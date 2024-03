With New Security and Free Internet Issues, What Did the TikTok Deal Really Achieve?

Though the U.S. government averted a shutdown of TikTok through a new Oracle/Walmart partnership , that leaves much bigger questions unresolved. The biggest issue may be that banning apps " defeats the original intent of the internet ," argues the New York TImes. "And that was to create a global communications network, unrestrained by national borders."But the Times also asks whether the TikTok agreement fails even at its original goal of protecting the app from foreign influence:Other questions also remain, including America's larger policy towards other apps like Telegram made by foreign countries. Even Amy Zegart, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and Stanford's Freeman-Spogli Institute, complains to the Times that "bashing TikTok is not a China strategy. China has a multi-prong strategy to win the tech race. It invests in American technology, steals intellectual property and now develops its own technology that is coming into the U.S... And yet we think we can counter this by banning an app. The forest is on fire, and we are spraying a garden hose on a bush."And another article in the Times argues that the TikTok agreement doesn't even eliminate Chinese ownership of the app