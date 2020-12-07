Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Pornhub Might Lose Visa and Mastercard After NYT Exposé (gizmodo.com) 145

Posted by BeauHD from the rooting-out-illegal-activity dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gizmodo: Last week, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof detailed the easily-searchable horrors uploaded in plain view onto Pornhub, arguing that the site goes unpunished for profiting from child sex abuse material (CSAM), sexual assault, and nonconsensual pornography (sometimes called "revenge porn.") Now, Visa and Mastercard claim that they're reassessing their relationship with the site's parent company, Canadian porn megacorp MindGeek.

In emailed statements to Gizmodo, Visa said that it is "vigilant" in rooting out illegal activity in its network, and a site will no longer be able to accept Visa payment if it "is identified as not complying with applicable laws or the financial institutions' acceptable use policies and underwriting standards." Similarly, Mastercard said that it works "closely with law enforcement and organizations like the National and International Center for Missing and Exploited Children to monitor, detect and prevent illegal transactions." "We are investigating the allegations raised in the New York Times and are working with MindGeek's bank to understand this situation," Mastercard added, "in addition to the other steps they have already taken. If the claims are substantiated, we will take immediate action." But it's unclear whether the credit card companies are investigating the existence of CSAM on MindGeek's plexus of sites, or whether MindGeek has been aware of CSAM and hasn't followed legal requirements to act on it.

  • Really? (Score:2, Interesting)

    by skogs ( 628589 )

    Are they sure it isn't just a tagline? Everything that says 'revenge' isn't. Everything that says 'incest' isn't. Some of those younger looking women are closer to 30. It is an acting performance....some actors and performances are probably better than others. Pretty much all of the performances are disturbing to somebody...else it wouldn't be categorized as porn.

    • Wasn't it Bush administration that had some retard attorney general or something that was put in charge of investigating hardcore porn for "indecency" and with his shocked face saying there was by major porn companies "incest, rape, etc." when the truth was the stupid cunt didn't realize that was all just descriptions of legit fantasy porn by of course legal actors?

      • John Ashcroft, AG under Bush, prosecuted Max Hardcore (Paul Little) for the porn being "too rough". It was definitely puking on dicks rough, but there weren't any allegations any of it was noncon or underage, just "obscene". The government won, Little served time, and the distribution shut down.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Pretty much. There is no illegal pornography in plain sight or if there is it goes away pretty fast.

    • Re:Really? (Score:5, Informative)

      by gmack ( 197796 ) <gmackNO@SPAMinnerfire.net> on Monday December 07, 2020 @08:35PM (#60805304) Homepage Journal

      I guess you didn't bother to RTFA. They interviewed several people who had videos taken against their consent while they were underage. None of them can keep their videos off Pornhub.

      • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

        by iggymanz ( 596061 )

        yeah but the truth is many women duped into being filmed, promised that the videos were only to be sold on DVDs overseas or for a private collector and that they would never appear online but signed the paperwork... and they left themselves open to be shafted (pun intended)

        • Re:Really? (Score:4, Informative)

          by gmack ( 197796 ) <gmackNO@SPAMinnerfire.net> on Monday December 07, 2020 @08:43PM (#60805332) Homepage Journal

          Did you miss the under age part? One of them was pimped out by her foster parents, another was secretly recorded by a boyfriend.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          It's much worse than that. Many were told that they would just be modelling, but then were pressured into having sex. Flown out a thousand miles from home, students with no money, and then told that if they didn't do it they weren't getting their ticket home.

          The old "oh we thought you were here for porn, sorry there has been a mix-up, we can't pay you just for modelling."

          Same shit is happening the the Czech Republic now, police investigating. I expect PornHub won't be able to block those videos either.

        • yeah but the truth is many women duped into being filmed

          Do you understand why this is a problem?

    • Re:Really? (Score:5, Informative)

      by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Monday December 07, 2020 @08:39PM (#60805322) Journal
      They're sure. The article found some of the women involved and interviewed them. The message wasn't to get rid of porn, but rather, "stop hurting kids!"

      Sometimes you do need to think of the children.

      • or it's not true and just situation like this:

        https://www.vice.com/en/articl... [vice.com]

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          How is that situation any better? GirlsDoPorn ticked or bullied hundreds of women into making pornographic videos that were not released on the terms they described (only available overseas). In the mildest cases it was breech of contract, but in many it was straight up rape.

          Coercion and lies make informed, freely given consent impossible.

      • They're sure. The article found some of the women involved and interviewed them. The message wasn't to get rid of porn, but rather, "stop hurting kids!"
        Sometimes you do need to think of the children.

        Indeed, so why does TFA paint happy consensual relationships in the same brush? I mean go read it and look for quotes then type them in the search and have a look for yourself. One of them sounds nasty "She can't breath". Oh that sounds abusive and nasty. Why would they reco... oh wait it's a porn hub premium model by someone who literally posts BDSM videos of herself for fun and profit smiling all the way. Okay lets try "extreme chocking" another example... oh wait that's a banned search term. Maybe just "

        • You have to understand that Pornhub changed their search algorithm specifically in response to this article, so you're going to be a little creative and use your own search terms if you want to find this stuff.

          • You have to understand that Pornhub have always banned words from search. And you also have to understand the difference between a search term and a video title (I used both in my comment).

            Point remains the same, the platform had 6.8million videos uploaded just this year. The platform has a reporting system. The platform has a reviewing system. Blaming the platform for the actions of some true fucking scumbags out there is as stupid as saying "my wife wouldn't have left me if the postman didn't deliver the

            • Point remains the same, the platform had 6.8million videos uploaded just this year. The platform has a reporting system. The platform has a reviewing system.

              You missed the point. The reporting/reviewing system doesn't work, rtfa.

      • I mean are we speaking of 1 out 1000 , 1 out million ? Because depending on the prevalence I would say for very low prevalence "yeah some willalways fall in thru the crack, but as long as acted properly upon report , and reported to competent country authorities" - no system is fullproof and using a low prevalence sounds more like wanting to shutdown porn / using the nirvana fallacy - or if a very high prevalence "pornhub do something dammit !".

        I can't see really that from the article.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        The actual article about the investigation into child porn on PornHub is here: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/1... [nytimes.com]

        The heart of the issue is PornHub's lack of action when these things are brought to their attention. They have a video with "14yo" in the title and someone telling them that it's revenge child pornography, completely non-consensual, and they lazily wait for the police to investigate before doing anything about, all the while raking in the ad money.

        Even a trivial copyright violation via DMCA gets t

    • Re:Really? (Score:5, Informative)

      by Atrox Canis ( 1266568 ) on Monday December 07, 2020 @08:53PM (#60805360)

      You should read the NYT article. What it describes is at least three separate instances of missing children, some as young as 12 being "found" after they were seen in videos posted on Pornhub. One example: A missing girl is seen by one of her classmates after she was gone for a couple of years. The classmate reported it to LE and she was rescued. She was 12 when she was abducted.

      I know that the super majority of videos posted with titles like incest or rape are actually actors. But pornhub and sites like it allow people to post videos and that is really the crux of the matter.

      • If a girl was abducted at 12 and the choice is between her not being rescued or her pictures being on the internet then it takes a pretty sick person to argue that the pictures are the greater evil.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Cederic ( 9623 )

          I suspect the argument would be that without the financial incentives behind online pornography she'd have been far less likely to be abducted.

          Although personally I think someone willing to abduct and rape a 12 year old will do it for free :(

      • Don't you think you're being a bit harsh? Honestly, you're asking them to actually read the article? Like seriously, you want them to click the link, load the page and read what's displayed? Do you honestly think that sounds like something a ./er does?

        *sigh* I feel like this place is lost it's soul in some Faustian bargain for a new GNU Hurd release.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by cusco ( 717999 )

          Nicolas Kristof? The hack who still claims that Iraq had WMD? Fuck if I'll ever read anything from him.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by kubajz ( 964091 )
        Posting to undo mod.

      • Indeed the article describes actual horrible crimes, but it does so with the paintbrush of "why are we not punishing pornhub". You know Pornhub, one of the few sites on the internet that actually has the ability for anonymous reports on videos, community review of content, and strict policies against the stuff.

        But no it now looks like we'll get CC companies to ditch a site with strong policies pushing people to shadier sites which no doubt the CC companies still do business with because they haven't shown u

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Why are incest videos so popular?

        Is it the taboo aspect? I suppose now we are relatively sexually liberated there isn't much left that is still taboo, incest being one of the few that is.

    • There are numerous cases of people asking to have vids of them removed and pornhub not complying. Standing up for this puts the whole Internet at risk. Status quo is like a guy in a mech suit, who said he lets anonymous people control his suit, and he keeps kicking you in the balls saying it wasn't him who did that. When does he have to take responsibility for willingly letting anons control his suit? If you dont draw some lines the absurdity becomes overwhelming, and the whole thing is coming down.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Burdell ( 228580 )

      The difference is probably between views and uploads. I expect there are a lot of highly-viewed videos, probably mostly professional productions (even the "amateur" videos are mostly professionally produced). But those companies just upload a few videos, compared to a large number of customer-uploaded videos. Most of those are probably also regular amateur (actual) videos that get a small number of views. Some of them are not - actual illegal content.

      If you allow user-uploaded content to be publicly accessi

  • What has PornHub done that Trump hasn't? (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 07, 2020 @08:11PM (#60805246)

    Come on, that creepy pedo met his wife through Jeffrey Epstein, and partied with him during the peak of his pedophelia.

    Now, I know you are saying there are more than just underage children on Pornhub, but don't forget, Trump was in a piss fetish movie.

    The Russian government hosted a pee party for Trump and some KGB hookers in the Moscow Ritz Carlton. Ritzy indeed...

    I can't wait what kind of 'self pardon' he'll try to use.

  • This the same ol shit. "Make magic software to get 100% accuracy for all objectional content or you are EVUL" demand that these idiots always make. Nothing new.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by phantomfive ( 622387 )
      The major thing that people want to change is that people need to verify their identity before uploading a video. That way if child porn is found later, you can find out who uploaded it.

    • Following the law (2257) actually worked pretty (Score:4, Interesting)

      by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Monday December 07, 2020 @09:26PM (#60805452) Journal

      Before Pornhub and the other "tube sites", became so popular, there was plenty of porn and the producers and marketers pretty much all followed the law, called 2257, which requires that you have ID for the models. (You can find a "2257" link at the bottom of the home page of any professional porn site).

      Photographers / videographers like the three Daves got the IDs and a model release. Distributors like Gabe and Kitty kept a copy of those on file, and porn sites got their content from the distributors. Sites wouldn't touch content that didn't have the 2257.

      After a while, tube sites stared accepting stolen content - people would scrape the porn site and upload all of the videos, then get credit from the tube site. That's the point at which the tube sites no longer knew if the content was legal, because they aren't getting it legally. It's 80% stolen content, 19% promotional videos, and 1% straight up illegal - including underage and without consent.

      • Homemade porn was a thing before that. Amateurs put their nudes on websites, people posted photos and videos everywhere. There might not have been that stuff on the large commercial porn sites, but it was still all over the internet, so I'm not sure what the issue is.

        • People would post stuff on forums or whatever, though half the "homemade" stuff was shot by a professional photographer in Austin.

          Anyway, yeah people would post amateur stuff some.
          Then there were the professional sites, the money. Two separate things.

          Now, we have a couple the largest sites making and paying tens of millions of dollars for "amateur" content, from models they don't have IDs for, and indeed they haven't even seen the videos that they have on their site and make all that money from. (Though the

          • The 2257 requirement only applies to the content creator, not the distributor. "Whoever produces any book, magazine, periodical, film, videotape, digital image, digitally- or computer-manipulated image of an actual human being". If you sell the content, Section 2257 never applied to a purchaser, even if they were distributing it. Are you claiming PornHub is *producing* porn without 2257 records?

            • You skipped half of it.

              It applies to those who:
              --
              (iii)inserting on a computer site or service a digital image of, or otherwise managing the sexually explicit content, of a computer site or service that contains a visual depiction of, sexually explicit conduct
              --

              Along with those who:
              --

              (ii)digitizing an image, of a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct; or, assembling, manufacturing, publishing, duplicating, reproducing, or reissuing a book, magazine, periodical, film, videotape, digital image, or pict

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by DarkOx ( 621550 )

          "commercial" is the issue. Nobody cares if Dave and Claire wanted to share some video of their most recent romp, in hopes some other attractive swingers might message them for a get together in a news group.

          but... once you bring money and centralization into now you have all kinds of incentives for people to do abusive things. Suddenly you have people trying to turn each other out and because there are handful of really popular site trafficking the material, the revenge motive works too.

          Consider Dave and C

  • The answer is Bitcoin (Score:5, Funny)

    by PPH ( 736903 ) on Monday December 07, 2020 @08:28PM (#60805284)

    What was the question again?

  • Who pays for porn? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by dmay34 ( 6770232 ) on Monday December 07, 2020 @08:32PM (#60805294)

    Seriously. I don't understand these company's business plans. Who pays for porn? Unlimited amounts of anything you want is available for free when you want it. Who is paying for this stuff?

    • What I really don't understand is all the GAPING. Christ, when did that become a thing? Gaping buttholes, gaping pussies -- if I want to see that far inside I'll watch surgery videos. And don't get me started on RECTAL PROLAPSE. Barf.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Junta ( 36770 )

      Like most free video venues, advertising would seem to be a pretty big motivator.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luckyo ( 1726890 )

      People with skin blemish fetish?

      Pretty much the only reason I can think of to get 4k porn.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      They are ad supported, like most of the internet. Well established business model there.

      What surprises me is that they haven't been sued into oblivion for copyright infringement. Almost all their content is pirated. It seems that the porn industry is very sensible though, instead of going nuts like the RIAA and missing the boat they have simply embraced it and switched to making money from value-added services like live streams with the stars, the opportunity to suggest future content and Netflix style "all

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by dmay34 ( 6770232 )

        They are ad supported by.... other porn websites? And those websites are ad supported by still other porn websites? Eventually someone has to be paying the electricity bills.

    • Seriously. I don't understand these company's business plans.

      1. Porn site
      2. ??? -> Money Laundering [exoduscry.com]
      3. Profit!

      P.S. Never mind the collateral damage [verilymag.com]

  • Yeah right (Score:3, Insightful)

    by p51d007 ( 656414 ) on Monday December 07, 2020 @08:35PM (#60805306)
    Visa/Mastercard make TOO much money to throw them to the wolves. They will find some way to allow it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by djinn6 ( 1868030 )

      They should ban every website that has ever hosted anything objectionable. Then we can move away from this stupid system where the payment processor charges a 3% sales tax for shoving some bits around.

  • Discover card? American Express? Diners Club? (Score:3)

    by Old97 ( 1341297 ) on Monday December 07, 2020 @08:37PM (#60805312)
    What are they doing or doesn't this site accept them? Asking for a friend.

  • Automated scanning for "bad stuff" (Score:5, Funny)

    by freedizzle ( 6552682 ) on Monday December 07, 2020 @09:13PM (#60805416)

    I used to work for the company that Mindgeek (Pornhub's parent company) pays to scan their material... I bet they are in a tizzy over this one... I was personally involved in the last time we had an issue with the Mindgeek crawlers and I barely slept for like 2 weeks, fixing up a really really really sad software stack that I think should have never existed past the experiment stage... actually I replaced it by adapting one of our other real production crawlers to serve the task. How does a bunch of ruby scripts chained by DOS batch scripts running on a bunch of windows boxes under some guy's desk in his office end up as part of the production pipeline? And what happens when the bus factor hits said guy and no one can figure out what is going on with his crazy contraption?

    My buddy and I were the two that fixed it and he was having his second baby right during that period. The contraption crawler used selenium in headed mode, so it basically flew through pages of pron, flashing images of them here and there. He was sitting in the waiting room while his kid was being born, trying to figure out how this thing worked and not have anyone notice all the porn pages flashing by on his laptop.

    Lol those were both good times and bad times. It's nice to be a hero sometimes but wtf.

  • At least they're not showing Cuties, (Score:3)

    by h33t l4x0r ( 4107715 ) on Monday December 07, 2020 @09:39PM (#60805484)
    Or else they'd be in real trouble.

    • They probably were. I remember back when it was released it hit one of the news YTers I watched that Cuties was a trending search term on Pornhub.

  • Good, they're the Big Tobacco of the Internet (Score:5, Interesting)

    by DeplorableCodeMonkey ( 4828467 ) on Monday December 07, 2020 @09:57PM (#60805538)

    No matter what you feel about porn, their business model is extremely problematic. Even more so than YouTube, my understanding is that copyright infringement played a huge role in MindGeek overpowering its competition and becoming the de facto global standard for porn.

    Their business model is also very corrosive to any legal regime that would allow porn and traditional morals to easily coexist. Traditional porn producers had a real profit motive to not share their content cheaply and easily. They also were well-positioned to agree to age verification systems and things like that because you had to pay for the content!

    MindGeek, being heavily driven by advertising, has a profit motive--like big tobacco--to get EVERYONE hooked, especially kids. An 8 year old watching porn is just much of a source of ad revenue as an 80 year old.

    This is where law and people on both sides of the issue should shake hands and find a way to burn down their whole business model. It's just not good for anyone, from people in the industry (other than them), to people who want to push back on the proliferation of porn.

  • Look deeper (Score:5, Insightful)

    by nehumanuscrede ( 624750 ) on Monday December 07, 2020 @10:28PM (#60805600)

    No pun intended of course.

    But herein lies the dangers of too few corporations holding too many keys and something you really should be concerned about for those who are pushing for digital currencies only. Think how PayPal works but imagine they can lock your bank account for any reason they can come up with.

    All it takes is for someone like MC or Visa to dislike your business practices ( or the content and / or the types of folks you cater to ) and they can all but ruin your business in short order. The banks are now this way too as there are some things they don't want to do business with regardless of the legality of the subject matter.

    Yeah, I get it. We don't really need to feed the revenge or kiddo porn folks but, be realistic, this stuff isn't exactly for sale on your commercial sites. You want that sort of thing, you're going into the seedy alley ways of the internet. Beyond the reach of the standard search engines.

    I just don't like the idea that one or two companies can make life hard for folks who don't toe the line of those who process the financial transactions.

    Then again, said companies have to tread lightly as they might be seen engaging in monopolistic behavior. Piss off too many people by being overly aggressive with this sort of thing and you might end up getting broken up.

    • Re:Look deeper (Score:5, Interesting)

      by wisnoskij ( 1206448 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @12:46AM (#60805898) Homepage

      I really wonder why more things are not public utilities. I ?think? the electric company is not allowed to turn off my power as long as I am willing to pay. But can NG, propain, or oil company turn off my heat? Can the gas company refuse to fill up my car?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Even if the payment processors were public utilities they still wouldn't be just ignoring people using their services to commit crimes. Child porn is illegal, revenge porn is illegal in some places.

        • Is that how it works? I think a public utility that found evidence of crime, which it is probably highly legally restricted in looking for, I think it is supposed to contact law enforcement, not act as judge jury and executioner.

          I bet when the power company comes to read your meter, it is not allow to use that as an excuse to spy on your activity and report stuff to the cops unless it is like murder. Also, I bet if the power company decided to turn off your power because they saw you smoking crack through y

    • All it takes is for someone like MC or Visa to dislike your business practices ( or the content and / or the types of folks you cater to ) and they can all but ruin your business in short order.

      No need to use plastic, you can just give the porn site operator your routing number and permission to debit funds from your bank account, just like a utility bill or car payment. There's thousands of banks you can both easily pick from.

      You trust them right? Well don't they trust YOU enough to put a check in the mail at least? Wait, fuck no on both accounts? Shit, guess you're using plastic then.

    • Beyond the reach of the standard search engines.

      I’m pretty sure its not beyond their reach to crawl those parts of the internet, they just have not yet developed the hubris required to show those results to the masses.

  • Pot calling the kettle black. (Score:3)

    by ikhider ( 2837593 ) on Monday December 07, 2020 @10:59PM (#60805666)
    Neither porn nor credit cards exist without poverty.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jbssm ( 961115 )

      Neither porn nor credit cards exist without poverty.

      Kim Kardashian approves this comment.

    • you are full of shit, plenty of porn actors that never knew poverty making serious coin.

      As for credit card, I have six figure salary and only use credit card in these covid days. Credit cards were rolled out to the middle class, you think people in poverty are going to be issued a card? Nope, their credit rating sucks, they're going to the pawn shop.

  • Why not report to Police for a change? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Uldis Segliņš ( 4468089 ) on Monday December 07, 2020 @11:21PM (#60805706)
    Why are private corporations doing job of Police and courts and making deals and decisions with third parties (banks) in such matters? See crime, report it, that's why we have legal institutions in most countries. Crime should not be a subject in business considerations along prices for resources, value of stock or missteps empowering competitors. If we continue this way, we will soon have direct deals about so immoral things, only mental minds could dream about.
    • Because "we" passed a law that protects the content distributor (who is making the money) from prosecution if they distribute illegal content. Maybe that law should go away. Twitter promotes fraud all the time as "suggested" tweets that you "might be interested in" and hides behind the veil of "flagging" it. But they still promote it and get paid for the ads they show next to it. Pornhub is just one of the more genuinely disgusting versions of this. The promoter that owns the stage and the billboard be
      • We passed that law because without, the internet as we know it couldn't exist. No Slashdot. Only user submissions held until legal can review them.

    • Because the courts and prosecutors have too often lied or abused the law. There was a famous case decades ago of a porn video tape distributor, "Amateur Action", who were charged with traffiiking in child porn, across state lines when a US postal inspector in a district with very strict pornography laws shipped them unsolicited child porn across state lines. The charges for child porn were only dropped on appeal, and they were still convicted of trafficking in pornography which had been ruld legal in their

    • Private corporations are not just doing policing now. With cash transactions were distributed and nobody could simply enforce rules about what transactions were allowed. With the shift to digital money transactions can be monitored and controlled. People with power now get to decide amongst them whether I can buy stuff from your shop or whether that becomes impossible.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bwt ( 68845 )

      So are you saying if you form a company that you are obligated to continue doing business with someone you think may be exploiting children and ignoring legitimate legal questions? This isn't policing because no one is going to put them in jail. These companies will just reverse their voluntary desire to do business with them.

  • What is, physically, wrong with incest anyway? (Score:5, Funny)

    by someoneOtherThanMe ( 1387847 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @01:30AM (#60805960)

    Is incest going to stay forbidden forever? I mean, as long as it's consensual and all people involved are adults, is it really much different from orgies, adultery, gay sex and other stuff that used to be criminal offenses? If it's about the small chance of genetic risks, that doesn't apply in infertile scenarios such as gay incest or a 75-year-old granny, and besides that the risk is smaller than STD risk in normal sex and can also be reduced to almost zero by similar means.

    Same goes for animal sex. Sure, the sheep can't give consent, but neither does a horse give you consent to ride it, nor the hen to take all her eggs and eat them, so if you do it without causing pain to the animal, what's the problem?

  • Where are the police in this? (Score:3)

    by MysteriousPreacher ( 702266 ) on Tuesday December 08, 2020 @04:39AM (#60806218) Journal

    I'm sceptical of this idea that companies like Visa and Mastercard are the solution. They've already shown themselves eager to cut-off people with perfectly legal views, doing nothing illegal, for falling afoul of Californian corporate political orthodoxy. This is particularly dangerous given how polarised things have become, with previously considered centrist viewpoints being cast as 'alt-right' or whatever else is the current label du jour. Besides, why is it a concern if somebody is a communist, black supremacist, white supremacist, or radical feminist using Mastercard, if they're not actually doing anything illegal?

    If Pornhub is not taking reasonable steps to remove illegal content then isn't that why we have laws and law enforcement? If Pornhub is facilitating sexual exploitation of minors, or not taking reasonable steps to honour legal take-down demands (e.g. using content ID systems, banning offenders, requiring credit card to identify uploaders) then that's for the judicial system to pursue. Certainly prosecutions for platforms that repeatedly host illegal content would be a way forward, encouraging platforms that host porn to require uploaders to be verified in some way - a point from the article with which I agree. It's difficult enough to know if the parties in content are legal and have consented, a particular problem for porn, and not one to be fixed by payment companies becoming the Internet police.

  • I'm located 5 miles from their headquarters in Luxembourg and I can guarantee that nobody will act on any article in any US paper or any other paper.

  • Kink.com does such stuff. They just always add a scene at the end showing an after-filming interview, where the "victim" is asked about it, so you can tell.
    That is why it's seen as very bad, to leave away that scene.

    Some girls watch it because they like it. Source: My ex. And a buddy's ex. Yeah, there's masochist girls too. And I know a gay guy who likes to watch military dudes "rape" somebody that he omagines is him. But that is more obvioisly fake.

    And 2 girls 1 cup was actually reall chocolate, by the way

