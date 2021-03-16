Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Earth

Scientists Stunned To Discover Plants Beneath Mile-Deep Greenland Ice (sciencedaily.com) 102

Posted by BeauHD from the frozen-plant-fossils dept.
KindMind shares a report from ScienceDaily: In 1966, US Army scientists drilled down through nearly a mile of ice in northwestern Greenland -- and pulled up a fifteen-foot-long tube of dirt from the bottom. Then this frozen sediment was lost in a freezer for decades. It was accidentally rediscovered in 2017. In 2019, University of Vermont scientist Andrew Christ looked at it through his microscope -- and couldn't believe what he was seeing: twigs and leaves instead of just sand and rock. That suggested that the ice was gone in the recent geologic past -- and that a vegetated landscape, perhaps a boreal forest, stood where a mile-deep ice sheet as big as Alaska stands today.

Over the last year, Christ and an international team of scientists -- led by Paul Bierman at UVM, Joerg Schaefer at Columbia University and Dorthe Dahl-Jensen at the University of Copenhagen -- have studied these one-of-a-kind fossil plants and sediment from the bottom of Greenland. Their results show that most, or all, of Greenland must have been ice-free within the last million years, perhaps even the last few hundred-thousand years. "Ice sheets typically pulverize and destroy everything in their path," says Christ, "but what we discovered was delicate plant structures -- perfectly preserved. They're fossils, but they look like they died yesterday. It's a time capsule of what used to live on Greenland that we wouldn't be able to find anywhere else." The findings appear in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.

Scientists Stunned To Discover Plants Beneath Mile-Deep Greenland Ice

  • "Life, uh... finds a way." - Dr. Ian Malcolm

    • Over the last year, Christ and an international team of scientists

      Nice to see the church adopting scientific methods at last, although having to bring in their founder just to get them adopted still implies there's a fair bit of resistance in there.

  • US Army drilling into ice back in 1966? Before commencing dig, did they all stand around marking the circumference of a dark circular object visible beneath the ice? Any certainty this 'sample' wasn't thrown free of the circular object upon impact? I've seen this documentary a few times and it doesn't end well for the researchers. I really hope they keep it frozen.

  • some context (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Jodka ( 520060 ) on Tuesday March 16, 2021 @11:00PM (#61166914)

    Rud Istvan provides some context [wattsupwiththat.com]; Conditions have changed over the previous million years to make a repeat less likely

    First, Greenland used to) sit over a very active tectonic zone, still forming Iceland. 1 mya Greenland was further south, not north oriented, and considered a separate tectonic plate. (It is now mostly snuggled up to the North American plate, with a lot of tectonic earthquakes along the border.) It has uplifted as it approached North America, drifted further north, and tilted more North/ South in the past million years. So its present climatology is not its climatology 1 mya. It remains (maybe until recently) a separate tectonic plate because Greenland also contains some of the oldest known exposed crustal rocks, dated to 3.7-3.8 mya. (Only also isolated Australia competes in the age of oldest rocks, zircon dated.)

    Second, about 1 mya in the mid Pleistocene (which itself started maybe about 2.7 mya, arguably with the tectonic closure of the Panama Isthmus), the glaciation/deglaciation (two chaotic strange attractors?) system provably shifted from about a symmetric 40 kya ice age/40kya non-ice interval to an asymmetric about 100 kya ice age/about 20 kya non-ice interval. Nobody knows why, but it geologically provably did. So, a 40/40 cycle 1 mya would have meant much less icecap on Greenland, much more melting, and thus plants during at least part of the non-ice intervals. NOT NOW, with the new asymmetric 100/20 ice cap cycle.

    • Lies from Rud Istvan. I double checked his article because I couldn't imagine Greenland moving that much in a million years. He is wrong. According to NASA, his whole thing is completely nonsense because it hinges on the incorrect statement (aka lie) of Greenland being super far south 1 mya (million years ago). It was further south 100 mya, not 1 mya.

      Check the NASA video explanation. A million years ago Greenland was in what looks like vritually the exact same spot as today. 40 mya it was only a tiny bit fu

  • ...you say?

    Almost like...that ice hasn't been there forever? That it was in fact quite temperate for a long while?

  • Surely radio-carbon dating has an accuracy better than ~1 million years?

    • Re:So how old are the plants? (Score:5, Informative)

      by codguy ( 629138 ) on Wednesday March 17, 2021 @01:40AM (#61167142)
      C-14 has a half-life of about 5,730 years, and like most radioactive decay and half-life based dating methods, it's only good back about seven half-lives. So radiocarbon dating can only generally be used for organic-based things back to about 35,000 - 40,000 years old, i.e. about seven half-lives. It can be extended back a little further to maybe 50K-60K years, too, but with less accuracy. Regarding the accuracy of radiocarbon dating, depending on the quality of sample, you might have +/- accuracy of just a decade or two for a really good sample. But it also depends on the radiocarbon calibration curve; i.e. for a sample of a given quality, it may have different +/- accuracy results because of wiggles in the radiocarbon calibration curve. With poor samples and contamination, you could be looking at +/- accuracy of hundreds or even thousands of years. With multiple good samples, wiggle matching of the radiocarbon calibration curve, Bayesian techniques, etc., one could get down to +/- accuracy of just a few calendar years. Back to the press release at hand--the plant/organic material they attempted to age date with radiocarbon was radiocarbon dead, i.e. no more measurable radiocarbon remained. They used other dating methods, too, including cosmogenic Be-10 dating (a speciality of Bierman, one of the authors) and luminescence dating as well, but they just very lightly mentioned these in the press release (not using the specific terms I have used above).
  • Reminds me of the story of Glacier Girl, the WW2 plane ditched in Greenland in the war, then found 50 years later under 80 metres of ice.
    I'd love to hear how long it takes to 'grow/build/accumulate' an 80 metre high (20 storey building) sheet of ice across a million square kilometres, all the while we are told the earth is experiencing a heat death.
    Quite clearly, at least in that location, it was getting colder over the last 50 years.

    • Re:Glacier girl (Score:4, Insightful)

      by xlsior ( 524145 ) on Wednesday March 17, 2021 @01:33AM (#61167138) Homepage

      Quite clearly, at least in that location, it was getting colder over the last 50 years.

      Insufficient data -- all you know is that it's cold enough in that one spot to grow a lot of ice... But for all you know, it's still warmer than it used to be and it accumulated 90 meters in the 50 years prior... But even if it IS getting colder in greenland: Keep in mind that there is a difference between climate and weather - Wind and ocean flow patterns have been changing as well. Some regions get warmer, while other regions get colder, yet the global average is higher than what it used to be. That does not mean that you won't be able to find any spots that are still colder than you can imagine.

      • Re:Glacier girl (Score:4, Informative)

        by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Wednesday March 17, 2021 @02:24AM (#61167208)

        During summers from 1989 until 1992, I was part of a team drilling and sampling ice cores for the study of (among other things) the ratio of 18O/16O in the ice. The ratio varies according to the temperature at deposition, and provides a proxy temperature record (as long as the ice stays ice).

        At the time of those measurements it was quite clear from the isotope record that central Greenland had been gradually warming over the previous half-century.

        One thing people don't always think about is that, when a very cold area warms up (but still stays cold enough for snow), the overall amount of snowfall often increases. This is simply a matter of the water carrying capacity of the air, which increases with temperature. Increased snowfall does not necessarily correlate with lower temperatures.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dryeo ( 100693 )

      Huh? Usually it snows more as things warm up, at least until it warms to above freezing. Cold air just can't contain as much moisture.

  • ... it's how biology is done. It isn't a science it's just observation. Biology has no first principles on which to found theories of life, it's just rampant speculation where dominant 'theories' are more about the personality of the researcher than anything like science.

  • And chillingly nothing of the civilization and the people who brought about that climate change remains.
    I mean _clearly_ humans are responsible for climate change so _clearly_ humans must have been responsible BUT nothing remains of them.
    Yes, folks, that is our fate as we repeat the mistakes of the past. ... and if you believe that well then you have more to fear than climate change my friend.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by 1s44c ( 552956 )

      This planet has been evolving constantly. It has not been in a perfectly stable state for billions of years until humans turned up. Human activity is one reason for change, not the only reason.

    • Who decides that climate change is bad?
      A frozen planet is useless, nothing grows.
      Less frozen land means more land for life.

  • Pretend it's going to happen no matter what.

    So what should we be doing ... and why aren't we doing that instead?

  • They would've been really surprised if they found Jimmy Hoffa.

  • This core was drilled as part of the secret U.S. military project to investigate the feasibility of placing ICBMs in silos under the ice. The project had the really cool name "Project Iceworm".

  • We know 2-3 K years ago was significantly warmer that it is now. We know we are currently in the coldest period the earth has ever known. We know that only a very small part of the earth including Greenland includes perma frost. I got the impression that the ice was receding in these areas. So why would anyone believe that any part of the earth had above ground permafrost 2-3K years ago? let alone anytime in the last million?

    • We know we are currently in the coldest period the earth has ever known.

      Eh? The coldest period the Earth has ever known involved ice sheets 2 km thick over half of North America. That is ALL of Canada and well into what is now the US. We're a long way short of that.

