71 Percent of Android Phones On Major US Carriers Have Out of Date Security Patches (betanews.com) 22
Ian Barker, writing for BetaNews: Slow patching of security flaws is leaving many US mobile users at risk of falling victim to data breaches according to the findings of a new report. The study from mobile defense specialist Skycure analyzed patch updates among the five leading wireless carriers in the US and finds that 71 percent of mobile devices still run on security patches more than two months old. This is despite Google releasing Android patches every month, indeed six percent of devices are running patches that are six or more months old. Without the most updated patches, these devices are susceptible to attacks, including rapidly rising network attacks and new malware, also detailed in the report.
Re: (Score:2)
Some of my patches are years old (Score:1)
What, am I supposed to buy a new phone every year to keep up?
I'm in the 29% (Score:2)
My 3 year old android phone is fully up to date, software wise anyway.... I don't care if the other 71% want to go unprotected....
I am very skeptical. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I highly doubt that 29% of Androids are up to date.
This is just major carriers. Imagine how many unpatched Androids are out there on Boost, Cricket, Tracfone, etc. My wife has an Android on Tracfone and never had a security update notification.
Android security, iPhone security, whatever... (Score:2)
A strange game. The only winning move is not to play. How about a nice game of chess?
I get no updates from my carrier (Score:2)
I have a Galaxy S4 on AT&T. I just checked, and it's at Lollipop 5.01 and says its "Android security patch level" is 2015-11-01. Nevertheless, when I push the software update button, AT&T assures me that my current software is up to date. Apparently, 5.01 is the latest version available for an S4, but what about security patches? Are they just done making them? Was AT&T planning on telling me that?
I guess I'm a bad consumer, using a four year old phone.
Re: (Score:2)
Flaw of the Android Ecosystem (Score:3)
Because Manufacturers Suck (Score:2)