Amazon and Walmart Are In An All-Out Price War That Is Terrifying Big Brands

gollum123 quotes a report from Recode: Last month, Walmart gathered some of America's biggest household brands near its Arkansas headquarters for a tough talk. For years, Walmart had dominated the retail landscape on the back of its "Everyday Low Price" guarantee. Walmart wants to have the lowest price on 80 percent of its sales, according to a presentation the company made at the summit, which Recode reviewed. To accomplish that, the brands that sell their goods through Walmart would have to cut their wholesale prices or make other cost adjustments to shave at least 15 percent off. In some cases, vendors say they would lose money on each sale if they met Walmartâ(TM)s demands. Brands that agree to play ball with Walmart could expect better distribution and more strategic help from the giant retailer. And to those that didnâ(TM)t? Walmart said it would limit their distribution and create its own branded products to directly challenge its own suppliers. But this time around, Walmart's renewed focus on its "Everyday Low Price" promise coincides with Amazon's increased aggressiveness in its own pricing of the packaged goods that are found on supermarket shelves and are core to Walmart's success, industry executives and consultants say. The result in recent months has been a high-stakes race to the bottom between Walmart and Amazon that seems great for shoppers, but has consumer packaged goods brands feeling the pressure.
Walmart is now offering free 2 day shipping (above a certain threshold)
Returns are free in store (no shipping).
Now what's the difference?
As a customer of both Amazon and Wal-Mart (Score:1)
But much more of Amazon (avg maybe $100/month), I hope Wal-Mart at least holds its own. Because Amazon is destroying brick-and-mortar retail across America, which in turn is doing a bad number on both suburban malls and town centers.
During a boom when nearly everybody has a good job, there's plenty of business for both online and brick-and-mortar retailers. But when times are hard, people are counting dollars and Amazon wins that game. Not because they're always cheaper, but because they're cheaper in ta
Which is why I buy Amazon stock. If no one can beat them, join them.
Malls suck anyway. And those music stores would have gone under anyway due to other internet functionalities.
Here is the real deal: even if Amazon is selling at the SAME PRICE as the brick and mortar store, it is still a better deal because I don't have to waste time going to a brick and motor store and dealing with shitty service and snotty employees. I can sit at home, click, click, click, wait a few days and get my stuff. That sure as hell beats sitting in traffic.
Speaking as as big Amazon spender who does practically no shopping at Wal-Mart brick and mortar or online, the very best thing that can happen is that Wal-Mart will hold their own in this war. One thing we know is that when faced with a virtual monopoly in any field or domain, large corporations will screw over the consumer again and again.
The real reason for H1B1 and automation (Score:3)
Walmart. If the companies cannot undercut themselves then Walmart won't stock their products.
Guess which department doesn't create value when it comes to making products for the shelf? IT.
The second is ultra expensive health insurance making robots cheaper
Amazon will have the upper hand (Score:2)
Something else to remember about WalMart (besides the horror of the bathroom, should you need it), is that they have the "lowest price guarantee - in your neighborhood." If you drive 15 miles to another WalMart where there are competitive retailers in the city, you can find prices varying by as much as +50% in the WalMart "conveniently located" in the town where they've driven all their competition out of business, especially on smaller $3-5 items, $2.99 in the city, $4.99 in the country for the exact sam
Well you are rich if you are the statical IT nerd on
/. The average household income is around 55k with 51k being average annual income per person.
Walmart is a necessity for those in the middle and under. If you can cut your expenses by %20 for groceries and goods saves thousands to tens of thousands a year. When you make 48k a year and have 2 kids in Tennessee with not alot of job opportunities then who cares about Amazon outside of a few speciality Christmas items.
A race to the bottom (Score:2)
Not us. The CEO of Walmart is the one setting the prices. We don't set them. Basically you go into a room and Walmart will say here is the cheapest Chinese competitor and here is what it will cost for us to make. Now tell us why you think you should charge this when we can get it for cheaper?
Price alone driving all decisions has been WalMart's creed for decades, and it really does make visible terrible impacts on product quality as products "mature" in their WalMart distribution cycle.
What's a shame is that so many other retailers follow them - buying from the same suppliers, getting the same cheaped-out products and just selling them in a slightly better smelling store for a few cents more. I really wish that competing retailers like Target would push their suppliers for increased quality at
At what point... (Score:2)
At what point does this race to the bottom on prices result in nothing but garbage products?
We're already seeing a major quality drop for a lot of day to day items. I'm all for less expensive products but if they're all junk, what's the point?
It ain't pretty, unless you're the consumer. (Score:2)
Fresh produce, meats, etc will be the province brick and mortar for the near future.
The little independent grocery store near me manages to beat the Walmart a mile away on price and quality for meat and produce. But, having seen what's happened elsewhere, they are the exception.
No cronyist legal restrictions in retailing (Score:2)
If only we could get this kind of competitive pressure to occur in the healthcare market!