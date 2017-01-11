Regulators Criticize Banks For Lending Uber $1.15 Billion (venturebeat.com) 43
Federal regulators criticized several Wall Street banks over the handling of a $1.15 billion loan they helped arrange for Uber this past summer, reports Reuters, citing people with knowledge of the matter. From the report: Led by Morgan Stanley, the banks helped the ride-sharing network tap the leveraged loan market in July for the first time, persuading institutional investors to focus on its lofty valuation and established markets rather than its losses in countries such as China and India. The Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), which are trying to reign in risky lending across Wall Street, took issue with the way in which the banks carved out Uber's more mature operations from the rest of the business, the people said.
Make the banks take the risk when an driver hit's and kills / get's in a real bad accident and they try to get out of it.
and THAT is the problem
in practice, they get to blame you.
If you would like to see the DoJ throw more CEOs in prison for wrong doing of their companies, demand it of your elected officials and vote them out if the refuse.
The DoJ under Obama hasn't been very strong on this, and people have now voted for Trump. If you think Trump's DoJ is going to do any better, I have a bridge I'd like to sell you.
The whole point of corporations in the US is so that nobody's liable for what corporations do. Corporations can't/don't go to jail, and a member of a corporations going to jail for something done under the auspices of the company is rarer than lightning strikes or lottery winners.
This is the result of corporate lobbying over the last 20 years, and the growing view (among the wealthy elite) that white-collar crime isn't really a thing. After the savings-and-loan collapse in the 1990s, over 900 bankers were convicted of criminal offenses [theguardian.com]; after the most recent (and much worse) financial crash, nobody in the banking industry has spent even a night in jail.
"hit's", "get's"? Seriously?
Where were these "regulators" when the banks were lending trillions on junk mortgages then reselling them to people as bonds?
Can't they just not drive for uber? Or just drive for Lyft?
Exactly. Why do people think they need to be white knights for Uber drivers? Uber drivers know what they are doing.
Your post reminds me of this clip [youtube.com] from Airplane.
Found the cabbie scum.
Some of us just expect them to follow the same laws that cabbies are required to. You know like the same insurance that's required for a commercial operator. Vehicle inspections, CPR training and so on. You know, exactly the same things that were put into law because cabbies had such a terrible track record that it was killing people.
Yes, how dare people demand they actually follow the law.
While risky, Uber does actually have a bloody good business model. It's just that they are also unethical as hell, and does not give a crap about your privacy or your security.
Nah, I think they have it right. Read it again, as written: The government is "...trying to reign in risky lending". They want to be the kings of it
:)
Uber is not a ride-sharing company (Score:5, Informative)
Ride sharing has a specific meaning, and Uber is not it.
T'was an evil ship to be sure... but sailed, she has.
