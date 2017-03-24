App That Lets People Make Personalized Emojis Is the Fastest Growing App In Past Two Years (axios.com) 19
From a report on Axios: Bitmoji is the fastest-growing app in America, per comScore, with a more than 5000 percent increase in monthly unique visitors over the past two years. E-commerce apps OfferUp and Letgo are the 2nd and 3rd fastest-growing apps. The findings from comScore's latest study highlight three of the fastest-growing mobile market trends:
E-commerce: Letgo (3), OfferUp (2), Flipp (4), Venmo (5) and Wish (7), are facilitating real-world marketplace transactions.
Travel: Uber (6), Waze (8) and Lyft (9) all help users travel from one point to another via auto.
Social connectivity: Tinder (10), Bitmoji (1) and GroupMe (11) all facilitate gatherings and social interaction. FastCompany wrote a profile of Bitmoji and why so many people seem to be a big fan of it.
My app, FuckSlahdotAds is the fastest growing app. It has grown from 0 users to 1 in the last 3 seconds, an infinite% increase.
This is by far the lowest value, least use slashvertisement I've ever seen.
You are doing it wrong - here's how you do it:
Emojis as generally used in forums, social media and phone-based messages are idiotic crap. Not only are there 10Gi versions of emojis (to make sure one can select a specific type that nobody knows what it actually means) but they look different on different platforms to ensure that not even those that would like to learn every single (useless) emoji have any chance to master the crap.
ASCII emojis are sometimes useful to add _some_ extra information and (if not
What's really fascinating in a disheartening way is that an emoji app is at the top of the list. It says a lot about "smart" phone/device users, at least on a collective basis.
I'm glad I'm not so shallow, and use my smartphone for serious and productive purposes, like playing card games.
It's where they make the poo emoji look like them.
https://xkcd.com/1813/ [xkcd.com]
Actually you have to say 'Obligatory' instead of "Mandatory". Obligatory is mandatory here.
Okay, yeah I know what Uber, Lyft, Waze, and Tinder are. But I suspect they're included in the list specifically to give credence to the idea these other unknown apps are "hot".
1 user to 50 users = 5000% increase!
But I'm sure there are no financial ties between these unknown apps and the people producing this "survey"...