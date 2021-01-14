Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Andrew Yang Kicks Off NYC Mayoral Run With Basic Income Promise (aljazeera.com) 139

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Aljazeera: Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, a former presidential contender, officially declared his run for New York City mayor. In a campaign video released late Wednesday on Twitter, Yang put forth an agenda that included a guaranteed minimum income, bringing universal high-speed Internet, starting a "people's bank" and reopening New York City "intelligently" from the pandemic. "I moved to New York City 25 years ago," he said in the video. "I came of age, fell in love, and became a father here. Seeing our city in so much pain breaks my heart." His agenda includes a focus on New York City's nightlife. On his campaign website, Yang pledges to make permanent outdoor dining, "to-go cocktails" and other temporary measures put in place during the pandemic. He also says he wants to attract so-called TikTok hype houses, where social-media influencers live together in big mansions and shoot videos together.

Yang's basic income program would start by providing $2,000 a year to half a million New Yorkers in extreme poverty. Participants would receive the cash through monthly transfers to a bank account opened in their name at a newly-created "People's Bank." His most detailed policy focuses on reviving the city's small businesses. He pledged to open 15,000 small businesses by 2022 and also offered a bevy of unconventional ideas, including buying heaters in bulk and then selling them to restaurants that are serving customers in the frigid outdoors as indoor dining remains shut. He also suggested the city make an investment in Cinch Market, a Brooklyn startup that brings together small businesses on one online platform, whose tagline is "Shop Brooklyn Not Bezo$." Yang, 46, whose two kids attend public school in the city, also said he wanted to subsidize broadband for schools, expand the city's universal preschool program, and reform the school system's admissions process. "There will be no recovery without schools being open and teaching children safely every day," he said.

  • to even cover rent in NYC? Or do we need to stack 10 people to an apartment?

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by arbiter1 ( 1204146 )
      On top of fact NYC i think has issues of not enough tax revenue to pay for things as it stands so how would they pay for that basic income. He probably doing what democrats usually "promise everything, do nothing"

      • Maybe he plans to, I dunno, raise taxes? That would be a normal thing to do if you're in charge of a government that cannot pay for its own taxpayer-approved budget.

        I do find it ridiculous that people act like that isn't even a possibility any more, and post things like "NYC i think has issues of not enough tax revenue to pay for things as it stands so how would they pay for that X" as if somehow that's just an unsolvable problem. If we're going to fix 90% of what's wrong with America, we're going to hav

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luckyo ( 1726890 )

      No. It won't even cover a month of rent in much of NYC with that yearly payment, much less yearly.

      On the bright side, "15k new businesses by 2022" is very doable as long as novel coronavirus vaccines are rolled out en masse and work, and as long as people haven't gotten used to a "new normal" of sitting at home and ordering from Amazon. Small businesses got overwhelmingly wiped out by government instituted lockdowns in NYC. So if everything restarts after vaccination, you can expect a massive comeback of sm

    • to even cover rent in NYC?

      The point of UBI isn't to hand everyone a comfortable life with no effort.

      It is a top-up payment. Enough to keep people from starving and a boost to the working poor.

      Or do we need to stack 10 people to an apartment?

      If you want a better life, get a job.

    • A 2018 study I found says that the average of the cheapest borough, Brooklyn, is $1100/mo.

      So yeah, this annual $2000 would cover one month, maybe two if you have a roommate on average. If you're in subsidized housing, it may go further.

      • Why are you expecting to afford an average rental when you are in extreme poverty...

        $2,000 a year to half a million New Yorkers in extreme poverty.

        It's not for the average renter.

        • Which is why I mentioned subsidized housing?

          I know reading three whole sentences is a lot for some people's attention span in the Age of Twitter, but come on now.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dryeo ( 100693 )

      There was recently a study in Vancouver's east side of giving some homeless (not junkies or badly mentally ill) 7500 dollars with good results. Sometimes a cash infusion can really help.
      https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada... [www.cbc.ca]

    • $2K/YEAR will not cover rent anywhere in America, unless it costs less than $5.50/day, or about $159/month.

  • Nobody ever lost friends... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by HanzoSpam ( 713251 ) on Thursday January 14, 2021 @07:05PM (#60945914)

    ...promising people a chunk of other people's money!

    • Re:Nobody ever lost friends... (Score:4, Funny)

      by sound+vision ( 884283 ) on Thursday January 14, 2021 @07:07PM (#60945920) Journal

      They seem to have lost you.

    • Re:Nobody ever lost friends... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Moloth ( 2793915 ) on Thursday January 14, 2021 @07:16PM (#60945962)

      Where does this end if government officals continue to buy votes with the tax payers money? It seems like a race to the bottom for whoever can promise the most "free" stuff. I dont think the average voter realises that this money has to come from either straight taxation or inflation taxation. When they promise the "free" money do this they should tell everyone exactly who they will tax to get it.

      • Where does this end if government officals continue to buy votes with the tax payers money? I dont think the average voter realises that this money has to come from either straight taxation or inflation taxation.

        For the last 10-20 years, printing money from thin air hasn't caused inflation (because monetary velocity has dropped at the same time, I'm not sure why). Our politicians seem determined to keep printing money until it does cause inflation.

        • For the last 10-20 years, printing money from thin air hasn't caused inflation (because monetary velocity has dropped at the same time, I'm not sure why). Our politicians seem determined to keep printing money until it does cause inflation.

          Those of us who were alive during the Carter years have been scared about inflation for the last 15 years or so. With the federal debt at what it is currently, even if inflation is a quarter of what it was back then we're gonna make what happened in Greece look like a day at the park.

          • Greece was completely different. They owed a lot of money in a currency they couldn't print.
            America doesn't have that problem.

        • For the last 10-20 years, printing money from thin air hasn't caused inflation

          Yes, it has. About 50% inflation over the last 20 years. Not that that is a terribly high rate of inflation, but it's not the same as zero.

          Now, whether that inflation is just because a small positive inflation is better than a small negative inflation, I can't say. But don't kid yourself that inflation hasn't been happening....

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by anegg ( 1390659 )
            If anyone doesn't think inflation has been happening, let's look at the cost of a good/service that has largely remained unchanged (the good/service, not the cost): lunch at McDonald's. Twenty or so years ago, lunch would cost you under $5 (sandwich, fries, a drink or a shake). Then it only cost under $5 if you got one of the "meal deals" (without a shake). Now there is no meal deal under $5 (you can still eat for under $5 if you get just a soft drink and a hamburger). Wha you get when your order a quar

        • There is plenty of inflation, just unevenly spread. Where there is little inflation, it is because that product cost has been limited by the advent of billions of industrious Asians. For the rest, look at:
              Housing
              Equities
              Bonds
              Healthcare
              Education
              Political campaigns
              Government at all levels

          And the youngsters are mystified why they are worse off than the Boomers?

        • average inflation has been 2.5% for the last 20 years

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by fred911 ( 83970 )

        ''Where does this end''

        It only ends when the US Dollar isn't the accepted fiat currency the world trusts, or when we aren't producing product or IP the world doesn't find sufficiently valuable. Or, when, where we live doesn't demonstrate to the rest of the world that we can be, do, and say anything that doesn't harm others, and we have a fair legal process. The last of which [aside from bigger and smarter guns] is or should be the most important.

      • âoeA democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship. The average age of the world's greatest civilizations has been 200 years. These nations have progressed t

        • Who will be our dictator this time around? Definitely not the one who is unwilling to cheat into positions of power.

      • Where does this end if government officials continue to buy votes with the tax payers money?

        At some point they will run out of rich people to steal from and it will be straight down hill from there.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        I think most voters are more sophisticated than that. They understand that taxation exists, probably even saw it deducted from their pay packet.

        They also understand that some taxes are progressive, people with more money pay a larger amount and it goes up in bands. Many have probably heard about big companies paying very little tax due to creative accounting too.

        So when they hear about UBI they assume that it will be funded by increased taxation on the rich and on big corporations. Of course some of them wo

        • Your uncle reflects something distinctively American - almost everyone considers themselves middle-class. If you make $30k/y or $300k/y, you'll still think you're as middle class as someone making $70.

          There is a problem we face with taxation though. That is, we keep raising the floor for who pays. I think only 52% of people actually pay Federal income taxes. That means fewer people feeling the impact, thus more people willing to raise taxes because it doesn't effect them. We're dangerously close to a

      • The problem is that the answer to "exactly who they will tax" is always, "someone else". Usually, "someone we've been telling you that you have a grievance against, even though you don't and never thought you might until we lied to you about it" (ref. Saul Alinsky).

    • Re:Nobody ever lost friends... (Score:5, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 14, 2021 @07:24PM (#60945984)

      Oh look, the Deficit Hawks have come out of their four-year hibernation!

    • In the Democratic primaries, Andrew Yang got less than 1% of the vote and zero delegates.

      So he doesn't seem to be making many friends.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by k6mfw ( 1182893 )
        There has been discussion he was squelched and media would not list his name or show his picture. I think he put many on the spot mentioning people hear GNP doing well but what does that mean to them? What about displaced jobs done by automation? Areas of the country where industry went offshore have never recovered to what they used to be. And some other stuff that seemed important items to discuss rather than how many women Trump banged and the Russian collusion angle.

        • There has been discussion he was squelched and media would not list his name or show his picture.

          My memory may be faulty, but I recall him getting a disproportionate share of media attention, at least until it was obvious that his campaign was failing.

          He certainly got a lot of attention here on Slashdot, which has a quota of at least one UBI story per week.

    • During the presidential primary everyone wrote off Andrew Yang's idea of sending checks to every American. When COVID-19 hit, it suddenly had bipartisan support. [wikipedia.org]

  • Hype Houses (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sound+vision ( 884283 ) on Thursday January 14, 2021 @07:09PM (#60945930) Journal

    "TikTok hype houses, where social-media influencers live together in big mansions and shoot videos together..."

    Dear Lord: Please take me.

    • he's trying to make sunshine and lollipops a reality.

      and have it streamed 15 seconds at a time.

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by Jesus Q. Christ ( 6408050 )

      "TikTok hype houses, where social-media influencers live together in big mansions and shoot videos together..."

      Dear Lord: Please take me.

      Take you to the Hype House [wikipedia.org]? Wouldn't you rather go to Disneyland? Or Hell?

    • Panem et circenses.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward
      This is a positive thing, It is almost certain if you have enough in a house one of the brain dead morons will do something stupid to burn down the house, none will be able to escape as it will be too critical that they document this personal disaster in video with them in it, so you get rid of many of them in one hit.

  • Where does he expect this money to come from? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rubberbando ( 784342 ) on Thursday January 14, 2021 @07:14PM (#60945956)
    New York city is already broke because of the lockdowns. People can't pay their rent. Landlords can't pay their property taxes. Sales tax revenues are way down because of closing businesses.

    • The way politics should work:

      Step 1: Propose policies
      Step 2: Explain the policies in detail and convince voters they will work and be affordable
      Step 3: Win the election

      The way it actually works:

      Step 1: Make vague promises of lots of free stuff
      Step 2: Get elected
      Step 3: Figure something out

    • By selling zoning rights. NYC real estate is incredibly valuable, there are many locations where the market would support a 40 story skyscraper but currently zoning only allows a 3 story row house. Sell the building owner the right to build 37 more stories, at a price of let's say 10% of the real estate value of those 37 stories, and the city will be able to raise huge amounts of money more or less instantly. As a bonus, the new housing supply would mean that living in the city would get much cheaper.

    • Where does he expect this money to come from?

      Other people's money, of course.

  • So a billion dollars which won't provide a basic income will come from... where? The remaining 8 million of 8.5 will be so thrilled to kick in $125 each.

    • Also should mention plenty of third world shitholes have higher per capita COL than $2K let alone trying to live in NYC on that.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by anegg ( 1390659 )
        The $2,000/year for those in the most dire poverty is probably a proverbial "foot in the door" approach to slowly growing a "basic income" delivery system. Start small, limited distribution. Make it bigger over time, increase number of people it is distributed to, and before too long you'll have a universal basic income.

  • If you open 15,000 small business (Score:3)

    by sectokia ( 3999401 ) on Thursday January 14, 2021 @07:29PM (#60945994)
    Then are you really a small business anymore?

  • Slash dot is now a political news site (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sectokia ( 3999401 ) on Thursday January 14, 2021 @07:31PM (#60945996)
    Why are these articles even here?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by anegg ( 1390659 )
      UBI has been a topic on Slashdot for quite a while. Free Internet seems of interest to tech folk, too. These are politics, but they are about concepts of interest to some tech folk. That seems to be some reasons for them to be on Slashdot.

    • Tech is boring now.

      Apple releases new iphone, a bit faster with a slightly better camera. Samsung releases new Galaxy phone, it's a bit faster with a better camera. Intel/AMD/Nvidia has a new product you can't buy. Woooo.

    • Politics is about resource allocation. Sometimes techie stuff is the resource or to what resources are being allocated.

      But there are rational limits to where there is overlap between topics of tech interest and political issues. This seems to exceed those limits. Just because Yang is supposed to be a tech guy doesn't mean the NYC mayoral election is a topic relevant to /.

      I guess we need a button for "this does not belong on /. you hyper-partisan turd"

  • ...where this money will come from?

  • People's Bank. Get ready for a trademark infringement lawsuit.

    I say they name it Hobo and Squatter Banking Corporation. HSBC.

  • A true New Yorker! (Score:3)

    by sunking2 ( 521698 ) on Thursday January 14, 2021 @08:35PM (#60946202)

    He moved out of the city as soon as the lockdown happened claiming his apartment in Manhatten was inadequate for him, his wife, and 2 kids to spend that much time together. And he didn't just move a bit outside of the city, he's 80 miles north of it.

    • That's going to hurt his chances, but I would have done the same thing if I had the option and so would you.

  • We don't have enough middle/upper class people in the state! Lets tax the middle/upper class we DO have, and give it to the lower class! Those middle/upper class people definitely wont go to a different state that doesn't steal from them weekly!

  • If you believe anything any politicians says your fools. If you believe anything any media says about any politician, you are bigger fools. Which side is not relevent.

  • Yang, 46, whose two kids attend public school in the city, also said he wanted to subsidize broadband for schools.

    Not quite sure of the shell game yang is playing with this "proposal":

    He want to take city money, presumably collected from residents and businesses in the city to "subsidize" broadband for schools so that they have improved access to the internet, because the city school district - which collects its operating funds from the same city residents and businesses that pay city taxes - don't have the money to pay for improved access to the internet?

    What?

    It's not like he's counting on outside money from the stat

  • I'm going to spend it on crack.

  • "A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship. "

    • That's a sad commentary because it assumes that most people have the intellect and emotional maturity of a pre-adolescent child.
      I for one know better. All that 'largess' has to come from somewhere, it does not magically appear. I must assume that I am far from alone in knowing that Money Does Not Grow On Trees.
      • More a recognition of the fact that short-sighted self-interest greases a slippery slope, and that humans are flawed. A little short-term gain won't cause that much trouble later, so its easy to get people to vote for a little largess instead of delaying gratification. Then a little more is even easier. And so on and so forth.
    • That's why Aristotle regarded it (what we would now call direct democracy) as the corrupt form of pluralistic governance. The "pure" form being a Republic, which is what we have. Though the suicidally insane, yet increasing alignment of the Democratic Party with Socialism is precisely the demise described in your quote.
  • Hey Yang, why not just promise free ponies for all the kids, free hookers and blow for all the single men (especially the incels), and cars that run on Unicorn Farts while you're at it?

    Hey New York! Elect me mayor and I'll give you all sorts of FREE STUFF that I magically make appear out of thin air!

    Save it for Penn and Tellers Fool Us and stop bullshitting everyone.
    Magic always comes with a price and the 'price' in this case is a destroyed, bankrupted economy.

    Hey Negative Nelly no problem we'll just print more money!

    Enjoy your RUNAWAY INFLATION.

    Naw man we'll just borrow more from China!

    Brilliant. You going to give every New Yorker free lessons in speaking Mandarin for when Beijing forecloses on Manhattan?

    Stupid i

  • Where everyone calls you "Komrade" as you open your "Worker's Checking Account".

  • Is he planning to start, or at least fund, them all himself? He of all people should know that government doesn't start businesses, all it can do is affect conditions in ways that encourage or discourage business formation. Expanding the economic role of a government tends to crowd out the private sector, something you can see a great example of in the summary - " including buying heaters in bulk and then selling them to restaurants that are serving customers in the frigid outdoors as indoor dining remain

