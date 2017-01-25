Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Education The Almighty Buck Businesses Technology

Should College Tuition Vary By Major, Based On the College's Costs For the Major? (qz.com) 7

Posted by BeauHD from the school-of-thought dept.
Registered Coward v2 writes: Vault, in a blog post, discusses whether colleges should base tuition on the actual cost of providing the education rather than on a one-price-for-all-credits basis. Their argument is based on a Quartz article that shows engineering and science degrees cost schools a lot more than liberal arts degrees for a variety of reasons, including higher professor salaries and equipment/infrastructure costs. As a result, those majors are subsidized by the cheaper ones even though they also have the highest earnings in aggregate. The new paper on the topic estimates that it typically costs the universities more than $62,000 to educate an engineer (including professor salaries, facilities fees, and administrative costs), while an English or business major costs nearly half that. Quartz has a chart embedded in its report that shows the cost of education by major at the University of Florida. There's also another chart that shows the earnings of past graduates, up to age 45, minus the cost of each degree. According to the paper, even though it costs more for an engineering degree, it pays off.

Should College Tuition Vary By Major, Based On the College's Costs For the Major? More | Reply

Should College Tuition Vary By Major, Based On the College's Costs For the Major?

Comments Filter:

  • No (Score:4)

    by The Real Dr John ( 716876 ) on Wednesday January 25, 2017 @08:05AM (#53734035) Homepage

    Community college and state colleges should be free, like it is in civilized countries.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

      I agree here.

      Differentiating the cost depending on type of education would cause only those that already have a good economic situation to actually pick the more expensive educations. Especially some educations in technology and biology may be a lot more expensive than an education in art or sociology due to the need for qualified equipment and material.

  • Include all costs (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If the university has any research, the overhead from funded research will help offset the cost of undergraduate education, as well as graduate.

    Then, there's the costs of athletic programs, Don't forget that, and assign it to the right departments...

  • They already charge more for Engineering degrees. It's called "lab fees" rather than tuition. Another good one is "Engineering major surcharge" that I had to pay.

  • Not all colleges! (Score:3)

    by bluegutang ( 2814641 ) on Wednesday January 25, 2017 @08:07AM (#53734043)

    This is just one data point - the University of Florida system. It says nothing about how much education costs at other colleges/universities.

    Logically, education cost should be highly correlated to class size. Does UoF have smaller engineering than English classes by chance? That would explain the difference. But at the university I went to, English classes were the small and labor-intensive ones.

  • When I finished my undergrad years ago I paid lab costs and other associated costs for the courses in my major that people who primarily took lecture-only courses did not have to pay.
  • Yes, but how much are they enabled by non-tuition revenue? Engineering departments can pull in massive public and private research funding compared to English departments. The overhead rate at my alma matter was ~50%, straight into University coffers, "to keep the lights on." Despite the high salaries of some accomplished professors, our department was pulling in millions annually for the school that went to all sorts of education expenses (building, IT, classrooms, and of course, most of the high-flying

Slashdot Top Deals

The trouble with the rat-race is that even if you win, you're still a rat. -- Lily Tomlin

Close