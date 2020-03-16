Canada Closing Borders To Non-Citizens Because of Coronavirus (cnbc.com) 112
Canada is closing its borders to non-citizens because of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday. From a report: "We can still slow the spread of this virus," Trudeau said at a press conference. "It is time to take every precaution to keep people safe." Canada will make some exceptions to the closure of its borders, including for U.S. citizens. "We will be denying entry to Canada to people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents," Trudeau said. "This measure will carve out some designated exceptions, including for air crews, diplomats, immediate family members of Canadian citizens and, at this time, U.S. citizens."
Good thing I'm a dual citizen.
Who will win!?
-Yo Grark
We have already lost, now it's just to try to keep things reasonably together and not get a total collapse.
If this goes on for long I'd suspect that a lot of businesses will have a hard time. And damn those that are depending on cloud services, they can really suffer if the cloud service provider goes belly up.
You were supposed to use the title of a movie:
Whoever Wins... We Lose (Alien vs. Predator)
Then why do I have to pay taxes under both systems?
Yeah, don't believe you.
You have to file taxes for both because there is no such thing as a dual citizen. From a legal perspective, it's like digging two separate holes for yourself and calling each one a 'dual hole'.
Years ago I tried crossing into the States from Canada and naively presented proof of both of my citizenships. The border officer lost all sense of humour immediately and told me they don't recognize that, and to present only one. I didn't really do anything wrong as a human being, but I learned immediately from t
You learned that border guards are assholes. So don't confuse them. Pick a passport and show them just that one.
Chinese culture accelerated the propagation of the coronavirus from China to the rest of the world. An analysis [nytimes.com] published by the New York Times explains how the Chinese tendency to hide the truth allowed the coronavirus to spread quickly.
Get more info [blogspot.com] about Chinese culture.
Thank you for your invalid observation.
Wait, you can drink Coke and Pepsi?
is looking more like Children Of Men.
If temp theory is right, Canada will get worse (Score:1)
There's a pretty compelling case to be made that Covid19 is more dangerous in a narrow temperature band [medium.com] - so the spread of the virus will be reducing dramatically in coming weeks for most of the U.S., but actually be increasing for Canada.
If this is right, Canada is wise to lock down now...
That is just ignorant. Coronavirus spreads equally fast everywhere regardless of climate. [twitter.com]
(Japan is an exception because they have done extensive quarantining from the beginning.)
Ignorant is using Twitter as a source for anything.
That link doesn't mention temperature (Score:1)
Coronavirus spreads equally fast everywhere regardless of climate.
Your, ah, Tweet of choice does not mention temperature at all.
Read the article, it makes a compelling case where the average temperature range of 40-50F matters.
If what you say is true, how is it that so many sour then regions have almost no spread? How come Mexico is so vastly different than the U.S. in terms of spread, even though nothing is closed down there?
Slashdot's mantra: correlation does equal causation.
Pretty cold in Malaysia, is it? Oh, no, I guess it's a high of 97F and a low of 77F today [google.com], which are both well outside your average range.
They more than doubled their official case count yesterday.
A little closer to home, Florida is also experiencing exponential growth in identified cases, and they are having temperature ranges from mid-60s to upper-80s in the center of the state (Orlando) and low-70s to low-80s in south Florida.
I guess you didn't think of that, and neither did the couch-epidemiologist that wrote that piece of trash Medium article.
Consider the numbers though (Score:1)
Pretty cold in Malaysia, is it?...They more than doubled their official case count yesterday.
They had a special case of one large mosque gathering causing a large immediate spread. The total number of cases there is still fairly low, at 533 and a figure of just 17.5 cases per million [worldometers.info] residents which puts them way below most other Northern countries.
A little closer to home, Florida is also experiencing exponential growth in identified cases
You can't really say that though, what you are seeing is an exponent
So your counterargument is "we don't have data" to back up your assertion based on zero testing and massively incomplete data?
Really?
Also, Florida is behind Washington, because the Washington outbreak was started by someone that was identified as patient zero who came from Wuhan, China. Amazingly, when there is a direct link from one outbreak to another, things go quicker.
No no, he also had some special pleading in his argument. That's important!
Malaysia's population is one tenth the US. 533 is equivalent of over 5000 in US (slightly above the current level of 4661).
Re: (Score:2)
How many DEATHS have there been in hot countries?
Malaysia deaths 0
Singapore deaths 0
India deaths 2 (population 1.3 billion)
Pakistan deaths 1
Thailand deaths 1
Philippines deaths 12
Indonesia deaths 5
Australia deaths 5
https://www.worldometers.info/... [worldometers.info]
If you can come up with some hot countries that have had a large number of deaths, please let me know. They are all listed in the link I posted.
Yes, that could be a factor too.
India, though, has poor healthcare and sanitation, 1,300,000,000 people, and only 2 deaths. I seriously doubt that their low death toll is the consequence of brilliant decisions by their government.
And I pretty much listed ALL the hot countries with a COVID-19 death toll. There are some others like Argentina with 2 deaths and Panama with 1 death, but The Philippines with 12 deaths (and 105 million people) is the worst hit hot country.
Cherry picking the countries can be used to show anything. Sudan has a warm climate, and has 100% death rate from Covid-19 so far. Guatemala has a 50% rate, and Guyana a 25% rate.
Re: (Score:2)
That is just ignorant. Coronavirus spreads equally fast everywhere regardless of climate. [twitter.com]
Not a single country listed in your link has a tropical or even sub-tropical climate.
Covid faded in Vietnam, Thailand, and Hawaii.
The obvious explanation is that R0 is low when people spend a lot of time outdoors in the sun, and keep windows open and fans running when indoors. High humidity in tropical climates also keeps mucus membranes well hydrated and less susceptible to infection.
Data is still sparse, but if this pattern holds, the disease should fade in the Northern Hemisphere as summer approaches.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=... [google.com]
This paper from the University of Maryland (March 9th) theorises that temperature does matter "Temperature and latitude analysis to predict potential spread and seasonality for COVID-19"
Abstract
A significant number of infectious diseases display seasonal patterns in their incidence, including human coronaviruses. We hypothesize that SARS-CoV-2 does as well. To date, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by SARS-CoV-2, has established significant community spread in cities and regions only along a narrow east west distribution roughly along the 30-50 N” corridor at consistently similar weather patterns (5-11OC and 47-79% humidity). There has been a lack of significant community establishment in expected locations that are based only on population proximity and extensive population interaction through travel. We have proposed a simplified model that shows a zone at increased risk for COVID-19 spread. Using weather modeling, it may be possible to predict the regions most likely to be at higher risk of significant community spread of COVID-19 in the upcoming weeks, allowing for concentration of public health efforts on surveillance and containment.
They all fall in that band (40-50F) (Score:1)
This is BS, Mainland China, Iran and Italie doesn't have the same weather and yet the virus is propagating following the same grow rate.
In fact the article makes the point that the areas affected DO have the same average temperature during the time they have had infection spread - yes even Iran.
This is incorrect.
It has more to do with social interaction.
I've lived many places in Canada where we rarely saw our neighbors and only went in to town once a month.
Unless we needed a doctor.
Yeah, because there are absolutely no cases in the southern hemisphere where it's late summer right now. I hear it's pretty chilly in Singapore, right?
The fantasy that this thing just goes away because the Earth tilts to the sun a bit more is unfounded by any actual science or proof. Don't agree? Cite proof.
This is based on fundamental virology (Score:1)
Yeah, because there are absolutely no cases in the southern hemisphere where it's late summer right now.
There are some, primarily travelers who have returned from other places. What you do not see is much spread in those areas - not even in Singapore, which still sits at just 243 cases [worldometers.info]. Don't forget that Singapore is a special case as it is a massive travel hub for Asia so it has got a lot of cases from people passing through or also returning from infected areas in China.
The fantasy that this thing just
Instead of Kendoll’s rabid speculation, here what an expert says.
Dr Meru Sheel of the National Centre for Epidemiology and Population Health at Australian National University, says: “There is no clear evidence to suggest a relationship between outdoor temperatures and spread of coronaviruses.
‘We don’t know enough about Sars-CoV-2 yet to know how change in weather will affect outbreak and the disease epidemiology.
“In some tropical countries such as Pacific Island countries, desp
Only 25-30 deaths in the southern hemisphere, compared to 7100 elsewhere.
https://www.worldometers.info/... [worldometers.info]
Lol, speaking of not the same, the southern hemisphere and the northern hemisphere.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Around 800 million humans live in the Southern Hemisphere, representing only 10–12% of the total global human population of 7.3 billion.[6][7]
I'm not finding a super easy to read / use economic number - but I'm just going to guess "vast".
I do hope you're right though, for all warm climate denizens.
Sure, I know that.
9 times as many people, but 250 times as many deaths. I'm not saying that I'm definitely right, but so far the death rate in hot countries is very low compared to colder countries.
There's a pretty compelling case to be made that Covid19 is more dangerous in a narrow temperature band [medium.com]
What are you talking about? Apart from the fact that the site you link offers nothing but an observation which could well be due to chance it was -10C here in Edmonton this morning and the highs are predicted to all be below 5C for the rest of this week with the lows going down to -18C. So it is still too cold for coronavirus here according to your site despite the fact that the cases are on an exponential growth curve.
Yes, exactly, but Canada will warm... (Score:2)
So it is still too cold for coronavirus here according to your site
Right - but what is being hypothesized is the rate of spread will accelerate in Canada as we head into spring, and decrease in the U.S. as temperatures warm across the continent and move the temperature band of interest northward.
I think in about a month we'll be able to judge how accurate this idea is.
I think it's a reasonable theory, I didn't really follow any of the links from the article you linked, but if everything said is true, I think it's a very reasonable assumption. But that said, the virus is so new, I don't think anybody should be betting on this as fact quite yet. Only because if it turns out to be a little more complicated, it could cause people to become "complacent" if that's the right word... You know letting their guard down, deciding it's fine to go to that sporting event or whatever
what about truckers? (Score:2)
Lots of stuff goes into canada by truck
Re: (Score:2)
I think Mexican truckers are fine, they have decent health care and testing, but we'll have to make sure they weren't infected by those filthy Americans en route
...
Oh, you say you really didn't want a wall?
I'm pretty sure the mexicans are more concerned about the infected americans at the moment.
I'm pretty sure the mexicans are more concerned about the infected americans at the moment.
They are. We call it NAFTA 4.0 or You Want A Wall, Buddy?
Doesn't apply. And a lot of companies have already switched to, or are moving to no-touch freight shipments to limit driver contact. In other words the driver pulls it into the yard, detaches the trailer and then it's shunted on site.
1st order of business: (Score:1)
https://www.epicurious.com/expert-advice/5-pancake-toppings-that-arent-maple-syrup-article/ [epicurious.com]
Still say that red necks, who everyone on this forum makes fun of. Will be the ones that survive this without any issues. They know how to survive, and don't need all the gadgets that the general population relies on.
Re: (Score:2)
Canada has a maple syrup reserve. You're probably buying Vermont Maple Sugar, which is fine, as then it helps people in my dad's home state of Vermont.
In the event of shortages, Canadians will be able to access the maple syrup reserve, but probably not for export.
God damn syrup-hoarders! Time to annex Canada!
God damn syrup-hoarders! Time to annex Canada!
Good idea. The White House needs to be burnt again.
I grew up in Canada and ppl there (south-western ontario) are reporting that local farmers had a bumper syrup crop and have more than usual to sell to local annual buyers, but fake and imported and mass-market maple syrups and other products are sold out in walmarts and other large grocers.
Time to check passport dates (Score:2)
Why not the Southern border? Why do you hate brown people?
Why not the Southern border? Why do you hate brown people?
Maybe he just prefers poutine to nachos?
Maybe he just prefers poutine to nachos?
Why choose? Pour gravy on your nachos!
Oh, and because this article is about the Canadian border. Oddly enough, Justin Trudeau has about as much power over the Me
Oh, and because this article is about the Canadian border. Oddly enough, Justin Trudeau has about as much power over the Mexican side of the US-Canada border as does my dog.
Any situation has three sides: My side, their side and the Mexican side. Woof!
They didn't want to come north either, after they learned that Canada has a merit based immigration system(the same type that Trump wants for the US). And they discovered they'd have to be productive members of society, instead of having large amounts of money to throw around.
Emigrating to Canada is much harder than you think, they already have rules on who can enter. I passed my TOEFL for it, had all the paperwork, didn't end up moving.
Unless you're a dickbag that is just going to go over there and break their laws.
Oh, right, it's only cool somehow if it's to the US.
Time's have changed
Our kids are getting worse
They won't obey their parents
They just want to fart and curse
Should we blame the government?
Or blame society?
Or should we blame the images on TV?
No, blame Canada, blame Canada
With all their beady little eyes
And flappin' heads so full of lies
Blame Canada, blame Canada
We need to form a full assault
It's Canada's fault
Highly underrated content.
One Canada has a program already in place for helping to slow internal spread before closing their border. That means, that when the border does actually close and should panic ensue, there's a plan in place to keep infected away from clean or recovering. That is IF panic ensues. US' plan was/is close the border and let God sort it out.
Two the Canadian closing is following a already established process. Thus, there's fewer questions about who it's going down, what do just before the closing, how the mas
Canada is a monarchy. The USA is a bunch of yahoos with guns.
As American as apple pie....
People up here have been complaining for weeks that Canada didn't shut down our border. The media was screeching for weeks that border controls are "racist" and other bullshit, so have politicians. Now of course, since the idiots have gotten their marching orders it's no longer racist. And it of course it also means that provinces are now legally allowed to do other things, this of course all happened AFTER the premier of Quebec tired of Ottawa pissing into the wind decided to start doing shit on their own [google.com], and they're the only province that can get away with it.
Here's a short list of what our government funded media has been pushing:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada... [www.cbc.ca]
https://www.cbc.ca/news/fear-o... [www.cbc.ca]
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politi... [www.cbc.ca]
https://www.cbc.ca/player/play... [www.cbc.ca]
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada... [www.cbc.ca]
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada... [www.cbc.ca]
https://www.cbc.ca/radio/thecu... [www.cbc.ca]
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politi... [www.cbc.ca]
https://www.cbc.ca/radio/thecu... [www.cbc.ca]
https://www.cbc.ca/player/play... [www.cbc.ca]
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada... [www.cbc.ca]
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada... [www.cbc.ca]
https://www.cbc.ca/player/play... [www.cbc.ca]
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada... [www.cbc.ca]
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada... [www.cbc.ca]
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada... [www.cbc.ca]
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada... [www.cbc.ca]
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada... [www.cbc.ca]
https://www.cbc.ca/radio/check... [www.cbc.ca]
You seem..oddly prepared to shit all over the CBC for things completely unrelated to the present thread.
Except it's related to the present thread(Canada). And if you had state run media that's pushing absolute propaganda and claiming it's factual, wouldn't you be angry?
USA should do this on the SOUTHERN border (Score:5, Insightful)
Mexico is actually talking about closing the border from their side...
Conservatives think everything is racist.
Flights are being canceled (Score:1)
It looks like now, that is not going to happen.
That is probably because the Airlines have been notified that entry from the United States by non-Canadian Citizens (who cannot be prohibited from entering the country) may very well be subject to further restrictions. And of course the fact that I am sure that the airline reserved the right to cancel the flight -- and your wee ticket may not be sufficient to generate a profit when the time for the flight rolls around and you are the only traveller.
Mars Just Closed Its Border! (Score:2)
NOOOOOOO (Score:2)
NOT THE HECKIN BORDERINO!!!!!
Why does the media make every disease related border closing sound like some kind of stupendous geopolitical event? OMG, USA is gonna be so PISSED that Canada closed the border!!! WHAAAAT? Mexico closed the border to the US? HOW IRONIC LMAO
NOT THE HECKIN BORDERINO!!!!!
Why does the media make every disease related border closing sound like some kind of stupendous geopolitical event? OMG, USA is gonna be so PISSED that Canada closed the border!!! WHAAAAT? Mexico closed the border to the US? HOW IRONIC LMAO
That's it - you are officially cut back to 2 espressos a day.
why the hell US citizens? (Score:3)
Trade, we want your truckers to still be able to bring us stuff.
