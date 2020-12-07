IKEA Is Killing Off Its Catalog After 70 Years (cnn.com) 47
After 70 years in publication, Ikea is ending both the print and digital versions of its annual catalog, citing the increasing shift to online browsing and shopping. "Turning the page with our beloved catalog is in fact a natural process since media consumption and customer behaviors have changed," said Konrad GrÃ¼ss, an Ikea executive, in a statement. "In order to reach and interact with the many people, we will keep inspiring with our home furnishing solutions in new ways." CNN reports: The first Ikea catalog was released in Swedish in 1951. The first dual-version (online and in print) was released in 2000 and, at its peak in 2016, Ikea printed 200 million copies in 32 languages in 50 markets. âThe 2021 catalog, released in October, will be the final version. Next year, Ikea will release a smaller book that will be "filled with great home furnishing inspiration and knowledge" and celebrates the catalog's history.
Sure, good idea (Score:5, Interesting)
Let's see. Montgomery Ward's ended it's catalog. It closed. Sears ended its catalog, it's just about to close.
I shop through Grainger relatively often. I have one of their catalogs from a couple years back. Often it's much easier to use the catalog to find like-items, similar items, cross-referencing items, compatible items, etc. When laying-out a print catalog, the copy-editor can insert blurbs with sets of items describing compatability in ways that seem to not be common in web-order catalogs.
but now online is ready Now sears may of been (Score:3)
but now online is ready Now sears may of been better waiting a few years an then going online.
Re:but now online is ready Now sears may of been (Score:5, Insightful)
If I remember right, Sears was already online when it closed the paper catalog. They just did such a piss-poor job of their online store that it was a flop.
Supposedly Bezos had approached Sears about some kind of buyout early on, but was rebuffed. Not sure how accurate that is but it wouldn't surprise me.
Re: (Score:2)
If I remember right, Sears was already online when it closed the paper catalog. They just did such a piss-poor job of their online store that it was a flop.
Correct on all counts. Their online store was both painful to use and also more expensive than basically any other option. They forgot to compete on any basis whatsoever.
Re: but now online is ready Now sears may of been (Score:2)
Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?
Re:Sure, good idea (Score:5, Insightful)
Often it's much easier to use the catalog to find like-items,
But who wants ease of use? You need to jump through hoops, multiple pages, have sixty tabs open and cycle through different sized pictures with different layouts and descriptions to really get the goods. Ease of use is for chumps. You gotta make your customers work for it.
Re: (Score:2)
LOL amateur. You want a real challenge, walk through an IKEA store with your wife. You'll be begging not only to have those 60 tabs back, but you'll be wishing you were using Edge.
Re: (Score:2)
"LOL amateur. You want a real challenge, walk through an IKEA store with your wife. "
It's doable, you just have to put a blindfold on the wife for the last part of the shop, where the glassware, the pans and silverware, the bath and beyond stuff and decorations are displayed or your car will be too small.
Re: Sure, good idea (Score:2)
Go to a hardware store...
Like we guys are any different...
Re: (Score:2)
The IKEA website is particularly bad for this. The way stuff is organized is completely nonsensical and it's hard to find anything. The search function is broken in some strange way and item pages recommend random unrelated things but rarely other items in the same range.
Coupled with the odd names they give things (are they Swedish or made up?) it's a real pain to find what you want.
They have terrible version control too, took me 6 attempts to get a missing screw I needed. Finally realized that I could modi
Re: (Score:2)
You forgot the lazy programming, where each time you refresh the page, say, if you're using noScript, there are still *more* links for scripts to allow or not.
Cart before horse (Score:3)
Catalog sales are the domain of old folks. And they're the only ones with any money in most economies (because wages for young folks have dropped like a rock, while the old folks are either retired with nice pensions or still working on pay scales from befo
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
This might differ between countries, but around here you can only order in person at the store or online, there's no option to order by mail or telephone. The catalog is just advertising.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Grainger and kin get it right. (Score:2)
have useful formats, the classic which survived online being McMaster-Carr whose company is a magnificent success story though MSC, Fastenal, Graiger etc are staples too.
McMaster had a fortuitous format which translates naturally to online shopping such that generations of machinists, millwrights and their purchasing departments can easily navigate both. It is THE canonical human interface design example of how to get things right the first time in print and on the web. Industrial suppliers know how conveni
Re: Grainger and kin get it right. (Score:2)
Anyone know of German equivalent to MrMaster-Carr by the way?
It's rewlly annoying that we don't have anything like it.
Re: (Score:2)
Sears and Monkey Wards were run by luddites (who in Sears case wanted to end retail operations and sell off the land) while industrial suppliers have much different goals. Ikea always catered to a "modern" customer base so dumping the catalog makes perfect sense. Sears and MW catered to a traditionalist base and should have modernized but stupidly dropped the ball and good riddance.
Oddly enough, Sears was the original Amazon with its catalogue. They had a vast array of items, from small household items to cars and houses, all of which was delivered to your door; or in case of a house with your door. Their failing was not seeing how to translate that model to an online model; and no doubt thought it would hurt their retail operation and thus failed to make the transition.
It's a shame, as their Made in USA Craftsmen tools were very high quality at an affordable price and they stood be
Re: (Score:2)
Oddly enough, Sears was the original Amazon with its catalogue.
Oddly enough, Mongomery Ward's was the original Amazon. Their founding predates that of Sears by twenty years. They died off just before the web became important for commerce, but their prices were not very good and so it's questionable whether they could have made the transition anyway, like Sears could have but didn't.
Causation / correlation (Score:2)
Montgomery Ward struggled for years before ending their catalog. Same for sears, Macy's, J C Penney, etc. These stores didn't make sufficient adjustments when newer chains lured people away with lower-priced merchandise. Their own reputations suffered as the level of their customer service gradually sank to the point that customers couldn't find someone to help them when they needed help. The disappearance of their catalogs had very little to do with their demise.
Re:Causation / correlation (Score:4, Informative)
10-15 years ago I heard from a former employee that JCP's big mistake was to deprecate long-term sales employees in a short-sighted attempt to penny-pinch their payroll. Customer service didn't gradually sink, it nosedived as older employees were driven out, along with their knowledge.
Sears was taken over by corporate raiders who were selling off their real-estate properties, and then (like happened to Toys R Us) having the company take on debt while cash was siphoned out.
Re: Sure, good idea (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Comparing Grainger to Ikea is... comparing apples to the thing least like apples you can imagine. (On top of the correlat
Re: (Score:2)
comparing apples to the thing least like apples you can imagine
Antiapples?
Re: (Score:2)
Let's see. Montgomery Ward's ended it's catalog. It closed. Sears ended its catalog, it's just about to close.
And neither company had a primary sales method which involved getting people to walk through 3500 steps through their entire showroom just to get a 2x2 KALAX they saw online (guess where I was this weekend).
Montgomery Ward and Sears relied heavily on the catalogue to advertise products. IKEA used the catalogue only to get it in people's minds that they may need to remodel their rooms, and there's plenty of other things that do that these days. IKEA is making over 20bn EUR profit every year. They're not goin
Fuck! (Score:1)
Now we have to pickle our own herring??
Someone's Getting a Bonus (Score:1)
By getting rid of the catalog, IKEA will save a big chunk of change. The C-Suite and VP who made the decision will get a big bonus too. It looks so good on paper!
Long after that VP has moved on or retired and the leadership has changed, years later the C-Suite will struggle with declining sales. They'll throw cash at more marketing, redesigned their website over and over, reduce staff, close stores, all without understanding the root cause. The C-Suite will even balk at suggestions of reintroducing the
Re: (Score:2)
They're probably planning way ahead, for when people can't afford real estate [fandom.com] any more and will just live in their self-driving RVs. I mean, with so much being digital, what do you really *have* to have in physical form nowadays that you can map to the monetary (not emotional) valuation of housing?
Re: (Score:2)
You meant rent self-driving RVs?
Maybe the cars will negotiate among themselves and your assigned UBI provider, evicting and moving their residents among themselves
Re: (Score:2)
Funny one.
:-)
File under irony and truth categories.
It looks so good on paper!
Paper??! Careful with your words lest you be accused of heresy
Re: (Score:2)
"By getting rid of the catalog, IKEA will save a big chunk of change."
Indeed, they printed over 300 millions of those suckers.
I hope they still keep the pencils though.
70% of Ikea catalog was CGI since at least 2009 (Score:2)
Just passing on interesting trivia
https://www.google.com/search?q=ikea+catalog+cgi&oq=ikea+catalog+cgi [google.com]
Makes sense (Score:2)
IKEA has a product lineup more suited to rapid revision of an online system. Basically, they sell stuff that fell off a truck. There is no way to keep a paper catalog current when they run out of something and often there is no hope of them ever carrying it again. No matter how popular it was.
Catalog sales are more suited to stable product lines. Where people might want to return and buy more of the same. Even if it's not in the showroom, you can order it from a warehouse.
What about the song... (Score:2)
Oh man, no one is going to understand the Nanonwar Of Steel song anymore:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
There's always Jonathan Coulton's Ikea: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
"Ikea makes lab furniture for schools. There are some cool things in it but it seems to only be in Swedish."
They also have a professional line with desks and office storage stuff.
Better use of raw materials (Score:2)
They can use all of that inventory of paper previously used to make the catalog for making their quality furniture.
Other POV (Score:1)
Sure, great, they won't have to pay a printed edition nor an editor to compose the document nor photographer for the photos, etc.
And what about the less people who doesn't have a f*cking idea on how to use computers/mobiles?
Well, you can go directly to the shop in the pandemic and search through their *small* number or products...
Re: (Score:2)
"And what about the less people who doesn't have a f*cking idea on how to use computers/mobiles?"
People in retirement homes live in furnished rooms.
Re: Other POV (Score:2)
That's exactly what iPads are for.
A massive disadvantage of displays: (Score:3)
Lack of overview.
I thought large 4K displays would solve that.
But phones ruined it. Not only because you get zero overview on a phone. But also because websites seem to all be designed for phones, even when displaying them on a 4K 96DPI screen.