UK Broadband Customers Set To Receive Millions In Compensation For Bad Service (thestack.com)
An anonymous reader quotes The Stack: British telecoms regulator Ofcom has revealed new plans which would see consumers who experience poor service automatically compensated, in cash or credit, by their landline or broadband providers. As part of the scheme, customers who have had to put up with delayed repairs, missed installation or engineer appointments, will be paid up to £30 in compensation, depending on the issue. According to Ofcom, 6 million landline and broadband customers could receive a total of around £185 million (approximately $230 million) in compensatory payments each year as a result of the policy. The regulator says every year U.K. repair technicians failed to show up for 250,000 repair appointments.
UK Broadband Customers Set To Receive Millions In Compensation For Bad Service More | Reply Login
UK Broadband Customers Set To Receive Millions In Compensation For Bad Service
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals