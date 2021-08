71-Year-Old William Gibson Explores 'Existing Level of Weirdness' For New Dystopian SciFi Novel

71-year-old science fiction author William Gibson coined the word "cyberspace" in his 1984 novel Neuromancer. 36 years later he's back with an even more dystopian future in his new novel Agency But in a surprisingly candid interview in the Daily Beast, Gibson says he prefers watching emerging new technologies first because "To use it is to be changed by it; you're not the same person."The Washington Post calls Gibson's new novel " engaging, thought-provoking and delightful ," while the senior editor at Medium's tech site One Zero says it's the first time Gibson "has taken direct aim at Silicon Valley, at the industry and culture that has reorganized the world -- with some of his ideas propelling it.""The result is a blend of speculation and satire that any self-respecting denizen of the digital world should spend some time with."And they're also publishing an exclusive excerpt from the novel