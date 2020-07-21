TikTok Plans To Odd 10,000 Jobs in US as Trump Admin Considers Banning It (cnn.com) 26
TikTok said Tuesday that it plans to create 10,000 jobs in the United States over the next three years, a substantial increase from the roughly 1,400 employees it currently has in the country. From a report: The announcement comes as the company faces mounting criticism over its handling of user data and its ties to China through its parent company, ByteDance. "These are good-paying jobs that will help us continue to build a fun and safe experience and protect our community's privacy," a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement provided to CNN on Tuesday. TikTok said it has already tripled its US workforce this year, and the new jobs will be based in California, Texas, Florida and New York -- focusing on areas including sales, content moderation, engineering and customer support. The jobs announcement is part of a wider game of defense that TikTok has been playing to meet allegations by policymakers that TikTok poses a national security risk. The move also appears to follow a tried and true playbook for tech companies: when under fire, play up the job creation potential. Lawmakers including Sens. Chuck Schumer, Tom Cotton and Josh Hawley worry the company's user data could ultimately find its way to the Chinese government.
Can't you just picture msmash quivering with excitement to post TikTok's bullshit as fast as possible? See! Dat orange racist ruined 10000000 JERBS!111...
Lets stipulate this 10,000 job thing was real and not just the pure BS it probably is. What we lost was 9,900 freshly imported H1-B censors driving up rents and clogging up the roads. Is anyone, anywhere actually stupid enough to believe they'd be employing US citizens? That something of value was actually lost here?
Trump is bad is hardly even comment worthy.
Other breaking news: Water is wet, the sky is blue, and fire is hot.
Economic Imperialism (Score:2)
It is interesting how China has managed to leverage the size of their domestic market to entice American tech firms to give up their intellectual property rights, and America entertainment and sports to give up their right to free speech. Now they are trying to create public support in America for their own companies by promising jobs. Maybe they can hire some of the Wisconsinites who didn't get one of those Foxcon jobs.
I wonder if this is how all those African countries feel.
Maybe they can hire some of the Wisconsinites who didn't get one of those Foxcon jobs.
Foxconn is not a Chinese company.
China had nothing to do with the promises made to Wisconsin.
And they all will be h1b visa entrants from the Communist party of China.
Unlikely. If a Chinese company wanted to hire Chinese people they would do it in China.
