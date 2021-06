IKEA Is Killing Off Its Catalog After 70 Years

After 70 years in publication, Ikea is ending both the print and digital versions of its annual catalog , citing the increasing shift to online browsing and shopping. "Turning the page with our beloved catalog is in fact a natural process since media consumption and customer behaviors have changed," said Konrad Grüss, an Ikea executive, in a statement. "In order to reach and interact with the many people, we will keep inspiring with our home furnishing solutions in new ways." CNN reports: