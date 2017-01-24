Firefox 51 Arrives With HTTP Warning, WebGL 2 and FLAC Support (venturebeat.com) 5
Reader Krystalo writes: Mozilla today launched Firefox 51 for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android. The new version includes a new warning for websites which collect passwords but don't use HTTPS, WebGL 2 support for better 3D graphics, and FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec) playback. Mozilla doesn't break out the exact numbers for Firefox, though the company does say "half a billion people around the world" use the browser. In other words, itâ(TM)s a major platform that web developers target -- even in a world increasingly dominated by mobile apps.
