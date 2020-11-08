How Long Do Most Species Last Before Going Extinct? (livescience.com) 27
Long-time Slashdot reader fahrbot-bot shares an article from Live Science asking a thought-provoking question: How long do most species last before going extinct? The majestic blue whale has plied the seas for about 4.5 million years, while the Neanderthals winked out of existence in a few hundred thousand years. But are those creatures representative of species overall? How long do species usually last before they go extinct? It turns out the answer we find now could be very different than it usually is. Because of habitat destruction, climate change, and a range of other factors, plants and animals are disappearing from the planet faster than all but maybe five other points in history. Some experts say we're in the sixth mass extinction event...
Experts don't agree on the average amount of time that species in any category last before going extinct. The fossil record documents when a species shows up and when it disappears, but it leaves a wide margin of error because conditions must be perfect for fossils to form, and those conditions aren't always present when a species shows up and blinks out. And these longevity stats aren't that useful anyway. Stuart Pimm, a leading extinction expert and a conservation ecologist at Duke University's Nicholas School of the Environment, said he prefers to think about extinction in terms of how many species die out every day, or month, or year...
The current extinction rate is much higher than any of these predictions about the past — about 1,000 times more than Pimm's background extinction rate estimate, he said. However, not everyone agrees on how accelerated species extinction is now, said Tierra Curry, a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity in Oregon. Some experts estimate that the current extinction rate is only 100 times faster or, at the other extreme, 10,000 times faster...
One thing the experts do agree on is that the modern extinction rate is far too high. "Species are adapting as fast as they can," Pimm said. "But eventually the luck runs out and they don't adapt fast enough. And they go."
about one term (Score:2, Offtopic)
They said SPECIES not FECES.
Summary errors (Score:1, Interesting)
The additional summary is physically impossible.
If that's really what the article says it would be mind boggling such a paper could get published at all, so I highly suspect it was added by the editors or fahrbot-bot.
The Permian extinction event destroyed over 95% of the worlds species *that have ever existed*
What few survived it, and *ALL* known species between then and now, fall into the less than 5% category.
If there was to be an extinction rate higher than 5% of the largest extinction rate, that means e
The Permian extinction event destroyed over 95% of the worlds species *that have ever existed*
We dont know anything of any of the extinction events that surely precipitated life moving onto land. That 95% that you are talking about may only by 5%, or even 0.005% of a complete total.
Re:Summary errors (Score:4, Insightful)
Comprehension fail, mod the coward down.
Lately? (Score:2)
Focus on the clade not the species (Score:5, Interesting)
A clade is a whole tree (or set of branches off of one branch) of original species and tree of successor species.
As time goes, these whole tree branching structures get pruned off.
Evolutionary biologists estimate that the current recent rate of clade pruning is 100 to 1000 times the average background rate more typical of the last several billion years.
How good are we at identifying fossil species? (Score:2)
Many species stop existing because they evolve into one or more successor species.
In that vein how good are we at identifying different species from the fossil record compared to when we have live samples to observe? For example, some species are differentiated based on colouration which is exceptionally hard to figure out from the fossil record. In addition, fossils are not perfect so how many minor variations are missed because of a very limited number of samples or outright missing samples.
The mainstream view is that anatomically modern humans (ANH) evolved separately from a previous hominid, not from Neanderthals.
ANH evolved somewhere in Africa from one branch of the hominid tree. While a separate branch split off, then split again, creating Neanderthals and Denisovans. When various subpopulations of ANH reached Europe and
Depends (Score:2)
How tasty is it?
tasty + easy to farm and the species will live forever.
it's not like the animals are just dying out (Score:2)
in many cases species will mutate into another species due to pressure from humans and the rest of the environment. a certain colored animal in one area might go extinct but an almost exact version with a different colored outside will flourish in another part of the world
Homo sapiens sapiens 50,000 years (Score:1)
I think our time is up. We have made changes to our environment which will make our continued existence impossible.
I think our time is up. We have made changes to our environment which will make our continued existence impossible.
not really we are very adaptable. our species has lived through multiple hot and ice age cycles and that was before we developed technology civilization and agriculture. Life may suck for a few centuries to millennia but the the human species will survive. few serious scientists think we are going to turn into venus we would have to fuck up way worse for a lot longer to go there, so we will live in a worse but mostly habitable world.
Nah, humans are too adaptable. However, 90%+ of people could die off due to plagues, wars, and other unfortunately events, maybe even a combo. I don't expect climate change to kill off humanity, but it may likely make life miserable for most of them.
If 99.9% of the population dies it still means 8 million people survive which is still a long way from extinction. But that approach overlooks how things are connected and how one disaster brings another. If there is a major nuclear war with nuclear winter then the food production suddenly drops to a fraction. At the same time a lot of infrastructure is destroyed. Add to that secondary wars, procreation problems with drop in fertility and birth defects and things can go south pretty fast.
I will agree that a full-out nuclear war may eventually wipe out ALL large mammals, including humans via radiation poisoning. I hope things don't get that far, but zealotic leaders can be suicidal.
Thankyou Stuart Pimm for having just 2 kids! (Score:1)
Doesn't apply to Humans (Score:2)
Humans are special, they're the only species capable of voluntarily extinct itself.
We have a long way to catch up with the Archean cyanobacteria.
So can we stop trying to save every one? (Score:2)
Asking for a friend.
Dinosaurs had fairly short species lifespans (Score:2)
Since species go extinct for myriad reasons... (Score:2)
.. any average amount of time is meaningless.