Pornhub Might Lose Visa and Mastercard After NYT Exposé (gizmodo.com) 145
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gizmodo: Last week, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof detailed the easily-searchable horrors uploaded in plain view onto Pornhub, arguing that the site goes unpunished for profiting from child sex abuse material (CSAM), sexual assault, and nonconsensual pornography (sometimes called "revenge porn.") Now, Visa and Mastercard claim that they're reassessing their relationship with the site's parent company, Canadian porn megacorp MindGeek.
In emailed statements to Gizmodo, Visa said that it is "vigilant" in rooting out illegal activity in its network, and a site will no longer be able to accept Visa payment if it "is identified as not complying with applicable laws or the financial institutions' acceptable use policies and underwriting standards." Similarly, Mastercard said that it works "closely with law enforcement and organizations like the National and International Center for Missing and Exploited Children to monitor, detect and prevent illegal transactions." "We are investigating the allegations raised in the New York Times and are working with MindGeek's bank to understand this situation," Mastercard added, "in addition to the other steps they have already taken. If the claims are substantiated, we will take immediate action." But it's unclear whether the credit card companies are investigating the existence of CSAM on MindGeek's plexus of sites, or whether MindGeek has been aware of CSAM and hasn't followed legal requirements to act on it.
Are they sure it isn't just a tagline? Everything that says 'revenge' isn't. Everything that says 'incest' isn't. Some of those younger looking women are closer to 30. It is an acting performance....some actors and performances are probably better than others. Pretty much all of the performances are disturbing to somebody...else it wouldn't be categorized as porn.
Wasn't it Bush administration that had some retard attorney general or something that was put in charge of investigating hardcore porn for "indecency" and with his shocked face saying there was by major porn companies "incest, rape, etc." when the truth was the stupid cunt didn't realize that was all just descriptions of legit fantasy porn by of course legal actors?
Men? Hahaha, you sweet summer child. I have surprising news for you who the major consumer of "mysterious hung beefcake 'takes' the woman by surprise and leaves her exhausted, happy and dripping spooge out of her snatch" is.
https://www.psychologytoday.co... [psychologytoday.com]
Your link doesn't support your claim that women are the major consumers. It says they have that fantasy, not that they watch porn that includes it at a greater rate than men. In general it is well established that women are less interested in porn and more interested in fantasies, including the romance novels that your article mentions as one of the major sources of the rape fantasy.
And to be clear in those romance novels it's usually not violent rape, it's just the guy being an absolute creep, ignoring req
Also some misogyny, women feeling guilt for having sexual desires and not being pure so they replace their lust with the man's who forces them to do something they secretly enjoy while keeping their honour intact. So says your article.
That's a long tradition. Young women used to douche with coca-cola after sex because you could pretend you weren't a slut if you had some soda in the trunk, but not if you had condoms or a diaphragm. Not only was it a terrible hedge against pregnancy, but it caused other problems. But at least those women didn't have prophylactics! Sick, sad world.
Do we really want all the sad lonely men in the world fantasizing about rape and incest?
There is no evidence that the availability of pornography leads to sex crimes.
I would much rather have lonely men fantasizing than have the government act as the morality police.
Any restrictions on sexually explicit material should be backed by scientific evidence.
Pretty much. There is no illegal pornography in plain sight or if there is it goes away pretty fast.
Re:Really? (Score:5, Informative)
I guess you didn't bother to RTFA. They interviewed several people who had videos taken against their consent while they were underage. None of them can keep their videos off Pornhub.
yeah but the truth is many women duped into being filmed, promised that the videos were only to be sold on DVDs overseas or for a private collector and that they would never appear online but signed the paperwork... and they left themselves open to be shafted (pun intended)
Re:Really? (Score:4, Informative)
Did you miss the under age part? One of them was pimped out by her foster parents, another was secretly recorded by a boyfriend.
Re:Really? (Score:5, Insightful)
I agree with almost all of what you said, but I don't necessarily find fault with their refusal to act on a random letter. Maybe they should have investigated it. I can see them saying that they get a lot of crank letters too, and investigating everything anyone sends them would just tie up too many resources. A C&D (even a faked one - she should be careful about representing herself as a licensed attorney) is formal notice they can't ignore.
I feel like saying "they wouldn't take it down" until she s
but believed spoken words.
Yes Uttering and fraud are perfectly fine.
It's much worse than that. Many were told that they would just be modelling, but then were pressured into having sex. Flown out a thousand miles from home, students with no money, and then told that if they didn't do it they weren't getting their ticket home.
The old "oh we thought you were here for porn, sorry there has been a mix-up, we can't pay you just for modelling."
Same shit is happening the the Czech Republic now, police investigating. I expect PornHub won't be able to block those videos either.
yeah but the truth is many women duped into being filmed
Do you understand why this is a problem?
Re:Really? (Score:5, Informative)
Sometimes you do need to think of the children.
Re: (Score:3)
or it's not true and just situation like this:
https://www.vice.com/en/articl... [vice.com]
How is that situation any better? GirlsDoPorn ticked or bullied hundreds of women into making pornographic videos that were not released on the terms they described (only available overseas). In the mildest cases it was breech of contract, but in many it was straight up rape.
Coercion and lies make informed, freely given consent impossible.
They're sure. The article found some of the women involved and interviewed them. The message wasn't to get rid of porn, but rather, "stop hurting kids!"
Sometimes you do need to think of the children.
Indeed, so why does TFA paint happy consensual relationships in the same brush? I mean go read it and look for quotes then type them in the search and have a look for yourself. One of them sounds nasty "She can't breath". Oh that sounds abusive and nasty. Why would they reco... oh wait it's a porn hub premium model by someone who literally posts BDSM videos of herself for fun and profit smiling all the way. Okay lets try "extreme chocking" another example... oh wait that's a banned search term. Maybe just "
Re: (Score:2)
You have to understand that Pornhub have always banned words from search. And you also have to understand the difference between a search term and a video title (I used both in my comment).
Point remains the same, the platform had 6.8million videos uploaded just this year. The platform has a reporting system. The platform has a reviewing system. Blaming the platform for the actions of some true fucking scumbags out there is as stupid as saying "my wife wouldn't have left me if the postman didn't deliver the
Point remains the same, the platform had 6.8million videos uploaded just this year. The platform has a reporting system. The platform has a reviewing system.
You missed the point. The reporting/reviewing system doesn't work, rtfa.
I can't see really that from the article.
Re:how prevalent is it ? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
The actual article about the investigation into child porn on PornHub is here: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/1... [nytimes.com]
The heart of the issue is PornHub's lack of action when these things are brought to their attention. They have a video with "14yo" in the title and someone telling them that it's revenge child pornography, completely non-consensual, and they lazily wait for the police to investigate before doing anything about, all the while raking in the ad money.
Even a trivial copyright violation via DMCA gets t
Re:Really? (Score:5, Informative)
You should read the NYT article. What it describes is at least three separate instances of missing children, some as young as 12 being "found" after they were seen in videos posted on Pornhub. One example: A missing girl is seen by one of her classmates after she was gone for a couple of years. The classmate reported it to LE and she was rescued. She was 12 when she was abducted.
I know that the super majority of videos posted with titles like incest or rape are actually actors. But pornhub and sites like it allow people to post videos and that is really the crux of the matter.
So the NYT wants to hide evidence of crime (Score:2)
I suspect the argument would be that without the financial incentives behind online pornography she'd have been far less likely to be abducted.
Although personally I think someone willing to abduct and rape a 12 year old will do it for free
:(
Don't you think you're being a bit harsh? Honestly, you're asking them to actually read the article? Like seriously, you want them to click the link, load the page and read what's displayed? Do you honestly think that sounds like something a
./er does?
*sigh* I feel like this place is lost it's soul in some Faustian bargain for a new GNU Hurd release.
Nicolas Kristof? The hack who still claims that Iraq had WMD? Fuck if I'll ever read anything from him.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed the article describes actual horrible crimes, but it does so with the paintbrush of "why are we not punishing pornhub". You know Pornhub, one of the few sites on the internet that actually has the ability for anonymous reports on videos, community review of content, and strict policies against the stuff.
But no it now looks like we'll get CC companies to ditch a site with strong policies pushing people to shadier sites which no doubt the CC companies still do business with because they haven't shown u
Why are incest videos so popular?
Is it the taboo aspect? I suppose now we are relatively sexually liberated there isn't much left that is still taboo, incest being one of the few that is.
Not necessarily. Could've been just looking up ordinary porn that matches their preferences.
14 year olds enjoy porn. They did when I was 14 and all the evidence suggests that they do now too. Accept it.
There are numerous cases of people asking to have vids of them removed and pornhub not complying. Standing up for this puts the whole Internet at risk. Status quo is like a guy in a mech suit, who said he lets anonymous people control his suit, and he keeps kicking you in the balls saying it wasn't him who did that. When does he have to take responsibility for willingly letting anons control his suit? If you dont draw some lines the absurdity becomes overwhelming, and the whole thing is coming down.
The difference is probably between views and uploads. I expect there are a lot of highly-viewed videos, probably mostly professional productions (even the "amateur" videos are mostly professionally produced). But those companies just upload a few videos, compared to a large number of customer-uploaded videos. Most of those are probably also regular amateur (actual) videos that get a small number of views. Some of them are not - actual illegal content.
If you allow user-uploaded content to be publicly accessi
Tell your mother or sister stuff like that, two thirds of women have a rape fantasy fetish. No, they don't want to be raped in reality.
It's fantasy, it's fine and you are the sick fuck. I bet you wish you were in the puritan days so you could whip women who had those dirty thoughts, you sick fuck.
What's interesting about these fantasies, is the completely vanish when one experiences the actual thing. I have noticed this in a few women.
I mean it kind of makes sense considering how traumatic the actual even is versus the idea of being more comfortable in an uncomfortable position which generally is the idea behind submission.
I'm not sure the 'comfortable in an uncomfortable position' is always the idea, I suspect there's an element of 'I have no reason to feel guilty if I had no choice in it' for many women (and men).
Then there's the 'treated like shit' element of some fantasies (rape and otherwise) which can result from an underlying need for attention and physical intimacy.
I'm sure there are other reasons for the prevalence of that fantasy too - but I completely agree that it's purely fantasy and that the reality is horrific
That's a great point about not feeling guilty. As a male I had this kind of dream/fantasy when I was very young. Growing up in a traditional Christian family, I think the idea of being forced does become a way to feel guiltless in the act.
On the flipside, versus feeling "treated like shit", it could also be the feeling that you are so desired, that you saying no is not an option. Combined with the idea of someone you feel desire towards and the guiltlessness of being forced, then it kind of becomes a motif.
I think there's different motivations.
There's women who have experienced abuse that can't disassociate abusive behavior from sex because their history is filled with the two being bound up together. This is creepy and pathetic if you ever figure it out.
There's women who do it because they think men find it "sexy" -- maybe this is it for some people, I find it tedious and boring.
I think some women do it to try and get more emotional engagement out of their partners. It's that or 3 minutes of unfulfilling p
If it's not really incest, revenge, or underaged -- why does PornHub market it as such?
So you think if you search for "Naughty Nurse" on pornhub it will only return videos of actual accredited RNs?
Re:Maybe they shouldn't market it as such then... (Score:5, Funny)
If it's not really incest, revenge, or underaged -- why does PornHub market it as such?
So you think if you search for "Naughty Nurse" on pornhub it will only return videos of actual accredited RNs?
I have very specific taste, and it must be RN. I can't get it up unless I see credentials first.
Re:Maybe they shouldn't market it as such then... (Score:5, Insightful)
Do you think the "Star Wars" films were really documentaries about space battles a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away? It's called "fantasy".
Re: (Score:3)
Exactly. Star Wars is fantasy, not science-fiction.
dammit you could have told me this before i spent $85000 on a fragment of the True Death Star.
What has PornHub done that Trump hasn't? (Score:3, Funny)
Come on, that creepy pedo met his wife through Jeffrey Epstein, and partied with him during the peak of his pedophelia.
Now, I know you are saying there are more than just underage children on Pornhub, but don't forget, Trump was in a piss fetish movie.
The Russian government hosted a pee party for Trump and some KGB hookers in the Moscow Ritz Carlton. Ritzy indeed...
I can't wait what kind of 'self pardon' he'll try to use.
Yay pearl clutching (Score:2)
Following the law (2257) actually worked pretty (Score:4, Interesting)
Before Pornhub and the other "tube sites", became so popular, there was plenty of porn and the producers and marketers pretty much all followed the law, called 2257, which requires that you have ID for the models. (You can find a "2257" link at the bottom of the home page of any professional porn site).
Photographers / videographers like the three Daves got the IDs and a model release. Distributors like Gabe and Kitty kept a copy of those on file, and porn sites got their content from the distributors. Sites wouldn't touch content that didn't have the 2257.
After a while, tube sites stared accepting stolen content - people would scrape the porn site and upload all of the videos, then get credit from the tube site. That's the point at which the tube sites no longer knew if the content was legal, because they aren't getting it legally. It's 80% stolen content, 19% promotional videos, and 1% straight up illegal - including underage and without consent.
Re: (Score:3)
People would post stuff on forums or whatever, though half the "homemade" stuff was shot by a professional photographer in Austin.
Anyway, yeah people would post amateur stuff some.
Then there were the professional sites, the money. Two separate things.
Now, we have a couple the largest sites making and paying tens of millions of dollars for "amateur" content, from models they don't have IDs for, and indeed they haven't even seen the videos that they have on their site and make all that money from. (Though the
Secondary producers and CFR 75 (Score:3)
You skipped half of it.
It applies to those who:
--
(iii)inserting on a computer site or service a digital image of, or otherwise managing the sexually explicit content, of a computer site or service that contains a visual depiction of, sexually explicit conduct
--
Along with those who:
--
(ii)digitizing an image, of a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct; or, assembling, manufacturing, publishing, duplicating, reproducing, or reissuing a book, magazine, periodical, film, videotape, digital image, or pict
"commercial" is the issue. Nobody cares if Dave and Claire wanted to share some video of their most recent romp, in hopes some other attractive swingers might message them for a get together in a news group.
but... once you bring money and centralization into now you have all kinds of incentives for people to do abusive things. Suddenly you have people trying to turn each other out and because there are handful of really popular site trafficking the material, the revenge motive works too.
Consider Dave and C
Re:Following the law (2257) actually worked pretty (Score:4, Interesting)
Christina Model is a former client. She's not a "big companies mess up"; she posted clothed pics of herself on her own site. You might find that distasteful or something, it's not illegal,.and she certainly wasn't a big company.
:)
Traci Lords, on the other hand DID present a fair birth certificate, in 1984. So there's one, 36 years ago, who used a fake ID.
I'm not familiar with Alexandra Quinn.
I used to be the only person allowed to touch the Girls Gone Wild servers. The folks running the web side were very professional. I don't know if you know much about Joe Francis, but he's a pretty messed up individual, who takes pride in thinking that the rules don't apply to him. He's the kind of guy who goes out of way to violate court orders because "fuck that judge". He's an example of the law working, in my opinion. He's exactly the kind of guy we don't want doing this, precisely because he doesn't give a shit if they're 18 or not, or give proper consent (as opposed to drunk consent).
The answer is Bitcoin (Score:5, Funny)
What was the question again?
What was the question again?
What is used by investors, but is a terrible currency?
Who pays for porn? (Score:4, Interesting)
Seriously. I don't understand these company's business plans. Who pays for porn? Unlimited amounts of anything you want is available for free when you want it. Who is paying for this stuff?
Re: Who pays for porn? (Score:2)
Yes, this.
Re: (Score:2)
Like most free video venues, advertising would seem to be a pretty big motivator.
People with skin blemish fetish?
Pretty much the only reason I can think of to get 4k porn.
They are ad supported, like most of the internet. Well established business model there.
What surprises me is that they haven't been sued into oblivion for copyright infringement. Almost all their content is pirated. It seems that the porn industry is very sensible though, instead of going nuts like the RIAA and missing the boat they have simply embraced it and switched to making money from value-added services like live streams with the stars, the opportunity to suggest future content and Netflix style "all
Re: (Score:3)
They are ad supported by.... other porn websites? And those websites are ad supported by still other porn websites? Eventually someone has to be paying the electricity bills.
Re: (Score:3)
Seriously. I don't understand these company's business plans.
1. Porn site
2. ??? -> Money Laundering [exoduscry.com]
3. Profit!
P.S. Never mind the collateral damage [verilymag.com]
Yeah right (Score:3, Insightful)
They should ban every website that has ever hosted anything objectionable. Then we can move away from this stupid system where the payment processor charges a 3% sales tax for shoving some bits around.
Discover card? American Express? Diners Club? (Score:3)
Automated scanning for "bad stuff" (Score:5, Funny)
I used to work for the company that Mindgeek (Pornhub's parent company) pays to scan their material... I bet they are in a tizzy over this one... I was personally involved in the last time we had an issue with the Mindgeek crawlers and I barely slept for like 2 weeks, fixing up a really really really sad software stack that I think should have never existed past the experiment stage... actually I replaced it by adapting one of our other real production crawlers to serve the task. How does a bunch of ruby scripts chained by DOS batch scripts running on a bunch of windows boxes under some guy's desk in his office end up as part of the production pipeline? And what happens when the bus factor hits said guy and no one can figure out what is going on with his crazy contraption?
My buddy and I were the two that fixed it and he was having his second baby right during that period. The contraption crawler used selenium in headed mode, so it basically flew through pages of pron, flashing images of them here and there. He was sitting in the waiting room while his kid was being born, trying to figure out how this thing worked and not have anyone notice all the porn pages flashing by on his laptop.
Lol those were both good times and bad times. It's nice to be a hero sometimes but wtf.
We just hired a guy who used to work at a major medical device manufacturer. We got on the topic of shitty Access databases and linked Excel spreadsheets littered with VB macros. We service a much smaller SMB market than he's been used to and I was telling him to just get used it.
He just laughed and said their organization was plagued with shitty Access databases infiltrating the business processes, dozens of them that he knew about and probably more he didn't, it wasn't just some SMB market phenomenon.
At least they're not showing Cuties, (Score:3)
They probably were. I remember back when it was released it hit one of the news YTers I watched that Cuties was a trending search term on Pornhub.
Good, they're the Big Tobacco of the Internet (Score:5, Interesting)
No matter what you feel about porn, their business model is extremely problematic. Even more so than YouTube, my understanding is that copyright infringement played a huge role in MindGeek overpowering its competition and becoming the de facto global standard for porn.
Their business model is also very corrosive to any legal regime that would allow porn and traditional morals to easily coexist. Traditional porn producers had a real profit motive to not share their content cheaply and easily. They also were well-positioned to agree to age verification systems and things like that because you had to pay for the content!
MindGeek, being heavily driven by advertising, has a profit motive--like big tobacco--to get EVERYONE hooked, especially kids. An 8 year old watching porn is just much of a source of ad revenue as an 80 year old.
This is where law and people on both sides of the issue should shake hands and find a way to burn down their whole business model. It's just not good for anyone, from people in the industry (other than them), to people who want to push back on the proliferation of porn.
Re:Good, they're the Big Tobacco of the Internet (Score:4, Insightful)
Whoosh, the point went over your head (Score:2)
And that is completely not the point. The business model prior to MindGeek was one that would allow porn and anti-porn morals to coexist peacefully because pornographers didn't want their content tossed out to the public, they wanted your money up front. MindGeek came along and created something that resembles one of the free, ad-supported channels like Pluto you can get
Look deeper (Score:5, Insightful)
No pun intended of course.
But herein lies the dangers of too few corporations holding too many keys and something you really should be concerned about for those who are pushing for digital currencies only. Think how PayPal works but imagine they can lock your bank account for any reason they can come up with.
All it takes is for someone like MC or Visa to dislike your business practices ( or the content and / or the types of folks you cater to ) and they can all but ruin your business in short order. The banks are now this way too as there are some things they don't want to do business with regardless of the legality of the subject matter.
Yeah, I get it. We don't really need to feed the revenge or kiddo porn folks but, be realistic, this stuff isn't exactly for sale on your commercial sites. You want that sort of thing, you're going into the seedy alley ways of the internet. Beyond the reach of the standard search engines.
I just don't like the idea that one or two companies can make life hard for folks who don't toe the line of those who process the financial transactions.
Then again, said companies have to tread lightly as they might be seen engaging in monopolistic behavior. Piss off too many people by being overly aggressive with this sort of thing and you might end up getting broken up.
Re:Look deeper (Score:5, Interesting)
I really wonder why more things are not public utilities. I ?think? the electric company is not allowed to turn off my power as long as I am willing to pay. But can NG, propain, or oil company turn off my heat? Can the gas company refuse to fill up my car?
Even if the payment processors were public utilities they still wouldn't be just ignoring people using their services to commit crimes. Child porn is illegal, revenge porn is illegal in some places.
Re: (Score:2)
Is that how it works? I think a public utility that found evidence of crime, which it is probably highly legally restricted in looking for, I think it is supposed to contact law enforcement, not act as judge jury and executioner.
I bet when the power company comes to read your meter, it is not allow to use that as an excuse to spy on your activity and report stuff to the cops unless it is like murder. Also, I bet if the power company decided to turn off your power because they saw you smoking crack through y
All it takes is for someone like MC or Visa to dislike your business practices ( or the content and / or the types of folks you cater to ) and they can all but ruin your business in short order.
No need to use plastic, you can just give the porn site operator your routing number and permission to debit funds from your bank account, just like a utility bill or car payment. There's thousands of banks you can both easily pick from.
You trust them right? Well don't they trust YOU enough to put a check in the mail at least? Wait, fuck no on both accounts? Shit, guess you're using plastic then.
Beyond the reach of the standard search engines.
I’m pretty sure its not beyond their reach to crawl those parts of the internet, they just have not yet developed the hubris required to show those results to the masses.
Pot calling the kettle black. (Score:3)
Neither porn nor credit cards exist without poverty.
Kim Kardashian approves this comment.
Re: (Score:2)
you are full of shit, plenty of porn actors that never knew poverty making serious coin.
As for credit card, I have six figure salary and only use credit card in these covid days. Credit cards were rolled out to the middle class, you think people in poverty are going to be issued a card? Nope, their credit rating sucks, they're going to the pawn shop.
Why not report to Police for a change? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Because the courts and prosecutors have too often lied or abused the law. There was a famous case decades ago of a porn video tape distributor, "Amateur Action", who were charged with traffiiking in child porn, across state lines when a US postal inspector in a district with very strict pornography laws shipped them unsolicited child porn across state lines. The charges for child porn were only dropped on appeal, and they were still convicted of trafficking in pornography which had been ruld legal in their
Re: (Score:2)
Private corporations are not just doing policing now. With cash transactions were distributed and nobody could simply enforce rules about what transactions were allowed. With the shift to digital money transactions can be monitored and controlled. People with power now get to decide amongst them whether I can buy stuff from your shop or whether that becomes impossible.
So are you saying if you form a company that you are obligated to continue doing business with someone you think may be exploiting children and ignoring legitimate legal questions? This isn't policing because no one is going to put them in jail. These companies will just reverse their voluntary desire to do business with them.
What is, physically, wrong with incest anyway? (Score:5, Funny)
Is incest going to stay forbidden forever? I mean, as long as it's consensual and all people involved are adults, is it really much different from orgies, adultery, gay sex and other stuff that used to be criminal offenses? If it's about the small chance of genetic risks, that doesn't apply in infertile scenarios such as gay incest or a 75-year-old granny, and besides that the risk is smaller than STD risk in normal sex and can also be reduced to almost zero by similar means.
Same goes for animal sex. Sure, the sheep can't give consent, but neither does a horse give you consent to ride it, nor the hen to take all her eggs and eat them, so if you do it without causing pain to the animal, what's the problem?
Where are the police in this? (Score:3)
I'm sceptical of this idea that companies like Visa and Mastercard are the solution. They've already shown themselves eager to cut-off people with perfectly legal views, doing nothing illegal, for falling afoul of Californian corporate political orthodoxy. This is particularly dangerous given how polarised things have become, with previously considered centrist viewpoints being cast as 'alt-right' or whatever else is the current label du jour. Besides, why is it a concern if somebody is a communist, black supremacist, white supremacist, or radical feminist using Mastercard, if they're not actually doing anything illegal?
If Pornhub is not taking reasonable steps to remove illegal content then isn't that why we have laws and law enforcement? If Pornhub is facilitating sexual exploitation of minors, or not taking reasonable steps to honour legal take-down demands (e.g. using content ID systems, banning offenders, requiring credit card to identify uploaders) then that's for the judicial system to pursue. Certainly prosecutions for platforms that repeatedly host illegal content would be a way forward, encouraging platforms that host porn to require uploaders to be verified in some way - a point from the article with which I agree. It's difficult enough to know if the parties in content are legal and have consented, a particular problem for porn, and not one to be fixed by payment companies becoming the Internet police.
I doubt it (Score:2)
I'm located 5 miles from their headquarters in Luxembourg and I can guarantee that nobody will act on any article in any US paper or any other paper.
Protip: Revenge porn is usually fake. (Score:2)
Kink.com does such stuff. They just always add a scene at the end showing an after-filming interview, where the "victim" is asked about it, so you can tell.
That is why it's seen as very bad, to leave away that scene.
Some girls watch it because they like it. Source: My ex. And a buddy's ex. Yeah, there's masochist girls too. And I know a gay guy who likes to watch military dudes "rape" somebody that he omagines is him. But that is more obvioisly fake.
And 2 girls 1 cup was actually reall chocolate, by the way