Tech Reporting Is More Negative Now Than in the Past

Wayne Williams, writing for BetaNews: A new study finds that tech reporting is generally more pessimistic now than in the past, and for two very different reasons. The new report from the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), and based on textual analysis of 250 articles from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post from 1986 to 2013, highlights how the tone of tech reporting has shifted in the past 20 years. In general, the ITIF found that in the 1980s and 1990s, coverage of technology was largely positive, but this changed from the mid-1990s to 2013, when more negative reports covering the downside of technology, its failure to live up to its promises, and potential ill effects, started to appear. The ITIF attributes this shift to two main causes, the first being that "there has been a significant increase in the number of civil-society organizations and attention-seeking scholars focused on painting a threatening picture of technology," and second, and perhaps most pertinent, "news organizations are under increased financial pressure, and as a result, reporters may have less time and fewer resources to dig deep into technology issues."
Agreed. Media in general us more negative.
Also I've observed in my own life that the number of people I know who are willing to belligerently express their negative opinions has increased, but might be my fault.
Only Tech? (Score:2)
Maybe because all the news is negative nowadays.
I thought tech news was where all the good news is, with commodity parts and standards everywhere.
I guess it depends which technologies you use.
If it bleeds it leads.
has been around for a long time.
Maybe because all the news is negative nowadays.
Except that, by any objective measure, the news is NOT negative. The world is most peaceful. The worst war is in Syria, which is a minor conflict by historical standards. There is almost no chance of major power conflict. Living standards are improving across the world. Hundreds of millions of people are rising to the middle class, and in the last ten years, more than a billion have risen out of extreme poverty. Populate growth is falling almost everyone outside Africa. Literacy rates are going up. W
This is how it works (Score:2)
When you're looking ahead, you often think of a bright positive future. You think of ways in which technology can make lives better.
It's when we're 'there,' when we're in the future, that we can look back and see the impact. It's a lot easier to analyze failure that has already happened than it is to anticipate the strange ways in which people work.
Farewell to yesterday's tomorrow (Score:2)
It's when we're 'there,' when we're in the future, that we can look back
But we're no more "in the future" now than we were yesterday, or the year before.
We've always lived in yesterday's tomorrow.
The magic is dead. (Score:1)
Computing is pretty much ubiquitous nowadays. When I first got into computing back in grade school around 1981-82, computers were just this incredibly awesome thing. There was a pioneering spirit to the home computing world. I remember taking my crappy little Radio Shack computer to local meetups, and you'd have everyone from ten year olds like myself to grizzled old guys (who could actually afford cool peripherals like disk drives and the like). That persisted to some extent until the early 1990s, with the
I blame it all on AOL!
YES! [wikipedia.org] Although it didn't get as bad as it is today until digg changed their format causing people to look elsewhere.
I can sort-of agree with this, but I'd like to add something more specific: since the Internet has become ubiquitous, it seems like we spend almost as much time and effort patching and securing our computers as we do using them. When a personal computer was an island unto itself, and a LAN was truly local, security was mostly a matter of basic policies, procedures, and permissions applying to a known and reachable population.
Now, companies and even individuals are subjected to an asymmetrical threat envir
Combine those two causes (Score:2)
2. news organizations without sufficient resources to "dig deep"
Combine those two, and you get "attention-seeking news organizations".
"If it bleeds, it leads." The news organizations are always attention-seeking, and simplified, salacious news gets the most attention, even if it is incorrect.
Nonsense.
Both left and right have anti-science wings, both basically religious in nature. They are both slowly losing power as reality is observed by real world humans.
I'd like to see actual deathmatches between bible thumpers and nature hippies, that would be cool.
I see little evidence that science is regaining ground. There has been far too concerted an effort in the last ten to fifteen years to demonize scientists, to make them out to be profiteering frauds. In the end reality will very much bring back the pro-science movement, but for now, even on Slashdot, the attitude on everything from climate change to basic research is incredibly negative.
The _actual_ scientists studying climate change will win in the end. The ones that want to shutdown modern society (nature hippies) will continue to be ignored, the world will not end. Climate models/datasets being advanced today are better than those being advanced 15 years ago. The most extreme of which have since been laughed out of the room (and edited out of the history by those who used to be claiming them as true).
Science is data driven. Lies can only be maintained for so long without just blowing
Having taken a college-level psychology course (which of course makes me an expert in the field!) I can tell you that psychology isn't necessarily as soft as you think, and while there are certainly holdover schools of psychology that are based on partial or total rubbish, when you start talking about cognitive psychology and behaviorism, these are just as hard a science as physics or geology, to the point that I got the strong impression that my instructor viewed many of the other schools pretty dimly as b
'https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Romanticism
It's like you just made that up. Oh you did!
Glad you used AC to post, because you assertions are utterly false. Silicon Valley is a hot-bed of people on the left, and it's been that way since the 1960's. Who do you think actually INVENTED most of the basis for new technology. Sure most of it was based on a Brit (think of Alan Turing), but the capital was in San Francisco, and most of those capitalists are (and were) left-wing thinkers, interested in making money by delivering stupendous new products/services. It's only LATER that Wall Street, and
Nazis _were_ leftist. Shockley was a Nazi. You are right.
Silicon Valley is a hot-bed of people on the left, and it's been that way since the 1960's.
Unfortunately, money has a way of turning liberals into conservatives. The legal system is positively littered with ambulance chasers who became lawyers to fight the system from within.
In the '80s the right was pro-science and technology, and the left (or at least the stereotype of the left) was anti-technology.
Since the Reagan era, though the right has completely swung around and is now anti-science, while the left has only weakly shifted over and embraced science.
I don't see any such change, unless you're counting skepticism on the right about the hard-to-pin-down effect of carbon on weather, even when we observe warming (are we all going to die of thirst, or are we going to drown?) I don't hear much from creationists these days either.
Meanwhile the left hates technology just as much as it did in the Seventies, and has even started hacking away against pure research itself, as evidenced by their crusade against astronomy - a discipline whose vested interest is in a
The problem being is that the effects of CO2 aren't that hard to pin down. The skepticism is basically fake, fueled by some of the wealthiest companies and individuals on the planet, even as they themselves prepare for the low-carbon future.
I don't see any such change, unless you're counting skepticism on the right about the hard-to-pin-down effect of carbon on weather, even when we observe warming (are we all going to die of thirst, or are we going to drown?)
Yes, that is the effect of CO2 on weather. We are going to die of thirst, or drown. That's why they call it a chaotic system.
Meanwhile the left hates technology just as much as it did in the Seventies, and has even started hacking away against pure research itself, as evidenced by their crusade against astronomy - a discipline whose vested interest is in a totally clean environment - first in Arizona, and more recently in Hawaii.
I can't figure out WTF you're talking about in AZ, in fact it looks like astronomers there are winning victories to fight light pollution. The thing in HI is not left vs. science. To the extent that any of the people involved are lefties (which sure, some of them are) they have been whipped into a froth by right-wing politicians. And the battle ties into a fight for the land which th
Shift from offering products to exploiting users (Score:5, Insightful)
80 and 90s we get a great deal of consumer electronics and computing products that were sold on merits. Late 2000s and into 2010s we have dominance of software that spies and manipulates user behavior for profit. Mid 2010s and we started to see "spies and manipulates" getting pushed into hardware under ruse of IoT.
Negative tone is a result of "You can't fool everyone all the time" playing out.
Absolute agreement. Every since the Neanderthals on Wall Street started dictating policy to Fortune 500's (and small firms let it trickle down to them), we've been at a growing war with the 1%. Latest news says there are SIX people who have more wealth than the bottom 50% of population of the WORLD! Their interests are served first. And, yes, Marx predicted that. Now, it's our job to get vocal, get active, and take our Democracy back, including the fundamental Constitutional right to privacy that has b
Now, it's our job to get vocal, get active, and take our Democracy back,
It has never been a Democracy. It was always an Oligarchy. The rich white men (mostly slaveowners) who were running the country wanted to keep running the country, and wanted to get the Monarchy out of it. But they didn't want every plebe to have a voice, that would be madness!
It's our job to get vocal, get active, and get Democracy. Abolish the electoral college, as well as the practice of denying felons the vote. That only creates more incentive to find those who are politically inconvenient guilty of a f
I'll posit a third (Score:2)
...companies pushing their "revolutionary" products when, in fact, they are pretty boring and run of the mill ( when not flat out crap, which is the norm ). That kind of bombastic nonsense works for a while, but eventually folks see through the bullshit so when any truly impressive product does get released, it's viewed through somewhat jaded lenses.
"Fool me once" and all that jazz.
So you're saying it's a holo promise?
Not scrappy underdog, now a juggernaut (Score:2)
OR, more likely (Score:1)
A lot of negativism is totally gratuitous (Score:5, Informative)
Right now the lead article on Ars Technica is a highly positive review of the current state of VASIMR rocket engine technology: https://arstechnica.com/scienc... [arstechnica.com]
But the author seems to be a frustrated SJW who couldn't resist a totally irrelevant slam at current US immigration policy, even though nobody has ever accused VASIMR developer Franklin Chang-Díaz of having sneaked across the border on foot.
But the author seems to be a frustrated SJW who couldn't resist a totally irrelevant slam at current US immigration policy, even though nobody has ever accused VASIMR developer Franklin Chang-DÃaz of having sneaked across the border on foot.
If such things make you angry, perhaps you should consider what about them puts you on the defensive.
Problem is the reporters (Score:2)
Too much if it bleeds it leads, not enough actual comprehension of what they are writing about.
If you don't understand what's going on someone saying "It breaks matter down at a basic level and coverts it to energy" Is scary. If someone tells you "Invisible rays are passing through you and they can cause cellular mutations and cancers" it's scary. Then there is the basic competition between the people that do things and the people that tell you how to think about them.
Here's the answer (Score:3)
We've almost reached the limits of physics and there's basically no viable competition because modern technologies require capex in an order of billions of dollars. What's there to marvel at or be happy about when, for instance, we've had a stagnation in the x86 CPU market since the introduction of Sandy Bridge (don't remind me of Ryzen: AMD has just reached IPC parity with two years old Intel CPUs)? Also GPUs don't grow as fast as they used to in the past, and even then in the past GPUs required passive cooling while certain modern GPUs have three slots cooling solutions with over 200 watts of power dissipation and have billions of transistors (NVIDIA Pascal Titan X has 12 billion transistors working at roughly 1500MHz).
However in my opinion it's astonishing what we've reached so far: certain modern computer games are just breathtakingly beautiful while not being too far off from being photo realistic: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Battlefield 1, The Division, Quantum Break and others. Recently, I just gave up on playing in The Division for two hours and just roamed NYC and enjoyed the scenery.
Just look at this [neogaf.com] and compare to this [gamerevolution.com].
We've almost reached the limits of physics
So you mean I can have a computer that is approaching the limits ofLandauer's principle [wikipedia.org]. Where does one find these mythical machines as I would love one that has the computational power of my desktop yet runs for years off of a single AA battery.
Work on 3D layouts, 10nm die, quantum computing are all very promising. Don't confuse with lack of competition allowing Intel to stop (or likely hoard) innovation with actual stagnation. Once AMD gets back into the game, we will see return of 90s-era progress.
Buries the lede. (Score:1)
In general, the ITIF found that in the 1980s and 1990s, coverage of technology was largely positive, but this changed from the mid-1990s to 2013, when more negative reports covering the downside of technology, its failure to live up to its promises, and potential ill effects, started to appear. The ITIF attributes this shift to two main causes, the first being that "there has been a significant increase in the number of civil-society organizations and attention-seeking scholars focused on painting a threatening picture of technology," and second, and perhaps most pertinent, "news organizations are under increased financial pressure, and as a result, reporters may have less time and fewer resources to dig deep into technology issues."
(emphasis added) TFA doesn't bother to ask whether the negative coverage is actually accurate.
Probably too much to ask from a vapid hit-piece on journalism, scholars and people who dare to care about civil society.
Fear sells (Score:2)
So simply to compete, websites will promote FUD, warnings, threats. And the
What I learned from Hollywood Bitchslap (Score:2)
Hey guess what else this is true of - everything (Score:2)
was largely positive, but this changed from the mid-1990s to 2013,
The thing to understand is, this is not limited to tech. There has been an assault for a decade or two now on the public being happy in any way. You are meant to be riled up and agitated.... to what end I cannot say. But the end effect is not good, you can tell this is bleeding into everyone's real lives, affecting relationships and general behavior.