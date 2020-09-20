Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


With New Security and Free Internet Issues, What Did the TikTok Deal Really Achieve? (nytimes.com) 102

Posted by EditorDavid
Though the U.S. government averted a shutdown of TikTok through a new Oracle/Walmart partnership, that leaves much bigger questions unresolved. The biggest issue may be that banning apps "defeats the original intent of the internet," argues the New York TImes. "And that was to create a global communications network, unrestrained by national borders." "The vision for a single, interconnected network around the globe is long gone," Jason Healey, a senior research scholar at Columbia University's School for International and Public Affairs and an expert on cyber conflict. "All we can do now is try to steer toward optimal fragmentation."
But the Times also asks whether the TikTok agreement fails even at its original goal of protecting the app from foreign influence: The code and algorithms are the magic sauce that Beijing now says, citing its own national security concerns, may not be exported to to a foreign adversary... Microsoft's bid went further: It would have owned the source code and algorithms from the first day of the acquisition, and over the course of a year moved their development entirely to the United States, with engineers vetted for "insider threats." So far, at least, Oracle has not declared how it would handle that issue. Nor did President Trump in his announcement of the deal. Until they do, it will be impossible to know if Mr. Trump has achieved his objective: preventing Chinese engineers, perhaps under the influence of the state, from manipulating the code in ways that could censor, or manipulate, what American users see.
Other questions also remain, including America's larger policy towards other apps like Telegram made by foreign countries. Even Amy Zegart, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and Stanford's Freeman-Spogli Institute, complains to the Times that "bashing TikTok is not a China strategy. China has a multi-prong strategy to win the tech race. It invests in American technology, steals intellectual property and now develops its own technology that is coming into the U.S... And yet we think we can counter this by banning an app. The forest is on fire, and we are spraying a garden hose on a bush."

And another article in the Times argues that the TikTok agreement doesn't even eliminate Chinese ownership of the app: Under the initial terms, ByteDance still controls 80 percent of TikTok Global, two people with knowledge of the situation have said, though details may change. ByteDance's chief executive, Zhang Yiming, will also be on the company's board of directors, said a third person. And the government did not provide specifics about how the deal would answer its security concerns about TikTok...

A news release published by Walmart on Saturday on its website — then edited later — captured the chaos. "This unique technology eliminates the risk of foreign governments spying on American users or trying to influence them with disinformation," the company said. "Ekejechb ecehggedkrrnikldebgtkjkddhfdenbhbkuk."

With New Security and Free Internet Issues, What Did the TikTok Deal Really Achieve?

  This isn't about "the internet"

    by The1stImmortal ( 1990110 ) on Sunday September 20, 2020 @10:24PM (#60526154)

    This is about an app. Distributed via proprietary app stores to locked down appliance smartphones.

    Were TikTok a simple website or server on the internet, with a public API to allow any application to interact with it, then there's little the US government could do to shut it down

    If anything, this is an example of how app stores and walled gardens undermine the original ideals of the internet.

    Re:This isn't about "the internet"

      by msauve ( 701917 ) on Sunday September 20, 2020 @11:35PM (#60526286)
      >This is about an app.

      No, it's about communications (aka, free speech).. If the US govt. wants to keep some app off the phones they own, fine. If they want to deny citizens their right to speak with others through whatever means (including technological), well, they're doing it wrong and illegally. Trying to shut down TickTock is no different than trying to shut down printing presses, or http news sites. Constitutional guarantees about "speech" and "press" are intentional, not textual. Also, encryption isn't munitions.

      • Were tiktok a website, progressive web app, or a server implementation of a standardized or open protocol, then the US Government couldn't practically do anything to block its use.

        What they're blocking is a company trading in the US, and US companies trading with it. That's only something that's enforceable as a "ban" because it involves an app published through walled garden stores. Given it's about foreign trade, that's usually something squarely in the rights of the state to regulate/control.

        If TikTok

        Re:

          by quall ( 1441799 )

          Yeah - and they're "trading" in the data of US minors, or anyone US citizen using the app, with providing direct access to the Chinese government (which is required by Chinese law). You know, this app is blocked in India due to the privacy issues. It's not just a US thing.

          Why would anyone in the US be against this deal?!???!?

          • Yeah - and they're "trading" in the data of US minors, or anyone US citizen using the app, with providing direct access to the Chinese government (which is required by Chinese law). You know, this app is blocked in India due to the privacy issues. It's not just a US thing.

            Why would anyone in the US be against this deal?!???!?

            Because it is in effect limiting an American consumer's ability to use something on his phone. This runs counters to our laws. This is almost like saying you cannot buy an e-book written in X country.

            The argument about privacy is not sufficient, and the argument about NatSec is nebulous at best. Congress might have to create laws to make this legal, but until then, this is really problematic.

            This is also a distraction. We have real problems going on right now (the pandemic), but this is where the govern

      • It comes down to the publisher vs platform argument.
        If you believe Twitter has the right to censor people then you believe it's a publisher, not a platform, so banning it isn't banning speech of citizens, it's just shutting down a troublesome business.
        If you believe Twitter has no right to censor people then you believe it's a platform, so banning it is an infringement on the speech of citizens.
        Unless you consider Twitter to be a citizen, in which case you should see a shrink
      • Do USA apps get free speech in China? Oh wait they don't [wikipedia.org] so yeah you can piss off with that argument, its the same globalist "muh free trade" bullshit that has allowed China to buy up USA companies [yahoo.com] while USA companies aren't allowed to buy shit in China as its all government controlled.
        • Maybe you should file a claim with China's courts, then. But don't be surprised if they don't follow the same rules America does - or at least is supposed to. That's what makes us different: America has a specific set of rules to follow. We call it the Constitution. If you don't like America's rules, then change them. But as they are, freedom of speech in all its myriad forms is protected.

          • America has stopped following the constitution.

            Not only will trump get his supreme court pick, but they will decide a heavily contested election. Expect to see 4 more years of citizen militias patrol the streets to enforce their own order and police unable to stop them.

            I hate trump but I see him winning and even winning a third term.(thanks to his stacked supreme court)

            The usa is burning out of control politically.

        Re:This isn't about "the internet"

          by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Monday September 21, 2020 @03:33AM (#60526638)

          Do USA apps get free speech in China?

          This isn't about free speech for a Chinese app. It is about free speech for the American people.

          Why should the US government be able to tell American citizens what apps they can run on their phones? Where is the Constitutional authority for that?

          "China does it too" is an idiotic argument.

        Re:

          by Anonymous Coward

          Fuck you people are stupid.
          China has Chinese laws.
          America has American laws.
          If you prefer Chinese laws, go live in China.
          The thing that makes America better is the American laws.
          Don't try to change them to the Chinese laws dumbass. Or cry saying, 'well China can. Why can't we.' That's why China is worse.

          FFS people

      Re:

        by quall ( 1441799 )

        I thought it was about privacy, and how Chinese organizations are required to provide their government with direct access to all collected data, unconditionally. That is required by law - covered under the dictated surveillance measures. India has already blocked TikTok from their app stores, so this isn't just a US thing.

        A vast amount of minors use TikTok, and I'm also guessing that most people use the same password that they're using on other social media and even bank accounts. If the app becomes US owne

        Re:

          by Rhipf ( 525263 )

          I thought it was about privacy, and how Chinese organizations are required to provide their government with direct access to all collected data, unconditionally. That is required by law - covered under the dictated surveillance measures.

          Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act basically give the US government the same access to personal data that China has.

    Re:

      by fermion ( 181285 )
      This is not about the App. It is about oppressors shutting down the tools that prevent them from sucsess. Tik Tok is widely credited with making Trumps Tulsa rally a joke that he will never live down. He cannot let that stand.

      As part or that deal, Trump is demanding $5 billion. How much of that is going to directly to him we cannot know, but we know he will. He has a history of milking the tax payer dry, looking for profit at every avenue, such as charging the brave men and women who protect him nearl

      Re:

        by shanen ( 462549 )

        I wish I had a positive mod point to give you. But don't forget that there is nothing in TrumpWorld but money, so of course he has to put a price tag on the YUGE deal.

        I'm still predicting Chinese retaliation against the stock market in October. Get ready for a rocky ride, but the friends of Xi will be making YUGE profits on the volatility because Xi will be feeding them the timing data. Quite likely they will make $5 billion look like chump change.

      • The tiktok thing was in the works long before the tulsa rally. If you think it's all about one rally that went poorly, it's no wonder your side will end up losing the election. India banned TikTok and 50+ other apps recently too, and I'm pretty sure tulsa isn't in India.

      Re:

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        I expect he will promise $5 billion for the wall, and then when the election is over quietly funnel it to his own companies and his friends while building a small and extremely flimsy section of it for marketing purposes.

    • Not a bad FP, but does it deserve positive moderation?

      Trump has made TikTok into a political issue and it seems clear that Apple and the google think Trump can burn down the Internet to save it. I do think I have to modify my position slightly:

      (1) If there is evidence that TikTok has been used to commit some crime, then the criminals should be prosecuted as aggressively as possible. (No change.)

      (2) If there is evidence that TikTok is being used to do something wrong, but it isn't illegal, then the law needs

      Re:

        by jslolam ( 6781710 )

        China bans 20+ US social media sites including Facebook since 2009 the shills say nothing.
        America bans 1 Chinese social media site and in 1 week, the shills lose their minds.

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

        If you're still confused, the next supreme court justice will help explain how things work - for the next 30 years :)

        Re:

          by shanen ( 462549 )

          How does that relate to anything I actually wrote? Actually, part of your comment might be agreeing with my main point, notwithstanding your negative tone and incoherent style.

          I smell a troll, but I'll give you a chance to convince me otherwise before regarding this "discussion" branch terminated.

      • TikTok is effectively acting as an agent of a foreign government (one that is currently engaged in cold hostilities and a trade war with the US), able to get software they control onto the devices and networks of many US citizens and businesses. It's reasonable to regulate their actions on the grounds of national security, foreign relations, and trade.

        Were TikTok operating as a US corporation, or an individual citizen operating it, then your points would cover the issue entirely, but those "foreign hostile

        Re:

          by shanen ( 462549 )

          Not relevant, but at least you are polite about it. Let me know if you ever come up with any actual evidence of an actual crime committed by TikTok. Beyond being a Chinese corporation, that is. Or maybe you think you can convince the Chinese that American corporations never act as "an agent of a foreign government that is..."?

          I actually think we Americans were doing a pretty good job of subverting the Chinese government. In particular, Marx was spinning in his grave. Until our dictator started fussing with

    Re:

      by methano ( 519830 )
      I think it's about throwing Larry, a big Trump buddy, a bone. I smell another "quid pro quo".
    • all this shit on tik tok.
      all because of a prank caused by its tik tok users and a certain mask free rally for a useful idiot
  • The master of the deal made a deal. Mission accomplished. Vote Trump!

    Re:

      by khchung ( 462899 )

      The master of the deal made a deal. Mission accomplished. Vote Trump!

      Exactly.

      "What Did the TikTok Deal Really Achieve?"

      It scored political points for Trump, helping him to get re-elected. There is nothing more important to Trump now.

      • Exactly.

        "What Did the TikTok Deal Really Achieve?"

        It scored political points for Trump, helping him to get re-elected. There is nothing more important to Trump now.

        So politics as usual, basically.

      Re:

        by bjwest ( 14070 )
        Let's not forget the $5 million kickback for his student brainwashing thing. Five million dollars that will go under DeVos' control where, I'm sure, a curtain percentage will be siphoned back into a program/account directly controlled by trump. I have little hope that any of that $5 million will make it into the education system though.
    • There are alternatives. SNAP, Triller, LikKok or do something else that wastes time. Sheeples gonna ...

    Re:

      by Gimric ( 110667 )

      It was a shakedown. Who doesn't want a crook running the country?

  Ah, "...unrestrained by national borders..."

    by holophrastic ( 221104 ) on Sunday September 20, 2020 @10:36PM (#60526180)

    That was the promise of:

    the internet
    tvision
    phones
    scientific research
    space exploration
    weather forecasting
    stock markets
    electricity
    agriculture
    air travel
    boat travel
    time zones
    postal mail
    the telegram
    music albums
    free trade
    military alliances
    dowries
    forcefully marrying the princess of your conquered enemy

    I love that humans still think that there's a way to get geographically-distant, culturally-distant, religiously-distant, size-distant organizationally-distant peoples to share anything.

    Might want to try removing the borders between main street and second avenue first. If you can get your slightly wealthier and your slightly less wealthy to agree on, say, whether or not the shared local fire station should get a new oxygen tank with tax dollars, then you can talk about the USA agreeing with China.

    Until then, maybe you shouldn't have a tongue.

    • also...

      play-writes
      the traveling minstrel
      the olympics

      • also...

        Aesop, and put to death for his trouble.

        You sailed all around the biggie: Hebrews.

        As the right to bear arms was made impractical when Prohibition resulted in an asymmetry of ballistic-based weaponry stockpiled by sheriffs and police forces (a vacuum previously filled with a field cannon), so protecting a search of private papers became impractical with circuitry sufficiently sophisticated to collect and report a user's habits encumbered with a terms of service agreement.

        That's if you believe the rig

  • The original intent of the Internet was to create a robust network that could survive damage like a nuclear war. For the US Military to use.

    Re:

      by Anonymous Coward
      no it wasn't, it was so we could all watch endless cat videos..

  Easy. Control.

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Sunday September 20, 2020 @11:18PM (#60526252)
    I've pointed this out on several threads, but this isn't about China being a risk, this is about young people using Tik Tok to organize politically.

    A shitload of them made Trump & the GOP look like fools at Trump's first rally. The GOP was a little miffed, but they also recognized the threat of young people organizing politically. Just like they did for Occupy Wall Street before that and Nixon's drug war before that.

    When ever you find kids getting political you'll find the GOP there to break it up. As a party they take care of all potential angles. That's how/why they're about to get 3 Supreme Court seats and overturn the ACA & Roe v Wade all in one go. It's how & why they win.

    • > I've pointed this out on several threads, but this isn't about China being a risk, this is about young people using Tik Tok to organize politically.

      what... and take away jobs from hard working liberals at Twitter!?

      If selling out America is outsourced to China, all those Twitter twats are going to be out of a job.

    • Except no, this is dumb orange man bad conspiratorial bullshit as evidenced by the fact that Tik Tok is NOT being shut down, but is merely changing hands.

      The GOP does a lot of really evil shit. It should go without saying, so does Trump. This isn't one of them, and people like you (along with the good writers at the NYT) make the anti-Trump left look like weak, blithering, conspiratorial, fact-denying fools when you try to spin it like this.

      There are fifty thousand things you can (and should) be attack

      • Shane_Optima: That is what I came here to say. I will add one thing though. People are so used to giving up all semblance of privacy for a little convenience that they see no difference between giving personal data to Google vs the Chinese Communist Party. Personally, I don't trust either of them, but there is a difference.

      • And yet Hikvision, which literally sells Internet-connected cameras tied to servers in China, is only banned from being used in the US government.

        If you allow Hikvision while blocking Tik Tok, it is not about security.

      • Not a bad plan at all. Too bad the Dems don't get it...

      • of Trump & the Republican party, have explicitly being blocked from changing hands into Microsoft...

        And read my post. This isn't "Orange Man Bad", this is a decades long strategy to disrupt youth political organizing going back to Richard Nixon. This is just another notch in the belt of that fight.
        • Read my post. As per TFS and as per what Trump had been saying since day one, this isn't disrupting anything. The ability to sell off Tik Tok was always on the table and was always the most probable course of action.

          Trump's "staunch ally" is not going to shut down political Tik Tokers between now and the election. Even if it were shut down, it' s also rather dumb to assume it would "disrupt youth political organizing" given the fact that the youth are pretty adept at being able to install new apps.

          It

          Re:

            by dgatwood ( 11270 )

            Read my post. As per TFS and as per what Trump had been saying since day one, this isn't disrupting anything. The ability to sell off Tik Tok was always on the table and was always the most probable course of action.

            To a company that is subject to U.S. laws about subpoenas. They aren't content with shutting down the service that youth are using to organize, because they would just switch to another. No, they want a service that they can monitor.

    • Republicans aren't the only one's playing shenanigans with the interests of youthful voters. Considering how popular Bernie was with millennials, how well did he do?

      Or just look at the Green Party. Democrats are doing everything in their power to make sure they don't appear on the ballot in a number of states like Pennsylvania (the candidate submitted the paperwork with their correct address, but then moved so the paperwork was found to be defective), Montana (some financing came from Republicans--can'

  • At the height of the Cold War, a highly respected foreign policy analyst specializing in espionage once said:

    "Ekejechb ecehggedkrrnikldebgtkjkddhfdenbhbkuk."

  • Give it to Oracle... (Score:5, Funny)

    by Bert64 ( 520050 ) <bert AT slashdot DOT firenzee DOT com> on Sunday September 20, 2020 @11:31PM (#60526276) Homepage

    Oracle will drive it into the ground, like they've done with everything else they got their hands on. Once it's dead, problem solved.

    • Letting HP purchase Tiktok would have been too obvious. At least Larry will give it the slow drawn out death it deserves.

      I hear they're re-writing the site in java... applets.

  Can we please STFU re stuff Trump is RIGHT about?

    by Shane_Optima ( 4414539 ) on Sunday September 20, 2020 @11:45PM (#60526302) Journal

    The biggest issue may be that banning apps "defeats the original intent of the internet," argues the New York TImes. "And that was to create a global communications network, unrestrained by national borders."

    Fuck me, can we please just stop this shit? I said it four years ago, I'll say it again now: the man gives us an unfathomable amount of ammunition to use against him. Why do this shit?

    I don't want China spying on us. I don't want Facebook, GOOG, AMZN, etc. or the three letter organizations spying on us, either, but China is clearly a larger threat (they are capable and perfectly willing to sell data to US corporations at the same time they use it for their own purposes.) I don't know if the details of this deal are stupid or not, but they're clearly not just quibbling over the details; they're calling out the whole thing as fundamentally wrong. Trying to stop the Chinese Communist Party from profiling/spying tens of millions of Americans is wrong. Tell me, if it's later found out that they're using this power to influence our elections (like Russia has tried), will it still be wrong to try to stop them? Is it only wrong to stop them if and when we think they're helping the Rs more than the Ds? Jesus Christ.

    What the fuck is the New York fucking Times doing trying to attack Trump on one of his precious, precious few strong points, some really painfully and laughably naive "Imagine There Are No Countries--I Wonder if You Can" logic, instead of, oh, I don't know, reminding us all how Trump abolished the Office of Pandemic Response that Obama had set up?

    How can it be that four years have passed and people are still doubling down on this "Orange Man Bad" volume-stuck-on-11 strategy that totally drowns out the actual key issues that matter?

    • How can it be that four years have passed and people are still doubling down on this "Orange Man Bad" volume-stuck-on-11 strategy that totally drowns out the actual key issues that matter?

      When people start getting political, they also start getting stupid.
      It's a lot like sports, and how you see a fat guy with no shirt on (painted in the colors of the team he's randomly sided with) screaming excitedly about the last play. He thinks the guys in tights did a really good job throwing a ball around and it's important.

    • people are still doubling down on this "Orange Man Bad" volume-stuck-on-11 strategy that totally drowns out the actual key issues that matter?

      The people, and the press. If I had mod points they'd be yours.

  The purpose explained

    by backslashdot ( 95548 ) on Sunday September 20, 2020 @11:47PM (#60526308)

    The purpose is described by Larry Ellison (Oracle CEO) right here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    Basically, it's to sell your information, to companies and to the government.

  • (meant) for total CCP domination, like has many credible starters now.

    Stop it now, while you still can....

  Reciprocity

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Monday September 21, 2020 @12:24AM (#60526370)

    For a long time, US companies have had to partner with domestic Chinese companies in joint ventures in order to do business in China. Now TikTok is the first Chinese company forced into such a joint venture to operate in the US. It probably won't be the last.

    Reciprocity is fair play.

  • "And that was to create a global communications network, unrestrained by national borders."

    This is was not the original intent of the internet. "The Internet was designed 35 years ago as a robust, distributed network without centralized control in order to provide resiliency against a multitude of attacks, including nuclear war. "

    Here's a reference from US department of homeland security: https://www.dhs.gov/xlibrary/a... [dhs.gov]

    I guarantee you the US virtual internet borders are managed in the same sense as the p

  • it at least snagged $5Bn to re-instate the Thomas Kinkade version of US history to school textbooks.
  • I thought the original vision of the internet was to connect war-fighters for ever-comprehensive command and control (ARPANET). You can't get more about countries' borders than that.

    Besides, whoever thought the internet was meant to cross borders and be free of countries was dreaming. That was true as long as the internet made people money, but now that the internet is skewing elections, the gloves are off. As soon as it's deemed a threat to the State, the State starts putting in controls to ensure it

  • "Ekejechbecehggedkrrnikldebgtkjkddhfdenbhbkuk"

    That's either the PR person demonstrating their frustration at the pointlessless of the acquisition, or their cat walked across the keyboard.

    Either way, Ekejechbecehggedkrrnikldebgtkjkddhfdenbhbkuk, indeed.

  • Facebook is already interfering in the US' free and fair elections, but because Zuckerberg supports Donald Trump, the president will do nothing to stop the threat of Facebook.

    TikTok does not present a threat. This is a silly distraction. Plus, a President should not be in the business of legislating which businesses can operate in America. That's Congress' job: Legislation.

  • [China] steals intellectual property

    True, but they also do wrong things.

    The vision for a single, interconnected network around the globe is long gone

    Not at all, unless you live in a rogue state. "The globe" =/= USA and the UK.

  • Where in the US Constitution or Federal Law does it say the president can declare a specific product off limits, and force its nationalization (ownership by US government or government controlled entity) or force its sale to a specific company. Where does it say the president gets to approve it. Where does it say they have to "form a foundation in Texas" and "put money in it" to "educate" [texans=idiots?] as to something?

    This is such a monumental overreach of rights and yet people are only focusing on "O

  • The Tik Tok deal with Oracle mean that the CIA gets it's cut of information and the Chinese still get what they want.

  • The original stated rationale was that CCP leverage over the Chinese company could put US citizen data at risk, and that a US owned-and-operated company would put up some sort of a buffer against this. Now we see that the Chinese company still retains their majority ownership, meaning the stated risks have been in no way addressed - ByteDance's obligation to comply with Chinese law doesn't change if it has 100% ownership or 80%. If anything, this looks like the state leveraging its muscle to do favours to i

    Re:

      by edis ( 266347 )

      Exactly. This is done on behalf of continuing U.S. dominance on the global net - all the (long overgrown) big players there are U.S. companies, cowardly bowing on hearings, allowed do make another billions of buck all along, yet under utter control within this country, with Trump effectively being their main man, and as a side-effect, being controlled for their global action just as well. Get your act back to U.S., will you recall? America first, yet forget it not - I'm your master.

      This story is one of lie

  • The purpose was to make it look like Trump was taking forceful action against China (but without doing anything that would actually piss China off).

    Any similarity between that and well-designed, carefully-considered policy to address real issues of national security is purely coincidental.

