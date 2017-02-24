Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Businesses Japan The Almighty Buck Technology

Panasonic Wants Employees To Relax, Limits Work Days To 11 hours (cnet.com) 18

Posted by msmash from the interesting-changes dept.
Japan is notorious for its long working hours, which have been blamed for a national health crisis known as "karoshi" -- death from overwork. From a report on CNET: Panasonic hopes to curb this, instructing its 100,000-ish employees to work no later than 8 p.m. each day, reports Asahi Shimbun. This hour reduction still enables a 55-hour working week, but the directive from Panasonic President Kazuhiro Tsuga also limited overtime to 80 hours a month.

  • Only? (Score:3)

    by kuzb ( 724081 ) on Friday February 24, 2017 @11:03AM (#53923753)
    11 hours. What an improvement! This is like saying "we used to allow murder all week, but now we've limited it only to the weekends".

    • Re: Only? (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      To be fair that would be an significant improvement.

  • Overtime not paid beyond 80 hours a month (Score:3)

    by JoeMerchant ( 803320 ) on Friday February 24, 2017 @11:06AM (#53923767)

    Just because overtime won't be paid beyond 80 hours a month doesn't mean that people won't work it for social standing.

    The ban on work beyond 8pm might be somewhat more effective, and less self-serving at the corporate financial level.

    Sadly, if these people have been working 60+ hours a week for years, work is their life - send them home and they'll get depressed, fight with their families, and otherwise have to find some meaning to their life outside the company.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gnick ( 1211984 )

      Sadly, if these people have been working 60+ hours a week for years, work is their life - send them home and they'll get depressed, fight with their families, and otherwise have to find some meaning to their life outside the company.

      I don't disagree BUT:
      Depression is treatable and, if it's a result of a lifestyle change, temporary.
      Fights with family are typically resolved and are part of forming family bonds.
      As for finding meaning to life outside the company, I'm not sure any exists but the opportunity to quest for it should be available to everyone on the planet.

  • reactions were mixed (Score:5, Funny)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Friday February 24, 2017 @11:09AM (#53923779) Homepage
    japanese: 11 hours!? ill never get anything done and my wife wont let me come home after less than 16 hours you insensitive clods!!
    Americans: 11 hours...so...thats an entire 11 hour shift at just one job? not 5 jobs?
    French: ....
    Americans: someone call an ambulance, the french guy just dropped dead after reading the title.
    dead japanese man: how shameful. ive been dead for 5 months and still manage to get to work on time. stop making excuses for yourself.
  • Well. I guess enough people have died for them to take notice. and "taper back" on the whip cracking.

    • Sick thing it, it's not so much whip cracking as it is peer pressure and coopetition - sure, we're all on the same team, but see how hard I'm pulling - no, I can pull harder I will get that next promotion instead of you, etc.

  • Japan work place face time rules force people to work late.

    But if the 2020 olympics get rid of the last train then that hard limit will be gone.

  • Humans can be alert and productive for only so many hours a day, differs by person but it is definitely even less then 8 for most everyone. After that something that would take 1 hours in the morning will instead take 4 hours of overtime. Of course you will not be able to get anything done in a hour in the morning either because all that overtime means that you will not get enough rest. If you are a security guard, simply being there is good enough but if your work involves higher thought processes then qua

    • Depends not only on the person, but also the task. Implementing complex algorithms efficiently in code tends to require more attention and focus than sitting in hours long meetings listening for the occasional cue to speak for 30 seconds.

