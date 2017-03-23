Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


71 Percent of Android Phones On Major US Carriers Have Out of Date Security Patches (betanews.com) 22

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
Ian Barker, writing for BetaNews: Slow patching of security flaws is leaving many US mobile users at risk of falling victim to data breaches according to the findings of a new report. The study from mobile defense specialist Skycure analyzed patch updates among the five leading wireless carriers in the US and finds that 71 percent of mobile devices still run on security patches more than two months old. This is despite Google releasing Android patches every month, indeed six percent of devices are running patches that are six or more months old. Without the most updated patches, these devices are susceptible to attacks, including rapidly rising network attacks and new malware, also detailed in the report.

  • What, am I supposed to buy a new phone every year to keep up?

  • My 3 year old android phone is fully up to date, software wise anyway.... I don't care if the other 71% want to go unprotected....

  • I highly doubt that 29% of Androids are up to date.

    • I highly doubt that 29% of Androids are up to date.

      This is just major carriers. Imagine how many unpatched Androids are out there on Boost, Cricket, Tracfone, etc. My wife has an Android on Tracfone and never had a security update notification.

  • A strange game. The only winning move is not to play. How about a nice game of chess?

  • I have a Galaxy S4 on AT&T. I just checked, and it's at Lollipop 5.01 and says its "Android security patch level" is 2015-11-01. Nevertheless, when I push the software update button, AT&T assures me that my current software is up to date. Apparently, 5.01 is the latest version available for an S4, but what about security patches? Are they just done making them? Was AT&T planning on telling me that?

    I guess I'm a bad consumer, using a four year old phone.

  • Flaw of the Android Ecosystem (Score:3)

    by CrashNBrn ( 1143981 ) on Thursday March 23, 2017 @03:08PM (#54097419)
    That the end-user can't get basic android updates directly is Android's major flaw. OEM's should of been required to support the AOSP and any changes should of been done via extensions to the AOSP. Thus any device could easily stay updated for at least their current major version of Android.
  • We're running old software because the manufacturers don't care about us after they've gotten our money. My experience with the Motorola G4 is a prime example of this. The phone came out in May 2016 with Android 6. Android 7 was released in August 2016, just three months after my phone was released, and I still don't have any update available for my phone despite the fact that Android 7 has been out for seven months! The worst part is that the OS on the G4 is practically stock Android, so it should take

