US Pacific Northwest Heat Wave Bakes Wheat, Fruit Crops

An unprecedented heat wave and ongoing drought in the U.S. Pacific Northwest is damaging white wheat coveted by Asian buyers and forcing fruit farm workers to harvest in the middle of the night to salvage crops and avoid deadly heat. From a report: The extreme weather is another blow to farmers who have struggled with labor shortages and higher transportation costs during the pandemic and may further fuel global food inflation. Cordell Kress, who farms in southeastern Idaho, expects his winter white wheat to produce about half as many bushels per acre as it does in a normal year when he begins to harvest next week, and he has already destroyed some of his withered canola and safflower oilseed crops.

The Pacific Northwest is the only part of the United States that grows soft white wheat used to make sponge cakes and noodles, and farmers were hoping to capitalize on high grain prices. Other countries including Australia and Canada grow white wheat, but the U.S. variety is especially prized by Asian buyers. "The general mood among farmers in my area is as dire as I've ever seen it," Kress said. "Something about a drought like this just wears on you. You see your blood, sweat and tears just slowly wither away and die."

  • All you need to do is toss some sugar on top.

  • There's plenty of money on Wall Street (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They are getting it all for free. Those damn people can cover all the losses ten times over. Why is everybody cutting them all this slack?

  • Link to full article (Score:5, Informative)

    by Rademir ( 168324 ) on Monday July 12, 2021 @02:24PM (#61575937) Homepage

    (It was missing from the post.)

    https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-weather-agriculture-idUSL2N2OK2Z9

  • Far more common as time goes on (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ranton ( 36917 ) on Monday July 12, 2021 @02:24PM (#61575939)

    Researchers from the World Weather Attribution network have concluded [bbc.com] that events like these which would have occurred 1 year in 1000 are now about 150x more likely because of manmade climate change. These types of events will simply become the norm going forward. While the catastrophic effects of climate change are still perhaps a generation away, we have started to see significant effects already.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by AutodidactLabrat ( 3506801 )
      As Kosh of the old Babylon 5 put it "And so it begins"
      Famine will come, but first is booming prices.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by quenda ( 644621 )

        As Kosh of the old Babylon 5 put it

        The original Babylon learned of this. Climate change disrupts the agriculture, hungry peasants start to revolt, trade routes disrupted, scarcity of everything.
        Then the invasion of refugees (Sea People) from places that have it even worse. Destabilisation breaks down alliances, war ravages the land, and cities are abandoned. Followed by 500 years of dark ages.

        But none of that would happen now. We see the looming threat and are going all out to avert it. History never repeats.

        • >Climate change disrupts the agriculture, hungry peasants start to revolt, trade routes disrupted, scarcity of everything.
          > Then the invasion of refugees (Sea People) from places that have it even worse.

          If you haven't read it yet, the book "1177 B.C.: The Year Civilization Collapsed " sums up the Mediterranean situation you refer to very well.

    • Yes, yes we will. That's why the open questions are, what will we do? What can we do?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Probably not bad enough to give up the SUV yet though, more likely to boost AC sales.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dryeo ( 100693 )

        The C$1.72 a litre gasoline might be an encouragement, it's partially caused by the heat shutting down oil refineries, of course the oil companies blame it on the nickel carbon tax and lack of pipelines shipping us raw bitumen.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by nadass ( 3963991 )

      Researchers from the World Weather Attribution network have concluded [bbc.com] that events like these which would have occurred 1 year in 1000 are now about 150x more likely because of manmade climate change. These types of events will simply become the norm going forward. While the catastrophic effects of climate change are still perhaps a generation away, we have started to see significant effects already.

      You have your numbers wrong (and maybe so does BBC). The actual report says that events which (hypothetically since nobody living today was there) would have occurred once-every-150,000 years are now occurring at a probability of once-every-1000 years -- that is the 150:1 increase in occurrence probability.

      The greater significance of that study/report is that it's a comparison between pre-industrial versus post-industrial revolution (so essentially pre-1900s versus 1900-2021).

    • Which means that the climate deniers will in 10 years reply to news like this with "but this happens every year so this cannot be due to climate change".

  • Clarksons Farm (Score:3, Informative)

    by ArchieBunker ( 132337 ) on Monday July 12, 2021 @02:31PM (#61575959) Homepage

    If you want a better idea of how difficult and expensive farming can be you should watch Jeremy Clarkson attempt to farm his own land. The weather and timing is everything.

    • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

      by Ziest ( 143204 )

      Jeremy Clarkson is an overpaid writer / TV personality with way more money than brains. Watch the episode where the Top Gear guys attempt to build a Caterham. His answer to everything is to pick up a hammer. Farming is hard, Clarkson is a fool

      • Do you seriously believe their intent was to build a fully functional Caterham? It's not like Top Gear would do stupid and childish stuff to amuse their audience, would it now.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward
          Again, this falls under the "progressives are humorless autists" tag.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Anonymous Coward

            Yeh, because right wingers are known for their creativity and humour, said nobody ever.

      • I’m familiar with all his Top Gear episodes. Yes the show has comedic moments but it really shows the struggles farmers face.

  • We can't afford to NOT address climate change. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Mab_Mass ( 903149 ) on Monday July 12, 2021 @02:44PM (#61576007) Journal

    Can we please stop arguing about how much it costs to de-carbonize the economy and instead start recognizing that it will be much, much more expensive to NOT address climate change?

    • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

      by RevDisk ( 740008 )
      Issue isn't the costs. It's that you're not going to make any difference until China and India come onboard. Most developed countries are dramatically lowering their pollution already. In 2019 (pandemic mucked up a lot of the stats), US was back to 1993 ish numbers and was on a long trend of steadily decreasing CO2 output. The pace may not make everyone happy, but the US is demonstratively going in the right direction.

      Until you can convince the largest and third largest CO2 producers to at least start cu

      • I don’t understand this logic. My neighbors yard looks like shit with a car on blocks and a jungle growing. Therefore I don’t have to maintain my property either.

        • Re:We can't afford to NOT address climate change. (Score:4, Insightful)

          by RevDisk ( 740008 ) on Monday July 12, 2021 @03:24PM (#61576147) Journal
          Bad example. Your example implies the bad results stay contained within the yards. This would be all of the houses on the block having tire fires in the back yard. Some big, some small. The smoke and smell does not stay within the property lines.

          US's tire fire is pretty big, the second biggest in the neighborhood, but they're actively reducing it every year. You could scream at them to extinguish the entire thing this second, but that'd be very difficult to accomplish.
          China's tire fire dwarfs everyone else. By a lot. And they keep adding tires. When you ask them to reduce it, they toss on more tires.
          India's tire fire is slightly smaller than the US, but also keeps adding more burning tires. When you ask them to reduce it, they also toss on more tires.

          While the US is not the hero of this story, you can truthfully say they understand the problem and are working to reduce it. Steadily so.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by dryeo ( 100693 )

            The US elected Trump 4 years back on the promise of lighting a bigger tire fire and are likely to do it again.
            And China with 4 lots compared to America's one lot is actually burning less tires.

            • The US elected Trump 4 years back on the promise of lighting a bigger tire fire and are likely to do it again.

              No, people voted for Trump because he shot someone on Fifth Avenue, not because he lighted tires on fire, although those activities share a similar domain.

          • America burns more tires per capita than any other country. By a wide margin.

            50% of Americans are in favor of burning a lot more tires.

          • China's tire fire dwarfs everyone else. By a lot.

            Only in absolute terms. On per capita terms they are much better. But I agree with you. The solution is to ensure that poor people stay poor. They are Chinese. They don't deserve energy. It was their choice to not get born in God's own country.

            The "I got mine fuck everyone else" attitude is why a lot of people look down on the USA.

      • Re:We can't afford to NOT address climate change. (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Monday July 12, 2021 @03:07PM (#61576095)

        How about doing so by not buying their crap?

      • Agreed.
        To back up what you are saying, Chine produces as much cement in 3 years, as the US did during the entire 20th century.
        The process of making cement produces 900kg of CO2 for each ton of cement produced. Let that sink in for a moment.

        • The process of making cement produces 900kg of CO2 for each ton of cement produced

          This doesn't sound right. It would mean they are producing more CO2 than cement.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by DRJlaw ( 946416 )

            The process of making cement produces 900kg of CO2 for each ton of cement produced

            This doesn't sound right. It would mean they are producing more CO2 than cement.

            900kg is less than a ton. And it's an accurate citation. See Hasanbeigi, A.; Price, L.; Lu, H.; Lan, W. Analysis of energy-efficiency opportunities for the cement industry in Shandong Province, China: A case study of 16 cement plants. Energy 2010, 35, 3461-3473.

            Look up how much CO2 it takes to produce a ton of steel or other metals and you'll real

          • He probably meant a metric ton, still wrong since the old method of making cement produces 600kg CO2 for each 1000kg cement. There are new methods though which are carbon neutral and there are methods for making concrete that are carbon negative.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 )

      Can we please stop arguing about how much it costs to de-carbonize the economy

      No, because if de-carbonizing is going to be politically acceptable, it needs to be done cost-effectively. So arguing about the costs is exactly what we need to do.

      We are currently putting a lot of money into really dumb stuff (ethanol, solar-backed-battery subsidies) and underfunding things a hundred times as cost-effective: contraceptives for 3rd-world women, switching new coal plant construction in India, Africa, and Indonesia to gas or solar.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by cusco ( 717999 )

        China's Belt & Road program is doing the latter and has been for years, only recently has the IMF/World Bank started to hesitantly endorse renewable energy projects and even those are mostly to benefit a specific industry rather than a country's population.

    • Re:We can't afford to NOT address climate change. (Score:4, Insightful)

      by chadenright ( 1344231 ) on Monday July 12, 2021 @03:43PM (#61576197) Journal
      The main issue is that de-carbonization costs are borne generally by individual businesses; the "climate-fixing" model we're operating by is to generally make polluting more expensive for industries. So those industries bitch and lobby about the expenses they're being forced to bear, like installing scrubbers in their chimneys and not dumping toxic waste directly into rivers and lakes (ocean is still usually fine).

      On the other hand, the much, much greater costs of climate change are externalized to the greater population. If there's a famine because crops fail, and people start dropping dead from heat waves and get their cities leveled by historic hurricanes, that doesn't show up on the balance sheet for next quarter.

      I really hope the oil oligarchs get sued to cover the losses of these farmers and lose, because losing that kind of lawsuit would revolutionize the climate-fixing model we're operating under. If there's a precedent for "your polluting processes caused my crops to fail" the math starts to be very different.

    • Sure but where do I write than on the balance sheet in a way that appeases shareholders?

    • Captain Obvious strikes again! ...
      I know you probably knew this already and that you're saying this for the dimwits who haven't caught on yet. It's sad, I know. Let's hope modern civilization still has a chance.

  • There's a connection, if they can make it. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by matthewcharles2006 ( 960827 ) on Monday July 12, 2021 @02:47PM (#61576013)
    "Something about a drought like this just wears on you. You see your blood, sweat and tears just slowly wither away and die." And yet Idaho —like most of the farming states in the US — will continue to exclusively put into power belligerently know-nothing global warming-deniers. It's depressingly ironic that vast swaths of the country lurch from one manufactured moral panic to the next, accepting that the latest nonsense is an existential threat while studiously ignoring the one thing that can and will ACTUALLY bring their families and way of life to total and complete ruin. In my life its been the gays, then the muslims, then immigration. These days I think its "critical race theory" and workers having the gall to ask for enough money to survive. Like everything else, they'll get bored with those ones and move on to something new and shiny that gooses the cable TV ratings. Probably after the next midterms.

    • Yes, but since climate change is a global phenomenon we can't get away with "but that state is...". It's everyone's problem and consequently everyone can be part of the solution.

      • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

        by matthewcharles2006 ( 960827 )
        Except the US cannot be a part of defending against climate change if even badly affected states are handing all their political power (including effective veto power over all climate bills) to global warming denialists. There is no sign that there is a meaningful constituency developing in these places for climate action. They are committed to denial and have constructed social and media cocoons to make that dissonance as painless as possible.

    • History doesn't repeat itself, but it sure does rhyme.
      The Roaring 20's were great, right up until they weren't.
      You had a huge market crash, Great Depression,
      and the Dust Bowl:

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      Then as now, there will be the usual suspects and the usual finger-pointing, and the usual politicking, and the usual denial of responsibility. Millions will suffer terribly through no fault of their own.

      • Millions will suffer terribly through no fault of their own.

        Does this mean the Jitterbug will come back into fashion?

        (Asking for a friend)

        • Does this mean the Jitterbug will come back into fashion?

          History doesn't repeat, it rhymes. This time it will be "twerking".

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by im_thatoneguy ( 819432 )

      These same people:
      - Hate socialism, but want crop subsidies.
      - Hate globalism, but rely on Asian buyers.
      - Deny climate change, but are surprised when freak weather events keep killing their crops.

      Yes, very sad... Anyway.
      https://i.redd.it/ptl094yn3v57... [i.redd.it]

    • I didn't bother to check, but I am fairly sure Idaho's contribution to global warming is pretty low. In actually the numbers of global warming deniers is pretty low, just people that don't like overly politicized solutions that won't work.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by matthewcharles2006 ( 960827 )
        Their primary contribution to global warming is two senators and two house reps that help block any climate action at all, no matter what. On a global scale, this blockade to meaningful action in these last years where its feasible to save ourselves is more damaging than a thousand coal plants. This blockade in turn causes droughts that destroy their businesses and communities. They aren't *causing* it, but they are blocking solutions that could save themselves, largely because thats just what their side of

    • ... where this is a problem. Others have dimwits too, yet they are quite marginalized, and rightfully so. In the US things are different. This wouldn't be such a problem in some small nation/banana-republic with little influence and a moderate eco-balance - in the US however, this is a major problem. A two-party system, sub-par education and dependent privately owned media are probably the main sources of this misery.

  • But it's too EXPENSIVE (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Dixie_Flatline ( 5077 ) <[vincent.jan.goh] [at] [gmail.com]> on Monday July 12, 2021 @03:02PM (#61576073) Homepage

    Despite the fact that it has been rural conservatives staunchly voting for climate-denying oil-toadies, I feel for all the farmers right now. We knew this would happen, we told you it was coming, and you were duped by bought-off politicians who lined their pockets and are absolutely going to leave to hang. Your land will be bought for pennies on the dollar and some agricorp will destroy an aquifer to grow almonds or alfalfa or something equally stupid and water-hungry and make a profit and bail when the land is dead and nobody can live there anymore.

    When they tell you change is too expensive, tell them that the status quo will eventually kill us, but only after impoverishing and starving us first.

    • Your land will be bought for pennies on the dollar and some agricorp will destroy an aquifer to grow almonds or alfalfa or something equally stupid and water-hungry and make a profit and bail when the land is dead and nobody can live there anymore.

      Sounds like it doesn't it. But the age old battle between drinking water and agriculture, and now industry will put a dent in any grandiose plans to be a modern day robber baron. The state has the power to be the deciding factor on what happens, while they're being pulled in multiple directions by powerful interests.

    • Considering your post I've never seen a more appropriate user name...

    • Despite the fact that it has been rural conservatives staunchly voting for climate-denying oil-toadies, I feel for all the farmers right now.

      What are you talking about? Ever since 2007 CO2 emissions have been falling in the USA, sure there's been a little year to year backtracking but on a multi-year rolling average it's been on the decline since then. The CO2 emissions now has been the lowest in 25 years.

      We got this reduction in CO2 from the use of natural gas to replace coal. It's those "oil toadies" that gave that to us. We'd be getting more reductions faster if we could have built more nuclear power plants in the USA. Jimmy Carter kille

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by twakar ( 128390 )

      overly dramatic much..

      geez, what a diatribe

  • We need more power (Score:3)

    by chuckugly ( 2030942 ) on Monday July 12, 2021 @03:07PM (#61576093)

    We really need to bite the bullet, develop and deploy next gen fission energy before the real population centers of the earth begin consuming as much energy per capita as the affluent nations already do. Requiring everyone to regress to the stone age isn't really a good solution.

    • You missed it by this much the slashdot article on solar and power lines. Problem isn't we don't have solutions. Problem is getting them implemented enough to make a difference.

    • Smarter countries than USA are implementing fission along with other solutions as they uplift their populaces' wealth.

      Don't think the stupidity of USA is that of mankind.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DarkOx ( 621550 )

      Requiring everyone to regress to the stone age isn't really a good solution.

      False dichotomy. Everyone does need to regress to the stone age - ONLY those 'real population centers' do and we can effect that though far more certain to be successful military investment than in fusion...

    • We really need to bite the bullet, develop and deploy next gen fission energy before the real population centers

      Too late. You should have been doing this 30 years ago. Now we need to address the solution in a shorter term way.

  • Top Ramen prices will skyrocket. What on earth will college kids eat now?

    • Top Ramen prices will skyrocket. What on earth will college kids eat now?

      My guess is that they will eat food.

  • Mmmm! (Score:3)

    by PPH ( 736903 ) on Monday July 12, 2021 @05:37PM (#61576399)

    Bakes Wheat, Fruit

    Fruitcake!

  • keep electing brain-dead Republicans, things will get better soon.

  • Re-read the article; farmer "Kress" called it a drought . "Something about a drought like this just wears on you. ". He doesn't say global warming, or climate change because he doesn't believe in those. I live in the Pacific NW. As soon as you get East of the Cascades all through Idaho, Montana, Wyoming.. it's heavy GOP territory. Pro-Trump - the signs are stull up - antigovernment, anti-vaxxers, Q-cons, climate change deniers, all voting GOP and praying for the return of Lord Trumpkin. Look at all t

  • Here's a IEA prediction on cost of energy from different sources: https://www.iea.org/reports/pr... [iea.org] (Look for the graph about 1/4 the way in.)

    Here's a comparison on energy sources on CO2 emissions and safety: https://ourworldindata.org/saf... [ourworldindata.org]

    Here's a compilation of sources giving energy return on energy invested: https://world-nuclear.org/info... [world-nuclear.org] (Chart is about 1/4 the way in.)

    Because public perception is important here's some polling: https://news.gallup.com/poll/2... [gallup.com]

    What metrics on choosing sources of

