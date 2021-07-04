YouTube Criticized For Removing Videos Documenting China's Persecution of Uighur Muslims (reuters.com) 123
"A human rights group that attracted millions of views on YouTube to testimonies from people who say their families have disappeared in China's Xinjiang region is moving its videos to little-known service Odysee after some were taken down by the Google-owned streaming giant, two sources told Reuters."
Long-time Slashdot reader sinij shares their report: Atajurt Kazakh Human Rights' channel has published nearly 11,000 videos on YouTube totaling over 120 million views since 2017, thousands of which feature people speaking to camera about relatives they say have disappeared without a trace in China's Xinjiang region, where UN experts and rights groups estimate over a million people have been detained in recent years. On June 15, the channel was blocked for violating YouTube's guidelines, according to a screenshot seen by Reuters, after twelve of its videos had been reported for breaching its 'cyberbullying and harassment' policy. The channel's administrators had appealed the blocking of all twelve videos between April and June, with some reinstated — but YouTube did not provide an explanation as to why others were kept out of public view, the administrators told Reuters.
Following inquiries from Reuters as to why the channel was removed, YouTube restored it on June 18, explaining that it had received multiple so-called 'strikes' for videos which contained people holding up ID cards to prove they were related to the missing, violating a YouTube policy which prohibits personally identifiable information from appearing in its content... YouTube asked Atajurt to blur the IDs. But Atajurt is hesitant to comply, the channel's administrator said, concerned that doing so would jeopardize the trustworthiness of the videos. Fearing further blocking by YouTube, they decided to back up content to Odysee, a website built on a blockchain protocol called LBRY, designed to give creators more control. About 975 videos have been moved so far.
Even as administrators were moving content, they received another series of automated messages from YouTube stating that the videos in question had been removed from public view, this time because of concerns that they may promote violent criminal organizations... Atajurt representatives fear pro-China groups who deny that human rights abuses exist in Xinjiang are using YouTube's reporting features to remove their content by reporting it en masse, triggering an automatic block. Representatives shared videos on WhatsApp and Telegram with Reuters which they said described how to report Atajurt's YouTube videos.
An activist working with the group told Reuters he's also faced offline challenges — including having his hard disks and cellphones confiscated multiple times in Kazakhstan.
This meant that the only place where they'd stored their entire video collection was YouTube.
Every natural monopoly has a breaking point. YouTube was able to grab a near monopoly in the internet video market because people like the convenience of having one place to go to get things. If people can't get what they are looking for at YouTube then they will go somewhere else. Then people will get in the habit of going to this alternate site for whatever else it is that they are looking for, such as cute videos of kittens in boxes.
There is a breaking point on this and YouTube has already been driving people to seek alternatives. Their treatment of videos discussing politics, COVID treatments, global warming, and I'm sure that there are other topics I'm missing, has driven people to go elsewhere. It's not hard to post a video on a website without YouTube, it's just that YouTube can make this process easier.
I found the YouTube policy of taking down videos discussing COVID-19 treatments puzzling and frustrating. If there is a physician that wants to discuss the pros and cons, costs and benefits, of any medical treatment then that person should be free to do so. I don't want some IT geek or code monkey filtering out what medical advice I can or cannot get. I say this as an IT geek and code monkey. If YouTube thinks they need to put some disclaimer on the video that they cannot be held liable for the content then I'm fine with that, and I expect that. When listening to talk radio I'll hear the station give their own disclaimer on how the broadcasts of any hosts on a program and their guests does not mean the station endorses their views. This is especially problematic because YouTube wants to claim they deserve protections of a common carrier, or whatever the internet equivalent of a common carrier might be called. To have such protections means they are not curating content. That doesn't mean they must host everything that people submit, but it does mean that the rules they set out must be enforced consistently.
YouTube is playing favorites. If that doesn't get them taken to court on them failing to hold up their end of the contract with content creators then it will drive content creators and content consumers to seek alternatives. Once that exodus starts then the natural monopoly forces that made YouTube popular may lead to their demise.
Every natural monopoly has a breaking point.
This isnt even a natural monopoly. Its an artificial one, and its bot stable.
.. Meanwhile the non-competition between Twitch and Youtube is
There are other video platforms as large as youtube. These platforms, so far, are largely not competing with each other, but opening shots have been fired.
Alphabet/Google/Youtube has tried to edge in on some of the market that netflix holds, but in the end they swung i around to compete with hulu instead. Other offerings resemble amazon video.
"Community content"
Users' reluctance to change websites is even stronger than users' reluctance to change detergent or cola brands. So we've en
Sorry, but that's not going what happens.
What happens is that people will go to the other place where those "controversial" videos can be shown, which will suffer for not taking them down due to not being allowed in the markets (like, say, China) that get pissed by them showing those videos, they will eventually flounder and people will not give a shit and go back to kittens playing on YouTube.
There's a lot of different places to discover videos now; not just video sites, but also various social media sites which auto-thumbnail the videos. The content from various video sites is presented with equal precedence on social media; they don't care where the content comes from, what they care about is whether people will click on it — and increase engagement. From their standpoint all third party content sources are valuable based on their merits, and supporting underdogs is likely considered pre
YouTube is blocked in China.
So your theory that other sites will fail because they won't be in China while YouTube is, is wrong because YouTube isn't.
I have to point out that you're slightly wrong about Section 230 of the CDA. That's the law that gives YouTube (and everyone else) immunity from suit for third-party content. You said that they can't curate the content and still have the protection. This is false. What they can't do is have editorial control over the creation of the work. This is quite different than curation. Editorial control means that they direct the creators to make specific edits or include specific content. Since they're not doing th
That's all a bunch of bullshit. You're trying to 'splain something from what was 'splained to you, instead of just looking it the fuck up.
Section 230 protects them from any lawsuits about what they choose not to show. It allows them to ban anything they think is unseemly or problematic, and there is no legal review of that decision available.
It also protects ISPs, but that isn't relevant here.
Stop being an idiot who repeats. Look shit up.
here is a breaking point on this and YouTube has already been driving people to seek alternatives.
censorship motivated cases like this one are anecdotal. much more relevant are individual already popular "content creators" pulling out just to seeking a better financial deal and even that is anecdotal: a few might have had moderate success with their personal platforms but most have failed miserably (and silently) and are already back. none of that has changed youtube dominance one iota.
what are these alternatives you speak of? everybody knows that no monopoly is eternal, that's an easy prediction, but d
It goes further. While all the "Christianity is evil, think of the Crusades" nonsense is being peddled, no one is talking about the massive and bloody wars of conquest that muslims waged at this time, nor does anyone want to talk about the fact that they held almost a third of Europe under their control until they got defeated in Vienna. Yes, muslim conquest of Europe got all the way to Vienna. Look it up.
And while they were there, they had the single biggest enslavement program of all times. Industrial grade slaving raids running into Eastern Europe for hundreds of years plus the program that forcibly removed all first born sons from non-muslim families in conquered regions, who would then be trained as shock troops to be used against enemies of The Caliph. Including their own families if necessary.
And those were wars against "good infidels" in that they were not required to be just mass murdered by Islam, unlike polytheists. Which is why Muslims were nowhere near as nice in their Asian conquest, where to this day, a common saying among Buddhists is that "we can live in peace with all religions of the world but Islam, because muslims refuse to live in peace with us".
In many ways, Africa got off easy because of Sahara blocking the Islamic conquest, and by the time logistics developed to march armies past it, there was enough Christianity not to repeat the savagery that Asian polytheists got to experience after being conquered by muslims.
If you think that "West is evil" because of "historic injustices" like wars against muslims, I wonder how you would describe Islamic world in the same context. I'm not sure words have even been invented to describe the sheer level of "historic injustices" coming from that side.
Except ASPI is not a US "right wing think tank", Comrade.
https://www.aspi.org.au/ [aspi.org.au]
Try again my wumao troll friend.
Your Beijing masters will be displeased if you don't.
Do you have to reimburse them that $0.50c I wonder ?
You're doing better, little Chincom troll.
Your masters will be pleased ! Your social credit score has already increased by 2 points.
How's the weather in Bejiing today Comrade ? Still as smoggy as ever ?
Poor little troll.
I got a link to https://odysee.com/ [odysee.com] in the home bar. Keeping an eye out for them. The trend is away from youtube and people are actively working at it and trying to make other solutions work. Actively working hard to getting away from youtube, the hostility is really there now. A lot of creators really hate Google now, does not bode well for them in the future.
The end will come pretty fast for youtube, just one alternate needs to take the lead and censor only according to law and everyone will flock there
"Don't be evil" (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:"Don't be evil" (Score:5, Interesting)
I agree. If anything, the OP needs to use the Youtube editing tools to blur out the IDs, this won't alter the original videos. So if those IDs are needed for court evidence, it should still work.
And definitely, the OP needs to publish his videos on multiple platforms. Relying on a single platform is a bad idea for a multitude of reasons. His gmail account could get hacked. Youtube could turn evil. You just never know what could happen.
> All the lies about China
Examples?
this isn't evidence of policy at Google
It is: google's policy is $$ $$ $$ [fuck you lameness filter]
Their net profit was $17 billion. They could employ moderators, but for them, allowing suppression of reporting on genocide is much more profitable.
Re: (Score:3)
Google removed "Don't be evil" from their Code of Conduct in 2018.
... don't be evil, and if you see something...". But it's pretty clear that they have been varying degrees of evil for long enough that they felt they HAD to officially admit it in writing.
Technically they did not remove it completely (to temper the backlash). But while it was a standalone phrase that stared the CoC preface and expanded upon and repeated, it is now sort of left as part of the last sentence of the CoC "... and remember
Re: (Score:3)
But it's pretty clear that they have been varying degrees of evil for long enough that they felt they HAD to officially admit it in writing.
evil canary did its job.
Unless China asks you to cover up their human rights violations, of course.
The big problem here that when you do business in a country, you have to abide by the laws of that country. Does anybody really dispute that principle? I think we can give plenty of examples of laws in China that are distasteful, to say the least. For example, recent laws suppressing any kind of dissent or pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong.
One obvious approach is to avoid doing business in a country whose laws you judge to be distasteful. I don't see that happening any time soon. Any business director who adopted that moral stance would rapidly be replaced by someone who paid attention to making profits. Businesses involved in mining in the Congo are basically funding a terrible warlord and slavery failed state. It is all very well saying that businesses should not do that, but it requires regulation to stop them. Moreover, it requires international regulation, which is difficult to construct.
Anyway, I don't think there is anything especially evil about Youtube giving in to pressure from the CCP. It is just more visible, because of the size of Youtube and the nature of its service.
Anyway, I don't think there is anything especially evil about Youtube giving in to pressure from the CCP.
It is evil, it just demonstrates the banality of evil.
Unless China asks you to cover up their human rights violations, of course.
The big problem here that when you do business in a country, you have to abide by the laws of that country. Does anybody really dispute that principle?
Youtube taking down videos regarding Uighur Muslims In China is that principle. It's incredibly sad, but it's at least understandable that Youtube is abiding by Chinese law.
Youtube taking down videos regarding Uighur Muslims In America is not that principle. That's kowtowing to China.
Youtube taking down videos regarding Uighur Muslims In America is not that principle. That's kowtowing to China.
Yes, I had missed that point. I have read a great deal about how the CCP tries to influence (i.e. threaten) expat Chinese in countries such as Australia, to keep everybody on message. If Youtube are doing this to people outside of China, then this is no longer proper international business practice, but being hired as thugs for profit.
it's not even real communism they are fighting but the bar area communists will ensure that defenders of the Uighur don't besmirch their brand.
Centralization of content is stupid and evil (Score:2)
If only there was some sort of product or service that could go out and look for or maybe search for content. Maybe if there was more than one of those too and not a government supported monopoly, then people wouldn't be stuck on sites like youtube and they could find content served anywhere.
Of course, it isn't helped by succumbing to using words like "content" that marketing uses. Documenting persecution isn't "content". It's not created as something to consume and then forgotten about.
Sorry but you're fucking wrong. It's all about the religion. It has nothing to do with "Uyghurs" being Mongolic-Turkic. You don't like to portray it as a religious conflict, because all people like you can think about it's racial differences.
It's pretty well know that even in MODERATE Muslim nations, that surveys have shown that a good portion of their citizens believe that employing terrorist methods is justified. The West has spent trillions of dollars trying to eradicate these elements from the cultu
While the persecution is ethnic, the resistance at present is mostly organizing itself around religion and around organizations banned in USA, Europe and the rest of the world - ISIS, Al Qaeda and affiliates. Do not shoot the messenger.
There is a religious aspect to it.
No, but you are wrong. There are other Muslim minorities in China that don't get treated nearly as badly (yet). Also, the crackdowns in Xinjiang are against all religions. Churches were destroyed in addition to Mosques. This is an effort at Sinonization [wikipedia.org]. Trying to confuse this with Muslims in other parts of the world is a CCP talking point and nothing more.
There is a religious aspect to it.
No, but you are wrong. There are other Muslim minorities in China that don't get treated nearly as badly (yet). Also, the crackdowns in Xinjiang are against all religions. Churches were destroyed in addition to Mosques. This is an effort at Sinonization [wikipedia.org]. Trying to confuse this with Muslims in other parts of the world is a CCP talking point and nothing more.
Reading comprehension difficulties? I said: PERSECUTION IS ETNIC. RESISTANCE IS RELIGIOUS.
Don't worry, China will work their way down to them eventually. Like most with scope, they have a history of stamping and/or breeding out groups on both ideological and racial bases.
China was up to this shit for at least hundreds of years before the USA was even a thing. But my point wasn't to single out China as being uniquely racist or autocratic, it was simply the topic of conversation at the time.
Wumao troll is wumao.
The Chinese practically invented ethnic cleansing, and they never gave it up.
They are even today cleansing whole regions.
No-one trusts them, and for good reason. A planet dominated by China would make 1984 and Na zi Germany look like a walk in the park.
The CCP must be eliminated.
Uh oh.
The wumao has advanced to "profanity" in his Engrish lessons.
Poor little wumao troll.
Did they promise you your own apartment and GF some day ?
Muslims are treated poorly in China, just as Christians are.
Muslims are treated poorly in China, just as Christians are.
China treats everybody who stands up against the government poorly. Muslim, Christian, any or no religion. It doesn't matter.
Why would you expect them to do otherwise?
that's capitalism (Score:3)
Capitalism is about folding like a cheap lawn chair
... made in China.
That's not capitalism (Re:that's capitalism) (Score:1)
Capitalism is the derogatory term thought up by socialists to describe a free market. A free market requires informed consumers, and to have informed consumers requires that people be free to speak.
Freedom to speak does not mean a freedom to deceive, because if lies are tolerated then there is no way for a consumer to be informed. A consumer that cannot trust anything they are told then they are no more informed than if they were told nothing. China allows some elements of a free market, and so much of t
Capitalism is the derogatory term thought up by socialists to describe a free market.
No, this is a confusion free market advocates make. Capitalism is, as the name itself says, concerned with who controls the means of production ("capital" is a synonym for "means of production"), that it should be an ever shrinking minority, this minority ever more powerful, and kept operating that way. There are several free market systems that aren't capitalistic, as there are capitalists and pro-capitalism advocates who absolutely despise free markets. For example, the most intensely pro-free market, pro
An important job of the US federal government is to protect the consumers from lies, and that includes lies by omission.
If that were true. America would have consumer protection laws comparable to all the other Western countries.
EditorDavid regurgitates CIA propaganda (Score:1, Troll)
Take all the media sources parroting the USA's oh-so-selective concern for human rights on China, and cross out all those who lied to you about:
Iraq
Iran
Libya
Syria
Venezuela
Ukraine (overthrown by the US, not Russia)
And what do you have left.
But I wouldnt call it "parroting" because I formly believe youve got the cause ad effect backwards. The media yanks around governments, not the other way around.
Ukraine (overthrown by the US, not Russia)
What are you talking about? Ukraine is still independent.
What do you mean, what do you mean? All of the countries ever overthrown by the US "remain independent". Iraq and Iran were "independently" ruled by Saddam and the Shah after they were installed by CIA coups. Same for all the latin american governments overthrown by the US.
The CIA wasn't able to install anything. They are too incompetent for that. The Shah was a British thing mainly.
That was a long time ago. Since then, the CIA has decreased in competency, and they can't even pick targets correctly.
Just like Nike, ‘Of China and For China&rsqu (Score:5, Insightful)
Nike CEO admits company exists to serve Communist China. All for a buck.
If there is a Hell, the enablers of the CCP genocide [nytimes.com] will be on its express elevator.
People like you who call everything genocide will be right there with them.
Genocide is like racism in that race can not really be a thing and yet people can still be abused on a racial basis because racism is about perception and bias, not about reality. Race is in the eye of the beholder, and the beholder is the one who's abusive (or not) to others based on their biases.
What China is trying to do is commit genocide, and intent is always relevant. They're deliberately trying to eliminate a subgroup not even for doing harm, but simply for being different. This does not make them un
Solution: Human Rights and Missing Person (Score:5, Insightful)
YouTube is obsolete (Score:5, Interesting)
What, YouTube has ads? I didn't know that (looks over at ad blocker icon in the corner
:)
Re: (Score:2)
Raspberry Pi + Kodi + Youtube plugin works pretty well for me.
Either PiHole then, or get an Android TV stick. They are cheap AF and work well enough. Change your WiFi password and don't give your Smart TV the new one for your own protection.
YouTube premium.
Or if you don't like to pay, there are dozens of ad-blocking solutions. And if it is not enough for you, there are plenty of other options, but if you want free, ad-free, convenient, legal and with a lot of good content you are asking too much.
How is it that you're seeing ads on youtube? The only way I can think of is that you must be using the youtube app on phone/tablet. Any browser can easily block out all the ads. I literally haven't seen a youtube ad in over 5 years. Using Ublock Origin, Ghostery, Privacy Badger and Malwarebytes on Firefox. Presto!! All ads are gone. Just for good measure I have a pi-hole to block anything that might slip through.
Try it, you'll like it.
Commie China must have made YT an offer (Score:1)
which they could not refuse.
Youtube does not belong to users (Score:2, Insightful)
If you do not own a thing, it is not yours. Not Youtube, Fecesbook or anything else. This is difficult for some people to understand.
Censorship is passionately desired by right and left. If you don't want to be censored, host your own content where enemies cannot take it down. China views pro-Uigher content the way Democrats view Donald Trump on Twitter and quite logically tries to deplatform it by any effective means.
Right and wrong have nothing to do with the desire to censor political opponents. Politics
If you do not own a thing, it is not yours.
That's why without communism, it's not your country. You're its human.
Of course, building a communist system of any scale has turned out to be impossible, because you gotta sleep sometime
YouTube wants a share of the Chinese cake, and they know that it gets hard to get any if they don't play to the tune of the CCP. Since there is more people in China wanting to see kittens hunt yarn than there are people who give a shit about the Ugi.. Uig...
The rest of the Alphabet soup isn't.
Yet.
Christians (Score:3, Insightful)
Christians are being wiped out of certain Muslim countries on a daily basis and none of the news agencies want to tackle that either. It's like sex trafficking. For some reason, I don't understand why these things aren't front & center.
Wait, Now They're Censoring Stuff We Want To See! (Score:4, Informative)
Google and YouTube no longer about "truth" (Score:2)
Consider the following two items:
1. China really IS persecuting the Uighers. This is a fact, no matter one's opinion of whether it is justified, or Uihgers are bad, etc. Factually the're doing it. Google and YouTube do not want you to know this so they suppress it.
2. Trump, no matter what you think of him, held a rally within the past 48 hours. This is also a fact, no matter if you think him the devil and every word he uttered a lie, or if you think him a hero and every word uttered a morsel of golden wisdo