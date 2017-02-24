Panasonic Wants Employees To Relax, Limits Work Days To 11 hours (cnet.com) 18
Japan is notorious for its long working hours, which have been blamed for a national health crisis known as "karoshi" -- death from overwork. From a report on CNET: Panasonic hopes to curb this, instructing its 100,000-ish employees to work no later than 8 p.m. each day, reports Asahi Shimbun. This hour reduction still enables a 55-hour working week, but the directive from Panasonic President Kazuhiro Tsuga also limited overtime to 80 hours a month.
To be fair that would be an significant improvement.
Overtime not paid beyond 80 hours a month (Score:3)
Just because overtime won't be paid beyond 80 hours a month doesn't mean that people won't work it for social standing.
The ban on work beyond 8pm might be somewhat more effective, and less self-serving at the corporate financial level.
Sadly, if these people have been working 60+ hours a week for years, work is their life - send them home and they'll get depressed, fight with their families, and otherwise have to find some meaning to their life outside the company.
Sadly, if these people have been working 60+ hours a week for years, work is their life - send them home and they'll get depressed, fight with their families, and otherwise have to find some meaning to their life outside the company.
I don't disagree BUT:
Depression is treatable and, if it's a result of a lifestyle change, temporary.
Fights with family are typically resolved and are part of forming family bonds.
As for finding meaning to life outside the company, I'm not sure any exists but the opportunity to quest for it should be available to everyone on the planet.
reactions were mixed (Score:5, Funny)
Americans: 11 hours...so...thats an entire 11 hour shift at just one job? not 5 jobs?
French:
Americans: someone call an ambulance, the french guy just dropped dead after reading the title.
dead japanese man: how shameful. ive been dead for 5 months and still manage to get to work on time. stop making excuses for yourself.
I think it's more like Panasonic arithmetic... "Do not work beyond 8pm" if you comply with this directive, you will not be working more than 55 hours a week (unless you come in on Saturday or Sunday, ignore the directive, etc.) If you do manage to work more than 55 hours a week, you will not be paid overtime beyond 80 hours a month.
but last week jay got canned for being the one to the bear min of 55 and jack is next unless he does at least 80.
Since the 1980's Work Rampage (Score:1)
Sick thing it, it's not so much whip cracking as it is peer pressure and coopetition - sure, we're all on the same team, but see how hard I'm pulling - no, I can pull harder I will get that next promotion instead of you, etc.
Japan work place facetime rules force people (Score:2)
Japan work place face time rules force people to work late.
But if the 2020 olympics get rid of the last train then that hard limit will be gone.
Quantity vs Quality (Score:2)
Depends not only on the person, but also the task. Implementing complex algorithms efficiently in code tends to require more attention and focus than sitting in hours long meetings listening for the occasional cue to speak for 30 seconds.