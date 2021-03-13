'The U.S. Is Sitting On Tens of Millions of Vaccine Doses the World Needs' (msn.com) 292
"Tens of millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca are sitting idly in American manufacturing facilities," reports the New York Times, "awaiting results from its U.S. clinical trial while countries that have authorized its use beg for access."
schwit1 shares their report: The fate of those doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine is the subject of an intense debate among White House and federal health officials, with some arguing the administration should let them go abroad where they are desperately needed while others are not ready to relinquish them, according to senior administration officials...
About 30 million doses are currently bottled at AstraZeneca's facility in West Chester, Ohio, which handles "fill-finish," the final phase of the manufacturing process during which the vaccine is placed in vials, one official with knowledge of the stockpile said. Emergent BioSolutions, a company in Maryland that AstraZeneca has contracted to manufacture its vaccine in the United States, has also produced enough vaccine in Baltimore for tens of millions more doses once it is filled into vials and packaged, the official said. But although AstraZeneca's vaccine is already authorized in more than 70 countries, according to a company spokesman, its U.S. clinical trial has not yet reported results, and the company has not applied to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization.
AstraZeneca has asked the Biden administration to let it loan American doses to the European Union, where it has fallen short of its original supply commitments and where the vaccination campaign has stumbled badly. The administration, for now, has denied the request, one official said...
Johnson & Johnson, which has authorization for its vaccine in the United States but fell behind on its production targets in both the United States and Europe, recently asked the United States to loan 10 million doses to the European Union, but the Biden administration also denied that request, according to American and European officials... The administration has focused on Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine, brokering a deal to have the pharmaceutical giant Merck manufacture and bottle the shot and announcing plans to secure 100 million additional doses... Privately, two senior administration officials said that by helping Johnson & Johnson scale up with the Merck deal, the White House is laying the groundwork for the company to eventually make its vaccine available overseas.
On the one hand... (Score:4, Insightful)
I can see why they'd want to have the vaccines on 'standby' in case something happens to the distribution locally (in the country) where they need immediate access to those doses (you don't want to regret/be on the receiving end of having given them up).
On the other hand, just holding on to them while others badly need them, makes you look like a selfish hoarder (especially if the things can expire).
Re:On the one hand... (Score:4, Insightful)
To hang on to these, when are not even certain that we will approve their use, is criminal.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
To hang on to these, when are not even certain that we will approve their use, is criminal.
No, really it's not. It might be a dick move, but it isn't criminal.
Re: (Score:3)
Immoral then. They have expiration dates. If we hang onto them until they expire, that denies them to others.
Not going to expire. 9 countries, though (Score:3)
They aren't likely to expire. They are good for six months, and within the next couple of weeks it'll most likely either be approved in the US or banned most everywhere. (A week ago, AZ said "within the next few weeks).
So far, at least 9 countries that had been using the AZ vaccine have stopped using it due to safety concerns. Experts will take a closer look at the data and either most everyone will stop using it because it's unsafe, or the numbers will turn out to be not a significant problem.
If the blood
Re: (Score:3)
How quickly can those 30 million doses be distributed and administered once the approval is given, and how quickly can the manufacturing replace the 30 million doses? Stockpiling ahead of use only makes sense if your manufacturing cannot keep up. I suspect that since the stockpile has grown to this level already, manufacturing will have no problem keeping up with in country demand, and there is no advantage to be gained in keeping these already manufactured doses from countries that could use them immedia
Re: (Score:3)
Pls stop hogging them (Score:5, Insightful)
Especially the AZ stuff that can't even be used in the US.Even people in their 80s are having trouble getting a dose in Europe, let alone in developing countries.The whole thing's been a clusterfuck on all fronts, but this ban is an unnecessary fuck you to everyone.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't be fooled by the big number. In the grand scheme of things, 33 million is one day's worth of vaccine doses. The world needs about 10 billion doses by the end of the year (70% of the global population, two doses each). As long as these doses are going to be used, not discarded, it's okay to "hog" them. It would be nicer if all produced vaccines could be administered as quickly as possible, but while this looks like a major problem now, it's just a small hiccup at the global rate of production that is n
Re: (Score:2)
The current US goal is universal vaccine availability by May 1. That's only 49 days from now. The shelf life of that particular vaccine is about six months. So it's not necessarily the case that holding back the vaccine serves no purpose. The answer is *it depends*.
Specifically it depends on whether those doses currently stockpiled make any difference to how quickly the doses get administered to Americans. If it does, it's at least arguably reasonable to hold onto those doses. If vaccine availability
Re: Pls stop hogging them (Score:2)
Does "universal" mean something different in the USA?
Re:Pls stop hogging them (Score:4, Informative)
maybe cause deadly blood clots
It seems to be another case of false panic.The EMA (European Medicine Agency), quoted in this [theguardian.com] article, says that out of 5 million people vaccinated with AZ 30 developed blood clots, while out of 5 million people with COVID-19 100000 developed blood clots. On the whole, if you have a chance of getting COVID, the AZ vaccination is lowering your risk of blood clots.
Now, whether you go forward with AZ or not depends on the COVID, vaccination situation and accessibility of other vaccines in your country, but I think in many cases this can be considered an acceptable risk.
Re: Pls stop hogging them (Score:5, Insightful)
Look, if you do not care about the others dying from this, then consider yourself and family. The more ppl that are infected the higher the number of new variants that come along. This continues to increase the chance of a new more lethal variant that is no longer covered by the current lines of vaccines.
So, are you really sure you want to continue being asshole where you put your politics first? Or will you at least think about yourself and your family and others?
Re: Pls stop hogging them (Score:4, Informative)
Look, I worked for DARPA on bio-chemical warfare, as well as with CDC back in the 80s. Likewise, used to be an EMT in the 70s/early 80s. Watching ppl die is NEVER easy. And I suspect watching family die is even harder.
We are holding on to vaccines that can help others, and absolutely should be released. Mass production is already underway. Coming up with another 30 million is not a hard deal.
In addition, some nations are seeing issues with the ones produced in Europe. So far, these under American production does not appear to have issues (they have distributed part of the production elsewhere). We need the the world to take these ASAP and stop the incubation on it. Simple as that.
Re: (Score:3)
I honestly don't know what the best answer is, but I can see it being politically untenable to give away something that Americans might need, especially if the perception is that we *definitely* need them. I've been fortunate to have received my vaccination, but most of my friends have not, and they are (understandably) agonizing over the wait.
It's much easier to paint a giveaway as not looking out for America than it is to explain that the likelihood of Americans actually needing these particular vaccine
Re: Pls stop hogging them (Score:3)
Re: Pls stop hogging them (Score:2)
We'll be better off with the Chinese frankly.
Re:Nope (Score:5, Interesting)
The only thing the US gets from it's "allies" is the bill.
.
Bull.
On 9/11 Canada allowed any aircraft in the air to land at our airports when the U.S. turned them away even though any of them could have been more terrorists. Canadians who gathered heavy equipment to help at the Trade Center site after being told to come were then turned away at the border.
We joined you in Afghanistan then were rewarded by our troops being bombed. When we boosted our presence there to free up American troops for Iraq what were we told? "Canada has to expect retaliation", retaliation for WHAT?
Dec. 7/41 Canada declared war on Japan in support of the U.S. the very day of the attack. The U.S. declared war on the 8th.
Quebec routinely sends their water bombers to California during the wildfire season there because they don't need them at that time.
France sent a military task force to help with the aftermath of Katrina (just like the U.S. sent such a task force for Tsunami relief).
And so on and so forth.
Now as to "bailing out" your allies in two World Wars, you forget how you joined both wars. WWI due to one of your ships being sunk by Germany and enraging Americans. WWII Pearl Harbor was the Japanese declaration of war and Germany declared war separately, the only choice the U.S. had was war or concede to attackers. No choice. In both wars the U.S. stabbed Canada in the back.
Europe is getting a big dose of karma (Score:2, Insightful)
After criticizing everything the US did last year, almost everything the EU suggested as correct turned out to be the wrong thing. Will their elites have some moments of contrition, recognize what went wrong, and hold those supposed experts who produced this result accountable? I highly doubt it but one can hope. It started with "Travel restrictions dont work" and ended with "We cant get a vaccine in a year!" Now we have "You must wear a mask" and "You must not travel" and "Pretty please give us your vaccin
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
After criticizing everything the US did last year
When you say everything the US did last year, you mean have a supposed president repeatedly saying it's no worse than the flu, everything was under control, people should determine if they want to wear a mask rather than be required to wear one, that grandma should die [marketwatch.com] so people could get a beer, that some people will have to die [vanityfair.com] if it means the stock market doesn't crash? You mean those things, right?
Will their elites have some moments of contrition, recogn
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
You bring up irrelevant things. That president made the deal for the vaccines we're using now. Yet people like you get wound up by symbolism rather than reality and substance.
Meanwhile some first world european countries are having more deaths per million and more cases per million than USA.
Yeah. About that reality and substance [tumblr.com].
Re:Europe is getting a big dose of karma (Score:5, Insightful)
You bring up irrelevant things.
Actually, "Pretty please give us your vaccine because we spent too much time trying to haggle over price and now we cant get any" is extremely relevant.
There is a reason we have this vaccine and Europe doesn't.
Re: (Score:2)
The EU probably expected Biden would ship them our vaccine in the name of fairness and equity. The democrats know they will be totally slaughtered in the next elections if they do,
Re: (Score:3)
The EU probably expected Biden would ship them our vaccine in the name of fairness and equity.
Nothing of the sort. They EU simply expected the companies they do business with to meet their supply agreements. Those companies are the ones that made the assumption that they could move vaccines around the world to meet their obligation.
If I buy a car from you and you say you can't deliver it, I honestly don't give a fuck about your excuses. But since we're talking about life threatening vaccines here I'd be stupid not to lobby against the reason why your ability to supply me is being held up.
The democrats know they will be totally slaughtered in the next elections if they do
American's
Funded risky manufacturing ... (Score:3)
That president made the deal for the vaccines we're using now.
Not simply a deal. He funded a risky manufacturing process that began before the vaccines had completed medical trials, before they were known to be safe and effective. That is how the US was able to deliver 100M doses in January, by assuming the risk of manufacturing.
Europe is getting a big dose of eye for an eye. (Score:3)
Should vindictiveness be a part of public health policy? Doesn't seem to work as part of military policy.
Re: (Score:2)
One shouldnt bite the hand that vaccinates you, lest you be unable to get vaccinated.
Re: Europe is getting a big dose of karma (Score:3)
Can't say I feel sorry for the EU at this point.
They need to lose the high and mighty attitude because it will come back to bite them hard in the ass someday.
Re: (Score:2)
Fuck off. Most of the EU still has a lower death rate than America, so really the only way they were wrong is to trust the US not to fuck everyone over. Which is pretty dumb, historically.
Re: (Score:2)
You are 100% incorrect. The death rate is the number of deaths divided by the number of cases. According to todays world-o-meter data the USA has 546,483 deaths and 30,038,430 cases making the death rate about 1.8%. According to the EU own site on the subject, they have 562,440 deaths and 23,255,514 cases or 2.4% which is ~60% more than the US rate.
EU info: https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/... [europa.eu]
Shit or get off the pot (Score:2)
But although AstraZeneca's vaccine is already authorized in more than 70 countries, according to a company spokesman, its U.S. clinical trial has not yet reported results, and the company has not applied to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization.
These vaccines are not going to be used in the US anytime soon. Get out of the way and let them go where they will be used.
Re: (Score:2)
even if uncertain at moment if that vaccine cause deadly health issues? that's the question many countries have so they've halted the use of it until that question is answered.
this summary came out of someone's ass who is ignorant of the current blood clot issue being checked
Re: (Score:2)
That is a valid concern. But not a judgement for us to make.
Each nation will have to make a decision as to whether they consider the potential for harm to outweigh the benefit.
Re: Shit or get off the pot (Score:2)
Every other time: "Haw haw haw! Americans are stupid and crazy"
This time: "Pretty please? give us the vaccines, kind America, sir!".
This two faced attitude displayed by Europe really makes me sick.
AZ rollout is paused in many countries (Score:4, Informative)
The coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford has now been suspended in a number of countries across Europe and Asia, following reports of blood clots in some vaccinated people.
Many other nations, however, have defended their use of the shot and said they will continue their respective inoculation campaigns.
Thailand on Friday became the first Asian country to halt the use of the jab over safety concerns, shortly after Denmark announced a two-week pause to its nationwide rollout after reports of blood clots and one death.
In a setback to Europe’s ailing vaccination campaign, seven other countries have also suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot: Norway, Iceland, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia.
Austria and Italy, meanwhile, have said that they will stop using certain batches of the vaccine as a precautionary measure.
Re:AZ rollout is paused in many countries (Score:5, Informative)
Yeah, from that same article:
“An analysis of our safety data of more than 10 million records has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca,” a spokesperson for AstraZeneca said.
“In fact, the observed number of these types of events are significantly lower in those vaccinated than what would be expected among the general population.”
Re: (Score:2)
The coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford has now been suspended in a number of countries across Europe and Asia, following reports of blood clots in some vaccinated people.
Many other nations, however, have defended their use of the shot and said they will continue their respective inoculation campaigns.
Thailand on Friday became the first Asian country to halt the use of the jab over safety concerns, shortly after Denmark announced a two-week pause to its nationwide rollout after reports of blood clots and one death.
This is a pretext not a reason. People get blood clots, people die.. there is zero statistical evidence of an elevated risk of jack following AZ vaccination yet countries are taking action anyway in the total absence of supporting evidence.
If there is an evidence based reason for this behavior the public is not being looped in on what that might be.
In a setback to Europeâ(TM)s ailing vaccination campaign, seven other countries have also suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot: Norway, Iceland, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia.
Austria and Italy, meanwhile, have said that they will stop using certain batches of the vaccine as a precautionary measure
The "batch" angle is interesting almost as if the public is being kept from knowing something... I'm sure that would never happen.
Endgame on Vaccination (Score:2)
I think the reason is that they don't really want to use the Az vaccine in the first place. While it might stop acute deaths (which is why it is being used in the UK), the endgame is not clear. It does not appear to be efficacious enough to produce herd immunity - you'd basically have to vaccinate every man, woman and child, and even then it might not be enough. It's then just a waiting game to see if an escape mutant develops from the endemic virus circulating.
I predict the UK will shift to using the mRNA
Make us an offer (Score:2)
It’s not the US versus the EU (Score:2)
I was just reading an article about all the intra-EU squabbling over vaccine distribution “unfairness “.
In any case... if it were up to me, I’d send these doses abroad.
oh, this is nothing less than stupid (Score:5, Insightful)
That is just disgusting if these have been sitting in a warehouse.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:oh, this is nothing less than stupid (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Every country thinks of itself first (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Really? Because last I've checked, even Canada gets their vaccine from the EU.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Keep telling yourself that. The only country in your list that is hoarding is the US. Russia, China and Europe are "exporting" vaccines.
WTF is up with AZ vaccine? (Score:5, Interesting)
The conspiracy theorist in me is going nuts.
There have been a whole host of events relative to AZ I don't understand. Non-crackpot world leaders making straight up false claims. South Africa failing to understand you have to wait for immunity. Countries pulling back due to bogus correlations that were completely predictable. The US and a whole host of countries slow walking acceptance of the cheapest most widely producible vaccine.
Why is it taking so long in the US when AZ was approved MONTHS ago in other "western" countries?
Is there something not in the public domain or this is just straight up incompetence and or corruption? Not that I am a particular fan of AZ's or JJ's approach.
Re: (Score:2)
Politics.
Re:WTF is up with AZ vaccine? (Score:4, Interesting)
The FDA has a lot more stringent requirements before it approves anything. This is pretty well known even outside of the vaccine issue. This is why people say we're behind in health care yet at the same time all of the major innovations in medicine always come from here.
Re: (Score:3)
Sure, but that doesn't explain AZ being treated differently than the other vaccine makers.
Re: (Score:3)
You are wrong by about half a century. Matter of fact, when talking about food, FDA will approve essentially everything, unlike the EU that plays it safe and demands proof from the manufacturers. This is why, for example, many food colorings are banned in the EU but are happily used in the USA.
And by the way, the vaccines in the USA are used on an emergency approval while in the EU they have received an actual marketing authorisation.
Barely four months ago (Score:5, Insightful)
Barely four months ago [nytimes.com] the US Administration was blamed for the opposite — for not hogging the vaccine supply preventively:
I is almost like the right course of action depends on who is in power...
Re: (Score:2)
I is almost like the right course of action depends on who is in power...
That's absolutely true, but also this site has become extremely Euro-centric in the past few years.
It's hard to believe it was ever an American site.
Re: (Score:3)
> hard socialist leaning
LOL no... Well, yeah, it's become way too political. But the second part of your assertion is backwards. If anything it's become hardcore alt-right, plus a very obnoxious luddite taint that began to rear itself around the time of Google Glass. All you have to do is scroll up in the comments in this very story to see all the trumpists parroting and praising their dear leader. And failure to pay sufficient reverence to that dear leader is a fast and sure way to collect -1 mods.
Re: (Score:2)
So? (Score:2)
"Tens of millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca are sitting idly in American manufacturing facilities,"
Every dose is 'sitting idly' until it is administered. Until either a. everyone in the US is vaccinated or b. the doses approach the point of spoilage, they aren't going to waste. I realize that the *actual* complaint is that the US isn't sharing with less well-off countries, or in the case of the EU backing up a group of allies when things go awry, but framing it this way is just silly.
can't trust the EU- I guess integrity is valuable (Score:2)
Re:Communism: When someone wants everything you ha (Score:4, Interesting)
Nobody's asking them for free, AstraZeneca is not fulfilling their contracts in the whole EU.
Re: Communism: When someone wants everything you h (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
in a non life or death situation
Maybe not. Blood clotting can be life threatening.
More like: These cars have been held at the manufacturer because they have a nasty habit of exploding, killing all their occupants. Pending a fix approved by the NHTSA. But someone exempt from these safety standards wants one now. Should the manufacturer ship, risking an eventual lawsuit from the heirs? And risk the world market's perception, an willingness to use their product once fixed?
Why must I have airbags? Can't I agree to waive the manufacturer's l
Re: (Score:2)
As a reminder, we paid for these doses before we had any idea if they would be effective.
We apparently still haven't decided that.
Why isn't there a single global standard for clinical trials?
Why does America have to run new trials if trials in other countries have already been done?
Does the vaccine's effectiveness differ in Americans, perhaps because of obesity? Or what?
Re:Communism: When someone wants everything you ha (Score:5, Insightful)
The actual car analogy: You ordered a car to take delivery in 4 months. It's ready now sitting in a lot somewhere. Meanwhile someone else ordered the same car for delivery last week. The manufacturer would like to send "your" car to the other buyer at the risk that the next one won't be ready until a week or two after your desired delivery date.
Nobody is being asked to give anything away. You are being asked to risk the possibility of late delivery in order to not have someone else's delivery even later.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Makes sense! Let's do the trade!
So, how do we get this done...
We're a democracy, and the guy at the supposed top originally said "No". I guess we could try to have another vote so that the actual public sentiment could be collected, but by the time we get enough petitions collected to start an off-cycle vote it will be May (at very best). But then, of course, we still need to actually hold the vote, and that's a big process with a fairly decent lead time, so over time we actually adapted to running that pro
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Except it obviously isn't NOW. Or it wouldn't be sitting in a warehouse waiting for acceptance.
Re: (Score:2)
More like the dealer has sold 2 identical cars, and the one that was being delivered is being rejected for the moment, while the possible new owner looks over some other issues. In the mean time, another buyer, who is more than ready to take it and use it and absolutely NEEDS it, will take it.
Re: Communism: When someone wants everything you h (Score:2)
The USA doesn't own them. The only reason why AZ is asking permission is because the USA is blocking vaccine exports. In a free market, these doses would be used elsewhere.
Re: (Score:2)
Hell, in China and Russia, it is all the wealthy ppl that got theirs first. But that is not much different than what happened in Florida and Texas, in which many rich ppl (of all races) got their first.
Why? Because of money.
Re: (Score:2)
when he called Africans monkeys.
What about it? [imgur.com]
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
You people are fucking insufferable maniacs
Not anymore. Yes, the sex was great, but it wasn't worth the psychic toll.
Re: Fuck the world (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Look, we are bombing terrorists and taking them out.
Overthrowing governments? The ONLY one that you really can gripe about might be saddam in Iraq. W had NO BUSINESS invading there. BUt, Afghanistan? hummm. Iffy, but still yes. Libya? Blame Europe on that one. They invoked NATO to make us work with them on that. Syria? Blame Russia for that one.
Building new miiltiary bases? Eastern europe who BEGGED us to come there. In other nations, we have been begged as well.
Even now, Australasia, In
Re: (Score:2)
Biden is trying hard to restart the wars for sure. He has already bombed Syria so that should be back in action soon.
Truth hurts sometimes. Grampaw Idiot is indeed trying make sure the American War Machine(TM) is back in business. His handlers made damn sure of this on day one. The money from all those weapons contracts was drying up, not enough people where dying.
Re: Fuck the world (Score:2)
And Trump 'bombed' our own country with his rhetoric and stiring up hate, even attempting on the downlow to have his "Proud Boys" stage a cooie-wooie which got a police officer and others killed.
Just sayin...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Fuck the world (Score:3)
How is that not bombing Syria?
Re: Fuck the world (Score:2)
Same point I'm trying to make.
We sent our troops over to Europe, had American soldiers come back in flag draped coffins, even sacrificed our quality of life to raise theirs, and we get mocked and spat on in return.
Really, they can go fuck themselves. Let them handle their own problems.
WW2 a team effort, US made key contributions (Score:3)
You're a fucking idiot who doesn't know the first fucking thing about WWII and when/how the USA got involved. On top of which... that was 65 years ago. Even today's old people, the "Boomers" were born AFTER that. So shut the fuck up.
Guess again, Boomers and Generation X had the privilege of growing up around WW2 vets. And some of us have been to Europe and seen the US military cemeteries, seen the plaques at concentration camps commemorating US liberators.
And before the US entry into the war who fed and equipped Russia and the UK to keep them afloat and in the fight? Truly WW2 was a team effort and the US made critical contributions to that effort before and after Dec 7, 1941. Drop any member from that team allied victory is questio
Re: (Score:2)
eurotards
I mean, they may have been (and may still be) religious crazies, but do they still get called that even after 1776?
Re: This hogging is wrong (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
uppity attitides that Europeans often have against Americans
How many times have your previous president offended various european (or non-european also) countries/leaders? Anyway, this pandemic won't end until everyone has access to the vaccine. I'm more worried about South America and African countries.
mod parent up please. (Score:2)
We need everybody to have these and ASAP.
Unfortunately, many of them will be getting 1 of the 3 Chinese versions of which 2 are known to be pure crap. That is a nice way for CHina to make some money, but I doubt that those 2 vaccines are worth it, even free.
Re: mod parent up please. (Score:2)
Really? What are your references?
President of Montenegro (Score:2)
and leaders of other Eastern and South-Slavic states appeared to be enthusiastic regarding the previous president.
Maybe the previous president offended the right Europeans?
Re: (Score:2)
Two can play this game, you know. The Johnson&Johnson vaccine, for example, is manufactured in the EU and only packaged in the USA. The EU has the legal framework to ban vaccine exports.
Re: This hogging is wrong (Score:2)
But only the EU is getting blamed for restricting exports so far.
The UK and the USA are getting a free pass.
At the minimum, the EU should have blocked Pfizer's exports to the UK.
Re: (Score:2)
BUT, this is not the case.
I suspect that this is just a stupid clusterfuck for right vs left hands not knowing what is going on.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, Europe bought their own doses. Due to a manufacturing shortfall they haven't been delivered yet. They did count, they did do the math, they placed their order. It hasn't been filled yet.
At least read the whole summary.
Re: (Score:2)
They did something catastrophically wrong. Most of the companies that make bio/pharm equipment are based in europe and they have tremendous expertise in this arena. Must be fundamentally flawed dependence on rigid and unyielding processes for the sake of having rigid and unyielding processes.
Re: (Score:2)
They have an urgent need for it ASAP. Apparently the U.S. does not (or it wouldn't be sitting unapproved in a warehouse).
Re: Wah wah wah (Score:4, Informative)
This isn't the EU's logistics, it's AstraZeneca's.
Italy was in really bad shape at first, but they didn't have nearly the advance warning the U.S. did, and they did get it (more) under control.
Meanwhile, it's laughable that you're complaining about socialized medicine when the U.S. government bought millions of doses of vaccine and is giving them out to everyone. BTW, that is absolutely the right thing to do, even the Republicans and Trump agreed (and started it!), but the correct name for that is "Socialized Medicine".
Re: (Score:2)
So of us get the news from various sources and weed out as best we can the propaganda as best we can.