000 hours represents the full time employment of 20-25 people a year in a military that has around 1.3 million active duty members. So in terms of a manpower it's a drop in the ocean. However the effect on a high value frontline asset is mind boggling.

    • The real missing piece of info here is how this compares to what is done for other aircraft. Perhaps no other aircraft have this system either, so all of them undergo preventative maintenance at this same level, which is now sub-optimal compared to what they're trying to accomplish with the F35.

      An analogy might be the "Change Oil" light in your cars. Old cars didn't have it, they'd just say "every 3000 miles." Now they indicate a percent oil life remaining. What is is based on? Miles? Hours of operat

    • If you RFTA, the actual quote is:

      One Air Force unit estimated that it spent the equivalent of more than 45,000 hours per year performing additional tasks and manual workarounds because ALIS was not functioning as needed,

      It doesn't define what an Air Force "unit" is, but if this was at the fighter squadron level (staffed with about 200 people, about half of which are maintainers), this number starts to get very significant - about 25% of the people who are supposed to be working on the aircraft are actually futzing around with ALIS which is not part of the squadron tasking.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      That high value asset is creating hours of over time...
      The "frontline" part is not an issue as work is still been done and mil money is flowing.

    • That was my immediate math as well. 45,000 hours = 22.5 FTE.

      New features are being added and old features maintained for nearly 500 stealth combat aircraft, and "difficulties" are impacting about 22 people.

      All things considered, that's lower than I expected considering the intense wording of the article. Part of me is like "I wish our software was that good, but then most of us would lose our jobs."

    • The biggest issue is not money, it's winning wars. Having half your aircraft idle due to (preventable) maintenance issues during a war gets men killed.
  • Good thing we're not in a real war, or anything
  • Be interesting to know who was responsible for said computer system design? Was it contracted out like that Chicom-hacked IPS system the OPM was forced to adopt, before the Chicom military intel hackers penetrated it? Really, really interested in knowing this --- could explain volumes . . .

  • Not that much? (Score:3)

    by Njovich ( 553857 ) on Saturday January 18, 2020 @02:06PM (#59633198)

    45000 hours is 23 people? With a unit price of $90 million that's just another drop in the bucket.

  • The F-35 was, is, and always will be a boondoggle. Trying to design one plane to fulfill all tactical roles is stupid. The stealth...isn't really - apparently all you have to do is drop your radar frequency, and anyway stealth doesn't help against thermal sensors.

    It's great to use against goat herders, but in a serious conflict you can't afford to risk $100,000,000-plus planes that can be taken out by an infantryman with a shoulder-fired missile costing $50k.

    • The F-35 was, is, and always will be a boondoggle. Trying to design one plane to fulfill all tactical roles is stupid.

      Kids today grow up on SC2, that means the generals of tomorrow will have grown up on SC2. The only strategies they know are "mass voidray," "mass ling," or "reaper rush." Expecting them to be capable of doing more than 1 thing is an absurd expectation, this is simply preparing for that Idiocracy-augmented Human war machine of the future to maintain US military dominance long after people have lost all semblance of sapience.

    • Indeed. Though, designing JSF as a unified replacement for relatively popular and affordable F-16 and the carrier-based F-18 probably was a sensible idea. But requiring that JSF be also a suitable replacement for VSTOL aircraft and tacking on a mirriad of missions on top of what should have been an affordable mass produced workhorse fighter-bomber for USA and allies seriously compromised the whole project. It's ok to criticize it publicly now because so much was invested into F-35 that it's past the point o

  • if you want something done, don't use a bureaucracy ... shouldn't our government be forced to outsource to a constant stream of vetted new businesses? government funding should be spread like manure which is toxic until it's spread evenly on a field

  • ... be replaced by another network made by the same company ...

    The advantage of doing shitty work on a single-buyer, single-seller project is no-one knows how to fix the mistakes. The software vendor is being paid extra to fix the coding bugs it delivered.

    What makes the US government evil, isn't the 'progressive' and 'liberal' policies that old, rich, white Christians complain about: It's not punishing corporations for inferior practices and products.

