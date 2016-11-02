Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Books Businesses Education Software The Almighty Buck Technology

Interviews: Ask American Author and Entrepreneur Seth Godin a Question 67

Posted by BeauHD from the nerds-with-fame dept.
Seth Godin is an American author, entrepreneur, marketer, and public speaker. He is just about as nerdy as it gets, receiving degrees in computer science and philosophy from Tufts University, followed by an MBA in marketing from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. In the 80s, he worked as a brand manager for the non-curriculum based educational software company, Spinnaker Software, and then left to found his book packaging business, Seth Godin Productions. Soon after that he launched his marketing company Yoyodyne with Mark Hurst in 1995. Between now and then, Godin has written 17 books, such as Tribes and Linchpin, Free Prize Inside, Purple Cow, and The Dip.

You may ask Godin as many questions as you'd like (one question per comment, please). We'll pick the very best questions and forward them to Seth Godin himself. Feel free to leave your suggestions for who Slashdot should interview next.

Go on, don't be shy!
This discussion has been archived. No new comments can be posted.

Interviews: Ask American Author and Entrepreneur Seth Godin a Question More

Interviews: Ask American Author and Entrepreneur Seth Godin a Question

Comments Filter:

  • Question (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Wednesday November 02, 2016 @11:11AM (#53199469) Homepage Journal
    As a young boy I always dreamed of entering the book packaging business. However I found it is very hard to get a job in that industry with so many people clamoring to get into that exciting field. Do you have any advice of how to crack into the book packaging business?

  • Different Yoyodyne? (Score:3)

    by pz ( 113803 ) on Wednesday November 02, 2016 @11:21AM (#53199561) Journal

    According to the Wikipedia article on Yoyodyne (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yoyodyne), the one that Seth Godin started has been purchased by Yahoo! and is not the motorcycle parts supplier linked in the article summary.

    Just in case anyone was as confused as I was.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      No one is confused because no one cares. This guy isn't worth interviewing. It's sad this is the best Slashdot can get.

  • Seth, aside from embracing social media and creating a web presence for online ordering, what should traditionally offline small business such as a bakery be doing to stay competitive in the modern world of big data driven decisions?

    • Re: Small businesses competing in data driven worl (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Hey, this is Seth. My first legit question!

      That's a great question. Okay. Strip naked and dance in front of the store. No wait. Call your local news and tell them first.

      When the news vans come, have a catchphrase ready, like "These donuts are too sexy for youuuuuu!" Don't forget to keep dancing while you say it.

      This will go viral, and business will be mooning! Happy to help you friend.

      -Seth Godin, MBA in Marketing

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by MagicM ( 85041 )

      My stab at an answer, based on reading Seth's blog for over a year:

      • Embrace your tribe (made up of people who love your product) and encourage its members to help it grow. A strong tribe will bring many repeat customers as well as new customers.
      • Focus on producing a quality product over providing "value for money". The former will engage your tribe, while the latter will just put you on track for a race to the bottom.
      • Employ people who are as excited about your product as you are. This goes double for employ

  • With the amount of borderline insane screaming and poo-flinging taking place in US elections and fascism, xenophobia and abrahamic revelation cult fanatism drowning out many reasonable debates in the US and in Europe, I am worried that western post-war society is on the decline and the unwritten social contract in the US and other first world countries is up for grabs.

    What are your thoughts on the future of our society in general, with megacorps gaining more and more unchecked power, universal 24/7 surveill

  • qualified (Score:4, Interesting)

    by I4ko ( 695382 ) on Wednesday November 02, 2016 @11:34AM (#53199679)
    What actually makes you qualified to answer any questions? It seems like you are famous for being famous, not for any actual work you have done. You seem to have written books and you are famous for your books, but in most case, it seems to be like the old proverb (not an English one) - those that are knowledgeable and capable work in the field and achieve, those that aren't knowledgeable and capable teach others (or write books, get rich quick schemes (just send me 1500 first), etc.)

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I got about halfway into kick the box. His formula for success:

      1. Have a great idea. This part is easy, the power is in you!
      2. Convince everyone that they love it. This may take some hard work!
      3. Make so much money! This part is easy because you did so well in parts 1 through 2!
      4. Don't forget to go home and spend time with loved ones! Family is your real treasure!

      It's so simple and powerful. I can't understand why everyone hasn't done it.

  • How much did you have to pay for Slashvertisement? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by netsavior ( 627338 ) on Wednesday November 02, 2016 @11:37AM (#53199707)
    When building a grass-roots marketing campaign for god-knows-what, how exactly do you choose which sites to grace with your presence and marketing dollars, and how in god's name did you decide that Slashdot was a forum for this sort of marketing?
  • So I haven't read any of your books, why should I read them?
  • Given that you are author of a book entitled "All Marketers are liars" and that you yourself are a marketer how do you think you can honestly answer any of our questions?

  • Who? (Score:3)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Wednesday November 02, 2016 @11:59AM (#53199941)
    I think the Subject just about covers it.
  • Your daily blogs are notable for their extreme brevity. As a result of these, your words get re-printed and quoted much more than those of your longer-essaying entrepreneur peers, which probably has the happy side effect of "boosting your brand" more. Is this by design or luck, and what advice would you give your longer-winded peers about brevity? Bonus Question: What effect has the popularity of Twitter (and its character limit) had on CEO blogging, and CEO communications in general?

  • There is one thing that everyone here wants to know (besides who are you), and that is
    Chicago deep dish pizza or New York style pizza.

    You like Chicago deep dish better don't you Seth, admit it.

  • Geez people, why all the hate? I could see it directed at the pharma guy. I don't think Mr. Godin quite deserves this. Is it because he's successful? Perhaps doesn't speak to your interests?

  • Would you recommend a cattle prod or something more permanent for dealing with marketers with MBAs?

    Did the lobotomy at the MBA graduation ceremony hurt?

  • Maybe ask this: Q: Seth, you have a very inspiring blog. What other blogs or web resources inspire you?

Slashdot Top Deals

GREAT MOMENTS IN HISTORY (#7): April 2, 1751 Issac Newton becomes discouraged when he falls up a flight of stairs.

Close