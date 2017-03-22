Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Brian Fagioli, writing for BetaNews: For a while, Netflix was not available for traditional Linux-based operating systems, meaning users were unable to enjoy the popular streaming service without booting into Windows. This was due to the company's reliance on Microsoft Silverlight. Since then, Netflix adopted HTML5, and it made Google Chrome and Chromium for Linux capable of playing the videos. Unfortunately, Firefox -- the open source browser choice for many Linux users -- was not compatible. Today this changes, however, as Mozilla's offering is now compatible with Netflix!

Firefox for Linux is Now Netflix Compatible

  • That's utter bullshit. I am no longer a Netflix customer, but for several recent years I was able to view it just fine using Chromium + Widevine. A quick search on the subject will reveal that Windows is not needed. Who writes this shit?
  • Anybody have any technical details on why it was not previously possible? My understanding is that it has been possible (at least for a while, possibly since FF49) with the Widevine plugin + spoofing a Chrome user agent.

    • I think it's that Netflix no longer forces the FF UserAgent to the sliverlight version.

      Nothing to see here, move along.

      I'm guessing Netflix supports Mozilla's EME now?

  • This is why (Score:3, Informative)

    by jwymanm ( 627857 ) on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @12:55PM (#54089125) Homepage
    The new installer script for latest Firefox fixed this issue and that pesky having plugins problem:
    #!/bin/sh
    ln -s /usr/bin/google-chrome /usr/bin/mozilla-firefox
    • In other words, it wasn't a priority for Firefox to address. Wonder if the priorities shifted, or whether it was something to do now that they have time..

  • Would this work for an ARM version of Firefox (e.g. so it could be run on a Raspberry Pi) ?

  • No longer must i use google chrome on my linux laptop to watch netflix!!! Now using a linux OS for my home media server makes sense, now that it can download movies/tv shows and play them using the builtin free software bittorent client, and VLC, it can also play netflix and youtube on a television as well. Now the only thing i need windows for is my gaming machine.

    until SteamOS finally catches on

