Firefox for Linux is Now Netflix Compatible (betanews.com) 27
Brian Fagioli, writing for BetaNews: For a while, Netflix was not available for traditional Linux-based operating systems, meaning users were unable to enjoy the popular streaming service without booting into Windows. This was due to the company's reliance on Microsoft Silverlight. Since then, Netflix adopted HTML5, and it made Google Chrome and Chromium for Linux capable of playing the videos. Unfortunately, Firefox -- the open source browser choice for many Linux users -- was not compatible. Today this changes, however, as Mozilla's offering is now compatible with Netflix!
Until now, Netflix video could not be watched using Firefox on Linux without some monkeying around. Now it can. Enjoy!
I think it's that Netflix no longer forces the FF UserAgent to the sliverlight version.
I'm guessing Netflix supports Mozilla's EME now?
Would this work for an ARM version of Firefox (e.g. so it could be run on a Raspberry Pi) ?
