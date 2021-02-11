Twitter Has Studied Using Bitcoin, CFO Says (wsj.com) 53
Twitter's finance chief said the social-media company has thought about how it might pay employees or vendors using the popular cryptocurrency bitcoin. From a report: Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, in speaking Wednesday with Andrew Ross Sorkin on CNBC's "Squawk Box," said the company continues to review potential uses of the digital currency. "We've done a lot of the upfront thinking to consider how we might pay employees should they ask to be paid in bitcoin, how we might pay a vendor if they ask to be [paid] in bitcoin and whether we need to have bitcoin on our balance sheet should that happen," Mr. Segal said. "It's something we continue to study and look at, we want to be thoughtful about over time, but we haven't made any changes yet."
Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey is a bitcoin advocate. Payment company Square, which Mr. Dorsey also leads, recently acquired about $50 million worth of bitcoin for its corporate treasury. Mr. Segal's comments came days after electric-vehicle maker Tesla said it had purchased $1.5 billion in bitcoin. Tesla also said Monday that it expects to start accepting the cryptocurrency as payment from customers soon. The Twitter CFO said the company is weighing a number of factors in considering what role, if any, the cryptocurrency might play in its business.
Has the Twitter CFO just posted this memo from deep inside a cave? Right now a large amount of the Bitcoin mining is done in the area of China that is also persecuting the Uyghurs and that Bitcoin mining is using large amounts of dirty electricity.
I'm not against all cryptocurrencies, just the ones that require stupid amounts of electricity just to process 1 transaction and at the same time is contributing to the shortages of CPUs and GPUs.
Reddcoin FTW!
No. Another nasty cypto that needs to be mined and wastefully uses dedicated hardware in order to waste electricity.
Your information is out of date [redd.love].
HOW IS POSV V2 DIFFERENT FROM BITCOIN’S POW ALGORITHM?
PoW systems rely on hashing power to validate electronic transactions (commonly known as mining) which consumes a large amount of energy and makes mining prohibitively difficult for those that do not have access to powerful hardware and money for electricity. PoSV and the evolution to PoSV v2 is a method of securing the digital currency network through requesting users to show ownership and through rewarding both own
Can I have 1 wallet for each of my email addresses?
Can I have 1 wallet for each of my phones and computers?
Can I set up VMs and have a wallet for each VM?
Can I set up 1 billion VMs on Amazon cloud and highjack redcoin?
Can I set up a wallet on behalf of another person and gift it to them a few months later? What if it turns out they already have a wallet?
I'm not against Reddcoin but these are important questions. I Googled it and got a blank wiki page which led to a blurb page that wasn't a FAQ. I don't see
I'm not against all cryptocurrencies, just the ones that require stupid amounts of electricity just to process 1 transaction and at the same time is contributing to the shortages of CPUs and GPUs.
Came to say basically this, and to point out the irony of a prime mover in the electric car business investing a bucket of money in a currency whose entire value base is derived from raping our planet.
It's also a dumb move because Tesla needs lots of chips for it's cars and then it's putting it's money into a system which will help to deprive it of those chips. Selling cars is more important to Tesla, it needs to prioritise and not buy bitcoin.
Is it possible they're rich because (Score:3)
Unchain the blockchain (Score:2)
How many kilowatt-hours does 1 bitcoin transaction currently take? Someone mentioned on a previous bitcoin thread that conventional financial transactions take a few watt-hours each.
This is the new slashdot argument against bitcoin and it's too funny. Now the tulip argument is over we are down to how much electricity is wasted. From the crowd that hates electric cars and renewable energy.
It's an ongoing experiment and a conclusion hasn't been reached yet. I remember reading about bitcoin articles back when Gizmodo had real content. Followed it from CPU mining to GPU mining but never took the plunge to buy any.
Have you actually got any argument for wasting huge amounts of electricity? You went with attack the messenger fallacy and still got it wrong.
I've been a strong proponent for renewable energy many times.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Andreas Antonopoulos
Bitcoin Q&A: Energy Consumption
To summarize
:
Bitcoin mining can be done anywhere that electricity is available cheaply and thus allows energy arbitrage. Say you build a 50 Megawatt power plant in anticipation of future demand. The current demand will be below that and the excess energy can be used to mine bitcoin and pay off the power plant set up costs. You often don't have a perfect match between power production and power consumption, geographic
I missed the bit where there is a valid argument for bitcoin. This is so far as I can see an argument against bitcoin - obscene levels of energy usage for no good reason.
We were already talking about this years back.
https://hardware.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org]
If anything things have only gotten worse and will continue to get worse. Bitcoin's coin generation was devised like that.
It generates less and less coins as time goes by and it requires more and more energy.
Just think about it. The algorithm assumed Moore's Law would scale infinitely and then made the coin generation even slower by that. Given that processor speed has increased slower than Moore's Law over the past decade and tr
A quick search says: 26KWH per transaction and that information is of course out of date already, the real amount now is closely related to the $140 average amount per transaction miners make and half or more of that $140 is likely being spent on the electricity used to mine bitcoins and process transactions. That would imply that each transaction is currently on average using $70 worth of electricity.
https://securitygladiators.com... [securitygladiators.com].
https://www.blockchain.com/cha... [blockchain.com]
https://coinmarketcap.com/alex.. [coinmarketcap.com]
If you want to do it anyway. Here is Lightning the PayPal clone layer of Bitcoin: https://www.lopp.net/lightning... [lopp.net]
Re: cryptocurrency energy use (Score:2)
Proof-of-stake chain validation, as done in the upcoming Ethereum 2.0, does not use large amounts of energy to secure the blockchain.
So please just remember if you're critiquing bitcoin's energy use, you shouldn't extend your criticism to cryptocurrency / blockchain in general, because your argument would be invalid.
The energy usage criticism still applies to the biggest cryptocurrencies currently in use and it currently still applies to Etherium.
Cryptocurrencies are a solution without a problem, they're not needed and are horribly inefficient compared to traditional financial transactions. Unless you're into black market goods, money laundering or speculating AKA pyramid scheme gambling.
Blockchain may be more useful in some obscure cases than traditional computing but all the current hype isn't about that.
One problem I think they might be good for (Score:4, Informative)
However there is no democratically legitimate global governance structure in the world. Should one arise, as it should, perhaps blockchain infrastructure could underpin its workings.
Not a popular opinion I know. Doesn't mean it's any less correct though.
My opinion is that the larger the organisation becomes, the less democratic it becomes. When one 'democratic' representative represents 50 million people, how much does one constituent voice count? And which does the representative pay more attention to, the individual voices of voters or the corporation that pays them $1,000,000 and mentions that they're just the kind of person they would like to see working for them in the future.
So, I'm not a fan of global government.
My contention is that you need a scale of legitimate governance equal to the scale of activity that is to be regulated.
These days, powerful but not global entities like the USA and EU and China are each trying to regulate the world.
E.g. the EU GDPR privacy law, under which they claim to be able to fine foreign companies not even doing business in
You have trade agreements that are decided upon democratically. Those agreements harmonise standards by picking the better standard.
I stand by my previous post that the bigger the government, the less democratic it gets.
If a government was directly elected by 8 billion people, you'd have roughly a 1 part in 8 billion say in how the government was composed.
Where as if your strata corporation has 80 owners, you have a 1 part in 80 say in how the government is composed.
If there are rules against corporate or large-money influence in the elections, these two cases are equally democratic (in that your amount of power / influence over the government
Re: the energy use criticism (Score:2)
i.e. large energy use is not a fundamental issue of crypto/blockchain technology. It is an incidental issue relatively easy to innovate around, at the speed of software innovation. So best not to spend too much energy fretting about it.
Yeah but the hype isn't about that next gen crypto, it's mainly about Bitcoin.
It's called gambling on a pyramid scheme. It probably takes > 100KWH right now on average per transaction, whereas normal financial transactions take a few watt-hours each.
Re: (Score:1)
Still a pyramid scheme, it has the potential to completely collapse. The price is far too volatile for usage as a storage asset and to anyone with ethics the carbon footprint is terrible.
Re: (Score:2)
No, you 100% can't because countries fiat currencies are solidly backed up by the whole countries economy, all the peoples wealth, all the businesses etc.
Crypto-currencies than don't require mining or massive numbers of computations are ok by me but IDK which ones those are or if that's at all possible.
But when critiquing, critique any FUNDAMENTAL problems you find, not transient, easily fixable problems, I'm saying.
Here's an analogy. Dolts critique a transition to electric vehicles because they complain that they run on dirty coal-fired electricity.
While still true, it is not fundamental to the nature and benefits of EVs.
To get to a very low emission transportation system, you need to A) switch to EVs and B) switch out the
I wonder who (Score:2)
will accept pay in crypto currencies? How about tulip bulbs?
Call me an old fuddy duddy/neck beard but I prefer my pay be stable and not subject to market whims.
It's easier to make rent that way.
The goal was to digitize the Gold Standard (Score:1)
Let the best money win!
Why not use stablecoins (Score:2)
There is a decentralized finance (DEFI) infrastructure emerging, run on Ethereum and denominated in stablecoins. Why wouldn't you star
Evidently you are a conservative thinker. Everything new is probably a scam to you.
Make sure to pick up after your horse.
PoS
Distribution of ownership should correspond somewhat (although not completely) to possible effectiveness of decentralization of control, at the current time.
I haven't looked for these (approximate, estimated) distributions of ownership of BTC and ETH. Anyone know?
Excellent Twitter threads about Bitcoin (Score:4, Informative)
Here's a couple of good Twitter threads [twitter.com] by Stephen Diehl (@smdiehl) about what Bitcoin really is (with an earlier one further down below).
*** TRIGGER WARNING The Bitcoin boosters might want to avert their eyes! ***
