United States Government Power

Nuclear Should Be Considered Part of Clean Energy Standard, White House Says (arstechnica.com) 232

Posted by BeauHD from the clean-power dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: More details have emerged about the climate and energy priorities of President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan, and they include support for nuclear power and carbon capture with sequestration (CCS). In a press conference yesterday with reporters, White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy said the administration would seek to implement a clean energy standard that would encourage utilities to use greener power sources. She added that both nuclear and CCS would be included in the administration's desired portfolio. The clean energy standard adds a climate dimension to the Biden administration's recently announced infrastructure plan, seeking to put the US on a path to eliminating carbon pollution.

"We think a CES is appropriate and advisable, and we think the industry itself sees it as one of the most flexible and most effective tools," McCarthy told reporters. "The CES is going to be fairly robust and it is going to be inclusive." McCarthy did not provide details about how far a CES would go in supporting nuclear power. It's possible that the policy may only cover plants that are currently operating, but it may also extend to include new plants. The former is more likely than the latter, though, given the challenges and costs involved in building new nuclear capacity. CCS is another technology mentioned, which involves capturing carbon dioxide from power plant exhaust streams and sequestering it underground. "The technology has been condemned for prolonging reliance on fossil fuels, and no commercial power plant in the US currently uses CCS," notes Ars.

McCarthy added that they aren't ruling out a carbon tax or fee to get to net-zero.

  • Correct. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by saloomy ( 2817221 ) on Friday April 02, 2021 @11:33PM (#61231170)
    It absolutely should be. With negative void co-efficient reactors and modern improvements, we should be replacing our entire nuclear power plant fleet with modern reactors that are safer, cleaner, more efficient, and more reliable.

    • Re:Correct. (Score:5, Interesting)

      by The Evil Atheist ( 2484676 ) on Friday April 02, 2021 @11:46PM (#61231194)
      I go back and forth about investing in nuclear. I'm not opposed to nuclear energy, but given the improvements in wind, solar and batteries, compared to all the (necessary) hoops to jump through to get new nuclear plants up and running, maybe the time has passed.

      Maybe we just need smaller reactors for industrial needs.

      • Smaller reactors means less electrical generation but all of the same "regulatory" bs.

        • Re: Correct. (Score:4, Informative)

          by The Evil Atheist ( 2484676 ) on Saturday April 03, 2021 @01:04AM (#61231320)
          You wouldn't call it bs if a nuclear reactor malfunctions near you, or if misplaced waste was traced to a nearby reactor. I'd be hard pressed to think of anyone willing to insure a nuclear plant if there were no regulatory framework.

          Smaller reactors for limited generation can make a case for easier regulations for reactors of that size range.

        • Re: Correct. (Score:5, Insightful)

          by MacMann ( 7518492 ) on Saturday April 03, 2021 @02:57AM (#61231526)

          Smaller reactors allows for assembly line construction, which will lower the costs of the "regulatory BS". For decades each new reactor has been a first of a kind, which has lead to all kinds of overhead in verifying them as safe. Build a hundred of them, or a thousand, and that regulatory overhead starts to get real small.

          A passenger jet will have similar capital costs, labor, and complexity of a nuclear power reactor. The FCC isn't going to run the 100th Boeing 767 through the same inspections as the first. So long as Boeing can show consistency in their production each new 767 gets approval to fly with a very minimal check of its construction quality. We are learning to do this with nuclear power reactors. One thing that makes this easier is to make the reactor closer in size to that of a passenger jet than an aircraft carrier. Even that's a poor analogy because the US Navy has brought down the costs of a nuclear powered aircraft carrier considerably by making roughly a dozen of each generation of carriers. The US Navy has been producing small modular nuclear fission power plants in a near assembly line manner for a very long time. It's not some huge leap to bring small modular reactors to civil power plants. We need only ask the Navy contractors to show everyone how it's done.

          I expect this to come back around, with the US Navy using nuclear power for more of their ships once the small modular reactor comes to civil power plants. The Navy builds reactors for subs and carriers, from this the civilian market learns to adapt this to power on the grid. As that market grows the Navy will find costs of nuclear powered cruisers and destroyers come down, meaning we get the "nuclear navy" that was promised to us a half century ago.

          It won't be long before a new nuclear power plant opening will be no more notable than one of your neighbors putting solar PV panels on their roof.

          • Size has absolutely nothing to do with assembly-line construction techniques. It's standardization that's the key. US reactors built for power generation weren't standardized.

            But before we go down this road in any significantly substantive scale we need to solve Yucca Mountain and all the uneducated NIMBYs.

            • It's standardization that's the key.

              We do have a standard: AP1000 [wikipedia.org].

              The problem is that standardization did not lead to cost savings. AP1000s have had the same construction delays and cost overruns as non-standardized designs.

              Vogtle [wikipedia.org] is based on AP1000s. A decade behind schedule. Triple the original cost.

              • AP1000, like multiple other reactors, was vetted and licensed. However, every single reactor that was built, except for military reactors, were built in place. None of the civilian reactors were built on a factory line. And no, the AP1000 is no more factory line based than anything from the 70s.

          • Navy reactors are a complete different beast than civilian ones.
            I doubt they ever will be adopted for civilian power generation.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by sfcat ( 872532 )

              Navy reactors are a complete different beast than civilian ones. I doubt they ever will be adopted for civilian power generation.

              In fact that's the problem with civilian reactors. They still largely use a design originally created for submarines. If we had reactors designed specifically for civilian use, they would be very different than the Gen III reactors we currently use.

              • In fact that's the problem with civilian reactors. They still largely use a design originally created for submarines.

                No, they don't. Submarine reactors and civilian reactors are as different as night and day....

                • Submarine reactors and civilian reactors are as different as night and day....

                  They are both PWRs.

                  PWRs make sense for subs because they are small and power-dense.

                  They don't make much sense for civilian reactors because power density is less important and PWRs are not inherently safe.

          • A passenger jet will have similar capital costs, labor, and complexity of a nuclear power reactor. The FCC isn't going to run the 100th Boeing 767 through the same inspections as the first.

            That's because the FCC is in charge of the airwaves, not the airlines.

            • That's what get for drinking and posting. It the inability to fix brain farts like this that Slashdot needs to allow edits to poasts.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by rtb61 ( 674572 )

          Not necessarily, a smart reactor design would be compact, put out only a moderate amount of energy but do so without refuelling, one load of fuel for the life of the reactor, something between 25 and 50 years. You have pulse that energy out so you are not overloading the reactor and unnecessarily shortening the life of the fuel of course it means 200 reactor power stations chugging along like old farm tractors, rather that 2 or 3 running at the edge of disaster, needing to be refuelled, really bad engineeri

      • Not quite, some places don't have the geography for renewables, nuclear is still useful there.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          If they don't have the geography for renewables then they probably don't have the geography for nuclear either. Perhaps you could give us an example of somewhere that does, but generally speaking the need for isolation, a supply of cooling water, seismic stability, shelter from extreme weather. and connectivity to the grid limits the number of possible sites for nuclear far more than it does for renewables.

          • Re:Correct. (Score:4, Interesting)

            by JaredOfEuropa ( 526365 ) on Saturday April 03, 2021 @07:52AM (#61232040) Journal
            Nuclear doesn't require a huge footprint, and it certainly doesn't have to be very isolated either. We have a couple of nukes here in the Netherlands while we don't exactly have vast empty tracts of land. One is an older power plant, the other generates isotopes for medical purposes. There's also a storage facility for waste. The utilities here are actually interested in building a few more, and think it'll be economically interesting for them as well (with a few hidden subsidies like waste removal. Which is fine, renewables and conventional plants also enjoy similar subsidies). The big hurdle is the development time, no one wants to start building and find that sentiment has changed 10 years down the line.

            • Re: (Score:3)

              by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

              Well the other big disadvantage is that it has to be built on-shore, where as with wind you can have huge amounts of it in otherwise unused ocean.

      • The smaller reactors (say, about the size of a bike shed) would have the benefit of letting everyone feel like they've had their say on it [wikipedia.org].

      • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

        by ctilsie242 ( 4841247 )

        There needs to be regulation, which goes without saying, but a lot of regulation in the US was enacted due to fear-mongering, back in the days of Dr. Strangelove, 3MI, and the anti-nuke crowd pumping out the fear. It worked... few reactors have been made since the 1970s.

        However, things change. Thorium reactors are on the horizon. Breeder reactors can take the "high level waste" and keep using it. Reactors are made in a factory, hauled on site, and assembled, minimizing the idiot quotient, and allowing i

        • Re:Correct. (Score:4, Interesting)

          by The Evil Atheist ( 2484676 ) on Saturday April 03, 2021 @02:04AM (#61231438)

          It worked... few reactors have been made since the 1970s.

          Bad science, but unfortunately, the correct result. Imagine if we had many times as much 1970s era reactors still operational today - we'd never get rid of them for something newer and safer.

          A ship that skims garbage, depolymerizes the plastic back into short-chain monomers. A desalination plant can pump water inland, mitigating desertification of regions.

          such as pulling CO2 out of the air and turning it into a synthetic fuel can be possible.

          I had been thinking about that, that's why I suggested there's still a place for smaller reactors for industrial purposes, such as these you mention. For powering residential and commerce, I think wind and solar still wins out in the end because no matter how much cheaper, faster and safer you can build new nuclear plant designs, even if you remove most of the regulatory overhead, it would still be far easier and cheaper to just throw up more solar and wind farms by comparison.

          Just one of those huge wind turbines can power a small town (quick search says they're 15MW; 20,000 homes per year). Nuclear can never be as responsive as erecting one more of those.

          • Solar power is shit (Re:Correct.) (Score:4, Interesting)

            by MacMann ( 7518492 ) on Saturday April 03, 2021 @03:52AM (#61231584)

            Just one of those huge wind turbines can power a small town (quick search says they're 15MW; 20,000 homes per year). Nuclear can never be as responsive as erecting one more of those.

            Never say never. NASA is working on small reactors for space exploration which have been operating under the names KRUSTY and Kilopower. These are reactors that produce somewhere around 1 to 10 kW of power. The US Navy has submarine reactors for submarines that produce power in the 15 MW range, and aircraft carrier reactors that are in the 100 MW range. We know how to build nuclear fission power reactors in sizes other than the 1.21 gigawatt size that has dominated the civilian market for decades. Issues of matching production to demand is resolved the same way as it would for wind and solar. We can use batteries, load shedding, "smart" grids and "smart" appliances, and whatever else advocates of wind and solar power come up with in response to concerns of the intermittency of these energy sources.

            Not only can nuclear power be as responsive as wind and solar to the demands of the grid but this has already been the case for decades. A nuclear reactor on a US Navy submarine or aircraft carrier will respond quickly to demand, the more power drawn from the reactor the more power it produces. These are safe enough that sailors are effectively sleeping on top of them for months at a time with no ill effects.

            We can mass produce civilian nuclear power plants in this 15 MW range just like we've been doing with nuclear power plants on US Navy vessels. Economy of scale can bring down costs of nuclear power just like we've seen with wind power. The difference is that nuclear power is not dependent on the weather on how much power is produced, and that reliabilty brings down costs since there's less of a need for batteries, load shedding, and so forth.

            Wind and solar power will not "win out in the end" because wind and solar take more material, land, and labor for the same power and energy over nuclear power. Wind and solar will have a place on the kilo to micro scale but for a small community in need of reliable electrical supply they will want nuclear power. Solar power is such a steaming pile for electrical power that the solar power industry would collapse tomorrow if the government subsidies ended today. Solar is nice for pocket calculators and communication satellites but shit for just about anything else.

            • Re:Solar power is shit (Re:Correct.) (Score:4, Interesting)

              by The Evil Atheist ( 2484676 ) on Saturday April 03, 2021 @04:25AM (#61231668)

              We can mass produce civilian nuclear power plants in this 15 MW range just like we've been doing with nuclear power plants on US Navy vessels.

              Yeah, how long does that take, compared to one of those massive wind turbines? Then, how do you also plan for the safe transport of fuels, and then safe storage of the waste?

              wind and solar take more material, land, and labor for the same power and energy over nuclear power.

              Nonsense. You are heavily neglecting things like security and maintenance. Sure, the 15MW nuclear reactor itself can fit on a submarine. But it's also on a submarine where most people can't get to it, and it's protected by a metal casing. How much land would you actually need to accommodate the security (we're talking about both people, and storage facilities) for just one reactor?

              The wind turbine for the 15MW has a 230ish metres diameter. If you space them 2km, that's not so far away as to make erecting a new one to increase immediate capacity pointless. Compare that to nuclear plant. How close together do you want to place them together that's not going to be as dangerous as fuck if one of them starts leaking? You really think that you can simply place another 15MW nuclear power plant with as much ease as one extra wind turbine?

              So no, your claim is just nonsense on the face of it because it's obviously missing consideration of a whole host of factors. Your perceived advantage basically ends with the requirement of adding one extra 15MW generator.

            • Realistic threat or not, I don't think any nuclear powerplant will be approved that doesn't have some acceptable level of protection against a terrorist attack. Outside of the military I don't see small scale nuclear being economically realistic for that reason alone.

      • When you can find a place that runs entirely on solar/wind, then you can forget about nuclear.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by JBeretta ( 7487512 )

        compared to all the (necessary) hoops to jump through to get new nuclear plants up and running, maybe the time has passed.

        Why are all the hoops necessary? The amount of time to get a reactor approved is insane. More than a decade.

        Why aren't we just doing cookie-cutter power plants? One design, vetted, approved, and then built in multiples? Or maybe two designs.. or 3.. Whatever.. But there's no damn reason it should be so hard.

        We have the technology, today, to build fail-safe plants. Pebble-bed reactors. Meltable plugs that dump all the fuel into a neutron absorber.. Etc etc.

        We aren't dealing with 3-Mile Island techn

        • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

          by The Evil Atheist ( 2484676 )

          Why are all the hoops necessary? The amount of time to get a reactor approved is insane. More than a decade.

          For safety. Really, we should be asking why aren't coal plants subject to more regulatory oversight, given how much safety (including health) issues they are actually responsible for.

          Why aren't we just doing cookie-cutter power plants? One design, vetted, approved, and then built in multiples? Or maybe two designs.. or 3.. Whatever.. But there's no damn reason it should be so hard.

          Because location plays into it. I'm not suggesting everywhere is a Fukushima, but Fukushima demonstrates that nuclear plants a required to take into account local potential disasters (for a disaster-specific definition of local). Unlike software, designing things like nuclear power plants is itself an expensive undertaking. Pla

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          Why aren't we just doing cookie-cutter power plants?

          Because that doesn't work for nuclear. For example you need a supply of water to cool the reactors, so you have to build near the sea or near a river/lake. Thus you have to work with whatever geography that gives you, and local environmental challenges like keeping fish from swimming into your cooling system and dealing with salt water and the potential for tsunamis.

          You also need to have infrastructure to keep the plant supplied and provide rapid access for emergency services, which again can't be standardi

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jd ( 1658 )

        Fusion reactors take a lot of power to jump-start. (And, yes, they now think they have a viable design.) You're going to want fission reactors as a starter motor.

    • Unless I'm mistaken, the power reactors in common use, PWRs and BWRs, both already have negative void coefficients. I've seen some statements to that effect and it's what you'd expect -- if the water is the moderator, the more bubbles in it the less moderation and the less reaction.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Elledan ( 582730 )
        That is correct. Only Soviet RBMKs (rapidly being phased out today) and Canadian CANDU reactors (heavy water moderated) use a positive void coefficient.

        The fact that almost nobody seems to know that Canada has a big nuclear power industry and has been designing and building CANDU reactors around the world (e.g. Pakistan & China) should indicate that negative vs positive void coefficient isn't a problem by itself.

    • *laughs in future US radiation wasteland surveyor*

      Don't think we'll gonna come run to help when it turns out this plan is literally cancer.

      • *laughs in future US radiation wasteland surveyor*

        Don't think we'll gonna come run to help when it turns out this plan is literally cancer.

        Exactly what I'd expect someone to say who hasn't got a clue about modern nuclear technology.

    • Re:Correct. (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Creepy ( 93888 ) on Saturday April 03, 2021 @02:39AM (#61231492) Journal

      Negative Void Coefficient means it can't melt down if not powered. Outside of outdated reactors like Fukushima (which would've been illegal in the US - needed a protected power source), only really CANDU run a positive coefficient and they have careful monitoring. Even better are fast nuclear reactors that raise fertile uranium or fertile thorium to fissile plutonium or fissile uranium. Basically, it burns nuclear waste to create power. It also can make the waste problem MUCH shorter, like a couple hundred years instead of millennia (depends on reprocessing). Some designs like molten salt can be shut off and on depending on demand, which is a huge issue in nuclear. There are literally no downsides to developing Gen IV nuclear and we should.

      • How about cost? One issue with Nuclear is that it cost too much. Both in construction and with its very expensive decomminsioning. In the US there recent reactors that just never finished because of high cost. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]. In California a hugely expensive renovation ended with just shutting down the reactor due to cost.

        Other forms of energy are becoming more cost effective. Storage has been and is viable. Tesla has been very successful with its battery systems. Virginia's S

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by r1348 ( 2567295 )

      No, it should not.
      Our current method of treating nuclear waste is: pile it up, and hope nothing bad happens.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sfcat ( 872532 )

        No, it should not. Our current method of treating nuclear waste is: pile it up, and hope nothing bad happens.

        And whose fault is that? It has nothing to do with technology or cost.

  • Pull the oil & gas subsidies (Score:3, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Friday April 02, 2021 @11:51PM (#61231204)
    Do direct subsidies to consumers below a $300k income threshold so the spike in gas prices doesn't hit the economy. Make healthcare universal and make fossil fuel providers pay for the damage burning that shit does to people's lungs (forget the environment, think about what breathing all that smog does to you).

    Basically, if oil and gas can't externalize their costs they're not a good deal anymore.

  • I say put generation and disposal in the same location. Use high voltage DC to move the power where its needed.

  • w00t (Score:4, Interesting)

    by RightwingNutjob ( 1302813 ) on Saturday April 03, 2021 @12:08AM (#61231226)

    CSS that isn't just planting trees is a joke, but nuclear is serious stuff and I'm glad it's recovered some measure of bipartisan support at the federal level.

    Now if only they could convince Big Environmentalism and its adherents that nuclear power is not synonymous with Homer Simpson at the controls. I won't hold my breath.

    • Long term research project (Score:4, Informative)

      by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Saturday April 03, 2021 @12:36AM (#61231264) Journal

      It's useful to distinguish between capturing CO2 at the point it's being produced vs trying to pull it "out of thin air".

      With the current technology and techniques, carbon capture only makes sense at the point of production. Some steel plants and power plants, for example, capture the CO2 as it's being produced. At least one actually captures the CO2 *before* the fuel is burned (producing hydrogen, which is immediately burned). That kind of capture can make sense with current methods.

      We don't have time to wait to see if very clever people eventually come up with an efficient way to take C02 directly out of the air (other than via forests). We shouldn't bet on that happening any time soon. However, it would be really, really great if we could eventually do that - it would be a really big deal. So I think it's worth some more research. Just don't bet the farm on it.

      Nuclear power, in the other hand, is a reality and has been for a long, long time. We know nuclear power works, without producing CO2. We know it works reliably. There is just one major problem with nuclear power. Because the leading environmentalist organization once shared office space with activists fighting against the development of nuclear weapons, we ended up with Greenpeace. An alliance between the environmentalists (green) and the peace activists (green peace). That created a political problem with nuclear power. However, now that leading environmentalists are regretting the last 60 years of coal power that resulted from that, many are now openly supporting nuclear power. Including one of the co-founders of Greenpeace.

      • If you're pulling co2 out of the air as you produce it, then you don't have a power plant, you have an expensive chemistry demonstration about the conservation of energy.

        And the heads of some environmentalist organizations may be for nuclear now, but a whole hell of a lot of rank and file types as well as ordinary people are scared to death of it. Fud works, otherwise no one would try it.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Cyberax ( 705495 )

          If you're pulling co2 out of the air as you produce it, then you don't have a power plant, you have an expensive chemistry demonstration about the conservation of energy.

          Not quite. You can pump CO2 into underground reservoirs, without chemically reducing it back to carbon. This still produces net energy.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by jd ( 1658 )

          They're scared because a lot of previous reactor owners turned out to be criminals on steroids. Poor designs, poorer maintenance, dumping of high-grade waste out to sea (Sellafield, we're looking at you), dangerous levels of contamination in supposedly safe areas, fake cost per watt values, things that generally don't go down well with Joe and Jane Scientist, let alone Joe and Jane Public.

          However, and this has been known a long time, you can design reactors to be much safer for the locals, the environment a

        • If you're pulling co2 out of the air as you produce it, then you don't have a power plant, you have an expensive chemistry demonstration about the conservation of energy.

          You think it takes as much energy to pull CO2 out of the tail gas of whatever plant you're running as you're generating? Where the fuck did you read that, some hippy magazine that even greenpeace considers extreme?

          Why do you think companies specialising in chemical engineering are investing in this? I suspect you think they don't have any actual engineers looking at the viability of their multi billion dollar projects? I'm sure they are very happy to be saved from their mistake by some self proclaimed right

      • We know nuclear power works, without producing CO2. We know it works reliably.
        Only if you do not count mining, transportation, the concrete used and the save disposal of waste.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by sfcat ( 872532 )

          We know nuclear power works, without producing CO2. We know it works reliably. Only if you do not count mining, transportation, the concrete used and the save disposal of waste.

          And what do you make windmills and batteries from? Unicorn dust? 70's era Nuclear is more efficient than renewables and newer reactors are 25x more efficient than the current gen plants. This is an optimization problem. Doing the most with the least. Nuclear is the most. Renewables are the least according to the science. And to put it in perspective, nuclear is 8 orders of magnitude more power per input volume (with oil being 3 orders greater than renewables but 5 less than nuclear). All the nuclear

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by jd ( 1658 )

            Renewables are cheaper than nuclear. I like nuclear in two respects only - firstly, smaller ground footprint reduces environmental damage. Secondly, they deliver a lot of energy, so energy-intensive activities like particle physics and fusion research (I suppose I could include bitcoin mining) can be given that power without placing excessive strain on batteries.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      It's not "Big Environmentalism", whatever the fuck that is supposed to be, that you need to convince. It's investors.

      They see a choice between cheaper, rapidly growing renewable energy and expensive, dying nuclear that takes decades to offer an ROI and half the time gets cancelled or doubles in price anyway. They see that the electricity produced by nuclear isn't competitive today, let alone tomorrow.

      If you can figure out a way to convince them that nuclear is a good investment you will get the development

  • Of course. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by RyanFenton ( 230700 ) on Saturday April 03, 2021 @01:04AM (#61231318)

    Listen - nuclear power is a real resource. Well worth considering seriously.

    I just see it as a less net efficient resource to go towards.

    Not that it's worse than fossil fuels - goodness no, most estimates put the net deaths across any timescale as much worse for fossil fuel side effect much more than the power side of nuclear energy at least.

    My problem isn't that I find nuclear power spooky or scary - it's that with the same time and resources it would take to make nuclear power overcome all its current limitations, and root all the corruption around the corporate side of managing nuclear power... we'd be much better off putting that same shared opportunity towards adapting the same batteries and land towards solar panels over that same time period.

    We've got practically speaking, infinitely accessible energy raining down on us, every day. We'll need the same battery technology. Solar power will scale better, and won't face the same constant increase in cost of extracting fuel.

    Either way - we've only got so much time before fossil fuels we do things with aren't practical anymore. Nuclear is a fallback - but it can't replace fossil fuels anymore than solar can.

    It's not a game of either or - but given there is such a thing as priorities - I'd much rather give priority to solar as a cultural focus, and I think that's what our own future generations choose too.

    That, and I think we'll find better uses for those same nuclear materials - in the same sense that I think we'll have better uses for petroleum as we use the big obvious energy source in the sky more reliably.

    Ryan Fenton

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Bongo ( 13261 )

      One issue though is that as humans we kinda crave natural spaces. We don't want everything covered in concrete and asphalt. Now in a large place like USA, it may seem like there's plenty of space somewhere else to put vast arrays of solar and wind. But many places in the world, where people live, and live in higher density, where there's nowhere else to go, we are all a bit desperate to keep things green. Wind and solar may look beautiful as pictured in the distance in a magazine, but nobody wants to go out

    • Solar power is a very bad idea for power on the grid. The amount of labor, land, and materials compared to the energy return of solar power is shit compared to nuclear power. And it's not even close.
      Some sources:
      http://cmo-ripu.blogspot.com/2... [blogspot.com]
      http://www.roadmaptonowhere.co... [roadmaptonowhere.com]
      https://withouthotair.com/ [withouthotair.com]

      The data from Dr. MacKay in his Without Hot Air book/website/paper makes this quite clear just how shitty solar power is on the grid. The noonday sun will provide 1000 watts per square meter in power but a

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jd ( 1658 )

      I agree that alternative energy sources should be the end-game. I'd argue that you need a bit in the middle, the raw survival bit, that takes us from suicide squad systems like coal and oil towards clean alternatives. We've left it far too late to simply migrate. Research for renewables and fusion have all been starved of funds. Abolishing subsidies for coal and oil will free up more than enough to fix that, but research takes time. Fission is a stop-gap, not a solution. It buys us time.

  • Thanks Joe (Score:3, Insightful)

    by atomicalgebra ( 4566883 ) on Saturday April 03, 2021 @01:34AM (#61231376)
    Thank you for listening to the scientists and pursuing nuclear energy. If we had pursued nuclear energy decades ago we would have saved millions more from air pollution, mitigated climate change and reduced poverty. The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago, the second best time is right now.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Elledan ( 582730 )
      Meanwhile, over in Europe we got the Belgians aiming to switch from nuclear (50% of electricity production today) to fossil methane ('natural gas') in a few years. Germany will turn off three more nuclear plants this year, and the remaining three next year, while leaving the coal plants running until 2038 at least.

      It's reassuring to see that countries like Hungary, Poland and also the Netherlands are looking at nuclear power now to decarbonise their grids. At the current rate they'll have reached their cl

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Uecker ( 1842596 )

        Here are the numbers for actual production in Germany. As you can see Germany is rapidly removing coal and lignite from the grid and replacing it by renewables. It also achieved its CO2 emission target for 2020.
        2010 -> 2020
        lignite: 146 TWh -> 92 TWh (-54 TWh)
        coal: 117 TWh -> 43 TWh (-74 TWh)
        nuclear: 141 TWh -> 64 TWh (-77 TWh)
        gas 89 TWh -> 92 TWh (+3 TWh)
        renewables: 105 TWh -> 255 TWh (+150 TWh)
        (source: https://www.ag-energiebilanzen... [ag-energiebilanzen.de])

        • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

          by Elledan ( 582730 )
          Germany's CO2 output has barely budged over the past decade. When you look at the CO2 g/kWh and similar numbers, you can easily see that Germany has one of the dirtiest grids in Europe, currently only rivaled by Poland, and they're going nuclear within a decade.

          Germany on a sunny day like today still has a carbon intensity of 174 grams right now: https://www.electricitymap.org... [electricitymap.org]. Often Germany's carbon intensity is between 200-400 grams, so today is a pretty good day, relatively speaking.

          France is 26 g

    • If we had pursued nuclear energy decades ago we would have saved millions more from air pollution, mitigated climate change and reduced poverty.
      The same is true for solar, wind and batteries.

      • If we had pursued nuclear energy decades ago we would have saved millions more from air pollution, mitigated climate change and reduced poverty.
        The same is true for solar, wind and batteries.

        Solar, wind & batteries can't provide the same quality of life improvement nuclear can. I'll tell you why.

        You can't add enough batteries to solar and wind to make them reliable. Nuclear has the advantage of being reliable. For every huge windfarm or solar farm built, you need a large, fast-acting natural gas plant in spinning reserve ready to take up the slack. That also means that solar and wind will be limited to a small fraction of electrical generation, because all the other sources have to be read

  • All we have to do is stop destroying all the natural carbon sinks.

    • "We" can't control what ultra-conservative politics is doing to, say, the Amazon.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by evanh ( 627108 )

        Then we're all doomed.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jd ( 1658 )

        Yes we can. No country is isolated. The countries in the Amazon basin use the land cleared for short-lived farms to provide meat - some for fast food places in the US, most for home consumption. If synthetic meat is as cheap and as good as is claimed, undercut the market. The metals that are illegally mined in the Amazon are all high-demand and could all be extracted from eWaste and landfills. Potentially at a much lower cost. Again, destroy the market.

    • All we have to do is stop destroying all the natural carbon sinks.

      Not at the rate we need. We're pumping out far more CO2 than the carbon sinks would have been able to sink even in the 1800s.

  • Last year , in the exclusion zone near the Chernobyl Disaster there was a forest fire.
    While this fire was narrowly averted - had it not been averted the result of course would be radioactive ash being re-introduced into the atmosphere.

    Fukushima went into melt down over a decade ago and is still sterilising the ocean as radioactive contaminants have continued to leak from the reactor into our already dying oceans. You might think it couldnt happen twice in the same place , but it did, very recently an earthq

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jd ( 1658 )

      Both were terrible, outmoded, designs. Both were incompetently maintained. Both were mismanaged. Fukushima was deliberately built in an area vulnerable to earthquakes and severe tsunamis. (Indeed, the worst recorded for that precise area was far more severe than the one that took out the plant.) Both were run well beyond the time they were even remotely safe to operate. Both were run by regimes hell-bent on ignoring risks and hiding facts.

      Name even oe of those attributes that is mandatory. Strange, I couldn

      • "Both were terrible, outmoded, designs. Both were incompetently maintained. Both were mismanaged."

        All reactors are managed by humans and some of them are shitheels.

        You should hear the stories I've heard about the Humboldt bay plant cleanup. Good times.

  • Nuclear waste isn't any less dangerous than it was before. Without government subsides nuclear power generation is far more expensive than any other power generating methods.

    The US military's plans to modernize it's nuclear weapons is what's driving this sudden love affair with nuclear power plants.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by jd ( 1658 )

      Most reactors can't produce the isotopes needed for nuclear weapons. And, no, modern nuclear reactors are much safer. Well, with the caveat that the management isn't corrupt.

      • All fast reactors (including MSR) can be modified for breeding isotopes for nuclear weapons if you leave a rogue nation alone with one for a few years. Easier than centrifuges.

  • Humanity needs to react to climate change rapidly. It is an urgent problem.

    Building nuclear reactors just takes too long, so that is not a viable option now. Alternatives like solar and wind can be installed much faster. Just don't repeat Germany's mistake of decommissioning nuclear reactors when there are still coal-fired power plants running.

    • We've gone from "unacceptable" to "undesirable" to "too expensive" to "too late" then. Great. Though I really don't think it is too late, experts say we could still have a nuclear power plant ready by 2035 (in the Netherlands) if we start now, in time to make a big step toward the goals set in our climate agreements.

      One of the bigger problems in building a nuclear plant is that many western countries have lost the expertise to build them. Not really nuclear scientists, but engineers and contractors wh

