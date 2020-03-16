Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Canada Closing Borders To Non-Citizens Because of Coronavirus

Posted by msmash
Canada is closing its borders to non-citizens because of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday. From a report: "We can still slow the spread of this virus," Trudeau said at a press conference. "It is time to take every precaution to keep people safe." Canada will make some exceptions to the closure of its borders, including for U.S. citizens. "We will be denying entry to Canada to people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents," Trudeau said. "This measure will carve out some designated exceptions, including for air crews, diplomats, immediate family members of Canadian citizens and, at this time, U.S. citizens."

Canada Closing Borders To Non-Citizens Because of Coronavirus

  • Good thing I'm a dual citizen.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Orange Man Trump on one corner of the ring. Blackface Trudeau on the other corner.

      Who will win!?

      • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

        by Yo Grark ( 465041 )
        Don't know who will win, but we ALL lose....

        -Yo Grark

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

          We have already lost, now it's just to try to keep things reasonably together and not get a total collapse.

          If this goes on for long I'd suspect that a lot of businesses will have a hard time. And damn those that are depending on cloud services, they can really suffer if the cloud service provider goes belly up.

        • You were supposed to use the title of a movie:
          Whoever Wins... We Lose (Alien vs. Predator)

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by czar0 ( 6222918 )

    • Wait, you can drink Coke and Pepsi?

  • is looking more like Children Of Men.

  • We eat out of the soup pot at the supermarket and they're still letting us in? Wow. https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • There's a pretty compelling case to be made that Covid19 is more dangerous in a narrow temperature band [medium.com] - so the spread of the virus will be reducing dramatically in coming weeks for most of the U.S., but actually be increasing for Canada.

    If this is right, Canada is wise to lock down now...

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by bluegutang ( 2814641 )

      That is just ignorant. Coronavirus spreads equally fast everywhere regardless of climate. [twitter.com]

      (Japan is an exception because they have done extensive quarantining from the beginning.)

      • Re:If temp theory is right, Canada will get worse (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Train0987 ( 1059246 ) on Monday March 16, 2020 @02:25PM (#59836718)

        Ignorant is using Twitter as a source for anything.

      • Re:If temp theory is right, Canada will get worse (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Jarik C-Bol ( 894741 ) on Monday March 16, 2020 @02:31PM (#59836764)
        I cant decide which source i trust less, medium or twitter.
        • The Medium source comes with a whole bunch of citations for its claims. I'd mark it stronger. Strong enough to be believed? That's a different question.

      • Coronavirus spreads equally fast everywhere regardless of climate.

        Your, ah, Tweet of choice does not mention temperature at all.

        Read the article, it makes a compelling case where the average temperature range of 40-50F matters.

        If what you say is true, how is it that so many sour then regions have almost no spread? How come Mexico is so vastly different than the U.S. in terms of spread, even though nothing is closed down there?

        • Slashdot's mantra: correlation does equal causation.

        • Re:That link doesn't mention temperature (Score:4, Interesting)

          by MachineShedFred ( 621896 ) on Monday March 16, 2020 @03:02PM (#59836940) Journal

          Pretty cold in Malaysia, is it? Oh, no, I guess it's a high of 97F and a low of 77F today [google.com], which are both well outside your average range.

          They more than doubled their official case count yesterday.

          A little closer to home, Florida is also experiencing exponential growth in identified cases, and they are having temperature ranges from mid-60s to upper-80s in the center of the state (Orlando) and low-70s to low-80s in south Florida.

          I guess you didn't think of that, and neither did the couch-epidemiologist that wrote that piece of trash Medium article.

          • Pretty cold in Malaysia, is it?...They more than doubled their official case count yesterday.

            They had a special case of one large mosque gathering causing a large immediate spread. The total number of cases there is still fairly low, at 533 and a figure of just 17.5 cases per million [worldometers.info] residents which puts them way below most other Northern countries.

            A little closer to home, Florida is also experiencing exponential growth in identified cases

            You can't really say that though, what you are seeing is an exponent

            • So your counterargument is "we don't have data" to back up your assertion based on zero testing and massively incomplete data?

              Really?

              Also, Florida is behind Washington, because the Washington outbreak was started by someone that was identified as patient zero who came from Wuhan, China. Amazingly, when there is a direct link from one outbreak to another, things go quicker.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by jrumney ( 197329 )

              Malaysia's population is one tenth the US. 533 is equivalent of over 5000 in US (slightly above the current level of 4661).

          • How many DEATHS have there been in hot countries?

            Malaysia deaths 0
            Singapore deaths 0
            India deaths 2 (population 1.3 billion)
            Pakistan deaths 1
            Thailand deaths 1
            Philippines deaths 12
            Indonesia deaths 5
            Australia deaths 5

            https://www.worldometers.info/... [worldometers.info]

            If you can come up with some hot countries that have had a large number of deaths, please let me know. They are all listed in the link I posted.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by jrumney ( 197329 )

              Cherry picking the countries can be used to show anything. Sudan has a warm climate, and has 100% death rate from Covid-19 so far. Guatemala has a 50% rate, and Guyana a 25% rate.

      • Wrong and ignorant. Don't blindly trust Twitter https://www.medrxiv.org/conten... [medrxiv.org]

      • That is just ignorant. Coronavirus spreads equally fast everywhere regardless of climate. [twitter.com]

        Not a single country listed in your link has a tropical or even sub-tropical climate.

        Covid faded in Vietnam, Thailand, and Hawaii.

        The obvious explanation is that R0 is low when people spend a lot of time outdoors in the sun, and keep windows open and fans running when indoors. High humidity in tropical climates also keeps mucus membranes well hydrated and less susceptible to infection.

        Data is still sparse, but if this pattern holds, the disease should fade in the Northern Hemisphere as summer approaches.

      • https://www.google.com/url?sa=... [google.com]

        This paper from the University of Maryland (March 9th) theorises that temperature does matter "Temperature and latitude analysis to predict potential spread and seasonality for COVID-19"

        Abstract
        A significant number of infectious diseases display seasonal patterns in their incidence, including human coronaviruses. We hypothesize that SARS-CoV-2 does as well. To date, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by SARS-CoV-2, has established significant community spread in cities and regions only along a narrow east west distribution roughly along the 30-50 N” corridor at consistently similar weather patterns (5-11OC and 47-79% humidity). There has been a lack of significant community establishment in expected locations that are based only on population proximity and extensive population interaction through travel. We have proposed a simplified model that shows a zone at increased risk for COVID-19 spread. Using weather modeling, it may be possible to predict the regions most likely to be at higher risk of significant community spread of COVID-19 in the upcoming weeks, allowing for concentration of public health efforts on surveillance and containment.

    • This is incorrect.

      It has more to do with social interaction.

      I've lived many places in Canada where we rarely saw our neighbors and only went in to town once a month.

      Unless we needed a doctor.

    • Yeah, because there are absolutely no cases in the southern hemisphere where it's late summer right now. I hear it's pretty chilly in Singapore, right?

      The fantasy that this thing just goes away because the Earth tilts to the sun a bit more is unfounded by any actual science or proof. Don't agree? Cite proof.

      • Yeah, because there are absolutely no cases in the southern hemisphere where it's late summer right now.

        There are some, primarily travelers who have returned from other places. What you do not see is much spread in those areas - not even in Singapore, which still sits at just 243 cases [worldometers.info]. Don't forget that Singapore is a special case as it is a massive travel hub for Asia so it has got a lot of cases from people passing through or also returning from infected areas in China.

        The fantasy that this thing just

        • Instead of Kendoll’s rabid speculation, here what an expert says.

          Dr Meru Sheel of the National Centre for Epidemiology and Population Health at Australian National University, says: “There is no clear evidence to suggest a relationship between outdoor temperatures and spread of coronaviruses.
          ‘We don’t know enough about Sars-CoV-2 yet to know how change in weather will affect outbreak and the disease epidemiology.
          “In some tropical countries such as Pacific Island countries, desp

      • Only 25-30 deaths in the southern hemisphere, compared to 7100 elsewhere.

        https://www.worldometers.info/... [worldometers.info]

        • Lol, speaking of not the same, the southern hemisphere and the northern hemisphere.

          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
          Around 800 million humans live in the Southern Hemisphere, representing only 10–12% of the total global human population of 7.3 billion.[6][7]

          I'm not finding a super easy to read / use economic number - but I'm just going to guess "vast".

          I do hope you're right though, for all warm climate denizens.

          • Sure, I know that.

            9 times as many people, but 250 times as many deaths. I'm not saying that I'm definitely right, but so far the death rate in hot countries is very low compared to colder countries.

    • There's a pretty compelling case to be made that Covid19 is more dangerous in a narrow temperature band [medium.com]

      What are you talking about? Apart from the fact that the site you link offers nothing but an observation which could well be due to chance it was -10C here in Edmonton this morning and the highs are predicted to all be below 5C for the rest of this week with the lows going down to -18C. So it is still too cold for coronavirus here according to your site despite the fact that the cases are on an exponential growth curve.

      • So it is still too cold for coronavirus here according to your site

        Right - but what is being hypothesized is the rate of spread will accelerate in Canada as we head into spring, and decrease in the U.S. as temperatures warm across the continent and move the temperature band of interest northward.

        I think in about a month we'll be able to judge how accurate this idea is.

    • I think it's a reasonable theory, I didn't really follow any of the links from the article you linked, but if everything said is true, I think it's a very reasonable assumption. But that said, the virus is so new, I don't think anybody should be betting on this as fact quite yet. Only because if it turns out to be a little more complicated, it could cause people to become "complacent" if that's the right word... You know letting their guard down, deciding it's fine to go to that sporting event or whatever

    • If that’s true is the article trying to say all transmission takes place outside in open fresh air conditions? Because I call BS on that (as it it’s insignificant) with cases like the Diamond princess where we know people were primarily in climate controlled conditions far warmer and it spread like fire on gas.
      • No, it actually didn't. The ship was like a Petri dish, with passengers unable to get very far away from the infected people. The last word on it was 696 out of the 3,711 passengers and crew had tested positive for the virus. That's far, far less than one would expect from people living in such close quarters.
        • The majority of people got sick under quarantine more than 5 days after it started and it supposedly doesn’t spread by aerosol. That’s extremely bad considering it’s far easier to spread by droplets from breathing and coughing. It also rules out the supposed “millions of unreported mild cases” as everyone was tested and they didn’t exist. 700 infected and 7 deaths with the very best care fits the data we have so far.

  • Lots of stuff goes into canada by truck

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by JcMorin ( 930466 )
      they let US goes in and out, this is mostly for airport.

    • I think Mexican truckers are fine, they have decent health care and testing, but we'll have to make sure they weren't infected by those filthy Americans en route ...

      Oh, you say you really didn't want a wall?

      • I'm pretty sure the mexicans are more concerned about the infected americans at the moment.

        • I'm pretty sure the mexicans are more concerned about the infected americans at the moment.

          They are. We call it NAFTA 4.0 or You Want A Wall, Buddy?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      Doesn't apply. And a lot of companies have already switched to, or are moving to no-touch freight shipments to limit driver contact. In other words the driver pulls it into the yard, detaches the trailer and then it's shunted on site.

  • Head to the nearest Walmart and buy every bottle of maple syrup they have on the shelf.
  • With the way civilization is collapsing in front of us here in the US, it might be time to make a run for the (northern) border. If they're going to tighten the rules on who can enter I may want to start packing the car soon.

  • Time's have changed
    Our kids are getting worse
    They won't obey their parents
    They just want to fart and curse

    Should we blame the government?
    Or blame society?
    Or should we blame the images on TV?

    No, blame Canada, blame Canada
    With all their beady little eyes
    And flappin' heads so full of lies

    Blame Canada, blame Canada
    We need to form a full assault
    It's Canada's fault

  • Canada closes borders nobody complains, the USA closes borders, everyone goes crazy.

  • USA should do this on the SOUTHERN border (Score:5, Insightful)

    by p51d007 ( 656414 ) on Monday March 16, 2020 @03:13PM (#59837004)
    LOL, but but but, that would be "racist".
  • I got notification that my flight will be delayed several days. I am flying from Atlanta Georgia to Toronto Canada May 8th. I booked the flight on Feb 3rd. I planned on being in Toronto to see my daughter for a week.

    It looks like now, that is not going to happen.

    • That is probably because the Airlines have been notified that entry from the United States by non-Canadian Citizens (who cannot be prohibited from entering the country) may very well be subject to further restrictions. And of course the fact that I am sure that the airline reserved the right to cancel the flight -- and your wee ticket may not be sufficient to generate a profit when the time for the flight rolls around and you are the only traveller.

  • Elon Musk just declared that due to the Terran coronavirus pandemic, Mars is now closed to all non-Martians.

  • NOT THE HECKIN BORDERINO!!!!!

    Why does the media make every disease related border closing sound like some kind of stupendous geopolitical event? OMG, USA is gonna be so PISSED that Canada closed the border!!! WHAAAAT? Mexico closed the border to the US? HOW IRONIC LMAO

    • NOT THE HECKIN BORDERINO!!!!!

      Why does the media make every disease related border closing sound like some kind of stupendous geopolitical event? OMG, USA is gonna be so PISSED that Canada closed the border!!! WHAAAAT? Mexico closed the border to the US? HOW IRONIC LMAO

      That's it - you are officially cut back to 2 espressos a day.

  • We are steadily moving toward Martial law? Pretty soon troops will be shooting people to protect them.

  • why the hell US citizens? (Score:3)

    by bloodhawk ( 813939 ) on Monday March 16, 2020 @07:26PM (#59838120)
    Seriously? one of the countries managing infections the worst is getting exceptions? that seems insane.US citizens would be the first that should be banned due to incompetent government response.

    • Re:why the hell US citizens? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Jmc23 ( 2353706 ) on Monday March 16, 2020 @07:41PM (#59838154) Journal
      Considering that the Canadian Federal Government hasn't actually been doing anything to stop the spread of the virus(they talk a lot saying they're 'prepared' though, whatever that means) this shouldn't come as a surprise. We have ZERO mandatory measures, and until today ZERO travel restrictions, and ZERO screening at borders and airports, and the government has constantly been adamant about not testing for community spread. The liberals have shown time and time again they value jobs and money more than lives.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by iCEBaLM ( 34905 )

      Trade, we want your truckers to still be able to bring us stuff.

  • What ever the reason you think you have to go elsewhere, its not worth your life. STAY THE FUCK AT HOME!

