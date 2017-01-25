Should College Tuition Vary By Major, Based On the College's Costs For the Major? (qz.com) 7
Registered Coward v2 writes: Vault, in a blog post, discusses whether colleges should base tuition on the actual cost of providing the education rather than on a one-price-for-all-credits basis. Their argument is based on a Quartz article that shows engineering and science degrees cost schools a lot more than liberal arts degrees for a variety of reasons, including higher professor salaries and equipment/infrastructure costs. As a result, those majors are subsidized by the cheaper ones even though they also have the highest earnings in aggregate. The new paper on the topic estimates that it typically costs the universities more than $62,000 to educate an engineer (including professor salaries, facilities fees, and administrative costs), while an English or business major costs nearly half that. Quartz has a chart embedded in its report that shows the cost of education by major at the University of Florida. There's also another chart that shows the earnings of past graduates, up to age 45, minus the cost of each degree. According to the paper, even though it costs more for an engineering degree, it pays off.
Community college and state colleges should be free, like it is in civilized countries.
I agree here.
Differentiating the cost depending on type of education would cause only those that already have a good economic situation to actually pick the more expensive educations. Especially some educations in technology and biology may be a lot more expensive than an education in art or sociology due to the need for qualified equipment and material.
If the university has any research, the overhead from funded research will help offset the cost of undergraduate education, as well as graduate.
Then, there's the costs of athletic programs, Don't forget that, and assign it to the right departments...
They already charge more for Engineering degrees. It's called "lab fees" rather than tuition. Another good one is "Engineering major surcharge" that I had to pay.
This is just one data point - the University of Florida system. It says nothing about how much education costs at other colleges/universities.
Logically, education cost should be highly correlated to class size. Does UoF have smaller engineering than English classes by chance? That would explain the difference. But at the university I went to, English classes were the small and labor-intensive ones.
