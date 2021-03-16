Scientists Stunned To Discover Plants Beneath Mile-Deep Greenland Ice (sciencedaily.com) 102
KindMind shares a report from ScienceDaily: In 1966, US Army scientists drilled down through nearly a mile of ice in northwestern Greenland -- and pulled up a fifteen-foot-long tube of dirt from the bottom. Then this frozen sediment was lost in a freezer for decades. It was accidentally rediscovered in 2017. In 2019, University of Vermont scientist Andrew Christ looked at it through his microscope -- and couldn't believe what he was seeing: twigs and leaves instead of just sand and rock. That suggested that the ice was gone in the recent geologic past -- and that a vegetated landscape, perhaps a boreal forest, stood where a mile-deep ice sheet as big as Alaska stands today.
Over the last year, Christ and an international team of scientists -- led by Paul Bierman at UVM, Joerg Schaefer at Columbia University and Dorthe Dahl-Jensen at the University of Copenhagen -- have studied these one-of-a-kind fossil plants and sediment from the bottom of Greenland. Their results show that most, or all, of Greenland must have been ice-free within the last million years, perhaps even the last few hundred-thousand years. "Ice sheets typically pulverize and destroy everything in their path," says Christ, "but what we discovered was delicate plant structures -- perfectly preserved. They're fossils, but they look like they died yesterday. It's a time capsule of what used to live on Greenland that we wouldn't be able to find anywhere else." The findings appear in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.
How is Today's Warming Different from the Past
Earth has experienced climate change in the past without help from humanity. We know about past climates because of evidence left in tree rings, layers of ice in glaciers, ocean sediments, coral reefs, and layers of sedimentary rocks. This graph [nasa.gov] shows that it was warmer than today within the last 200,000 years, but not by much.
When global warming has happened at various times in the past two million years, it has taken the planet about 5,000 years to warm 5 degrees. Our current rate of warming [woodfortrees.org] is over 20 times faster. This rate of change is extremely unusual.
How is Today’s Warming Different from the Past? [nasa.gov]
This rate of change is extremely unusual.
And where there have been steeper warming trends, like going into the Bolling Allerod or coming out of the younger Dryas, scientists have made a lot of progress in finding the cause.
The downside is that it might turn out that, in terms of impact on the climate, the industrial revolution ranks behind only an asteroid impact and the oceans turning upside down.
"Life, uh... finds a way." - Dr. Ian Malcolm
Over the last year, Christ and an international team of scientists
Nice to see the church adopting scientific methods at last, although having to bring in their founder just to get them adopted still implies there's a fair bit of resistance in there.
Re: Warming cycles
What a dumb comment. Of course the climate changes. The problem right now is the speed at which we are changing it.
Denial cycles
I suspect some people are of the school of thought; make me experience the consequences of our actions. Because clearly telling them isn't having any kind of effect.
Obligitory
To illustrate your point
https://xkcd.com/1732/ [xkcd.com]
Re: Obligitory
You're simply angry because of how clearly it illustrates how foolish your science denial is.
Re: (Score:3)
This much is actually true. Skepticism and an open mind seem like opposites and yet are somehow both the core of science (alongside testing of course) but these aren't opposites of all. The problem is that some forget you are supposed to remain highly skeptical of what you think you know, your own results, and of course the prevailing consensus. This is where the extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence nonsense comes from. Disregarding evidence and the preponderance of evidence and instead color
Re: Obligitory
You win nothing because you're wrong and your evidence is an attack on China not climate change. I've posted countless times on China and almost never on climate change.
Better luck next time but it was a good effort.
Since you did actually try, I'll tell you what I actually think about climate change and why: I don't care. I'm old enough that by the time anything happens of note that might impact my life in a serious way I'll be long dead. I have no children. I don't care about anyone else's children. I
Re: (Score:3)
But using a stupid hand drawn cartoon and saying it's obligatory? Sigh... only in early grade school to keep it at the children's level. I prefer adult conversations where we use real data from real scientists to discuss science. Is that so much to ask?
The 'obligatory' thing is just an expression. It means that the poster has seen an opportunity to post an interesting comic that's topical and feels a personal obligation to. It does not somehow mean that you are obliged to read it. I'm not sure what kind of bizarro world logic you're using where somehow this is an affront to you. Whether you consider it to be at "children's level" does not change the fact that XKCD often presents data in ways that put it into clear perspective. The simple fact is that most
Re: Obligitory
Re: Obligitory
Yes xckd guy is science literate, not a scientist.
Yes there are authorative charts of the same data.
I chose to share this image because I imagine people click through to read it more than if I posted data from a legitimate science organisation.
I'm not a fan of the fact that it's come to this, but when people still bring out the "climate has always changed regardless of what humans do" as a defence, it's like listening to "if humans evolved from apes, why are there still apes". It's not a lack of available scientific data that has stopped these people from understanding the problem.
Re: Obligitory
Omg, xkcd is *not* obligatory for any real science. Yes he has some mild background but he's a cartoonist not a real climate scientist. I have about as much _real_ science background as he does but I don't publish stick figure drawings so my nonsense isn't obligatory like his nonsense. Please just stop posting xkcd as evidence of anything.
There are zillions of charts and graphs available online for free creates by real scientists. If only they also did shitty stick figure art people would listen.
The graph he illustrated is based on scientific observations. You can take a shot at his sense of humour and his drawing skills but the data is pretty hard to argue with anywhere except in American right-wing alternative fact La-La-Land.
Re: (Score:3)
Omg, xkcd is *not* obligatory for any real science. Yes he has some mild background but he's a cartoonist not a real climate scientist. I have about as much _real_ science background as he does but I don't publish stick figure drawings so my nonsense isn't obligatory like his nonsense. Please just stop posting xkcd as evidence of anything.
There are zillions of charts and graphs available online for free creates by real scientists. If only they also did shitty stick figure art people would listen.
The point isn't that a cartoonist is doing real science.
The point is that the "science" done by climate denialists is so weak that it can be debunked by a cartoonist.
Please just stop posting xkcd as evidence of anything.
But it includes *PROOF* of the north American Pokemon extinction in 9000 BCE!
Re:Obligitory
It also illustrates a counterpoint, namely what is detailed between the line at 16000BCE and the line at 15500BCE. That is to say, most of our long term models are based on artifacts (like ice cores) that either may not or even can not preserve shorter term changes, and may even erase them outright. Here, in TFA, we have an artifact that the current models don't explain very well. Given the way heat causes things to waste away or decay quicker, whereas the cold tends to preserve them, it's possible that our observations are highly biased towards what is seen during the colder periods as being what is normal.
Re: (Score:3)
Ten times faster [royalsociety.org] than the end of an ice age, much faster than most paleological cases outside of "great dying" events, fast enough to make human adaption very expensive, and too fast for many ecosystems to adapt to at all. The problems with those should be obvious.
You may not be reading this article closely enough. The article posits that if CO2 is the primary driver of climate warming, then it is expected that warming will happen 10x faster. It is not stating that we are, in fact, warming 10x faster.
If you look at the graphs which accompany the article, you will see quite regular periods of warming and cooling. The period is tens of thousands of years long. We are currently at the peak of a warming side of the cycle. The graphs, which are our direct observations of
Re: (Score:2)
An extraordinary claim requires extraordinary evidence. That's the whole problem with the climate crisis narrative: all the evidence we can see for today's warming climate we can also see in the geologic records, and no, the rate of change does not look exceptional, it looks the same.
So, yes, there was vegetation in Greenland. The Arctic Sea was ice free. And yes, sea level has both risen and fallen in the past. It is currently rising at a rate unchanged for centuries.
We've done core samples of a lake in Eu
Re: So it is just about the money then?
So it's agreed: the climate changes naturally w/o humans
The problem: it's now touted as the _rate_ at which it is changing
The choices: we humans can adapt to that rate of change or try to influence it BUT like it or not the change will come sooner or later, got it? To the people and animals in the Arctic: sorry, but it is a statistical certainty that you will at some point face much higher average temperatures and your current way of life will be unsustainable.
The question: basically rather than helping
Mod parent up. Which is easier, safer, and less prone to unintended side consequences? To attempt to change the climate of an entire planet, or to adapt yourself to it?
Re: (Score:2)
Technically this could reflect the kind of 'global warming', when say a very very large object strikes a planet, say like Venus, and sets in on fire, KABOOM. Changes it rotation and as a result must have changed it's orbit, if it had any moons, it would have lost them.
There are all sorts of 'global warming' possibilities, like major solar, really major, give the entire planet, especially one side, a really good toasting.
The current even, man made climate change through carbon dioxide dumped into the atmos
Technically this could reflect the kind of 'global warming', when say a very very large object strikes a planet, say like Venus, and sets in on fire
Right. Or Ice Ages.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I know it makes people feel extremely uncomfortable, I am sorry but you have to alter your probability outcomes over time, to not consider the probabilities of it occurring on this world but on any world amongst the billions of star in this galaxy, it goes from unrealistically rare to a total regular certainty. The ice ages and the warm periods are simply to regular to not be astronomical event, the returning debris with a set orbit five hits and then three misses. Man it would light up the sky to see it go
Re: (Score:2)
except for certain latitudes like say the whole of Canada, get another 20,000 odd year long ice age and Canada is gone,
What if AGW prevents the next Ice age and saves Canada? Should we embrace that outcome?
Re: (Score:2)
And if you phrase it as a statement, it might even be correct - kind of a dice roll if you're dumb, though.
Re: (Score:2)
Why is the place full of climate change deniers? All the science points towards what is happening but then the counter argument her will be:
They're using the data wrong?
Gee, all the scientists? How about you run the numbers and post your results?
*crickets*
Nobody denies that climate changes. Would the word "climate" even exist if it was permanently static?
Re: Warming cycles (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Climate deniers are more likely to claim that there is no dog while continuing to be attacked, because acknowledging the existence of said dog would require some sort of action on their part. Much better to just pretend like nothing out of the ordinary is going on while slowly bleeding out. The whole mask debacle should show you that there's a staggering number of people who will just outright refuse to modify their behaviour for the benefit of others, especially if it's over something they don't understand
Re:Warming cycles
So this says that global warming happens, [...]
We already know that global warming happens. For one thing we're seeing a particularly rapid instance now. But this is just Greenland. Because of the impact of ocean currents on the warmth of the North Atlantic, this could easily be a local rather than global warming.
[...] and has happened regardless of what humans do.
No, this doesn't say or imply that anything is regardless of what humans do. Humans weren't having the impact at the time that these trees were around, so nothing can be concluded about how our presence has affected it. It certainly doesn't overturn the basic facts that the greenhouse effect increases with greenhouse gas concentration, and that human activity has dramatically increase the greenhouse gas concentration.
Upon seeing lightening start a forest fire: "So this says that forest fires happen, and have happened regardless of what humans do."
Having disproved arson, he can also disprove murder by observing a natural death.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
People can die crossing the road, regardless of what other people do. So let's speed all we want and ignore the road signs!!
Re: (Score:3)
One thing about right wingnuts is they never get mathematics. Discover the rate-of-change with respect to your wallet. You've probably been poor in the past, and will so again. Consider losing 1% of your wealth every year past age 65. Not so bad, eh? Now consider losing 50% of your wealth every year past age 65. Is that blindly stupid enough for you to understand?
keep that electric blanket away from ice block!
some context
Rud Istvan provides some context [wattsupwiththat.com]; Conditions have changed over the previous million years to make a repeat less likely
Lies from Rud Istvan. I double checked his article because I couldn't imagine Greenland moving that much in a million years. He is wrong. According to NASA, his whole thing is completely nonsense because it hinges on the incorrect statement (aka lie) of Greenland being super far south 1 mya (million years ago). It was further south 100 mya, not 1 mya.
Check the NASA video explanation. A million years ago Greenland was in what looks like vritually the exact same spot as today. 40 mya it was only a tiny bit fu
a boreal forest
...you say?
Almost like...that ice hasn't been there forever? That it was in fact quite temperate for a long while?
Re: (Score:2)
Greenland itself might have moved.
So how old are the plants?
Surely radio-carbon dating has an accuracy better than ~1 million years?
Re:So how old are the plants?
Just wanted to say thanks for the additional info. Really informative.
Glacier girl
I'd love to hear how long it takes to 'grow/build/accumulate' an 80 metre high (20 storey building) sheet of ice across a million square kilometres, all the while we are told the earth is experiencing a heat death.
Quite clearly, at least in that location, it was getting colder over the last 50 years.
Re:Glacier girl
Quite clearly, at least in that location, it was getting colder over the last 50 years.
Insufficient data -- all you know is that it's cold enough in that one spot to grow a lot of ice... But for all you know, it's still warmer than it used to be and it accumulated 90 meters in the 50 years prior... But even if it IS getting colder in greenland: Keep in mind that there is a difference between climate and weather - Wind and ocean flow patterns have been changing as well. Some regions get warmer, while other regions get colder, yet the global average is higher than what it used to be. That does not mean that you won't be able to find any spots that are still colder than you can imagine.
Re:Glacier girl
During summers from 1989 until 1992, I was part of a team drilling and sampling ice cores for the study of (among other things) the ratio of 18O/16O in the ice. The ratio varies according to the temperature at deposition, and provides a proxy temperature record (as long as the ice stays ice).
At the time of those measurements it was quite clear from the isotope record that central Greenland had been gradually warming over the previous half-century.
One thing people don't always think about is that, when a very cold area warms up (but still stays cold enough for snow), the overall amount of snowfall often increases. This is simply a matter of the water carrying capacity of the air, which increases with temperature. Increased snowfall does not necessarily correlate with lower temperatures.
Huh? Usually it snows more as things warm up, at least until it warms to above freezing. Cold air just can't contain as much moisture.
Gorbal warming myth bites the ices...
This isn't evidence that global warming is false. It's evidence that plants used to grow in Greenland at some point, that's all.
This part of a more general pattern of Gorbal warmers misstating the past as cooler than is known in previous relatively warm eras, all the way to distorting the modern era weather record and incidents in my family's experience.
Biologists being 'stunned' is not news ...
... it's how biology is done. It isn't a science it's just observation. Biology has no first principles on which to found theories of life, it's just rampant speculation where dominant 'theories' are more about the personality of the researcher than anything like science.
Wow! Evidence of the last 'climate crisis'!
And chillingly nothing of the civilization and the people who brought about that climate change remains.
... and if you believe that well then you have more to fear than climate change my friend.
I mean _clearly_ humans are responsible for climate change so _clearly_ humans must have been responsible BUT nothing remains of them.
Yes, folks, that is our fate as we repeat the mistakes of the past.
This planet has been evolving constantly. It has not been in a perfectly stable state for billions of years until humans turned up. Human activity is one reason for change, not the only reason.
Who decides that climate change is bad?
A frozen planet is useless, nothing grows.
Less frozen land means more land for life.
What if climate change is inevitable?
Pretend it's going to happen no matter what.
So what should we be doing
... and why aren't we doing that instead?
What would be even more stunning
Project Iceworm
This core was drilled as part of the secret U.S. military project to investigate the feasibility of placing ICBMs in silos under the ice. The project had the really cool name "Project Iceworm".
Why Was this A Surprise?
We know 2-3 K years ago was significantly warmer that it is now. We know we are currently in the coldest period the earth has ever known. We know that only a very small part of the earth including Greenland includes perma frost. I got the impression that the ice was receding in these areas. So why would anyone believe that any part of the earth had above ground permafrost 2-3K years ago? let alone anytime in the last million?
We know we are currently in the coldest period the earth has ever known.
Eh? The coldest period the Earth has ever known involved ice sheets 2 km thick over half of North America. That is ALL of Canada and well into what is now the US. We're a long way short of that.