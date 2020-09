Tech Companies Urges US House to Protect the Privacy of Americans' Browsing and Search History

While reinstating the PATRIOT Act, the U.S. Senate blocked an amendment which would've shielded Americans' browsing and search histories from warrantless searches.But that fight may not be over , reports TechSpot:"[S]upport for the underlying policy is now abundantly clear," argues the second letter, "both within Congress and among thepublic: the FBI should not be allowed to use the PATRIOT Act to surveil Americans' online activity without a warrant."