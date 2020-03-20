Windows, Ubuntu, macOS, VirtualBox Fall at Pwn2Own Hacking Contest

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


The 2020 spring edition of the Pwn2Own hacking contest has come to a close today. This year's winner is Team Fluoroacetate -- made up of security researchers Amat Cama and Richard Zhu -- who won the contest after accumulating nine points across the two-day competition, which was just enough to extend their dominance and win their fourth tournament in a row. From a report: But this year's edition was a notable event for another reason. While the spring edition of the Pwn2Own hacking contest takes place at the CanSecWest cyber-security conference, held each spring in Vancouver, Canada, this year was different. Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and travel restrictions imposed in many countries around the globe, many security researchers couldn't attend or weren't willing to travel to Vancouver and potentially put their health at risk. Instead, this year's Pwn2Own edition has become the first-ever hacking contest that has been hosted in a virtual setting. Participants sent exploits to Pwn2Own organizers in advance, who ran the code during a live stream with all participants present. During the competition's two-day schedule, six teams managed to hack apps and operating systems like Windows, macOS, Ubuntu, Safari, Adobe Reader, and Oracle VirtualBox. All bugs exploited during the contest were immediately reported to their respective companies.

  • All bugs exploited during the contest were immediately reported to their respective companies.

  • Good! (Score:3)

    by couchslug ( 175151 ) on Friday March 20, 2020 @01:56PM (#59853792)

    Junkets are fun but the sooner we use the magnificent technology we developed to reduce meat gatherings the better.
    We should not have to move physically to interact intellectually.

    It's obscenely polluting and wasteful of resources. If we're going to be serious about global warming reduction it's vital to minimize the human transport footprint and make the goods transport footprint extremely efficient via automation and clean energy. We can do this but don't want to. The coercion of circumstance is a push in the right direction.

    • No. No. No! (Score:4, Insightful)

      by DesScorp ( 410532 ) on Friday March 20, 2020 @03:00PM (#59854028) Homepage Journal

      Junkets are fun but the sooner we use the magnificent technology we developed to reduce meat gatherings the better.
      We should not have to move physically to interact intellectually.

      It's obscenely polluting and wasteful of resources. If we're going to be serious about global warming reduction it's vital to minimize the human transport footprint and make the goods transport footprint extremely efficient via automation and clean energy. We can do this but don't want to. The coercion of circumstance is a push in the right direction.

      I knew... knew ... that some people would start trying to take advantage of this bug to start reshaping people to their liking. "Never let a crisis go to waste"

      Un uh. F#&% that. F#&$ this whole anti-man attitude, where we no longer congregate, play, work, and interact with each other. In the name of the Earth. Or a virus. Or pick any other damn emergency you'd like, because there's always going to be another one. I refuse to become a virtually disembodied brain that runs from home and never leaves my door in the name of the environment, COVID, or anything else.

      SUPPLEMENT physical interaction with virtual gatherings? Sure. Replace them? No. No. No.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

        Un uh. F#&% that. F#&$ this whole anti-man attitude, where we no longer congregate, play, work, and interact with each other. In the name of the Earth

        Exactly. Humans are social creatures, and like all complex beings, there are those who need plenty of human interaction, and those who need less, and those who probably shouldn't interact with others at all. This whole work from home will work for a couple of weeks, but then things will degenerate as people get cabin fever. The only thing stemming the

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by _merlin ( 160982 )

  • I'd like to see what exactly they got in through...

    It's not in the article. Just some vague statement about input validation on the "Desktop". Do they mean the login manager? Or some graphical sudo?

    • I'd like to see what exactly they got in through...

      It's not in the article. Just some vague statement about input validation on the "Desktop". Do they mean the login manager? Or some graphical sudo?

      Perhaps you can just look at their security tracker and find the info there? https://usn.ubuntu.com/ [ubuntu.com] latest entry seems to fit: https://usn.ubuntu.com/4308-1/ [ubuntu.com]

    • Exploit details are kept secret, for obvious reasons, until they're patched. Normally this takes from days to months, depending on the vendor. Think the fasted Pwn2Own-to-patch time I've seen was 22h from Mozilla.

