How is The New York Times Really Doing? (om.co) 38

Posted by msmash from the the-future-of-journalism dept.
Wired magazine did a profile on The New York Times in its this month's issue. Talking about the paper's transition from print to more digital-focus than ever, author Gabriel Snyder wrote, "It's to transform the Times' digital subscriptions into the main engine of a billion-dollar business, one that could pay to put reporters on the ground in 174 countries even if (OK, when) the printing presses stop forever." Veteran journalist Om Malik analyzes the numbers: -> The company reported revenue of nearly $1.6 billion in 2016 -- remarkably consistent with prior years.
-> Print advertising revenue dipped by $70 million year-over-year to $327 million in 2016.
-> Digital advertising revenue, while a meaningful portion of the Times' revenue, did not grow enough to offset vanishing print ad dollars.
-> Total digital ad revenue in 2016 was $206 million, up only 6% from the prior year.
-> The key revenue driver for the New York Times has been its digital subscription business, which added more than half a million paid subscribers in 2016. Thanks in part to interest around the presidential election, the newspaper added 276,000 new digital subscribers in Q4, the single largest quarterly increase since 2011 (the year the pay model was launched).

The Times' digital success is hinged upon two major drivers: affiliate revenues from services like the Wirecutter and digital subscriptions. Advertising might be a good short term bandaid, but the company needs to focus on how to evolve away from it even more aggressively. The Times needs to simplify their sign-up experience and make it easier for people to pay for the subscriptions. As of now, it is like the sound you hear when scratching your nails on a piece of glass.

How is The New York Times Really Doing?

  • "->" in 2017, while we have these nice unicode arrows...

  • news will die forever mark my words (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    nobody likes bad news and thats what the papers have pushed hard for the last 20 odd years which coincidently marked a declining press, yes years before the internet even came about. If they were to go back to their roots and report the news in all its forms, stop only reporting politically correct items and focus on all the news like the stuff wikileaks has to leak because the press doenst do its job, then the people may return. They wont so news will die because the younger generation never got into new b

  • Isn't this sort of thing just kowtowing to Trumps use of "failing" every time he mentions the New York Times in tweets or press conferences? We all know why he does that - spread enough misinformation about a companies situation and eventually enough people get spooked to make it true. The numbers don't show a failing company, they merely show a transitional one.

  • You forgot to mention their liberal bias (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The NYT also has their award-winning liberal bias where everything Liberal Democrats do is awesome and anything Conservative Republicans is bad-bad-bad. They're no better than Gawker in many ways with their dead-tree version of click-bait and character smearing.

    But yeah, lets throw some numbers around to make it look they might survive into the digital world.

  • Outdated legacy "news" outlet, now more correctly referred to as Carlos Slims Blog. And the new york times is to news as Cheez-Wiz is to cheese. It's not "news" it's processed news product with a side of establishment boot-licking.
  • if you like fake news with a liberal spin

  • Hmm (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Orgasmatron ( 8103 )

    When I saw the headline, my first thought was that slashdot had picked up the story about the major newspapers buying fake clicks from Chinese bots to increase their page rank and advertising revenue.

    See here [thegatewaypundit.com] and here [archive.is] (or here [8ch.net]).

  • Hard to read (Score:4, Insightful)

    by blogagog ( 1223986 ) on Tuesday February 21, 2017 @07:42AM (#53904687)
    They've got to get over their hatred of Trump before they can succeed. Even anti-Trump people want to hear about something else once in a while.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by EzInKy ( 115248 )

      More people hate Trump than like him. You are saying they should censor themselves then?

      P.S. I'm really worried about Sweden. The latest terrorist attack against their country never made the mainstream news.

    • I have the same problem in here :D
  • NYT does not strike me to be a failing business. At least NYT does not have to resort to stiffing contractors like Trump to turn a profit.

