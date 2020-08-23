Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
United States Government Transportation

America Begins Airport Tests of Technology To Detect Drones and 'Mitigate Potential Safety Risks Posed' (engadget.com) 36

Posted by EditorDavid from the knowing-before-you-fly dept.
To address the possibility of drone-flying near airports, America's Federal Aviation Administration "will be testing at least 10 technologies and systems," reports Engadget, "developed not just to detect unmanned aerial systems, but also to mitigate the potential safety risks they pose." The first tests will be conducted at FAA's William J. Hughes Technical Center, which is right next to the Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey. After that, the agency expects to expand its tests to four additional airports in the U.S. It has yet to choose those airports, and it may also still be finalizing the list of technologies it's testing: The FAA is asking interested companies working on drone detection systems to respond to its announcement within 45 days.

America Begins Airport Tests of Technology To Detect Drones and 'Mitigate Potential Safety Risks Posed' More | Reply

America Begins Airport Tests of Technology To Detect Drones and 'Mitigate Potential Safety Risks Posed'

Comments Filter:

  • Maybe audio detection would work (Score:3, Interesting)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @12:41PM (#60432423)

    It seems hard in lots of ways to detect drones. One way that maybe seems better than others, is using audio detection since drones all seem to still be fairly loud... if you had a lot of audio sensors around, it seems like you could get a pretty good fix on where a drone was, and even have good early warning if you distributed the (fairly cheap) audio sensors in a wide enough range around the area.

    • birds of prey have proven to be quite effective at this.

      • birds of prey have proven to be quite effective at this.

        My other thought was in fact eagles with adamantium replacement talons and beak... :-)

        Would birds of prey work well around an active airport though? I thought maybe it would be adding more risk than it addressed.

        • Consumer level drones are made out of plastic, no iron man gear is required. As to safety I cannot judge that since this is just as negligable a threat as that one time my terrorist cell tried to sneak nail clippers onboard a domestic flight. You certainly COULD make a swarm of drones all fitted with steel plates and that would do ugly things to an jet turbine, it just hasn't really been an issue so far.

          • Consumer level drones are made out of plastic, no iron man gear is required...it just hasn't really been an issue so far.

            You have to skate to where the puck is though, I can see more advanced drones real concern sooner rather than later...

            But yeah, a normal eagle will probably mess up just about any drone today, even the more advanced ones.

    • Re:Maybe audio detection would work (Score:4, Informative)

      by Goldenhawk ( 242867 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @02:27PM (#60432803) Homepage

      "drones all seem to be fairly loud"? Really?

      A friend brought his DJI Mavic to my house a couple days ago. We're near an airport, so we couldn't go higher than 180 ft per the FAA. So we kept it below 100 feet, and I never went farther away than my driveway. At that range - 200 ft lateral, 100 ft high - and in a very quiet rural neighborhood, I could barely hear it. Add a normal volume at any airport, due to planes idling on the taxiway, taking off and landing... you really can't hear those drones at all.

      • we couldn't go higher than 180 ft per the FAA. So we kept it below 100 feet, and I never went farther away than my driveway. At that range - 200 ft lateral, 100 ft high - and in a very quiet rural neighborhood, I could barely hear it

        Aha, but you COULD hear it. Not add a very powerful microphone filtering out noise not in a specific frequency range, and I think you could get a surprising distance where a microphone could pick up the signature of drone propellers.

        That said I do think it would require a lot o

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      It is not that hard if you reduce the amount of sky you are searching. So you want to do is create a detection fence around the airport that only searches the sky directly above the fence, to an altitude to exclude the presence of drones and to sufficient detail to differentiate between birds and drones and blown rubbish. So two tasks, one task the detection of any object passing over the fence and the second, defining what the object or objects are. The next task eliminating the object, technically drone,

      • So you want to do is create a detection fence around the airport that only searches the sky directly above the fence,

        That does reduce the complexity, but I would argue that detection when something at the fence is pretty late in the game, any amount of time detecting a drone beforehand is of great value.

        Also, although a detection fence lets you know where a drone crosses into the area, it says nothing about where that drone goes after it crosses, they way an audio detection system does. Which also helps wi

  • We want names!

    Grammar aint herd.

  • Mitigation? (Score:3)

    by the_skywise ( 189793 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @01:31PM (#60432605)

    I'm curious about that.

    Detection is one thing but I'm not sure how that'll work out - do you halt all air traffic when a drone is in the area? For how long? What if it keeps flying around?

    That, of course, is where mitigation comes in but what do you do? Radio jamming? I'm all for the mini-anti-aircraft guns myself but that's got its own risks. Counter drones with weaponry? (We'll have to destroy them ship to ship!)

    • I'm curious about that.

      Detection is one thing but I'm not sure how that'll work out - do you halt all air traffic when a drone is in the area? For how long? What if it keeps flying around?

      That, of course, is where mitigation comes in but what do you do? Radio jamming? I'm all for the mini-anti-aircraft guns myself but that's got its own risks. Counter drones with weaponry? (We'll have to destroy them ship to ship!)

      Train some hawks and eagles to take out drones. It usually works for bird control around airports.

    • Excuse the Terminator reference, but it seems appropriate here: Flying HKs. Purpose-built drones that can hunt down and kill other drones. We have the technology.

    • That, of course, is where mitigation comes in but what do you do?

      Guys with guns pay a visit to the pilot. They're not looking to crash someone's toy, they're interested in making arrests.

  • Problem solved (Score:3)

    by Bert64 ( 520050 ) <bertNO@SPAMslashdot.firenzee.com> on Sunday August 23, 2020 @11:07PM (#60434251) Homepage

    I think the problem has already been solved... Airports are closed and flights are cancelled, so drones no longer pose any risk at all.

Slashdot Top Deals

You can bring any calculator you like to the midterm, as long as it doesn't dim the lights when you turn it on. -- Hepler, Systems Design 182

Close