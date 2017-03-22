17,000 AT&T Workers Go On Strike In California and Nevada (fortune.com) 27
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Fortune: Approximately 17,000 workers in AT&T's traditional wired telephone business in California and Nevada walked out on strike on Wednesday, marking the most serious labor action against the carrier in years. The walkout -- formally known as a grievance strike -- occurred after AT&T changed the work assignments of some of the technicians and call center employees in the group, the Communications Workers of America union said. The union would not say how long the strike might last. A contract covering the group expired last year and there has been little progress in negotiations over sticking points like the outsourcing of call center jobs overseas, stagnant pay, and rising health care costs. The union said it planned to file an unfair labor charge with the National Labor Relations Board over the work assignment changes. "A walkout is not in anybody's best interest and it's unfortunate that the union chose to do that," an AT&T spokesman told Fortune. "We're engaged in discussion with the union to get these employees back to work as soon as possible."
100% of landline customers affected by strike (Score:2)
Worst case scenario for the unions: what if nobody really notices?
Yep. Boss Trump is rallying the fans in Kentucky [nytimes.com], promising to bring back coal jobs. Or, at least, bring back coal by letting up on silly environmental rules [forbes.com] like the Stream Protection Rule [wikipedia.org].
Trouble is, giving coal companies a break doesn't necessarily mean good things for coal miners. Like everyone else, coal companies are heavily investing in automation and mining techniques that require fewer pesky workers. At the same time, strip-mining and poisoning the water and the land makes it suck worse to live
Then clearly the companies shouldn't be employing any of them... which is fine, but probably not the case since companies are pretty slick when it comes to figuring out if they still need employees and cutting down labor costs if the answer is "no" so really this is just about your hatred of unions because you know damn well that if these people weren't needed the company would have laid them off a long time ago
Baby Goes Whaaaaaaaa! (Score:4, Insightful)
A walkout is not in anybody's best interest and it's unfortunate that the union chose to do that
I'm generally anti-union because they almost always devolve into pieces of shit, but fuck AT&T and fuck the obvious bullshit line about a strike not being in anyone's best interest. It's in the best interest of the union (and hopefully of the employees).
Oh waaaa. Heaven forbid they do the job they were being paid to do like the vast majority of the rest of the country. If you don't like your job, quit and find a new one. That's what everyone else in non-union jobs across the country do. Unions are awful.
Just like that. Jobs just magically appear whenever you need them and they always pay better. Let me guess. You're young with no responsibilities and/or in a career with much higher demand than supply.
Heaven forbid an employer has to honor a contract it has with its employees.
All this is gonna do is accelerate AT&T's desire to outsource call center personnel.
That train is going to be run. You have no choice about that. But you can choose whether it’s going to be run by one of your men or not. If you choose not to let them, the train will still run, if I have to drive the engine myself If you think that I need your men more than they need me, choose accordingly. If you know that I can run an engine, but they can’t build a railroad, choose according to that.
It's in the best interest of the union
Not if striking lets the union find out that the employees they represent are no longer needed and the union's membership suddenly no longer pays union dues.
Good, thats exactly what should happen... but probably wont because, you know, if they weren't needed the jobs would have been cut long before this.
Well he campaigned on the idea of giving power back to the people, so if he were an honest man, he'd be on the workers'/union's side here. However it's quite obvious that he's the biggest, greatest liar in the world, as well as being a traditional conservative corporate whore, so he's going to be on AT&T's side.
But I don't want to talk to a call center. I want to talk to a human being. Oh, wait. I say that already, even before robots are introduced. Although they seem like robots. Their programming is fairly rigid.
Support the Union (Score:3)
*Consolidated revenues of $40.5 billion, up more than 22%
*Operating income up 13.6%
*Net income up 10.6%
*Cash from operations of $10.3 billion, up 12.5%
*Free cash flow of $4.8 billion, up 8.4%
*Diluted EPS of $0.55 as reported and $0.72 diluted adjusted EPS compared to $0.59 and $0.70 in the year-ago quarter.
All the while the workers get no increases. Every single worker in the US (outside of a few high pay tech positions) is suffering due to corporate greed. A few people at the top have received all the increases for all the productivity gains since the 1980s. If you care about what this country will look like for your kids, you really should care about this. The reality is, you are likely not someone at the top.
What are ya? Some kinda Commie?
